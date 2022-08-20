Decatur High School Class of 1956 will be gathering for a reunion at South Side Country Club, 1650 Cottage Drive, in Decatur, on Saturday, Sept. 3 at 12:30 p.m. for a sit-down lunch. A donation of $10 per person is asked. There will be a cash bar. Please make checks payable to DHS Class of 56.

RSVP requested by Wednesday, Aug. 31. Send to: Charles Ahlenius, 319 S. Westdale Ave., Decatur, IL 62522.

For further information contact Joyce Keller at 217-521-1934 or Glenda Hoffman at 305-304-5845.

* * *

Lakeview Class of 1977 will hold its 45th reunion on Saturday, Oct. 1 at the DAV, Disabled American Veterans, 1700 N. Lake Shore Drive, Decatur.

Cost is $25. A cash bar will be provided from 5-6 p.m. with dinner and social time to follow.

RSVP by Thursday, Sept. 15 to Laura Boyd at 217-468-2186 or Jana Chisnell at 217-620-8737.

* * *

Reunion news is published free in Saturday's Life section. Send information, with daytime phone number, to: Reunions, Herald & Review, 225 S. Main St., Suite 200, Decatur, IL 62523, or email lmargerum@herald-review.com.