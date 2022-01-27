Retired railroad workers meeting will be Feb. 2

DECATUR — The retired railroaders of Unit No. 77, N.A.R.V.R.E., will meet Wednesday, 10 a.m. at Bistro Five Thirty Seven on the campus of Richland Community College.
The guest speaker will be Ashley Donaldson Higar from Elara Caring
For those wishing to stay for lunch please contact Pam Hahn by Jan. 28th for menu choices and cost. 217-855-5994.
N.A.R.V.R.E. is the National Association of Retired and Veteran Railway Employees.
