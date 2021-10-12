Rock Springs Conservation Area hosting fall festival on Oct. 16

DECATUR — The Fall Harvest Festival is planned from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, at Rock Springs Conservation Area.
Activities include a children's 3D archery, canoeing, pumpkin painting, and wagon rides. New this year will be a free scavenger hunt along the Discovery Trail with a chance to win a $50 gift certificate.
Homestead Prairie Farm will have free tours and vintage games. An area on the property will show archaeology work at the site.
3D archery, canoeing, and pumpkin painting are $3 each. All other activities are free. For all ages. For more information, go to MaconCountyConservation.org.
Lynda Margerum at 217-421-7969. Follow on Twitter: LMargerumHR