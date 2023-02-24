Decatur
6025 Sangamon Road, $70,000, U.S, Bank National Association, not in its individual Capacity but solely as indenture Trustee, for the holders of the CIM Trust 2920-R3, mortgage-backed notes, series 2020-R3 to Ina Pachwicewicz
349 M. Monroe St., $27,000, Greggory K. Williams to Bin Plaza, Inc
1537 N. Water St., $82,500, James C. and Mary Allen to Carolotta J. and Willie E. Taylor
1651 N. Maple Ave., $10,000, PM Services, LLC to Xochitl Hernandez
57 Madison Drive, $90,000, Jennifer Mahannah to Sally Jo O'Brien
2145 N. Martin Luther King Jr Drive, $20,000, Christopher Culp to Telma Cardona and Esua Aban
861 W. William St., $285,000, Alan and Mary Duesterhaus to Taleatha Welch
1147 W. Forrest Ave., $4,500, Macon County Sheriff to Jeremy A. Richardson
1903 E. William St., $350 (land only), City of Decatur to Daitos Enterprises, LLC, agent Sterling Snyder
3732 Plover Drive, 484,500, Patsy E. Jones to Jessica Barnes
872 W. North St., $57,000, Vernon R. and R. May Balvanz to Kristina Kingery and Erma Lewis
4130 E. Grand Ave., $80,000, Jeffrey A. Freeman to Chadd C. Freeman
4524 Hale Drive, $120,000, Estate of Thomas V. Broadhacker, deceased to Shiraz Khan
2372 E. Olive St., $45,000, Lynne Ellen Massey to KBQ Holdings, LLC
25 Sycamore Drive, $140,000, Darwin D. Shroyer to Michael Brant
2257 N. Church St., $70,000, Parks Properties Illinois LLC Series #3 to Decatur Memorial Hospital
4170 N. Bearsdale Road, $247,395, Mid-States General and Mechanical Contracting Corporation to Macon Mosquito Abatement District
1777 N. Sunnyside Road, $107,000, Kendall R. Beard Sr to Holly Harrison
934 E. Main St., $20,000 (contract 2019), Kennath and Shirley Beasley to Alphonso and Cherita King Jr
2112 E. Main St., $18,000, Michelle A. Traster to Bryan Williams
Boody
6002 W. Katie Drive, $310,000, Russell and Tina Carter to Eric and Elaine Toohill
Forsyth
325 Lea Lane, $35,000 (land only), Wilson K. and Barbara J. Cassell to Hundley Properties, LLC
Mount Zion
700 Lawrence Drive, $118,000, Paul Hartwig to Kautz Properties Series C, LLC
425 Woodland Lane, $111,000, Troy Zientara to Samantha L., Ronald D., and Judith K. Stinson
6312 Venetian Way, $280,000, James R. and Cassady Stevens to Dennis C. Garceau Trust
925 S. Henderson St., $440,000, Douglas S. and Stacey J. Lake to Haysaw 1, LLC
Niantic
869 N. West Village Road, $110,000, Jerry L. Stahl Revocable Trust to Jeffrey S. Burgett
283 E. North St., $20,000, Howard E. and Donna L. Morgan to Robert E. K. Winningham and Tieler R. Crane
Oreana
7852 Maccory Drive, $45,000, Dana Range to Ryan Gifford
***
Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder’s Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Decatur.