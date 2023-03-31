Decatur
1880 Buckhead Lane, $435,000, Amy McCarthy to Allen B. and Susan M. Closser
40 Norwood Drive, $112,000, Patrick M. Smith to Sydney Beck
1540 W. Pershing Road, $90,000, Harold L. and Julia Ballard to Bujar Limani
32 Lombardy Drive, $155,000, James M. and Kelley Morrison to Robert D. Sargent
1473 E. Clay St., $30,000, Glory McDonald to James Wynn
626 W. Prairie Ave., $85,000, Thomas W. Seitz, Jr to Caudill Group Properties IL LLC
4828 Forrest Trail, $320,000, Brynn and Bryan A. Kickle to Christopher S. Copeland
People are also reading…
596 Shoreline Drive, $339,900, Amy Zahm to Matthew S. and Catherine Briggs
26 Sand Creek Drive, $140,000, Michael R. and Clarissa McNamer to Katherine Lacy
2416 N. Maple Ave., $50,000 (contract 2013), Ronnie L. Utterback to Brandon K. Robinson and Heather N. Hale
7795 W. Main St., $68,001, Macon County Sheriff to Dennis Drew
3950 N. Taylor Ave., $127,000, Melody A. Wood to Matt R. Mahan
90 Webster Court, $7,000, Malika Walton to Kanyen LLC
1809 S. 32nd St., $84,000, Trent Shinneman to Cade Kyle
1218 Ravina Ave., $44,500, PNC Bank, National Association to Phillip Pugsley
1656 N. College St., $35,000, Kenneth Woods to James Wynn
2142 E. Johns Ave., $10,000, Onward Capital, Inc. to EAT1031 LLC
1045 N. 35th St., $30,000, Richard R. Donaldson to Richard A. Robinson
1803 S. 32nd St., $51,000, Cody T. Flanders to Wray and Carolyn Offermann
3304 Nancy Road, $95,000 (contract 2020), Harzel Enterprises, Inc. to Molly Cornell and Christopher Vaughan
2144 E. Lawrence St., $65,000, Judy Glovacki to James K. Morgan
805 N. Morgan St., $100,000, Decatur Industiral Reuse Limited to Tillamook Illinois, LLC
209 Columbus Drive, $95,000, M. Theresa Swineheart to Javier Jaimes Rangel
686 Cove Court, $200,100, Mark and Lynda Willmann to Sean Totsch
1721 E. Moore St., $11,661, Macon County Sheriff to James Beams
626 W. Prairie Ave., $50,000, Thomas and Deborah Seitz to Thomas Jr and Heather Seitz
1365 W. Decatur St., $25,000, Steven G. Hunter, Melissa A., and Valerie J. Oppendal to Hui Wang
11 Cloyds Drive, $80,000, Daniel Meinders to Brandon D. Minich
1654 E. Walnut St., $10,400, New Chicago Investments, LLC to Coinwise 01, LLC
20 Sycamore Drive, $155,000, Nikki Barker to Edward R. Mercer
2268 E. Main St., $12,000, (contract 2016), Andrew R. Hendrian to Patricia L. Gilliam
2835 Primrose Lane, $130,000, Ronald A. and Diane McCormick to Stacy Rena Patterson
2042 W. Main St., $114,900, Ellen M. Handt to Penelope and Alexandra Hicks
525 S. Westlawn Ave., $17,876, Macon County Sheriff to Dennis Drew
1030 N. University Ave., $42,500, Adam P. Koski to Kanyen LLC
1045 W. Tuttle St., $40,000, Willie Ewing to Kanyen LLC
1295 Arcadia Ave., 4278,000, Dennis M. Strohl to Vicky Hilvety, Trustee, or her Successors in Interest, of the Hilvety Revocable Living Trust dated May 22, 2018 and any amendments thereto
Forsyth
359 Ventura Drive, $210,000, Mary O. Twist to Robert Fitzgerald
483 S. Elwood St., $102,000, Thomas S. Striegel to Robert Wright
5527 N. Oakland Ave., $315,000, Gerald L. Ruff to Kevin Ross
Mount Zion
1560 N. Wildwood Drive, $150,000, Larry E. and H. Susan Jones to Michael and Angela Hart, Jr.
1516 Hunters View Drive, $308,000, Marshall W. Millard to Praveen K. Vadi
535 Maddox Drive, $130,000, Dana Rozzell to Joshua Devore
Oreana
Farmland/Grain Bins, $275,000, Don Westerman, Inc. to Dena Hyde
***
Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder’s Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Decatur.