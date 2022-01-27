 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Retired railroad workers meeting will be Feb. 2

  • 0

DECATUR — The retired railroaders of Unit No. 77, N.A.R.V.R.E., will meet Wednesday, 10 a.m. at Bistro Five Thirty Seven on the campus of Richland Community College. 

The guest speaker will be Ashley Donaldson Higar from Elara Caring

For those wishing to stay for lunch please contact Pam Hahn by Jan. 28th for menu choices and cost. 217-855-5994.

N.A.R.V.R.E. is the National Association of Retired and Veteran Railway Employees.

Lynda Margerum at 217-421-7969. Follow on Twitter: LMargerumHR

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Dating etiquette has changed since the pandemic

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News