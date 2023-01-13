Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur
531 E. Kellar Lane, $30,000, Johsua Lane to David Mattingly
3570 N. Kenney Road, $935,563, Ma Bruntjen Trust No. 073055 to Eric W. Bruntjen
1407 E. Johns Ave., $24,000, Andrew R. Hendrian to Carl D. Bell
3201 E. William St., $55,000, Rhonda Jean O'Brien to Ladel Antonio Austin
3150 S. Taylor Road, $130,000, Daisy C. Augustine to Spencer Doss
64 Glenview Drive, $65,000, Joshua S. Stevens and Micaela Tatum to Dylan Thomas Baker
1130 W. Chelsea Way, $251,500, Joshua P. Winn to Micaela Tatum and Joshua S. Stevens
1604 W. Waggoner St., $8,000, Patrick T. Booth to Lauren Frees
1448 E. Wood St., $14,000, Macon County Sheriff to James Beams
1563 W. Sunset Ave., $138,900, Tim L. Baker to Sanford Schklair
225 S. Dennis Ave., $169,900, Casey Steketee to Tim Baker
3068 Olympia Drive, $55,000, Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as Trustee for Argent Securities, Inc., Asset-backed Pass-through Certificates Series 2006-W3 to James Burdick
2453 N. Graceland Ave., $39,000, Macon County Sheriff to Zachary Drew
1349 E. Walnut St., $20,000, Richard Allen Robinson to LT Rentals LLC
41 Allen Bend Drive, $170,000, Patricia S. Irish to Yannick Tshikaya
5 Peggy Ann Drive, $109,970, Mark and Tanya Stoll to Jordan Paul Richardson
1321 W. Sesom Drive, $148,000, Debbie Tague and Melissa Koning to Zen Investors, LLC
17 Western Drive, $310,000, Robert L. and Sara J. Kileen to Eric Kopp
2590 E. William St., $350 (land only), City of Decatur to Audrey Johnson
1630 W. William St., 440,000, Illinois Investment Properties, LLC to Margery J. Costello
1231 Olive St., $17,000, BT Properties of Vermilion County, LLC
2320 E. Locust St., $17,000, Macon County Sheriff to Samantha Gilman
1740 E. Johns Ave., $15,000, BT Properties of Vermilion County, LLC to Kenneth Reed
3313 E. Cedar St., $87,000, Judith Snyder to Justin Root
744 W. Main St., $21,000, Shelley Edwards to Kathleen Laggah
180 S. Linden Ave., $87,500, Estate of David G. Eatock, deceased c/o Brian Eatock to Christopher R. Diplacido
4766 Arbor Court, $130,000, Ramona Blair to Darryl Stock
1168 E. Grand Ave., $75,000, James M. Banning to Dunam Properties, Inc.
Argenta
Cemetery Road, $15,000 (land only), Kenneth D. and Anita Hill to Robert and Lori Creamer
Dalton City
2980 Sulphur Springs Road, $29,000 (land only), Mark Davis to Jacob D. Berg
Forsyth
1351 Hickory Point Drive, AT&T Strip, $1,162.500, SPP Outparcel SPE, LLC to Hickory Point Commons, LLC
851 S. Route 51, $3,965,390, BWW of Forsyth, LLC to FCPT Holdings, LLC
Macon
206 W. Andrews St., $89,000, Betty L. Nicholls to Simon Ruppel Trust dated DEC. 24, 2021
Mount Zion
1701 Noble Drive, $180,000, Estate of Michael A. Spitzer, deceased, to Colby E. Smith
Niantic
120 W. Montgomery St., $145,000, Lewis E. Claypool to Brittany N. Gurski
Oreana
104 W. Belle St., $100,000, Christopher G. Tennyson to Jamie Kimler
626 Westmoor Drive, $142,000. Brittany Adams to Lisa Kloppe
Warrensburg
685 E. Main St., $145,000, Dale R. and Joyce Koshinkski to Cory J. and Angel Hollis
Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder’s Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Decatur.
Decatur and Macon County’s most affordable starter homes
2 Bedroom Home in Illiopolis - $59,900
Don't miss out on your opportunity to own this small-town living property! This all-brick home is set on a large corner lot. It offers two bedrooms and one bath. The roof was replaced this year and the carpet was replaced last year. All appliances and the shed stay!
