Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur

3324 Nancy Road, $125,000, Nicholas McLaughlin to Robert Jr. and Jacqueline Keathley

26 Ohio Drive, $105,000, Cynthia Doran to Brittney Lovings

E. Olive St., $1,500 (land/lot only), City of Decatur to Solid Rock Holdings, LLC

3955 E. Park Lane, $395,000, Dana Foran to Paul and Audrey Fleener

437 Powers Lane, $17,500, Christopher Bell to Keyes Investment, LLC

101 E. Prairie St., Unit 1, $575,000, 101 Prairie Street, LLC to 1289 Balboa, LLC

2320 E. Prairie St., $37,500, Marilyn Hicks, Trustee for SMJ Trust, dated Oct. 16, 1998 to Marissa and Sawyer Jackson-Donnell

2320 E. Prairie St., $53,000, Marissa and Sawyer Jackson-Donnell to Hannah Rea

2356 S. Richmond Road, $109,900, John Power to Jennifer June Danbury

26 Ridge Drive, $95,000, Prestige Property Investors, LLC to Nicholas Owens

1413 W. Riverview Ave., $135,000, Michael and Jenna Aesir to Leslie Betsko

2149 W. Riverview Ave., $80,000, Chad Stollenwerk to Shirley and David Sr. Hardin

4717 W. Rock Springs Road, $390,000, Blake A. and Kristin Noland to Zachary D. and Cassie Briggs

1341 W. Semor Drive, $80,000, Roger Pope, Sr. to Michael Brandon Hutton

6605 Sherry Court, $205,000, Michael R. and Shari Bruce to Matthew Reid and Brittney Nicole Bruce

37 1st South Shores Ave., $64,000, Amy J. Evans to Robert and Kimberly Rimmel

203 S. Sunnyside Road, $9,000, Kristopher Thomson to Jeremy Richardson

145 N. Taylor Ave., $97,400, Brock R. Thoms to Carissa D. Smith

2206 S. Taylor Road, $84,900, Joshua Ray to Hannah Elliott

3335 S. Taylor Road, $200,000, Gloria Ann Kater to Amy D. Trussell

1125 Veech Lane, $152,000, Kelly Dunakey to Claudia C. Herbst

475 N. Virginia Ave., $7,000, Kristopher Thompson to Jeremy A. Richardson

718 Weaver Road, $223,000, James R. and Kathy Kramer to Danny Conaway

1191 N. Westlawn Ave., $60,000, Vickie L. and Linda Lou Morrisett to Emily J. Fraser

3115 Wheatland Road, $135,000, Jeffrey Allen Deemer to Michael S. Maulberger

1810 S. Windsor Court, $104,900, Vanessa C. Wood to Johnny Hostetler

2120 E. Wood St., $20,000, Andrew R. Hendrian to Peggy J. Trimuel

330 N. 23rd St., $26,000, Norma J. Hickenbottom, as Trustee of the Norma J. Hickenbottom Trust Agreement dated Feb. 24, 2010 to Brenda Bowers

169 S. 44th St., $240,000, Jean S. Harner to KATCAL, LLC

4614 Redbud Court, $179,900, Marilyn Kay Woolken to Judith L. Sins

1755 Danceland Place, $62,500, Trevor Good to Christopher Vail

960 Curtis Ave., $10,000, Robert Allen to Sharon J. Nance

450 N. Moffet Ave., $62,250, Robert A. and Mary J. Yeager to Sara Ann Jones

2140 Clearmont Ave., $70,000, Rex E. and Cynthia J. King to Lester E. Poe

1447 N. Foster Ave., $89,900, Monica D. Huge to Jessica R. Manney

4613 E. Hayden Drive, $134,900, Kevin W. and Shelley M. Wolf to Austin Deaton

2318 N. Longwood Drive, $159,000, Geneka Gully-Williams to Mya Tatum

2036 E. Wood St., $22,500, New Double Spring Sea to Bradley J. Hoffman

1764 E. Johns Ave., $14,000, Carla M. Rudow to Tyrene Green

1525 N. University Ave., $12,000, Mark A. and Marian Morstatter to JJ & CC Enterprises, LLC

29 Sycamore Drive, $140,000, Robert Lee James to Nikki Barker

4040 Irving Drive, $185,000, Thomas Sarver to Jenny Kosiec

2301 N. Illinois St., $24,751, Marcon County Sheriff to James Beams

335-355 E. Ash Ave., $1,440,000, Chicago Title Land Trust Company to Luxury Holdings CU, LLC

