Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur
515 S. Monroe St., $80,000, Joseph Arndt to Tchenagnon Edgard Boko Klebo
23 Oakridge Drive, $245,000, William H. Lancaster to Mason M. Hinton
430 Woodside Trail, $43,000, Daniel Carsey to Wendie M. Baker
1324 E. Sedgwick St., $31,500, Carla Rudow to Hope Rei, LLC
545 S. 22nd Place, $64,900, Charles O. Majors to Qunita Hardy
3725 Sims Court, $246,500, Keith E. Harris to Javion Marquis and Tiana Alexis Constance Crisman
1405 E. Prairie St., 41,000 (contract 2020), Rodney Bullock to Carlotta Witherspoon-Taylor and Willie Taylor
720 S. Gravel Pit Road, $85,000, Rhonda G. Young to Lisa Marie Ellison
5602 Conway Drive, $218,000, Taylor Renae Lamb to Hanna Warner
2139 E. Lawrence St., $350 (land only), City of Decatur to Troy and Dena Hott
47 Oakridge Drive, $12,500, Click N’ Close, Inc. to RC Brubaker Investments, LLC
1565 N. Summit Ave., $98,000, Christ United Methodist Church to Charles Majors
4845 E. Fitzgerald Road, $72,000, Charles F. Cox to Edgar A. Belcher
4108 Dean Drive, $99,000, Brian R. Hill to Adam Hill
3954 N. Newcastle Drive, $94,500, Estate of Linda K. Koger, deceased, c/o Kris Finney to Robert H. Butts
4010 Bayview Drive, $117,500, Charles and Deborah Ulbricht to Bonnie J. Halsey
530 S. Westlawn Ave., $115,000, Eric Altenbernd to Erik D. Taylor
141 S. Redwood Lane, $113,648, P Bruce and Elizabeth Campbell to Mary A. Price
1043 W. Wood St., $135,000, Robert and Angela St. Clair to Melvin Eugene Williams
224 N. Park Place, $135,000, Matthew R. and Catherine Briggs to Jayne Bryan
1446 N. Monroe St., $39,900, Richard V. and Susan Morgan to Family Lease, LLC
1422 N. Fairview Ave., $15,000 (rental), Robert E. Blakeman Jr. to Michael W. Lucas
1581 N. Main St., $12,500, Beds On The Bay Property Holding, LLC to Shannon Brownlow
535-539 N. Morgan St., $500 (land only—contract 2022), Busey Bank, Executor of the Estate of John F. Regan to Keith E. Redman
3430 S. Long Creek Road, $72,500, Casa Development LLC TO Grant T. and Haley Pyatt
520 W. William St., $150,000, First Church of Crist, scientist, of Decatur, Illinois to Inpower Ministries
956 E. Moore St., $50,000, Marlene M. Weeks to Pamela S. Olmstead
2221 Yorkshire Drive, $76,000, Whitney Renee Fox to Mark Bartolozzi
2195 N. Church St., $14,000, Good Adventures Series 3, LLC to Gary Pyles
931 S. Marlin Court, $204,000, Mark Ezzell to Timothy and Michelle Bailey
5345 Union School Road, $329,500, John Muehlebach to Russell Salmons
1777 W. Garfield Ave., $30,000, Aaron R. Zindars to Brenda J. Jump
833 E. William St., $3,500, Willie Hood by William Hood POA to Hasib K. Pealer and Teddra Sangster
3560 Honeytree Drive, $96,900, Xiangdong Ding and Pei Ying Xin to Elisa Houston
1730 S. Westgate Drive, $118,500, Megan M. Welge to Shawn Pittman
1365 E. Walnut St., $11,400, Tonya Hines to Glory McDonald
1936 Queen Mary Court, $80,000, Kelly Huebner to Patricia Duarte
1310 Meadowview Drive, $215,000, Robert L. and Barbara Gray to David and Kara McCroskey
333 E. Macon St., $310,000, T & E Properties LLC to City of Decatur, Illinois
4077 N. Camelot Drive, $65,000, Arthur Young Jr. to Bach Investment Group, LLC
1850 S. Spitler Drive, $520,000, Marilyn J. Masey Trust to Lincoln Land Illinois Land Trust
13 West Drive, $75,000, Eric Cearlock to Sherria Ritchie
116 Marlene Ave., $120,000, Be Thi Le to James Kagel
1027 N. Westlawn Ave., $135,500, Christopher Williams to Ryland Carl Snow
1015 Turner Court, $159,897, Tiffany L. Cole to Paul E. and Angela Leinard
1830 N. 30th St., $30,000, U.S. Bank National Association, as co-trustee for Mortgage Equity Conversion Asset Trust 2011-1 to Bach Investment Group, LLC
1735 S. Commonwealth Ave., 450,000, Estate of Vicki L. Gulick to Bertha L. Butterfield
Forsyth715 Stevens Creek Blvd, $220,000, Joseph Hutt to Mohitkumar Ajmeri
975 Cara Chris Lane, $220,000, Glen Ziga to Michael Mickler
545 W. Forsyth Road, $144,500, James K. Massie to Andrew P. Blair Harristown8090 W. 1st St., $21,000, James M. Kaeher to Ronald Jastice
Maroa2153 Hamphshire Road, $85,000, David Hughes to Grier Gillespie
Mount Zion435 Broadway $85,000, Mount Zion Self Storage to Jamie Suddarth
330 May Court, $163,000, Marshal A. Wiley to Joseph Hodge
720 Pearl Court, $268,000, Trevor D. Smith to Marshal A. Wiley
125 W. Roberts St., $170,000, James F. Delahunty to Trevor Lucht
545 E. Walnut St., $102,500, Jeffrey B. Shumate to MMT Partners, LLC
NianticN. Debbie Drive, $16,000 (land only), Deborah McNeilus to Richard and Susan Myers
Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder’s Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Dec.