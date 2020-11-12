 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rock Springs hosting Shining Stars mini camp
0 comments
editor's pick

Rock Springs hosting Shining Stars mini camp

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — The Rock Springs Nature Center is hosting a Shining Stars mini camp for children ages 1 to 5.

The mini camp will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, and Wednesday, Nov. 18.

The cost for each camp is $6 per child. Space is limited so pre-registration is required at maconcountyconservation.org by noon the day before camp.

Face coverings and social distancing required. 

 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Dr. Gupta: Coronavirus pandemic in US is a 'humanitarian disaster'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News