431 Shoreline Drive, $189,900, Alynda R. and John F. Stengel to Adam Michael Soper

2441 N. Longwood Drive, $167,500, Judith L. Sims to Brendan Greene-Walsh

2806 E. Garfield Ave., $55,000, Kathy J. Duncan to Craig G. Gillen

621 Wolf Road, $134,900, Mary E. Smith to Maen Quatoum

1122 E. Marietta St., $150,000, Decatur-Macon County Opportunities Corporation, an Illinois Not-for-Profit Corporation to Ray Spates

241 E. Williams St., $159,610, Decatur Citizen Building I Inc. to The Khanh Tran and Hong Le Trust

250 N. Water St., $940,390, Vista Securities, Inc., to The Khanh Tranh and Hong Le Trust

440 W. Marcon St., $120,000, Prairie State Bank & Trust to Terry Meadows

3204 E. Fulton Ave., $35,000 (land/lot and garage only), Dawn M. McElroy dba Abracadabra Cleaning Services, LLC to Robert E. Saubert

449 W. Sawyer St., $19,500, North Illinois Investments, LLC to Tashi Enterprise, LLC

1404 E. Moore St., $14,000, Lizzet L. Herrera Castillo to Carlos A. Sanchez

36 Oakridge Drive, $450,000, Marianne Dunlap to Larry Dale and Helen Leljedal Dotson

1398 E. Buena Vista Ave., $55,000, Erica L. Dianna L. Heyer to Jordan G. Dennis

917 S. 44th St., $46,000, Jesse O. Smith to Danny and Connie Brandt

1725 S. Fairview Ave., $52,000, Leon Mentzer and Quark, LLC to Ryan Williams

5 La Salle Drive, $81,000, Amy C. Winchester to Griffin Sparks

940 N. Edward St., $3,000, Estelle Arlene Ray to Jonathon Shaw

1327 W. Condit St., $9,000, Property Smith, LLC to Brittany L. Purter

856 W. Macon St., $10,000, Maranda Kilbourn to Tim Clarke

6006 E. Fitzgerald Road, $115,000, Estate of Richard E. Weller to Kerrick W. Leatherwood

1 Lincoln Park Drive, $4,200 (Land/lot only), Jeffrey and Kenzie Wilkes to Timothy Hamilton

1079 N. Summit Ave., $19,000, Michelle Chenoweth to MLIP02, LLC

1779 n. 31st St., $18,000, Brad Bell to Jose Vasquez Sanchez

4749 E. Powers Blvd., $105,000, Mickey G. Ashley to Thomas J. Sarver

1615 W. Decatur St., $92,500, Katherine Price to Daniel and Rita Dykstra

536 N. Moffet Ave., $25,000, Robert and Mary Yeager to Denise V. Conlin

2824 N. 26th St., $70,000, Randy Phipps, Jr. to Kevin Church

2045 Friel Court, $85,000, Angela S. Kremer to David Hite

1397 S. Maffit St., $28,500, Rick Skowronski to Six Investment, LLC

2035 N. Main St., $35,000, Desmond and Patricia Clarke to Six Investment, LLC

297 N. Illinois St., $75,000, Bart Michael and Megan Lynne Hickey to Max Edward Wilson

4616 Wisteria Court, $170,000, Joshua and Lindsay Hammer to Corbin and Abby Winans

48 N. Greenridge Drive, $150,000, Cheryl McCurdy to Claude Leroy Bradshaw

999 Montgomery Court, $175,450, Alyssa Baker nka Alyssa Baker Albright to Shawanda Alpholone Guise

480 N. 35th St., $65,000, Magnolia Pedraza to Jennifer McCullough

2293 Yorkshire Drive, $99,000, April Lehane to Matthew Krause

56 Southwood Drive, $91,000, Toby J. and Chrystal Streight to Mitchell E. Lowe

7 Blakeridge Place, $310,000, Donald L. Shandera, Jr. to Erik Michael McCann

338 Shoreline Place, $360,000, Maria M. Daly to Steven Maulberger and Luz Amparo Catalan

300 E. Hickory Point Road, $75,000, Bankchampaign, NA to MDA Development Holdings, LLC

