Decatur

3325 E. Condor Drive, $77,000, Keri M. Graves to Ashlee Cook

4980 W. Cantrell St., $235,500, Tammie L. Parsons to Clayton J. and Stella Maris Williams

1 N. Greenridge Drive, $6,000, Frederico and Teresita Abaca to Anthony Abaca

4530 Shadow Drive, $145,900, Jeremy L. and Amy M. Bretz to Heather Fitt and Benjamin Huff

4028 N. Constant View Drive, $99,640, William Scott to Blake Patterson

3463 N. Rupp Pkwy., $3,200,000 (commercial), Central Illinois Real Estate Investments, LLC to Farmington Mall, LLC a Minnesota LLC

1062 N. Hill Ave., $27,000, Solid Rock Holdings, LLC to Eat1031, LLC

1450 W. Sunset Ave., $115,000, Brian S. Gilman, Independent Administrator of the Estate of Richard C. Gilman, deceased to Tristen M. Karrick and Stefan T. Woods

1235 E. Clay St., $34,000, Glory McDonald to Greener Grass Homes, LLC

1640 N. Woodford St., $16,000, Keith Bailey to Andre White

421 S. Maffit St., $3,890, Macon County Sheriff to City of Decatur, Neighborhood Revitalization

1218 N. 20th St., $110,000 (Industrial), William L. Anderson to Jackey L. Bond, Jr

223 S. Edward St., $73,000, Estate of Joyce E. Rhodes to Frainaldo Reyes

1237 E. William St., $5,000, Felix and Christina Uwataka to Victoria Nela Dutescu

504 Woodhill Drive, $124,000, Tony E. and Amy Patterson Reynolds to Breyanna L. Helm

1113 E. Condit St., $40,000 (land only), Una Mae Eldridge to City of Decatur

1167 E. Condit St., $140,000 (land only), Una Mae Eldridge Living Trust, dated Oct. 23, 2012 to City of Decatur

3370 Burt Drive, $35,000, Gordon E. Snoeyenbos Trust by Jon Snoeyenbos, Trustee to Britt A. Brown as Trustee of Lincoln Land Illinois Land Trust No. 5675

1081 W. King St., $10,700, Greater Plans Properties, LLC to Greater Plans Properties, LLC

1536 W. Waggoner St., $13,000, OD SFR Enterprises, LLC to Kelly L. Holmes

173 Bretton Court, $142,500, Timothy M. Vieweg to Jaclyn Evans

276 W. Oak Lane, $167,500, Sandra M. Wilson to Bruce Outlaw

3626 Meadowlark Drive, $120,000, Charles Bone and Alvin Cohen to Lauren Ann Duffer and Bryan Cody Brockman

145 S. Wyan St., $152,000 (Industrial), Auburn L. Endrizzi to Troy Page Excavating, Inc

130 S. Wyan St., $25,000 (Industrial), 217 Trucking, LLC to Troy Page Excavating, Inc

2903 E. Cardinal Drive, $73,600, Gregory H. Washburn to Stacey K. Craig

2636 Forest Crest Road, $40,000, Lt. Larry Auton to Kristopher D. Thompson

1803 N. Taylor Ave., $12,000, Lt. Larry Auton to Kristopher D. Thompson

775 W. Macon St., $15,000, Timothy H. and Jessica L. Davis to Bobbet Dickens, Michole Henry and Camille McMillan

1334 E. Sedgewick St., $5,100, Publicani Investment Corp. to Terrell Eubanks

73 Nolan Drive, $81,000, Michael T. and Lois E. Pflum to Eric and Andrea Webb

8165 Timber Trail Road, $485,000, Gordon D. and Sarah J. Gregory to Craig Donald and Lisa Bracken

1275 S. Jasper St., $10,000 (office), First Mid Bank & Trust to 1170 E. Riverside Ave

424 Southampton Drive, $138,000, Donald W. and Teresa G. Emmons to Jo Eberly

1231 W. Scotch Pine Court, $242,000, John N. and Cindy R. Cannon to Brian M. and Jennifer A. Deaton

1051 N. Westlawn Ave., $117,000, Robert T.W. Mills to Michael and Danyhal Farris

Forsyth

302 S. Elwood St., $70,500, Jared and Michelle Anderson to QSE Holdings, LLC

Maroa

429 N. Wood St., $10,000, Barbara J. Young Trust Agreement dated Nov. 4, 2022 to KRC Properties, LLC

230 W. Jackson St., $60,000, Barbara J. Young Trust Agreement dated Nov. 4, 2022 to Evans Capital, LLC

Mount Zion

120 Lexington Circle, $365,000, Corey L. and Sheila Kistner to Adam and Maggie Markwell

645 Elm St., $167,000, Tyler J. and Sarah D. Anderson to Rachel Rae Wolter and Patrick James Moomey

1020 Dee Lee Lane, $148,000, James E. and Amy B. Gahwiler to Grant E. Gahwiler and Southerlynn G. Walters

Oreana

9632 N. Brush College Road, $121,000, Brent and R. Michael Ferrill to Farm Credit Leasing Services Corporation

6777 Kirby Road, $125,000, Sharon K. Jenkins, c/o Randy Ferrill to Donald R. Force

***

Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder’s Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Decatur.