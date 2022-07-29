Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur
3324 Nancy Road, $125,000, Nicholas McLaughlin to Robert Jr. and Jacqueline Keathley
26 Ohio Drive, $105,000, Cynthia Doran to Brittney Lovings
E. Olive St., $1,500 (land/lot only), City of Decatur to Solid Rock Holdings, LLC
3955 E. Park Lane, $395,000, Dana Foran to Paul and Audrey Fleener
437 Powers Lane, $17,500, Christopher Bell to Keyes Investment, LLC
101 E. Prairie St., Unit 1, $575,000, 101 Prairie Street, LLC to 1289 Balboa, LLC
2320 E. Prairie St., $37,500, Marilyn Hicks, Trustee for SMJ Trust, dated Oct. 16, 1998 to Marissa and Sawyer Jackson-Donnell
2320 E. Prairie St., $53,000, Marissa and Sawyer Jackson-Donnell to Hannah Rea
2356 S. Richmond Road, $109,900, John Power to Jennifer June Danbury
26 Ridge Drive, $95,000, Prestige Property Investors, LLC to Nicholas Owens
1413 W. Riverview Ave., $135,000, Michael and Jenna Aesir to Leslie Betsko
2149 W. Riverview Ave., $80,000, Chad Stollenwerk to Shirley and David Sr. Hardin
4717 W. Rock Springs Road, $390,000, Blake A. and Kristin Noland to Zachary D. and Cassie Briggs
1341 W. Semor Drive, $80,000, Roger Pope, Sr. to Michael Brandon Hutton
6605 Sherry Court, $205,000, Michael R. and Shari Bruce to Matthew Reid and Brittney Nicole Bruce
37 1st South Shores Ave., $64,000, Amy J. Evans to Robert and Kimberly Rimmel
203 S. Sunnyside Road, $9,000, Kristopher Thomson to Jeremy Richardson
145 N. Taylor Ave., $97,400, Brock R. Thoms to Carissa D. Smith
2206 S. Taylor Road, $84,900, Joshua Ray to Hannah Elliott
3335 S. Taylor Road, $200,000, Gloria Ann Kater to Amy D. Trussell
1125 Veech Lane, $152,000, Kelly Dunakey to Claudia C. Herbst
475 N. Virginia Ave., $7,000, Kristopher Thompson to Jeremy A. Richardson
718 Weaver Road, $223,000, James R. and Kathy Kramer to Danny Conaway
1191 N. Westlawn Ave., $60,000, Vickie L. and Linda Lou Morrisett to Emily J. Fraser
3115 Wheatland Road, $135,000, Jeffrey Allen Deemer to Michael S. Maulberger
1810 S. Windsor Court, $104,900, Vanessa C. Wood to Johnny Hostetler
2120 E. Wood St., $20,000, Andrew R. Hendrian to Peggy J. Trimuel
330 N. 23rd St., $26,000, Norma J. Hickenbottom, as Trustee of the Norma J. Hickenbottom Trust Agreement dated Feb. 24, 2010 to Brenda Bowers
169 S. 44th St., $240,000, Jean S. Harner to KATCAL, LLC
4614 Redbud Court, $179,900, Marilyn Kay Woolken to Judith L. Sins
1755 Danceland Place, $62,500, Trevor Good to Christopher Vail
960 Curtis Ave., $10,000, Robert Allen to Sharon J. Nance
450 N. Moffet Ave., $62,250, Robert A. and Mary J. Yeager to Sara Ann Jones
2140 Clearmont Ave., $70,000, Rex E. and Cynthia J. King to Lester E. Poe
1447 N. Foster Ave., $89,900, Monica D. Huge to Jessica R. Manney
4613 E. Hayden Drive, $134,900, Kevin W. and Shelley M. Wolf to Austin Deaton
2318 N. Longwood Drive, $159,000, Geneka Gully-Williams to Mya Tatum
2036 E. Wood St., $22,500, New Double Spring Sea to Bradley J. Hoffman
1764 E. Johns Ave., $14,000, Carla M. Rudow to Tyrene Green
1525 N. University Ave., $12,000, Mark A. and Marian Morstatter to JJ & CC Enterprises, LLC
29 Sycamore Drive, $140,000, Robert Lee James to Nikki Barker
4040 Irving Drive, $185,000, Thomas Sarver to Jenny Kosiec
2301 N. Illinois St., $24,751, Marcon County Sheriff to James Beams
335-355 E. Ash Ave., $1,440,000, Chicago Title Land Trust Company to Luxury Holdings CU, LLC
431 Shoreline Drive, $189,900, Alynda R. and John F. Stengel to Adam Michael Soper
2441 N. Longwood Drive, $167,500, Judith L. Sims to Brendan Greene-Walsh
2806 E. Garfield Ave., $55,000, Kathy J. Duncan to Craig G. Gillen
621 Wolf Road, $134,900, Mary E. Smith to Maen Quatoum
1122 E. Marietta St., $150,000, Decatur-Macon County Opportunities Corporation, an Illinois Not-for-Profit Corporation to Ray Spates
241 E. Williams St., $159,610, Decatur Citizen Building I Inc. to The Khanh Tran and Hong Le Trust
250 N. Water St., $940,390, Vista Securities, Inc., to The Khanh Tranh and Hong Le Trust
440 W. Marcon St., $120,000, Prairie State Bank & Trust to Terry Meadows
3204 E. Fulton Ave., $35,000 (land/lot and garage only), Dawn M. McElroy dba Abracadabra Cleaning Services, LLC to Robert E. Saubert
