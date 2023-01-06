Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur

867 Haynes Drive, $121,900, Susan M. Oldham to Richard Warner

353 S. Linden Ave., 4146,000, Mary Kathryn Brooks to Beaumont Hayner

3 Ewing Place, $164,900, Chad Beery to William K. Albert

1131 N. Woodridge Court, $415,000, Jeffrey T. Luecal to Arife Balazi

1505 W. Garfield Ave., $77,000, Aaron and Dalton Zindars to Jakina Franklin

136 S. Woodale Ave., $147,500, Gregory J. Pierle to Tiko C. Smith

6830 E. Summerfield Ave., $319,000, S A Lewis Construction & Maintenance LLC to Mark and Victoria Matherly

1053, 1059 and 1063 W. Wood St., $1,000 (land only), Alan Duesterhaus to Mel Williams Family Trust

47 Grays Lane, $140,000, Kathryn Gannaway to Ernest Tappendorf

4739 Wisteria Court, $254,000, Eugene A. and Angela B. Moeller, Jr. to Efren A. Millare, Jr. and Veronica P. Velasco

985 E. Eldorado St., $229,000, The Pump House, Inc., to Bradford Supply Company

1969 Carl Court, $189,900, Estate of Cynthia D. Reed, deceased to Sean and Melanie Lala

237 N. Main St., Unit C-1, $220,000 (condominium),Town and Country Bank to J&B 20F, LLC

530 N. Hillcrest Blvd., $115,000, Cole Babcock to Erika Sofia

727 N. Carolina St., $350 (land only), City of Decatur to Thomas P. McCoy

3420 N. 22nd St., $99,000 (land only), PRT, Inc to Morgan Distributing, Inc.

1437 W. Pershing Road, $94,900, Rick L. and Michelle Fombelle to Kenneth and Annetta Woolf

510 N. Main St., $250,000, PNC, Bank, NA c/o PNC Realty Services to Carmala, LLC

1954 N. Martin Luther King Jr Drive, $16,000, Ernest Berumen to Gregory Butz

4085 N. Bearsdale Road, $180,000, George E. and Blanche Trump to Greg and P. Ellen Macholl

11 Emerson Drive, $130,000, Fred M. and Lilia Perryman to Marcus K. Bradshaw Sr.

2550 W. Main St., Unit A-1, $108,500, Janet Whitehead the Plenary Guardian for the Estate and Person of Kathy Dianne Peck, a disabled person to Linda Kuhns

1965 E. Main St., $5,000, Kristopher Thompson to Jeremy A. Richardson

1352 E. Riverside Ave., $25,501, Regions Bank d/b/a Regions Mortgage to David R. Dyer, Trustee of the David R. Dyer and Billye J. Dyer Joint Trust Agrement, dated Dec. 9, 2016

130 Southmoreland Place, $250,000, Phillip C. and Joyce Wise to Dana J. Thomas

9 Fourth Drive, $67,425, Estate and Person of Patsy Whitlock c/o of John Whitlock to Jackson Whitlock and Bailey Barrows

1380 E. Riverside Ave., $15,000, Dessie M.D. and Keith Koehler II to Cynthia Phillips

4508 N. Adams Drive, $125,000, Larry D. Blakeney Trust to Ola M. Stevenson

1030 S. Jasper St., $15,000, Dennis Ballinger to Bruce Green and Sophia Williams

1030 S. Jasper St., $20,000, Bruce L. Green and Sophia Williams to Walid Matarieh

2155 N. Martin Luther King Jr Drive, $30,440, Vista Securities, Inc. to Lamont Wilder

12 N. Country Club Road, $123,497, James and Deborah Foster to Michael W. Schwartz

505 S. 16th St., $1,000, Rodney Bullock to Rosalind Brady

1303 E. Eldorado St., $184,400 (tavern), KenJo, Inc. to Hasan Q, Inc.

3494 Hummingbird Drive, $67,623, Luz Daissy Porras de West, Trustee of the 3494 Hummingbird Trust dated July 19, 2016 to Bujamin Veliu

Forsyth

170 E. Ruelhl St., $135,000, Richard and Virginia Moore to Reena Karamchandani and Ramesh Bhatia

435 W. Forsyth Road, $115,000, David W. Fozard to C. Alexander and Candace Holste

Macon

474 S. Miller St., $6,000, Estate of Earl D. Sadler, deceased, c/o Mark Sadler to Dalton Jeremiah Zindars

550 S. Wall St., $135,000, Robert L. and Bessie Evans to Casey L. Dodson

Mount Zion

200 Spitler Park Plaza, $230,000, L. Glen City, as successor Trustee of the Michael G. Sannes Living Trust, dated July 19, 2016 to Blue Skies Holdings Group, LLC

150 Lexington Circle, $6,000, Christopher and Molly Gregg to Chase Wilson and Linsey Vandeventer

9 Alexander Court, $6,000, Glen and Jolene Featherstun to Matthew and Jody Travis

Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder’s Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Decatur.