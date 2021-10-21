 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Retired railroad workers meeting Nov. 3 in Decatur

  • 0

DECATUR — The retired railroaders of Unit No. 77, NARVRE, will meet at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3, at Bistro Five Thirty Seven on the campus of Richland Community College. 

The guest speaker will be Macon County Sheriff Jim Root.

For more information, call 217-855-5994.

Lynda Margerum at 217-421-7969. Follow on Twitter: LMargerumHR

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: 9th annual Mount Zion Community Prayer Breakfast

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News