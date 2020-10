DECATUR — Rock Springs Nature Center is offering a changing seasons day camp for children 6-12.

It will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

The cost is $20 per child. Pre-registration is required at by noon Friday, Oct. 9, at maconcountyconservation.org.

7 places to see fall foliage near Decatur

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0