Royal Aspirations: Illinois Festival Pageant royalty to be crowned in Decatur

DECATUR — Young women from throughout Illinois will compete Saturday, Aug. 20, in Decatur for the chance to be royalty.

“This is an open residency pageant for the entire state of Illinois”, said Melissa Muirheid, director of the Illinois Festival Pageant.

The pageant will take place at 3 p.m. at the Decatur Club. Admission is $10. Children 5 and under are free.

There are four divisions – queen (ages 19 to 24), junior miss (ages 16 to 18), teen (ages 13 to 15) and pre-teen (10 to 12). There are 12 queen, five junior miss, eight teen and eight pre-teen contestants.

The pageant started in 2014 to fill a void left by the lack of Macon County Fair and the associated fair queen contest that year, and was held on Decatur Celebration weekend. The contest emphasizes, among other things, community involvement.

“Unfortunately, pageantry gets a bad rap from reality TV,” Muirheid said. “My judges are told to look for the real contestant who wants to volunteer and give back to her community or they are welcome to participate at events we have here in Decatur.”

In addition to community involvement, Muirheid said it gives the contestants a chance to learn how to engage in an interview, perform public speaking on stage in front of an audience, meet new friends and have fun.