3 Bedroom Home in Hammond - $59,900
Small town living at its finest! Take a look at this charming 1.5 story home filled with original character starting in the spacious living room featuring gorgeous hardwood flooring and plenty of natural light. You'll appreciate all the cabinetry and great working counter space in the large eat-in kitchen. Just off the kitchen, you'll find the convenient laundry room. The main level bedroom and full bathroom complete the first floor. Head upstairs to find a spacious loft area, currently used as a bedroom, as well as an additional guest bedroom with beautiful low-maintenance flooring. Relax on the front porch while taking in all the crisp air. Check this one out today!
3 Bedroom Home in Decatur - $89,000
Great space to make your own in this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom bi-level near parks, schools and restaurants in Decatur! The main level boasts a large kitchen and dining area featuring a center island with bar seating, stainless appliances, and plenty of cabinet space. The open family room provides great entertaining space with warm neutral tones. A large laundry room with bonus storage and a full bathroom round out the main level. Head upstairs to discover a spacious living room as well as three guest bedrooms and the second full bath. Enjoy the crisp fall evenings on the patio space in the large backyard, which includes an above ground pool plus a garden shed for all your tools and toys. Sold as is. Check this one out today!
4 Bedroom Home in Decatur - $25,000
Restore this home to the beauty of its era! Good bones and original charm abound in this 4 bedroom investment opportunity, just minutes from parks, restaurants, and Millikin University! Make this one your own or create potential income by turning it into a rental property. Sold as is. Don't let this fantastic find get away!
0 Bedroom Home in Stonington - $725
Modern 2 Bedroom Duplex with one car attached garage, Newer roof (August 2020), Newer flooring (August, 2020). Comes with stove, refrigerator, garbage disposal, dish washer and, Washer / Dryer hookups. Lawn care is included in rent. This is a clean and well-maintained property that has an open feel to it, No smoking, No pets, Minimum credit score 600, Subject to credit and background check, Agent owned.
3 Bedroom Home in Bethany - $58,000
3BR/2BA Charmer in Bethany. Located on .20 acres in town, this home features a large eat in kitchen, spacious Bonus room, Large utility room with second bath and basement access. Tons of potential. Inspections are welcome, but property is being sold as is. Call today to see this property.
1 Bedroom Home in Bethany - $46,000
1 BR/1BA Home in Bethany. Great opportunity for investment property or starter home. Large side lot. New ceiling and Living Room Floor. Eat in Kitchen, Utility Room. Call today to schedule showing.
3 Bedroom Home in Decatur - $81,900
Bigger Than It Looks! Check out this recently updated ranch style home that offers a living room, kitchen, 2nd living-dining room combo, 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Updates include a new roof, newly rebuilt rear deck, a new picket fenced backyard, all new luxury vinyl floors throughout, new interior doors, new light fixtures/ceiling fans, freshly painted throughout updated kitchen and bathroom plus other nic's and nacs. The garage has newly installed drywall and freshly painted. Subject is situated on a deep lot with a rear 2c attached garage.. This is a Fannie Mae HomePath Property.
3 Bedroom Home in Decatur - $81,900
Bigger Than It Looks! Check out this recently updated ranch style home that offers a living room, kitchen, 2nd living-dining room combo, 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Updates include a new roof, newly rebuilt rear deck, a new picket fenced backyard, all new luxury vinyl floors throughout, new interior doors, new light fixtures/ceiling fans, freshly painted throughout updated kitchen and bathroom plus other nic's and nac's. The garage has newly installed drywall and freshly painted. Subject is situated on a deep lot with a rear 2c attached garage. Buyer may qualify for up to 3% toward seller paid closing cost.This is a Fannie Mae HomePath Property.
3 Bedroom Home in Argenta - $69,900
This adorable 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home is ready for it's next owners! This home offers plenty of space for you & your family! When you walk through the front door, you will step into the cozy living room with beautiful hardwood floors. In the kitchen, there is a ton of counter top space, with natural light coming in. Off of the living room, there is a good sized laundry area! The two bedrooms down the hall offer plenty of space for kids to hang out in! There is another great sized family room before you enter the master ensuite - which is perfect for hosting family over! The master ensuite has a ton of space, a walk in closet & an additional 2 closet spaces! The backyard is fenced in and is perfect for summer fires & hangouts!