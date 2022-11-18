Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur
7484 W. Main St., $62,500, Mary Van Alstine to Harry Pridemore
129 S. Calhoun St., $4,000, Thomas Manns to Linda Byrd
1084 E. Clay St., $7,000, Michael S. Boliard to Tony and Angela Carson
4905 E. Powers Blvd., $102.624, Grace V. Nickey and Lemuel L. Lehman to Anita Watkins
1544 W. Sunset Ave., $130,000, Robert and Shelby King to David Roberson
3482 Marilyn Drive, $57,500, Michael David Dennis, Independent Administrator of the Estate of Sherry L. Dennis, deceased to Todd S. and Sara D. Anderson
People are also reading…
1460 Masters Lane, $85,000, Daphne L. Sanner as Trustee of the The Daphne L. Sanner Living Trust dated Dec. 3, 1997 to Charles A. Shonkwiler and Sidney E. Shonwiler as Trustees of the Cas and Ses Trust dated Jan. 22, 2018
3244 E. Fulton Ave., $87,500, Michael Keith Bowles to Alexis B. Davis and Connor R. Morgeson
137 Fenway Drive, $154,900, Melony Brozio to Matthew L. Edgecombe
714 N. 33rd St., $35,000, Heather R. Smith to Nationwide Community Revitalization, LLC, a Wyoming Limited Liability Company
195 S. 44th St., $320,000, Paul H. and Ruth K. Debruine to Charles C. and Carol M. Hughes
3990 E. Hickory St., $55,000, Shawn L. McWilliams to Dylan McWilliams
7485 W. Main St., $62,500, May Van Alstine to Harry Pridemore
1374 N. Oakland Ave., $5,000, Manuel Leon Reyes to Robert Maple
1803 E. Moore St., $22,500, James R. Stevens, Laura Cooper, Roy Stevens, Darcy Dees, Carrie Cook and Baron Elliot to April L. Flinders
166 S. Westdale St., $116,900, Robyn L. Prince to Benjamin A. Clawson
345 S. Nelson Blvd., $50,000, Ronald D. and Lee Ann Tapscott to Kathleen W. Davis
2615 French Drive, $111,000, Forsyth Properties, LLC to Sarah Broida
976 W. Wood St., $60,000, Liane Williams to Sean Mosby
1316 W. Eldorado St., $115,000, City of Decatur to Liny Lu LLC
357 N. Fieldcrest Road, $30,500, Marshall Herring to Debra Bullington
2144 E. Whitmer St., $52,000, Kim L. Hector to Six Investment LLC
30 Kaydon Drive, $47,500, Larry Porter to Sherri Porter
39 Eastmoreland Drive, $149,900, Becky S. Pagos to Jesus Davila
2615 W. Macon St., $140,000, David McCroskey to Heather M. Scott-Fleming
2124 Home Park Ave., $138,900, Rocky A. Strohl to Kiersten Kennedy
1645 N. Monroe St., $11,333, Fisher Brothers, LLC to J&B Decatur Foundation, LLC
451 E. Olive St., $11,333, Fisher Brothers, LLC to J&B Decatur Foundation, LLC
545 S. 19th St., $11,333, J&L Fisher Properties, LLC to J&B Decatur Foundation, LLC
443 E. Olive St., $11,333, Jason Fisher to J&B Decatur Foundation, LLC
1854 N. Maple Ave., $11,333, Fisher Brothers, LLC to J&B Decatur Foundation, LLC
826 E. Lincoln Ave., $11,333, Jason Fisher to J&B Decatur Foundation, LLC
1408 E. Olive St., $11,333, Fisher Brothers, LLC J&B Decatur Foundation, LLC
1605 Walnut Grove, $11,333, Jason Fisher to J&B Decatur Foundation, LLC
1201 W. King St., $11,333, Jason Fisher to J&B Decatur Foundation, LLC
1199 W. King St., $11,333, Jason Fisher to J&B Decatur Foundation, LLC
1023 S. Silas St., $11,333, Jason Fisher to J&B Decatur Foundation, LLC
1075 S. Silas St., $11,333, Fisher Brothers, LLC to J&B Decatur Foundation, LLC
2671 S. Forrest Green Drive, $200,000, Ali Momin to Benjamin A. Pickering
2240 Salem School Road, $350,000, Savage Services Corporation, A Utah Corporation to JT Real Estate Development
6455 Birchwood Lane, $432,500, Brian E. Keto to Manjeet Singh
216 E. Holiday Drive, $99,000, Oliver Residential Properties, LLC to Sarah Elizabeth Goddard
2221 Woodbine Drive, $94,433, Macon County Sheriff to Jeremy A. Richardson
2357 E. William St., 2,000,000, Kristopher Thompson to Family Lease LLC, an Arizona LLC, (additional properties included): 2537 E. William St., 1035 N. Jordan St., 946 N. Hill Ave., 1454 E. Moore St., 456 W. Sawyer St., 259 N. 21st St., 2324 E. Prairie St., 440 E. Pierson Ave., 2027 E. William St., 1059 W. Center St., 1316 Parkwood Place, 2521 E. Eldorado St., 1205 N. Wilder Ave., 240 N. 23rd Place, 2329 E. William St., 2402 E. William St., 1808 E. Moore St., 1338 Walnut Grove Ave., 2007 E. Cantrell St., 2279 E. Eldorado St., 2304 E. Prairie St., 2285 E. Main St., 2328 E. William St., 1087 N. Summit Ave., 2308 E. William St.., 920 E. Henderson, 2293 E. William St., 2428 E. North St., 2281 E. William St., 895 W. Main St., 444 S. Crea St., 1136 E. Lincoln Ave., 2169 N. Water St., 1318 W. Decatur St., 1092 E. Mueller Ave., 777 S. Maffit St., 946 E. Moore St., 1098 W. Marietta St., 2404 E. Main St., 50 Webster Court, 1175 N. Wilder Ave., 1275 W. Grand Ave., 1341 W. Forest Ave., 1998 N. 31st St., 412 S. 19th St., 1529 Walnut Grove Ave., 1802 E. Moore St., 736 W. North St., 8 Dakota Drive, 1411 E. Johns Ave., 8 Lincoln Place, 1920 W. Parckard St., 2308 E. Prairie St.
Blue Mound
114 College St., $75,000, Ronald and Margaret Sanchez to Noland Farms, Inc.
309 St. Marie St., $105,000, Robert W. Scott, III to Blair Trimble
Forsyth
767 Spyglass Blvd., $272,000, Valerie K. Huddleston to Eugene Moeller
210 Lea Lane, $375,000, Sullivan Developers, LLC to Andrew Nohns
261 S. Smith St., $85,000, Richard A. Schwartz to Dough Property Group, LLC
Mount Zion
355 Carrington Ave., $365,000, Stuart Black Trust dated Sept. 7, 2001, as amended and completely restated July 8, 2022 to Sherri Mahan
4604 Britton Lane, $350,000, Randall Garrett to CDP2, LLC
507 Elm St., $107,500, Estate of S. Aline Hilton, deceased, c/o Jeffrey Alan Hilton to Hunter Marshall
14 Prairie Rose Court, $0, Paul and Hannah Medley to Hannah Medley
Oreana
5208 White Oak Court, $35,000, Dan T. Henry to Stephen T. Le Beau
Warrensburg
275 S. Main St., $181,500, James K. Eaton to Luke David
***
Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder’s Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Decatur.