Decatur
3325 E. Condor Drive, $77,000, Keri M. Graves to Ashlee Cook
4980 W. Cantrell St., $235,500, Tammie L. Parsons to Clayton J. and Stella Maris Williams
1 N. Greenridge Drive, $6,000, Frederico and Teresita Abaca to Anthony Abaca
4530 Shadow Drive, $145,900, Jeremy L. and Amy M. Bretz to Heather Fitt and Benjamin Huff
4028 N. Constant View Drive, $99,640, William Scott to Blake Patterson
3463 N. Rupp Pkwy., $3,200,000 (commercial), Central Illinois Real Estate Investments, LLC to Farmington Mall, LLC a Minnesota LLC
1062 N. Hill Ave., $27,000, Solid Rock Holdings, LLC to Eat1031, LLC
1450 W. Sunset Ave., $115,000, Brian S. Gilman, Independent Administrator of the Estate of Richard C. Gilman, deceased to Tristen M. Karrick and Stefan T. Woods
1235 E. Clay St., $34,000, Glory McDonald to Greener Grass Homes, LLC
1640 N. Woodford St., $16,000, Keith Bailey to Andre White
421 S. Maffit St., $3,890, Macon County Sheriff to City of Decatur, Neighborhood Revitalization
1218 N. 20th St., $110,000 (Industrial), William L. Anderson to Jackey L. Bond, Jr
223 S. Edward St., $73,000, Estate of Joyce E. Rhodes to Frainaldo Reyes
1237 E. William St., $5,000, Felix and Christina Uwataka to Victoria Nela Dutescu
504 Woodhill Drive, $124,000, Tony E. and Amy Patterson Reynolds to Breyanna L. Helm
1113 E. Condit St., $40,000 (land only), Una Mae Eldridge to City of Decatur
1167 E. Condit St., $140,000 (land only), Una Mae Eldridge Living Trust, dated Oct. 23, 2012 to City of Decatur
3370 Burt Drive, $35,000, Gordon E. Snoeyenbos Trust by Jon Snoeyenbos, Trustee to Britt A. Brown as Trustee of Lincoln Land Illinois Land Trust No. 5675
1081 W. King St., $10,700, Greater Plans Properties, LLC to Greater Plans Properties, LLC
1536 W. Waggoner St., $13,000, OD SFR Enterprises, LLC to Kelly L. Holmes
173 Bretton Court, $142,500, Timothy M. Vieweg to Jaclyn Evans
276 W. Oak Lane, $167,500, Sandra M. Wilson to Bruce Outlaw
3626 Meadowlark Drive, $120,000, Charles Bone and Alvin Cohen to Lauren Ann Duffer and Bryan Cody Brockman
145 S. Wyan St., $152,000 (Industrial), Auburn L. Endrizzi to Troy Page Excavating, Inc
130 S. Wyan St., $25,000 (Industrial), 217 Trucking, LLC to Troy Page Excavating, Inc
2903 E. Cardinal Drive, $73,600, Gregory H. Washburn to Stacey K. Craig
2636 Forest Crest Road, $40,000, Lt. Larry Auton to Kristopher D. Thompson
1803 N. Taylor Ave., $12,000, Lt. Larry Auton to Kristopher D. Thompson
775 W. Macon St., $15,000, Timothy H. and Jessica L. Davis to Bobbet Dickens, Michole Henry and Camille McMillan
1334 E. Sedgewick St., $5,100, Publicani Investment Corp. to Terrell Eubanks
73 Nolan Drive, $81,000, Michael T. and Lois E. Pflum to Eric and Andrea Webb
8165 Timber Trail Road, $485,000, Gordon D. and Sarah J. Gregory to Craig Donald and Lisa Bracken
1275 S. Jasper St., $10,000 (office), First Mid Bank & Trust to 1170 E. Riverside Ave
424 Southampton Drive, $138,000, Donald W. and Teresa G. Emmons to Jo Eberly
1231 W. Scotch Pine Court, $242,000, John N. and Cindy R. Cannon to Brian M. and Jennifer A. Deaton
1051 N. Westlawn Ave., $117,000, Robert T.W. Mills to Michael and Danyhal Farris
Forsyth
302 S. Elwood St., $70,500, Jared and Michelle Anderson to QSE Holdings, LLC
Maroa
429 N. Wood St., $10,000, Barbara J. Young Trust Agreement dated Nov. 4, 2022 to KRC Properties, LLC
230 W. Jackson St., $60,000, Barbara J. Young Trust Agreement dated Nov. 4, 2022 to Evans Capital, LLC
Mount Zion
120 Lexington Circle, $365,000, Corey L. and Sheila Kistner to Adam and Maggie Markwell
645 Elm St., $167,000, Tyler J. and Sarah D. Anderson to Rachel Rae Wolter and Patrick James Moomey
1020 Dee Lee Lane, $148,000, James E. and Amy B. Gahwiler to Grant E. Gahwiler and Southerlynn G. Walters
Oreana
9632 N. Brush College Road, $121,000, Brent and R. Michael Ferrill to Farm Credit Leasing Services Corporation
6777 Kirby Road, $125,000, Sharon K. Jenkins, c/o Randy Ferrill to Donald R. Force
Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder’s Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Decatur.