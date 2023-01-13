Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

This adorable 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home is ready for it's next owners! This home offers plenty of space for you & your family! When you walk through the front door, you will step into the cozy living room with beautiful hardwood floors. In the kitchen, there is a ton of counter top space, with natural light coming in. Off of the living room, there is a good sized laundry area! The two bedrooms down the hall offer plenty of space for kids to hang out in! There is another great sized family room before you enter the master ensuite - which is perfect for hosting family over! The master ensuite has a ton of space, a walk in closet & an additional 2 closet spaces! The backyard is fenced in and is perfect for summer fires & hangouts!

View More