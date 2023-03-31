Decatur

1880 Buckhead Lane, $435,000, Amy McCarthy to Allen B. and Susan M. Closser

40 Norwood Drive, $112,000, Patrick M. Smith to Sydney Beck

1540 W. Pershing Road, $90,000, Harold L. and Julia Ballard to Bujar Limani

32 Lombardy Drive, $155,000, James M. and Kelley Morrison to Robert D. Sargent

1473 E. Clay St., $30,000, Glory McDonald to James Wynn

626 W. Prairie Ave., $85,000, Thomas W. Seitz, Jr to Caudill Group Properties IL LLC

4828 Forrest Trail, $320,000, Brynn and Bryan A. Kickle to Christopher S. Copeland

596 Shoreline Drive, $339,900, Amy Zahm to Matthew S. and Catherine Briggs

26 Sand Creek Drive, $140,000, Michael R. and Clarissa McNamer to Katherine Lacy

2416 N. Maple Ave., $50,000 (contract 2013), Ronnie L. Utterback to Brandon K. Robinson and Heather N. Hale

7795 W. Main St., $68,001, Macon County Sheriff to Dennis Drew

3950 N. Taylor Ave., $127,000, Melody A. Wood to Matt R. Mahan

90 Webster Court, $7,000, Malika Walton to Kanyen LLC

1809 S. 32nd St., $84,000, Trent Shinneman to Cade Kyle

1218 Ravina Ave., $44,500, PNC Bank, National Association to Phillip Pugsley

1656 N. College St., $35,000, Kenneth Woods to James Wynn

2142 E. Johns Ave., $10,000, Onward Capital, Inc. to EAT1031 LLC

1045 N. 35th St., $30,000, Richard R. Donaldson to Richard A. Robinson

1803 S. 32nd St., $51,000, Cody T. Flanders to Wray and Carolyn Offermann

3304 Nancy Road, $95,000 (contract 2020), Harzel Enterprises, Inc. to Molly Cornell and Christopher Vaughan

2144 E. Lawrence St., $65,000, Judy Glovacki to James K. Morgan

805 N. Morgan St., $100,000, Decatur Industiral Reuse Limited to Tillamook Illinois, LLC

209 Columbus Drive, $95,000, M. Theresa Swineheart to Javier Jaimes Rangel

686 Cove Court, $200,100, Mark and Lynda Willmann to Sean Totsch

1721 E. Moore St., $11,661, Macon County Sheriff to James Beams

626 W. Prairie Ave., $50,000, Thomas and Deborah Seitz to Thomas Jr and Heather Seitz

1365 W. Decatur St., $25,000, Steven G. Hunter, Melissa A., and Valerie J. Oppendal to Hui Wang

11 Cloyds Drive, $80,000, Daniel Meinders to Brandon D. Minich

1654 E. Walnut St., $10,400, New Chicago Investments, LLC to Coinwise 01, LLC

20 Sycamore Drive, $155,000, Nikki Barker to Edward R. Mercer

2268 E. Main St., $12,000, (contract 2016), Andrew R. Hendrian to Patricia L. Gilliam

2835 Primrose Lane, $130,000, Ronald A. and Diane McCormick to Stacy Rena Patterson

2042 W. Main St., $114,900, Ellen M. Handt to Penelope and Alexandra Hicks

525 S. Westlawn Ave., $17,876, Macon County Sheriff to Dennis Drew

1030 N. University Ave., $42,500, Adam P. Koski to Kanyen LLC

1045 W. Tuttle St., $40,000, Willie Ewing to Kanyen LLC

1295 Arcadia Ave., 4278,000, Dennis M. Strohl to Vicky Hilvety, Trustee, or her Successors in Interest, of the Hilvety Revocable Living Trust dated May 22, 2018 and any amendments thereto

Forsyth

359 Ventura Drive, $210,000, Mary O. Twist to Robert Fitzgerald

483 S. Elwood St., $102,000, Thomas S. Striegel to Robert Wright

5527 N. Oakland Ave., $315,000, Gerald L. Ruff to Kevin Ross

Mount Zion

1560 N. Wildwood Drive, $150,000, Larry E. and H. Susan Jones to Michael and Angela Hart, Jr.

1516 Hunters View Drive, $308,000, Marshall W. Millard to Praveen K. Vadi

535 Maddox Drive, $130,000, Dana Rozzell to Joshua Devore

Oreana

Farmland/Grain Bins, $275,000, Don Westerman, Inc. to Dena Hyde

Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder’s Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Decatur.