4304 Leslie Lane, $175,000, Estate of William D. Johnson, deceased, c/o Stephen E. Johnson to John T. Banks, Sr.

2492 S. Fontaine Drive, $115,000, Eunice and John Mann to White Fence Properties, LLC

Argenta

171 N. Kenwood St., $165,000, Cory D. and Hannah White to Christopher and Renee Stamper

400 N. North St., $225,000, Kenneth K. and Sarah Smith to Cory and Hannah White

14076 Argenta Road, $225,000, Teresa A. Pedigo Trust dated March 17, 2022 to Brian Agee

3509 Stare Road, $209,900, Scott B. and Nancy Sullivan to Kristi Stum

Blue Mound

309 Seiberling St., $20,000, Lynnette Shasteen to Hendrian 401K

Forsyth

526 Will Lane, $445,000, Mark J. Wenda to Kamal Indravadan Kadakia

160 W. Hickory Point Road, $48,000, Oliver Johnson to Joshua Johnson

270/320 Lea Lane, $375,000, William D. and Kari L. Smith to Charles C. and Traci L. Sturts

440 Loma Drive, $186,500, Sarah Welch to Nicholas McLaughlin

723 Stevens Creek Blvd., $363,000, Randy S. Taylor to Jacob Welch

311 Loma Drive, $100,000, Janna S. Drew to Stacey Wenskunas

472 S. Washington St., $138,000, Penny J. Osborne to Doughery Prospect, LLC

636 W. Hickory Point Road, $337,500, Steve and Tammy Halford as Trustees under Trust Agreement dated Dec. 23, 2016 to Brian and Kelli Booth

Harristown

7980 W. 4th St., $40,000, David Forbes to Jeffrey Wilkes

Lovington

Coffee Pot Road, $30,000 (Land/lot only), Janine Hansbrough to Pleasant Family Farms LLC

Macon

6525 Nevada Road, $175,000, Micah Sheppard to Cynthia A. Doran

Maroa

222 S. Locust St., $55,100, Macon County Sheriff to Hendrian 401K

404 Sycamore St., $327,500, Danny C. Conaway to Misty Vance

407 E. Jackson St., $69,000, David and Michael Pope, his attorney-in-fact and Shirley Ann Pope by Michael, her attorney-in-fact to Robert Harper

Mount Zion

105 Casa Park Drive, $100,000, Lewis Rental Properties, LLC to Mount Zion Auto Service LLC

510 Park Drive, 46,000, Edward Adam and Sadie Erin Morris to Matt Wolter

1050 Country Manor Drive, $274,900, Trevor and Crystal Brothers to David and Jessica Sublett

1343 Rich Lane, $154,000, Mathew B. and Laura Moma to Johnathan Wills

1350 Finley Court, $205,000, Christopher Lusvardi to Kevin Wolf

1210 Westside Drive, $105,000, Grover P. Penhallegon c/o Lyle W. Campbell & Son Realtors to Robert and Joann Maulding

1370 Mount Zion Pkwy., $249,250, S A Lewis Construction & Maintenance, LLC to Zachary Mickowski

1600 Havenwood Court, $142,000, Alyssa Blessent to Hannah L. Huber

Niantic

264 W. Lewis St., $25,000, Chester and Marilyn Provines to Denise Puckett

239 S. Main St., $175,000, Kenneth D. Greenwell to Cori Elder

420 E. Montgomery St., $96,000, Judy A. Lutz to Justin L. Finley

Oakley

2894 Casner Road, $20,000, Michael L. and Shannon M. Garver to Daniel E. Harper

Oreana

111 & 113 W. Bower St., $12,500, Ian C. Frees to Logan Properties Management, LLC

Kirby Road, $10,000 (Land/lot only), Dennis D. Ballinger to Anthony S. Bennett

5493 Chris Drive, $248,000, Gregory Matash to Alejandro Varga Meder

Warrensburg

7036 N. Lincoln Memorial Pkwy., $130,000, Francis W. Figura to John W. R. Donaldson

***

Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Decatur.