Decatur
1237 E. William St., $700, Adolfo A. Lopez to David E. H. Mathes Sr
3380 W. Main St., $30,000 (contract 2018), Barbara Morthland to Heather Mills
24 Josephine Drive, $159,000, Gary D. Rogers to Kolten Buchanan
3589 E. Fulton St., $200,000, Fannie Mae aka Federal National Mortgage Association to Delilah M. Thompson
322 W. Sawyer St., $10,000, BT Properties of Vermilion County, LLC to Jacobie L. Sutton and Terranius L. Thomas
44 Southside Country Club, $147,000, Gary W. Beaman to Hope Tucker
People are also reading…
1940 S. Richmond Road, $64,000, Estate of Patricia Connour to Brandon and Nicole Pinkston
101 Columbus Drive, $95,000, Estate of Betty L. Radasch to Sally and Michael Schelling
1128 N. Hill Ave., $11,500, Jennifer Lynn McWilliams to Kanyen, LLC
895 W. Olive St., $20,000, The Rodney D. Knackmuhs and Paula L. Knackmuhs Trust to Kyle Knackmuhs
2025 E. Dickenson Ave., $7,000, Scott M. Athoff to Torrice and Sikiesha Bond
2053 E. Woods St., $30,000 (contract 2014), Solid Rock Holdings, LLC to Sandra E. Meeks and Marrissia L. Frost
837 W. Harrison Ave., $5,000, Donald S. Colbert to DeJesus Eubanks and Lakesha Adams
94 Grays Lane, $70,000, Julie A. Johnson to Steve Wolter
35 Isabella Drive, $60,000, Melissa Miles to Preferred Rentals, LLC
1361 N. 18th St., $20,000, Porter Saint Properties, LLC to Vera Melkumyan
1615 W. Kenwood Court, $73,100, Emily Kelley F/K/A Emily Hahn to Ashley Blood
4233 E. Maynor St., $31,500, U.S. Bank National Association to Pervez Hai
1945 E. Wood St., $22,500, All Abort Property, Inc. to Harmon Investment Holdings, LLC - Series 1
3550 E. Mound Road, $5,900,000, Westfield Distributing (North Dakota), Inc., a North Dakota Corporation to C & S Properties, LLC, Series One
521 Ridge Lane, $40,000, Bradley Wayne and Vickie Mendenhall to Mindy Aguilar and Ashlee K. Wainwright
1315 E. Johns Ave., $30,515, Nathan D. and Melissa Wall to Nationwide Community Revitalization
7 Eighth Drive, $73,000, Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Leonel Diaz
1613 N. Edward St., $25,000, The Ernest C. Aragon Family Trust dated Oct. 17, 1990 to Family Lease LLC, an Arizona LLC
60 Webster Court, $48,900, Donald Thompson to Joshua Manning
52 Sadowski Court, $110,000, Deborah Sue Hunt to Jane Tullis
1804 E. Decatur St., $35,000, Lukia Wheeler and Andrew Cook to Nicole and Anthony Ingianni
1352 N. Union St., $4,999, Auction Flipper, LLC to Adam Doyle
1120 E. Wood St., $1,365,000 (retail), Preet Management, LLC to S & N Decatur
1630 E. McBride Ave., $750,000 (warehouse), Prairie State Bank and Trust as Trustee of Trust number 1095 to Rafik Moore
2972 Kingsley Drive, $8,500, Rob Fetters to Eric and Holly Mowry
434 Woodside Trail, $45,000, Matthew Niesman to Andrew J. Tempel
545 Grove Road, $40,000, Les G. and Lee A. Miller to Kay D. Swinehart
Argenta
382 N. Kenwood St., $21,151, Scott E. White to Elizabeth K. White
Blue Mound
205 S. Jackson St., $67,500, Christine Haskell to Jayden McCoy
Boody
6233 S. Route 48, $82,500, Jim D. Carnahan to Ashton Leon Scott and Courtney Elaine Carr
Macon
256 W. Hight St., $25,000, Melissa M. Fitzpatrick to John Fitzpatrick
Maroa
5818 W. Washington Street Road, $750,000, Kenneth R. and Cynthia Harris to Roger D. and Karen Edgecombe
Oakley
5065 N. Oakley Road, $235,000, Michael G. and Carol F. Townsend to Tyler and Lacie Elzy
Oreana
9149 N. Brush College Road, $295,000, Janet L. Edgecombe to Elizabeth Green
***
Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder’s Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Decatur.