Rock Springs hosting Shining Stars mini camp

DECATUR — The Rock Springs Nature Center is hosting a Shining Stars mini camp for children ages 1 to 5.
The mini camp will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, and Wednesday, Nov. 18.
The cost for each camp is $6 per child. Space is limited so pre-registration is required at maconcountyconservation.org by noon the day before camp.
Face coverings and social distancing required.
