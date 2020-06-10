Scovill Zoo gets 4 new cheetahs

DECATUR — Four cheetahs brothers were added to the collection of animals at Scovill Zoo.
Zoo officials say the 2-year-old cheetahs are named after characters featured in "Guardians of the Galaxy" superhero film. Star Lord, Yondu, Groot and Drax the Destroyer were brought from Fossil Rim Wildlife Center in Glen Rose, Texas, on May 20.
The Decatur Park District said two male cheetahs previously at Scovill Zoo were send to Fossil Rim for breeding. The exchange was part of the Species Survival Plan, designed to help sustain the cheetah population.
The zoo is open under certain restrictions of social distancing and a limited number of people are allowed to enter. Visitors and members can reserve admission at scovillzoo.com, including free Thursdays.
GALLERY: Scovill Zoo through the years
Zoo pens
Baby burro
Cuddling goats
Charlie Brown
Self Start
Posing goat
Fancy feathers
Peacock
Malayan sun bear
New surroundings
Elusive prey
Greeting the goats
Scovill Farm Zoo goats
Angora kid
Sharing popcorn
Boa constrictor
Toucan
Burro and Shetland pony
Scottish Highlands cow
Baby llamas
Spider monkey
Roberta the bobcat
Raccoons
Attention-getter
Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten
Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Tuesday used the Boys & Girls Club in Decatur as a backdrop to underscore the importance of child care and early childhood education. The tour came as officials adapt to new rules required by the COVID-19 pandemic.