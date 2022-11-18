Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur

7484 W. Main St., $62,500, Mary Van Alstine to Harry Pridemore

129 S. Calhoun St., $4,000, Thomas Manns to Linda Byrd

1084 E. Clay St., $7,000, Michael S. Boliard to Tony and Angela Carson

4905 E. Powers Blvd., $102.624, Grace V. Nickey and Lemuel L. Lehman to Anita Watkins

1544 W. Sunset Ave., $130,000, Robert and Shelby King to David Roberson

3482 Marilyn Drive, $57,500, Michael David Dennis, Independent Administrator of the Estate of Sherry L. Dennis, deceased to Todd S. and Sara D. Anderson

1460 Masters Lane, $85,000, Daphne L. Sanner as Trustee of the The Daphne L. Sanner Living Trust dated Dec. 3, 1997 to Charles A. Shonkwiler and Sidney E. Shonwiler as Trustees of the Cas and Ses Trust dated Jan. 22, 2018

3244 E. Fulton Ave., $87,500, Michael Keith Bowles to Alexis B. Davis and Connor R. Morgeson

137 Fenway Drive, $154,900, Melony Brozio to Matthew L. Edgecombe

714 N. 33rd St., $35,000, Heather R. Smith to Nationwide Community Revitalization, LLC, a Wyoming Limited Liability Company

195 S. 44th St., $320,000, Paul H. and Ruth K. Debruine to Charles C. and Carol M. Hughes

3990 E. Hickory St., $55,000, Shawn L. McWilliams to Dylan McWilliams

7485 W. Main St., $62,500, May Van Alstine to Harry Pridemore

1374 N. Oakland Ave., $5,000, Manuel Leon Reyes to Robert Maple

1803 E. Moore St., $22,500, James R. Stevens, Laura Cooper, Roy Stevens, Darcy Dees, Carrie Cook and Baron Elliot to April L. Flinders

166 S. Westdale St., $116,900, Robyn L. Prince to Benjamin A. Clawson

345 S. Nelson Blvd., $50,000, Ronald D. and Lee Ann Tapscott to Kathleen W. Davis

2615 French Drive, $111,000, Forsyth Properties, LLC to Sarah Broida

976 W. Wood St., $60,000, Liane Williams to Sean Mosby

1316 W. Eldorado St., $115,000, City of Decatur to Liny Lu LLC

357 N. Fieldcrest Road, $30,500, Marshall Herring to Debra Bullington

2144 E. Whitmer St., $52,000, Kim L. Hector to Six Investment LLC

30 Kaydon Drive, $47,500, Larry Porter to Sherri Porter

39 Eastmoreland Drive, $149,900, Becky S. Pagos to Jesus Davila

2615 W. Macon St., $140,000, David McCroskey to Heather M. Scott-Fleming

2124 Home Park Ave., $138,900, Rocky A. Strohl to Kiersten Kennedy

1645 N. Monroe St., $11,333, Fisher Brothers, LLC to J&B Decatur Foundation, LLC

451 E. Olive St., $11,333, Fisher Brothers, LLC to J&B Decatur Foundation, LLC

545 S. 19th St., $11,333, J&L Fisher Properties, LLC to J&B Decatur Foundation, LLC

443 E. Olive St., $11,333, Jason Fisher to J&B Decatur Foundation, LLC

1854 N. Maple Ave., $11,333, Fisher Brothers, LLC to J&B Decatur Foundation, LLC

826 E. Lincoln Ave., $11,333, Jason Fisher to J&B Decatur Foundation, LLC

1408 E. Olive St., $11,333, Fisher Brothers, LLC J&B Decatur Foundation, LLC

1605 Walnut Grove, $11,333, Jason Fisher to J&B Decatur Foundation, LLC

1201 W. King St., $11,333, Jason Fisher to J&B Decatur Foundation, LLC

1199 W. King St., $11,333, Jason Fisher to J&B Decatur Foundation, LLC

1023 S. Silas St., $11,333, Jason Fisher to J&B Decatur Foundation, LLC

1075 S. Silas St., $11,333, Fisher Brothers, LLC to J&B Decatur Foundation, LLC

2671 S. Forrest Green Drive, $200,000, Ali Momin to Benjamin A. Pickering

2240 Salem School Road, $350,000, Savage Services Corporation, A Utah Corporation to JT Real Estate Development

6455 Birchwood Lane, $432,500, Brian E. Keto to Manjeet Singh

216 E. Holiday Drive, $99,000, Oliver Residential Properties, LLC to Sarah Elizabeth Goddard

2221 Woodbine Drive, $94,433, Macon County Sheriff to Jeremy A. Richardson

2357 E. William St., 2,000,000, Kristopher Thompson to Family Lease LLC, an Arizona LLC, (additional properties included): 2537 E. William St., 1035 N. Jordan St., 946 N. Hill Ave., 1454 E. Moore St., 456 W. Sawyer St., 259 N. 21st St., 2324 E. Prairie St., 440 E. Pierson Ave., 2027 E. William St., 1059 W. Center St., 1316 Parkwood Place, 2521 E. Eldorado St., 1205 N. Wilder Ave., 240 N. 23rd Place, 2329 E. William St., 2402 E. William St., 1808 E. Moore St., 1338 Walnut Grove Ave., 2007 E. Cantrell St., 2279 E. Eldorado St., 2304 E. Prairie St., 2285 E. Main St., 2328 E. William St., 1087 N. Summit Ave., 2308 E. William St.., 920 E. Henderson, 2293 E. William St., 2428 E. North St., 2281 E. William St., 895 W. Main St., 444 S. Crea St., 1136 E. Lincoln Ave., 2169 N. Water St., 1318 W. Decatur St., 1092 E. Mueller Ave., 777 S. Maffit St., 946 E. Moore St., 1098 W. Marietta St., 2404 E. Main St., 50 Webster Court, 1175 N. Wilder Ave., 1275 W. Grand Ave., 1341 W. Forest Ave., 1998 N. 31st St., 412 S. 19th St., 1529 Walnut Grove Ave., 1802 E. Moore St., 736 W. North St., 8 Dakota Drive, 1411 E. Johns Ave., 8 Lincoln Place, 1920 W. Parckard St., 2308 E. Prairie St.

Blue Mound

114 College St., $75,000, Ronald and Margaret Sanchez to Noland Farms, Inc.

309 St. Marie St., $105,000, Robert W. Scott, III to Blair Trimble

Forsyth

767 Spyglass Blvd., $272,000, Valerie K. Huddleston to Eugene Moeller

210 Lea Lane, $375,000, Sullivan Developers, LLC to Andrew Nohns

261 S. Smith St., $85,000, Richard A. Schwartz to Dough Property Group, LLC

Mount Zion

355 Carrington Ave., $365,000, Stuart Black Trust dated Sept. 7, 2001, as amended and completely restated July 8, 2022 to Sherri Mahan

4604 Britton Lane, $350,000, Randall Garrett to CDP2, LLC

507 Elm St., $107,500, Estate of S. Aline Hilton, deceased, c/o Jeffrey Alan Hilton to Hunter Marshall

14 Prairie Rose Court, $0, Paul and Hannah Medley to Hannah Medley

Oreana

5208 White Oak Court, $35,000, Dan T. Henry to Stephen T. Le Beau

Warrensburg

275 S. Main St., $181,500, James K. Eaton to Luke David

***

Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder’s Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Decatur.