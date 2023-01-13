Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Real estate transfers

Real estate transfers

Decatur   

531 E. Kellar Lane, $30,000, Johsua Lane to David Mattingly

3570 N. Kenney Road, $935,563, Ma Bruntjen Trust No. 073055 to Eric W. Bruntjen

1407 E. Johns Ave., $24,000, Andrew R. Hendrian to Carl D. Bell

3201 E. William St., $55,000, Rhonda Jean O'Brien to Ladel Antonio Austin

3150 S. Taylor Road, $130,000, Daisy C. Augustine to Spencer Doss

64 Glenview Drive, $65,000, Joshua S. Stevens and Micaela Tatum to Dylan Thomas Baker

1130 W. Chelsea Way, $251,500, Joshua P. Winn to Micaela Tatum and Joshua S. Stevens

1604 W. Waggoner St., $8,000, Patrick T. Booth to Lauren Frees

1448 E. Wood St., $14,000, Macon County Sheriff to James Beams

1563 W. Sunset Ave., $138,900, Tim L. Baker to Sanford Schklair

225 S. Dennis Ave., $169,900, Casey Steketee to Tim Baker

3068 Olympia Drive, $55,000, Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as Trustee for Argent Securities, Inc., Asset-backed Pass-through Certificates Series 2006-W3 to James Burdick

2453 N. Graceland Ave., $39,000, Macon County Sheriff to Zachary Drew

1349 E. Walnut St., $20,000, Richard Allen Robinson to LT Rentals LLC

41 Allen Bend Drive, $170,000, Patricia S. Irish to Yannick Tshikaya

5 Peggy Ann Drive, $109,970, Mark and Tanya Stoll to Jordan Paul Richardson

1321 W. Sesom Drive, $148,000, Debbie Tague and Melissa Koning to Zen Investors, LLC

17 Western Drive, $310,000, Robert L. and Sara J. Kileen to Eric Kopp

2590 E. William St., $350 (land only), City of Decatur to Audrey Johnson

1630 W. William St., 440,000, Illinois Investment Properties, LLC to Margery J. Costello

1231 Olive St., $17,000, BT Properties of Vermilion County, LLC

2320 E. Locust St., $17,000, Macon County Sheriff to Samantha Gilman

1740 E. Johns Ave., $15,000, BT Properties of Vermilion County, LLC to Kenneth Reed

3313 E. Cedar St., $87,000, Judith Snyder to Justin Root

744 W. Main St., $21,000, Shelley Edwards to Kathleen Laggah

180 S. Linden Ave., $87,500, Estate of David G. Eatock, deceased c/o Brian Eatock to Christopher R. Diplacido

4766 Arbor Court, $130,000, Ramona Blair to Darryl Stock 

1168 E. Grand Ave., $75,000, James M. Banning to Dunam Properties, Inc.

Argenta

Cemetery Road, $15,000 (land only), Kenneth D. and Anita Hill to Robert and Lori Creamer 

Dalton City

2980 Sulphur Springs Road, $29,000 (land only), Mark Davis to Jacob D. Berg

Forsyth

1351 Hickory Point Drive, AT&T Strip, $1,162.500, SPP Outparcel SPE, LLC to Hickory Point Commons, LLC

851 S. Route 51, $3,965,390, BWW of Forsyth, LLC to FCPT Holdings, LLC

Macon

206 W. Andrews St., $89,000, Betty L. Nicholls to Simon Ruppel Trust dated DEC. 24, 2021 

Mount Zion

1701 Noble Drive, $180,000, Estate of Michael A. Spitzer, deceased, to Colby E. Smith

Niantic

120 W. Montgomery St., $145,000, Lewis E. Claypool to Brittany N. Gurski

Oreana

104 W. Belle St., $100,000, Christopher G. Tennyson to Jamie Kimler

626 Westmoor Drive, $142,000. Brittany Adams to Lisa Kloppe

Warrensburg

685 E. Main St., $145,000, Dale R. and Joyce Koshinkski to Cory J. and Angel Hollis

Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder’s Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Decatur. 

