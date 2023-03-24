Decatur

1237 E. William St., $700, Adolfo A. Lopez to David E. H. Mathes Sr

3380 W. Main St., $30,000 (contract 2018), Barbara Morthland to Heather Mills

24 Josephine Drive, $159,000, Gary D. Rogers to Kolten Buchanan

3589 E. Fulton St., $200,000, Fannie Mae aka Federal National Mortgage Association to Delilah M. Thompson

322 W. Sawyer St., $10,000, BT Properties of Vermilion County, LLC to Jacobie L. Sutton and Terranius L. Thomas

44 Southside Country Club, $147,000, Gary W. Beaman to Hope Tucker

1940 S. Richmond Road, $64,000, Estate of Patricia Connour to Brandon and Nicole Pinkston

101 Columbus Drive, $95,000, Estate of Betty L. Radasch to Sally and Michael Schelling

1128 N. Hill Ave., $11,500, Jennifer Lynn McWilliams to Kanyen, LLC

895 W. Olive St., $20,000, The Rodney D. Knackmuhs and Paula L. Knackmuhs Trust to Kyle Knackmuhs

2025 E. Dickenson Ave., $7,000, Scott M. Athoff to Torrice and Sikiesha Bond

2053 E. Woods St., $30,000 (contract 2014), Solid Rock Holdings, LLC to Sandra E. Meeks and Marrissia L. Frost

837 W. Harrison Ave., $5,000, Donald S. Colbert to DeJesus Eubanks and Lakesha Adams

94 Grays Lane, $70,000, Julie A. Johnson to Steve Wolter

35 Isabella Drive, $60,000, Melissa Miles to Preferred Rentals, LLC

1361 N. 18th St., $20,000, Porter Saint Properties, LLC to Vera Melkumyan

1615 W. Kenwood Court, $73,100, Emily Kelley F/K/A Emily Hahn to Ashley Blood

4233 E. Maynor St., $31,500, U.S. Bank National Association to Pervez Hai

1945 E. Wood St., $22,500, All Abort Property, Inc. to Harmon Investment Holdings, LLC - Series 1

3550 E. Mound Road, $5,900,000, Westfield Distributing (North Dakota), Inc., a North Dakota Corporation to C & S Properties, LLC, Series One

521 Ridge Lane, $40,000, Bradley Wayne and Vickie Mendenhall to Mindy Aguilar and Ashlee K. Wainwright

1315 E. Johns Ave., $30,515, Nathan D. and Melissa Wall to Nationwide Community Revitalization

7 Eighth Drive, $73,000, Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Leonel Diaz

1613 N. Edward St., $25,000, The Ernest C. Aragon Family Trust dated Oct. 17, 1990 to Family Lease LLC, an Arizona LLC

60 Webster Court, $48,900, Donald Thompson to Joshua Manning

52 Sadowski Court, $110,000, Deborah Sue Hunt to Jane Tullis

1804 E. Decatur St., $35,000, Lukia Wheeler and Andrew Cook to Nicole and Anthony Ingianni

1352 N. Union St., $4,999, Auction Flipper, LLC to Adam Doyle

1120 E. Wood St., $1,365,000 (retail), Preet Management, LLC to S & N Decatur

1630 E. McBride Ave., $750,000 (warehouse), Prairie State Bank and Trust as Trustee of Trust number 1095 to Rafik Moore

2972 Kingsley Drive, $8,500, Rob Fetters to Eric and Holly Mowry

434 Woodside Trail, $45,000, Matthew Niesman to Andrew J. Tempel

545 Grove Road, $40,000, Les G. and Lee A. Miller to Kay D. Swinehart

Argenta

382 N. Kenwood St., $21,151, Scott E. White to Elizabeth K. White

Blue Mound

205 S. Jackson St., $67,500, Christine Haskell to Jayden McCoy

Boody

6233 S. Route 48, $82,500, Jim D. Carnahan to Ashton Leon Scott and Courtney Elaine Carr

Macon

256 W. Hight St., $25,000, Melissa M. Fitzpatrick to John Fitzpatrick

Maroa

5818 W. Washington Street Road, $750,000, Kenneth R. and Cynthia Harris to Roger D. and Karen Edgecombe

Oakley

5065 N. Oakley Road, $235,000, Michael G. and Carol F. Townsend to Tyler and Lacie Elzy

Oreana

9149 N. Brush College Road, $295,000, Janet L. Edgecombe to Elizabeth Green

Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder’s Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Decatur.