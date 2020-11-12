Rock Springs hosting Shining Stars mini camp

DECATUR — The Rock Springs Nature Center is hosting a Shining Stars mini camp for children ages 1 to 5.

The mini camp will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, and Wednesday, Nov. 18.

The cost for each camp is $6 per child. Space is limited so pre-registration is required at maconcountyconservation.org by noon the day before camp.