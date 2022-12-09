Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur

1336 W. Ravina Park Road, $84,900, Evan Maxwell to Jayce R. Damarin

1140 W. Packard St., $8,000, Marsha A., Scott and Andrew Heidemann to Rodney Jackiewicz

1810 W. Sunset Ave., $113,000, Jeffrey A. Tish to Geoff Street

517 W. Decatur St., $16,000, Central Illinois Real Estate Holdings, LLC, Series SH1 to Steven Zabala

45 Glenview Drive, $110,000, Toni Lynn Ellison to CJ Satellite, LLC

645 S. Franklin St., $525,000, Barbeck Real Properties, LLC to Barbec k Holdings, LLC

561 S. Haworth, $9,000, Zaccheus Relmer to Dorrelle Wond

1073 W. Packard St., $24,500, Philip Lynn Herschberger to Joshua Jess

2605 W. Rock Springs Road, $134,000, Carrie Ann Bostek to Robert Scott III

2210 Gary Drive, $167,000, Blake E. and Kendall Wallace to Donald P. and Sarah Reining

133 N. Taylor Ave., $130,000, Christopher P. Senger to Christina Menna

2472 S. Baronette Court, $71,500, Erin Lee Graham to Michael Combs

3405 E. Fulton Ave., $65,000, Jacob David and Aaron Michael Coate to First Med Wealth Management

1714 S. Sandy Place, $119,000, Larry D. Conner to Shannon Nihiser

108 Ridgeway Drive, $89,900, George Murphy O'Brien to Christopher Michael White

2930 W. Hickory Point Road, $209,000, Rachelle McKay to Jesse C. Guinn

1736 E. Walnut St., $13,000, Jurwan Rhodes to Julius J. Lee

10 Fenton Drive, $125,000, Nicholas C. Errett to Mary Kathryn Brooks

555 N. Moffet Ave., $76,000, Monty Wilson to John McClellan

2055 Brownlow Court, $138,000, Michelle L.Meador to Monty Wilson

8702 Sawyer Road, $400,000, Robert W. Malone to David F. Brix

155 E. Green St., $48,000, JBK and KST Trust to David Mattingly

442 W. Prairie Ave., $15,000, Julie Turner to Javier and Rosa Arias

2195 W. Macon St., $89,900, Sepich Family Trust to Lynn Shelton

1165 E. Cleveland Ave., $42,000, Timothy J. Allison to Heidi Gayle Fahnestock

2048 Ramsey Drive, 491,000, Jesus M. Davila to Timmond Eubanks and Erianna Marie Bramlet

327 Timber Place, $50,000, Prairie State Bank Trust 1095 to Kristopher Thompson

1791 E. Winnetka Ave., $125,000, Joy C. Tucker, as Successor Trustee of the William D. Lowe and Veda H. Lowe, a Revocable Living Trust Agreement dated Nov. 9, 1992 to Shaquita L. Bond

1586 W. Harrison Ave., $119,500, Debra Preston to Keon Jones

2002 N. College St., $11,333, Jason W. Fisher to J&B Decatur Foundation, LLC

1420 E. Division St., $11,333, Jason W. Fisher to J&B Decatur Foundation, LLC

1509 W. Center St., $24,500, Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, D/B/A Christiana Trust, not in individually but as Trustee for Pretium Mortgage Acquisition

2132 E. North St., $35,750, Mary Lewis to Cody Allen Walker

2676 Forest Crest Road, $182,000, Morris L. Birkhead to Richard Alan Culver

1065 E. Johns Ave., $32,000, Frederick Porter to Six Investment LLC

2220 S. Franzy Drive, $145,000, David Delbridge to Alex Dial

4903 Thrush Ave., $139,900., Stephen B. Spence to Clayton Truman

2026 E. Main St., 413,500, Candace Tolly to Pablo Monterey Giron

4135 South Lake Court, $585,000, Daniel R. Kee to Leonard F. Boblitt

645 S. Seigel St., $275,000, David A. Williams to Celia Godsil

1471 N. Woodland Ave., $275,000, Ben Kalik to Sally Francisco

1836 N. Graceland Ave., $35,000, Carol A. Leaver to Six Investment LLC

2890 Wildwood Drive, $130,000, Estate of Betty Ann Inman, deceased c/o Thomas Inman to Lucille M. Shasteen

316 N. Summit Ave., $142,500, Mary Alexandra Covington to Edward Tyler Albers

2537 E. Olive St., $63,500, Dennis Kreher to David W. Maggi

3709 W. Wood St., $31,000, Robert A. and Mary J. Yeager to LAMV Properties, LLC

3916 N. Newcastle Drive, $105,000, Estate of Orville R. Helm, deceased to Iginio Vargas Avalos

215 E. Ash Ave., $800,000, H & C Property Management to MWAA Inc.

612 E. McKinley Ave., $2,000, Bilal Fiad to Omar Saucedo Nava

781 W. Karen Court, $185,000, Mickey Eugen and Linda C. Yarbrough to Chancy D. Clark

2983 Wheatland Road, $55,000, Donna Jean White, a widow by Cheryl D. Larry, her attorney-in-fact to Marshall Herring

1940 E. Prairie St., $20,000, BT Properties of Vermilion County, LLC to Danielle Achtenberg

1020 S. Bear Road, $35,000, Shawn Ray Turner to Thomas R. and Martha Oakley, Trustees of the TRO and MO Trust dated July 22, 2021

4918 W. Main St., $125,000, William C. Sigmon, by Russell Sigmon, his Attorney-in-Fact to Nicole Dunakey and Zachary Clark

2843 Jockisch Road, $260,000, David A. Ozier to Michael G. Hallam

Argenta

345 E. Broadway Road, $109,900, Dianne L. Kostner, Successor Trustee to Dianne L. Kostner

Blue Mound

309 Sieberling St., $75,000, Hendrian 401K to Wyatt Courville

178 S. Railroad Ave., $50,000, Gregg Meisenhelter to William Scott

204 S. Depray St., $140,000, Jack C. Dagg to Charles E. Fox

Dalton City

8456 Russell Circle, $17,000 (land only), Sandra Adele Brust to Nicholas White

Forsyth

746 Stevens Creek Blvd., $440,000, Timothy D. and Christine M. Harman to Kurtis J. and Kristine M. Wujek

684 Phillip Circle, $295,000, Kurtis J. and Kristine M. Wujek to Chris and Lisa Kerr

214 E. Fitch St., $137,500, Estate of Zola W. Copeland, deceased, C/O Wilhelmina Ozier to John Lawson

Maroa

615 N. Wood St., $550,000, Koehl Enterprises, LLC to Baller's Performance Club LLC

124 N. Walnut St., $82,000, Charles Benton to BCK Rentals, LLC

Mount Zion

1115 Nottingham Court, $200,000, Cody T. Flanders and Holly L. Davis n/k/a Holly L. Flanders to Dalton Ziegler and Jaimie Lane

1615 Havenwood Court, $169,900, Janna Drew to Tracy and Carrol Gottfriedt

1125 Nottingham Court, $145,000, Paul N. and Pelagie Kouakou Toure to Amanda and Nathan Laskowski

1219 N. State Route 121, $143,000, Margaret M. Wienke to Fire Fly 20, LLC

815 S. Antler Drive, $172,000, Ethan J. and Audrey N. Johnson to Collin Kupish and Emily Anderson

Niantic

372 E. North St., $50,000, Linda Maxine Porter to Larry Porter and Connie Embrey

Oakley

10093 Cabin Road, $189,900, Roy and Beth Flach to Sara and Timothy Alan Weaver

***

Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder’s Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Decatur.