Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur
867 Haynes Drive, $121,900, Susan M. Oldham to Richard Warner
353 S. Linden Ave., 4146,000, Mary Kathryn Brooks to Beaumont Hayner
3 Ewing Place, $164,900, Chad Beery to William K. Albert
1131 N. Woodridge Court, $415,000, Jeffrey T. Luecal to Arife Balazi
1505 W. Garfield Ave., $77,000, Aaron and Dalton Zindars to Jakina Franklin
136 S. Woodale Ave., $147,500, Gregory J. Pierle to Tiko C. Smith
6830 E. Summerfield Ave., $319,000, S A Lewis Construction & Maintenance LLC to Mark and Victoria Matherly
People are also reading…
1053, 1059 and 1063 W. Wood St., $1,000 (land only), Alan Duesterhaus to Mel Williams Family Trust
47 Grays Lane, $140,000, Kathryn Gannaway to Ernest Tappendorf
4739 Wisteria Court, $254,000, Eugene A. and Angela B. Moeller, Jr. to Efren A. Millare, Jr. and Veronica P. Velasco
985 E. Eldorado St., $229,000, The Pump House, Inc., to Bradford Supply Company
1969 Carl Court, $189,900, Estate of Cynthia D. Reed, deceased to Sean and Melanie Lala
237 N. Main St., Unit C-1, $220,000 (condominium),Town and Country Bank to J&B 20F, LLC
530 N. Hillcrest Blvd., $115,000, Cole Babcock to Erika Sofia
727 N. Carolina St., $350 (land only), City of Decatur to Thomas P. McCoy
3420 N. 22nd St., $99,000 (land only), PRT, Inc to Morgan Distributing, Inc.
1437 W. Pershing Road, $94,900, Rick L. and Michelle Fombelle to Kenneth and Annetta Woolf
510 N. Main St., $250,000, PNC, Bank, NA c/o PNC Realty Services to Carmala, LLC
1954 N. Martin Luther King Jr Drive, $16,000, Ernest Berumen to Gregory Butz
4085 N. Bearsdale Road, $180,000, George E. and Blanche Trump to Greg and P. Ellen Macholl
11 Emerson Drive, $130,000, Fred M. and Lilia Perryman to Marcus K. Bradshaw Sr.
2550 W. Main St., Unit A-1, $108,500, Janet Whitehead the Plenary Guardian for the Estate and Person of Kathy Dianne Peck, a disabled person to Linda Kuhns
1965 E. Main St., $5,000, Kristopher Thompson to Jeremy A. Richardson
1352 E. Riverside Ave., $25,501, Regions Bank d/b/a Regions Mortgage to David R. Dyer, Trustee of the David R. Dyer and Billye J. Dyer Joint Trust Agrement, dated Dec. 9, 2016
130 Southmoreland Place, $250,000, Phillip C. and Joyce Wise to Dana J. Thomas
9 Fourth Drive, $67,425, Estate and Person of Patsy Whitlock c/o of John Whitlock to Jackson Whitlock and Bailey Barrows
1380 E. Riverside Ave., $15,000, Dessie M.D. and Keith Koehler II to Cynthia Phillips
4508 N. Adams Drive, $125,000, Larry D. Blakeney Trust to Ola M. Stevenson
1030 S. Jasper St., $15,000, Dennis Ballinger to Bruce Green and Sophia Williams
1030 S. Jasper St., $20,000, Bruce L. Green and Sophia Williams to Walid Matarieh
2155 N. Martin Luther King Jr Drive, $30,440, Vista Securities, Inc. to Lamont Wilder
12 N. Country Club Road, $123,497, James and Deborah Foster to Michael W. Schwartz
505 S. 16th St., $1,000, Rodney Bullock to Rosalind Brady
1303 E. Eldorado St., $184,400 (tavern), KenJo, Inc. to Hasan Q, Inc.
3494 Hummingbird Drive, $67,623, Luz Daissy Porras de West, Trustee of the 3494 Hummingbird Trust dated July 19, 2016 to Bujamin Veliu
Forsyth
170 E. Ruelhl St., $135,000, Richard and Virginia Moore to Reena Karamchandani and Ramesh Bhatia
435 W. Forsyth Road, $115,000, David W. Fozard to C. Alexander and Candace Holste
Macon
474 S. Miller St., $6,000, Estate of Earl D. Sadler, deceased, c/o Mark Sadler to Dalton Jeremiah Zindars
550 S. Wall St., $135,000, Robert L. and Bessie Evans to Casey L. Dodson
Mount Zion
200 Spitler Park Plaza, $230,000, L. Glen City, as successor Trustee of the Michael G. Sannes Living Trust, dated July 19, 2016 to Blue Skies Holdings Group, LLC
150 Lexington Circle, $6,000, Christopher and Molly Gregg to Chase Wilson and Linsey Vandeventer
9 Alexander Court, $6,000, Glen and Jolene Featherstun to Matthew and Jody Travis
***
Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder’s Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Decatur.