Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur

1370 E. Carrie Lane, $95,000, Terry Landry to Carrie Lane Supportive Housing, LLC

4621 Cresthaven Lane, $205,500, James A. and Myra F. Hinze to Kenneth Allen III and Sydney Garlitch

2775 Days Drive, $389,000, Ronald and Jane Blankenship to James and Jennifer Brown

154 N .Dennis Ave., $80,800, Michael S. Mathieson to Stacey Hauskins

7 W. Enlow Drive, $77,500, Courtney Layton to Benjamin and Katie Griffeth

1190 E. Garfield Ave., $340,000, Tamara L. Burns to Flip Side Technologies, LLC

1722 W. Grand Ave., $20,000, Karla S. Knott and Krista M. Kirk to Home Again Properties, LLC

2230 W. Grandview Drive, $116,500, Andrew R. Hendrian to Autumn Boliard

2777 W. Hunt St., $85,000, Christine M. Floyd and Anthony W. Benner to David and Bonnie Johnson

855 E. Lake Shore Drive, $179,900, Joanne West Revocable Living Trust, as restated on Aug. 7, 2007 to Gary Crull

4253 E. Lake Shore Drive, $224,900, Amanda and Tyler Rizzo to Johnathon Bryce Ellis

360 W. Leafland Ave., $40,000, Chester and Janice Hutchins to William H. Veteto

895 W. Leafland Ave., $1,385,000, Rock it Properties I, LLC to Sebastian Gonzales. Also parcel addresses: 941 E. Cantrell St., 654 W. Grand Ave., 853 E. Main St., 2502 N. College St., 1491 W. Forest Ave., 1425 E. Whitmer St., 725 W. Center St., 2035 E. William St., 1137 S. Illinois St., 1562 W. Hunt St., 2152 E. Johns Ave., 1021 N. 35th St., 1910 Indiana Court, 234 S. 17th St., 1261 E. Cantrell St., 1820 W. Grand Ave., 1168 W. Marietta St., 1553 N. Walnut Grove., 750 W. Cushing St., 963 N. McClellan St., 324 S. Monroe St., 255 S. Stone St., 146 S. Witt St., 142 S. Witt St., 1073 Curtis Ave., 840 W. Wood St., 623 W. William St., 843 W. Macon St., 1156 N. Union St., 1362 E. Condit St., 1355 N. College St.

2220 N. Longwood Drive, $166,000, Corey S. and Gala T. Woods to Mikala Powell

3333 E. Meadow Lane, $128,000, Sara S. Tudor to Alexander Bronitsky

705 E. McKinley St., $225,000, Southfield Corporation to CCI Properties, LLC

2113 Millstone Toad, $39,000, Macon County Sheriff to Arthur L. Walker

2270 Nell Drive, $310,000, Jordan Roy to Joshua Osborne

2184 N. Oakcrest Court, $158,000, Maricar A. and John G. Neumann to Ashley R. Jackson and Stephen A. Miner, Jr.

1195 N. Oakland Ave., $38,000, Connie J. Wilber to GLH Real Estate Company

487 W. Packard St., $6,500, Daniel L Narvo to Everett L. Gilmore

4165 E. Park Lane, $51,000, Raymond W. Matuszak to Taylor Peterson

30 Ridge Lane Drive, $116,500, T. Brink Properties, LLC to Joshua B. and Kimberly Mueller

1385 W. Riverview Ave., $89,900, Wendy K. King to Sarah Judge

380 Scovill Court, $186,000, Robert C. and Tamera Foley to Kimberly J. Belskamper

59 Sundale Drive, $88,000, James and Teresa Bradshaw to Russell T. Sands

2105 N. Summit Ave., $114,000, Griffin A. Enyart to Billye Thompson

2028 N. Union St., $11,000, Heirs at Law of the Estate of Austin Stilts, deceased to Jamie Phillip John Parsons

5 W. West Drive, $57,000, Rentbull Properties, LLC to Kaitlin Teegarden

2084 E. William St., $13,500, North Illinois Investments, LLC to GLKS Earnterprise, LLC

705 Wolf Road, $170,000, Paul W. and Tiffany A. Alf to Cody Jay and Rebecca Jo Gideon

1037 W. Wood St., $79,900, Pierce Holdings, LLC to Riley E. Erhan

1865 E. Wood St., $200, Heather Wilhelm to Jasmyne Jones

337 N. 18th St., $1,750, Henry Anthony and Judith Williams to Shari Hardik

526 S. 20th St., $50,000, Tegan Shull to Benjamin Griffeth

Forsyth

499 Lucas Lane, $420,000, Anuradha and Sunil Krishna Kolluru to Narinder Singh and Navneet Kaur

15 Surrey Lane, $110,000, Sharon K. Titus to Alan T. Kershner

Macon

232 Merchant St., $150,000 (contract 2017), Mathias Development Corporation to Brian E. and Amy M. Ray

Maroa

415 E. Jackson St., $22,500, Richard E. Young to Robert L. Harper

108 E. Main St., $4,000, Richard Young to Robert L. and Amy Harper

115 Montgomery Court, $20,500, Kristin Newby to Heather E. Sullivan

132 N. Wood St., $160,000, David and Kimberly Moore to Ian Gawron and Danielle Tracey

Mount Zion

1130 Dell Scott Court, $169,900, Luke R. Jones to Jeanne I. Kramer

1155 Dell Scott Court, $127,500, Stephen W. Easterling to MountZion Investments, LLC

1612 Hunters Pointe Court, $426,000, Gary A. Crull to Michael Clinton and Mary Gannon

318 Kings Mantle Court, $276,000, David B. Sarver to Garrett Knock

200 Spitler Park Drive, $265,000, KM Property Management LLC to Glosser Properties, LLC

Niantic

247 E. Montgomery St., $11,000, Denis Puckett to Oran Christine Clifton and Charles Lash

Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Dec.

