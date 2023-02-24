Decatur

6025 Sangamon Road, $70,000, U.S, Bank National Association, not in its individual Capacity but solely as indenture Trustee, for the holders of the CIM Trust 2920-R3, mortgage-backed notes, series 2020-R3 to Ina Pachwicewicz

349 M. Monroe St., $27,000, Greggory K. Williams to Bin Plaza, Inc

1537 N. Water St., $82,500, James C. and Mary Allen to Carolotta J. and Willie E. Taylor

1651 N. Maple Ave., $10,000, PM Services, LLC to Xochitl Hernandez

57 Madison Drive, $90,000, Jennifer Mahannah to Sally Jo O'Brien

2145 N. Martin Luther King Jr Drive, $20,000, Christopher Culp to Telma Cardona and Esua Aban

861 W. William St., $285,000, Alan and Mary Duesterhaus to Taleatha Welch

1147 W. Forrest Ave., $4,500, Macon County Sheriff to Jeremy A. Richardson

1903 E. William St., $350 (land only), City of Decatur to Daitos Enterprises, LLC, agent Sterling Snyder

3732 Plover Drive, 484,500, Patsy E. Jones to Jessica Barnes

872 W. North St., $57,000, Vernon R. and R. May Balvanz to Kristina Kingery and Erma Lewis

4130 E. Grand Ave., $80,000, Jeffrey A. Freeman to Chadd C. Freeman

4524 Hale Drive, $120,000, Estate of Thomas V. Broadhacker, deceased to Shiraz Khan

2372 E. Olive St., $45,000, Lynne Ellen Massey to KBQ Holdings, LLC

25 Sycamore Drive, $140,000, Darwin D. Shroyer to Michael Brant

2257 N. Church St., $70,000, Parks Properties Illinois LLC Series #3 to Decatur Memorial Hospital

4170 N. Bearsdale Road, $247,395, Mid-States General and Mechanical Contracting Corporation to Macon Mosquito Abatement District

1777 N. Sunnyside Road, $107,000, Kendall R. Beard Sr to Holly Harrison

934 E. Main St., $20,000 (contract 2019), Kennath and Shirley Beasley to Alphonso and Cherita King Jr

2112 E. Main St., $18,000, Michelle A. Traster to Bryan Williams

Boody

6002 W. Katie Drive, $310,000, Russell and Tina Carter to Eric and Elaine Toohill

Forsyth

325 Lea Lane, $35,000 (land only), Wilson K. and Barbara J. Cassell to Hundley Properties, LLC

Mount Zion

700 Lawrence Drive, $118,000, Paul Hartwig to Kautz Properties Series C, LLC

425 Woodland Lane, $111,000, Troy Zientara to Samantha L., Ronald D., and Judith K. Stinson

6312 Venetian Way, $280,000, James R. and Cassady Stevens to Dennis C. Garceau Trust

925 S. Henderson St., $440,000, Douglas S. and Stacey J. Lake to Haysaw 1, LLC

Niantic

869 N. West Village Road, $110,000, Jerry L. Stahl Revocable Trust to Jeffrey S. Burgett

283 E. North St., $20,000, Howard E. and Donna L. Morgan to Robert E. K. Winningham and Tieler R. Crane

Oreana

7852 Maccory Drive, $45,000, Dana Range to Ryan Gifford

***

Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder’s Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Decatur.