449 W. Sawyer St., $19,500, North Illinois Investments, LLC to Tashi Enterprise, LLC
1404 E. Moore St., $14,000, Lizzet L. Herrera Castillo to Carlos A. Sanchez
36 Oakridge Drive, $450,000, Marianne Dunlap to Larry Dale and Helen Leljedal Dotson
1398 E. Buena Vista Ave., $55,000, Erica L. Dianna L. Heyer to Jordan G. Dennis
917 S. 44th St., $46,000, Jesse O. Smith to Danny and Connie Brandt
1725 S. Fairview Ave., $52,000, Leon Mentzer and Quark, LLC to Ryan Williams
5 La Salle Drive, $81,000, Amy C. Winchester to Griffin Sparks
940 N. Edward St., $3,000, Estelle Arlene Ray to Jonathon Shaw
1327 W. Condit St., $9,000, Property Smith, LLC to Brittany L. Purter
856 W. Macon St., $10,000, Maranda Kilbourn to Tim Clarke
6006 E. Fitzgerald Road, $115,000, Estate of Richard E. Weller to Kerrick W. Leatherwood
1 Lincoln Park Drive, $4,200 (Land/lot only), Jeffrey and Kenzie Wilkes to Timothy Hamilton
1079 N. Summit Ave., $19,000, Michelle Chenoweth to MLIP02, LLC
1779 n. 31st St., $18,000, Brad Bell to Jose Vasquez Sanchez
4749 E. Powers Blvd., $105,000, Mickey G. Ashley to Thomas J. Sarver
1615 W. Decatur St., $92,500, Katherine Price to Daniel and Rita Dykstra
536 N. Moffet Ave., $25,000, Robert and Mary Yeager to Denise V. Conlin
2824 N. 26th St., $70,000, Randy Phipps, Jr. to Kevin Church
2045 Friel Court, $85,000, Angela S. Kremer to David Hite
1397 S. Maffit St., $28,500, Rick Skowronski to Six Investment, LLC
2035 N. Main St., $35,000, Desmond and Patricia Clarke to Six Investment, LLC
297 N. Illinois St., $75,000, Bart Michael and Megan Lynne Hickey to Max Edward Wilson
4616 Wisteria Court, $170,000, Joshua and Lindsay Hammer to Corbin and Abby Winans
48 N. Greenridge Drive, $150,000, Cheryl McCurdy to Claude Leroy Bradshaw
999 Montgomery Court, $175,450, Alyssa Baker nka Alyssa Baker Albright to Shawanda Alpholone Guise
480 N. 35th St., $65,000, Magnolia Pedraza to Jennifer McCullough
2293 Yorkshire Drive, $99,000, April Lehane to Matthew Krause
56 Southwood Drive, $91,000, Toby J. and Chrystal Streight to Mitchell E. Lowe
7 Blakeridge Place, $310,000, Donald L. Shandera, Jr. to Erik Michael McCann
338 Shoreline Place, $360,000, Maria M. Daly to Steven Maulberger and Luz Amparo Catalan
300 E. Hickory Point Road, $75,000, Bankchampaign, NA to MDA Development Holdings, LLC
4304 Leslie Lane, $175,000, Estate of William D. Johnson, deceased, c/o Stephen E. Johnson to John T. Banks, Sr.
2492 S. Fontaine Drive, $115,000, Eunice and John Mann to White Fence Properties, LLC
Argenta
171 N. Kenwood St., $165,000, Cory D. and Hannah White to Christopher and Renee Stamper
400 N. North St., $225,000, Kenneth K. and Sarah Smith to Cory and Hannah White
