Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur

515 S. Monroe St., $80,000, Joseph Arndt to Tchenagnon Edgard Boko Klebo

23 Oakridge Drive, $245,000, William H. Lancaster to Mason M. Hinton

430 Woodside Trail, $43,000, Daniel Carsey to Wendie M. Baker

1324 E. Sedgwick St., $31,500, Carla Rudow to Hope Rei, LLC

545 S. 22nd Place, $64,900, Charles O. Majors to Qunita Hardy

3725 Sims Court, $246,500, Keith E. Harris to Javion Marquis and Tiana Alexis Constance Crisman

1405 E. Prairie St., 41,000 (contract 2020), Rodney Bullock to Carlotta Witherspoon-Taylor and Willie Taylor

720 S. Gravel Pit Road, $85,000, Rhonda G. Young to Lisa Marie Ellison

5602 Conway Drive, $218,000, Taylor Renae Lamb to Hanna Warner

2139 E. Lawrence St., $350 (land only), City of Decatur to Troy and Dena Hott

47 Oakridge Drive, $12,500, Click N’ Close, Inc. to RC Brubaker Investments, LLC

1565 N. Summit Ave., $98,000, Christ United Methodist Church to Charles Majors

4845 E. Fitzgerald Road, $72,000, Charles F. Cox to Edgar A. Belcher

4108 Dean Drive, $99,000, Brian R. Hill to Adam Hill

3954 N. Newcastle Drive, $94,500, Estate of Linda K. Koger, deceased, c/o Kris Finney to Robert H. Butts

4010 Bayview Drive, $117,500, Charles and Deborah Ulbricht to Bonnie J. Halsey

530 S. Westlawn Ave., $115,000, Eric Altenbernd to Erik D. Taylor

141 S. Redwood Lane, $113,648, P Bruce and Elizabeth Campbell to Mary A. Price

1043 W. Wood St., $135,000, Robert and Angela St. Clair to Melvin Eugene Williams

224 N. Park Place, $135,000, Matthew R. and Catherine Briggs to Jayne Bryan

1446 N. Monroe St., $39,900, Richard V. and Susan Morgan to Family Lease, LLC

1422 N. Fairview Ave., $15,000 (rental), Robert E. Blakeman Jr. to Michael W. Lucas

1581 N. Main St., $12,500, Beds On The Bay Property Holding, LLC to Shannon Brownlow

535-539 N. Morgan St., $500 (land only—contract 2022), Busey Bank, Executor of the Estate of John F. Regan to Keith E. Redman

3430 S. Long Creek Road, $72,500, Casa Development LLC TO Grant T. and Haley Pyatt

520 W. William St., $150,000, First Church of Crist, scientist, of Decatur, Illinois to Inpower Ministries

956 E. Moore St., $50,000, Marlene M. Weeks to Pamela S. Olmstead

2221 Yorkshire Drive, $76,000, Whitney Renee Fox to Mark Bartolozzi

2195 N. Church St., $14,000, Good Adventures Series 3, LLC to Gary Pyles

931 S. Marlin Court, $204,000, Mark Ezzell to Timothy and Michelle Bailey

5345 Union School Road, $329,500, John Muehlebach to Russell Salmons

1777 W. Garfield Ave., $30,000, Aaron R. Zindars to Brenda J. Jump

833 E. William St., $3,500, Willie Hood by William Hood POA to Hasib K. Pealer and Teddra Sangster

3560 Honeytree Drive, $96,900, Xiangdong Ding and Pei Ying Xin to Elisa Houston

1730 S. Westgate Drive, $118,500, Megan M. Welge to Shawn Pittman

1365 E. Walnut St., $11,400, Tonya Hines to Glory McDonald

1936 Queen Mary Court, $80,000, Kelly Huebner to Patricia Duarte

1310 Meadowview Drive, $215,000, Robert L. and Barbara Gray to David and Kara McCroskey

333 E. Macon St., $310,000, T & E Properties LLC to City of Decatur, Illinois

4077 N. Camelot Drive, $65,000, Arthur Young Jr. to Bach Investment Group, LLC

1850 S. Spitler Drive, $520,000, Marilyn J. Masey Trust to Lincoln Land Illinois Land Trust

13 West Drive, $75,000, Eric Cearlock to Sherria Ritchie

116 Marlene Ave., $120,000, Be Thi Le to James Kagel

1027 N. Westlawn Ave., $135,500, Christopher Williams to Ryland Carl Snow

1015 Turner Court, $159,897, Tiffany L. Cole to Paul E. and Angela Leinard

1830 N. 30th St., $30,000, U.S. Bank National Association, as co-trustee for Mortgage Equity Conversion Asset Trust 2011-1 to Bach Investment Group, LLC

1735 S. Commonwealth Ave., 450,000, Estate of Vicki L. Gulick to Bertha L. Butterfield

Forsyth715 Stevens Creek Blvd, $220,000, Joseph Hutt to Mohitkumar Ajmeri

975 Cara Chris Lane, $220,000, Glen Ziga to Michael Mickler

545 W. Forsyth Road, $144,500, James K. Massie to Andrew P. Blair Harristown8090 W. 1st St., $21,000, James M. Kaeher to Ronald Jastice

Maroa2153 Hamphshire Road, $85,000, David Hughes to Grier Gillespie

Mount Zion435 Broadway $85,000, Mount Zion Self Storage to Jamie Suddarth

330 May Court, $163,000, Marshal A. Wiley to Joseph Hodge

720 Pearl Court, $268,000, Trevor D. Smith to Marshal A. Wiley

125 W. Roberts St., $170,000, James F. Delahunty to Trevor Lucht

545 E. Walnut St., $102,500, Jeffrey B. Shumate to MMT Partners, LLC

NianticN. Debbie Drive, $16,000 (land only), Deborah McNeilus to Richard and Susan Myers

***

Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder’s Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Dec.