14076 Argenta Road, $225,000, Teresa A. Pedigo Trust dated March 17, 2022 to Brian Agee
3509 Stare Road, $209,900, Scott B. and Nancy Sullivan to Kristi Stum
Blue Mound
309 Seiberling St., $20,000, Lynnette Shasteen to Hendrian 401K
Forsyth
526 Will Lane, $445,000, Mark J. Wenda to Kamal Indravadan Kadakia
160 W. Hickory Point Road, $48,000, Oliver Johnson to Joshua Johnson
270/320 Lea Lane, $375,000, William D. and Kari L. Smith to Charles C. and Traci L. Sturts
440 Loma Drive, $186,500, Sarah Welch to Nicholas McLaughlin
723 Stevens Creek Blvd., $363,000, Randy S. Taylor to Jacob Welch
311 Loma Drive, $100,000, Janna S. Drew to Stacey Wenskunas
472 S. Washington St., $138,000, Penny J. Osborne to Doughery Prospect, LLC
636 W. Hickory Point Road, $337,500, Steve and Tammy Halford as Trustees under Trust Agreement dated Dec. 23, 2016 to Brian and Kelli Booth
Harristown
7980 W. 4th St., $40,000, David Forbes to Jeffrey Wilkes
Lovington
Coffee Pot Road, $30,000 (Land/lot only), Janine Hansbrough to Pleasant Family Farms LLC
Macon
6525 Nevada Road, $175,000, Micah Sheppard to Cynthia A. Doran
Maroa
222 S. Locust St., $55,100, Macon County Sheriff to Hendrian 401K
404 Sycamore St., $327,500, Danny C. Conaway to Misty Vance
407 E. Jackson St., $69,000, David and Michael Pope, his attorney-in-fact and Shirley Ann Pope by Michael, her attorney-in-fact to Robert Harper
Mount Zion
105 Casa Park Drive, $100,000, Lewis Rental Properties, LLC to Mount Zion Auto Service LLC
510 Park Drive, 46,000, Edward Adam and Sadie Erin Morris to Matt Wolter
1050 Country Manor Drive, $274,900, Trevor and Crystal Brothers to David and Jessica Sublett
1343 Rich Lane, $154,000, Mathew B. and Laura Moma to Johnathan Wills
1350 Finley Court, $205,000, Christopher Lusvardi to Kevin Wolf
1210 Westside Drive, $105,000, Grover P. Penhallegon c/o Lyle W. Campbell & Son Realtors to Robert and Joann Maulding
1370 Mount Zion Pkwy., $249,250, S A Lewis Construction & Maintenance, LLC to Zachary Mickowski
1600 Havenwood Court, $142,000, Alyssa Blessent to Hannah L. Huber
Niantic
264 W. Lewis St., $25,000, Chester and Marilyn Provines to Denise Puckett
239 S. Main St., $175,000, Kenneth D. Greenwell to Cori Elder
420 E. Montgomery St., $96,000, Judy A. Lutz to Justin L. Finley
Oakley
2894 Casner Road, $20,000, Michael L. and Shannon M. Garver to Daniel E. Harper
Oreana
111 & 113 W. Bower St., $12,500, Ian C. Frees to Logan Properties Management, LLC
Kirby Road, $10,000 (Land/lot only), Dennis D. Ballinger to Anthony S. Bennett
5493 Chris Drive, $248,000, Gregory Matash to Alejandro Varga Meder
Warrensburg
7036 N. Lincoln Memorial Pkwy., $130,000, Francis W. Figura to John W. R. Donaldson
Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Decatur.