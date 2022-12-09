Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur
1336 W. Ravina Park Road, $84,900, Evan Maxwell to Jayce R. Damarin
1140 W. Packard St., $8,000, Marsha A., Scott and Andrew Heidemann to Rodney Jackiewicz
1810 W. Sunset Ave., $113,000, Jeffrey A. Tish to Geoff Street
517 W. Decatur St., $16,000, Central Illinois Real Estate Holdings, LLC, Series SH1 to Steven Zabala
45 Glenview Drive, $110,000, Toni Lynn Ellison to CJ Satellite, LLC
645 S. Franklin St., $525,000, Barbeck Real Properties, LLC to Barbec k Holdings, LLC
561 S. Haworth, $9,000, Zaccheus Relmer to Dorrelle Wond
1073 W. Packard St., $24,500, Philip Lynn Herschberger to Joshua Jess
2605 W. Rock Springs Road, $134,000, Carrie Ann Bostek to Robert Scott III
2210 Gary Drive, $167,000, Blake E. and Kendall Wallace to Donald P. and Sarah Reining
133 N. Taylor Ave., $130,000, Christopher P. Senger to Christina Menna
2472 S. Baronette Court, $71,500, Erin Lee Graham to Michael Combs
3405 E. Fulton Ave., $65,000, Jacob David and Aaron Michael Coate to First Med Wealth Management
1714 S. Sandy Place, $119,000, Larry D. Conner to Shannon Nihiser
108 Ridgeway Drive, $89,900, George Murphy O'Brien to Christopher Michael White
2930 W. Hickory Point Road, $209,000, Rachelle McKay to Jesse C. Guinn
1736 E. Walnut St., $13,000, Jurwan Rhodes to Julius J. Lee
10 Fenton Drive, $125,000, Nicholas C. Errett to Mary Kathryn Brooks
555 N. Moffet Ave., $76,000, Monty Wilson to John McClellan
2055 Brownlow Court, $138,000, Michelle L.Meador to Monty Wilson
8702 Sawyer Road, $400,000, Robert W. Malone to David F. Brix
155 E. Green St., $48,000, JBK and KST Trust to David Mattingly
442 W. Prairie Ave., $15,000, Julie Turner to Javier and Rosa Arias
2195 W. Macon St., $89,900, Sepich Family Trust to Lynn Shelton
1165 E. Cleveland Ave., $42,000, Timothy J. Allison to Heidi Gayle Fahnestock
2048 Ramsey Drive, 491,000, Jesus M. Davila to Timmond Eubanks and Erianna Marie Bramlet
327 Timber Place, $50,000, Prairie State Bank Trust 1095 to Kristopher Thompson
1791 E. Winnetka Ave., $125,000, Joy C. Tucker, as Successor Trustee of the William D. Lowe and Veda H. Lowe, a Revocable Living Trust Agreement dated Nov. 9, 1992 to Shaquita L. Bond
1586 W. Harrison Ave., $119,500, Debra Preston to Keon Jones
2002 N. College St., $11,333, Jason W. Fisher to J&B Decatur Foundation, LLC
1420 E. Division St., $11,333, Jason W. Fisher to J&B Decatur Foundation, LLC
1509 W. Center St., $24,500, Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, D/B/A Christiana Trust, not in individually but as Trustee for Pretium Mortgage Acquisition
2132 E. North St., $35,750, Mary Lewis to Cody Allen Walker
2676 Forest Crest Road, $182,000, Morris L. Birkhead to Richard Alan Culver
1065 E. Johns Ave., $32,000, Frederick Porter to Six Investment LLC
2220 S. Franzy Drive, $145,000, David Delbridge to Alex Dial
4903 Thrush Ave., $139,900., Stephen B. Spence to Clayton Truman
2026 E. Main St., 413,500, Candace Tolly to Pablo Monterey Giron
4135 South Lake Court, $585,000, Daniel R. Kee to Leonard F. Boblitt
645 S. Seigel St., $275,000, David A. Williams to Celia Godsil
1471 N. Woodland Ave., $275,000, Ben Kalik to Sally Francisco
1836 N. Graceland Ave., $35,000, Carol A. Leaver to Six Investment LLC
2890 Wildwood Drive, $130,000, Estate of Betty Ann Inman, deceased c/o Thomas Inman to Lucille M. Shasteen
316 N. Summit Ave., $142,500, Mary Alexandra Covington to Edward Tyler Albers
2537 E. Olive St., $63,500, Dennis Kreher to David W. Maggi
3709 W. Wood St., $31,000, Robert A. and Mary J. Yeager to LAMV Properties, LLC
3916 N. Newcastle Drive, $105,000, Estate of Orville R. Helm, deceased to Iginio Vargas Avalos
215 E. Ash Ave., $800,000, H & C Property Management to MWAA Inc.
612 E. McKinley Ave., $2,000, Bilal Fiad to Omar Saucedo Nava
781 W. Karen Court, $185,000, Mickey Eugen and Linda C. Yarbrough to Chancy D. Clark
2983 Wheatland Road, $55,000, Donna Jean White, a widow by Cheryl D. Larry, her attorney-in-fact to Marshall Herring
1940 E. Prairie St., $20,000, BT Properties of Vermilion County, LLC to Danielle Achtenberg
1020 S. Bear Road, $35,000, Shawn Ray Turner to Thomas R. and Martha Oakley, Trustees of the TRO and MO Trust dated July 22, 2021
4918 W. Main St., $125,000, William C. Sigmon, by Russell Sigmon, his Attorney-in-Fact to Nicole Dunakey and Zachary Clark
2843 Jockisch Road, $260,000, David A. Ozier to Michael G. Hallam
Argenta
345 E. Broadway Road, $109,900, Dianne L. Kostner, Successor Trustee to Dianne L. Kostner
Blue Mound
309 Sieberling St., $75,000, Hendrian 401K to Wyatt Courville
178 S. Railroad Ave., $50,000, Gregg Meisenhelter to William Scott
204 S. Depray St., $140,000, Jack C. Dagg to Charles E. Fox
Dalton City
8456 Russell Circle, $17,000 (land only), Sandra Adele Brust to Nicholas White
Forsyth
746 Stevens Creek Blvd., $440,000, Timothy D. and Christine M. Harman to Kurtis J. and Kristine M. Wujek
684 Phillip Circle, $295,000, Kurtis J. and Kristine M. Wujek to Chris and Lisa Kerr
214 E. Fitch St., $137,500, Estate of Zola W. Copeland, deceased, C/O Wilhelmina Ozier to John Lawson
Maroa
615 N. Wood St., $550,000, Koehl Enterprises, LLC to Baller's Performance Club LLC
124 N. Walnut St., $82,000, Charles Benton to BCK Rentals, LLC
Mount Zion
1115 Nottingham Court, $200,000, Cody T. Flanders and Holly L. Davis n/k/a Holly L. Flanders to Dalton Ziegler and Jaimie Lane
1615 Havenwood Court, $169,900, Janna Drew to Tracy and Carrol Gottfriedt
1125 Nottingham Court, $145,000, Paul N. and Pelagie Kouakou Toure to Amanda and Nathan Laskowski
1219 N. State Route 121, $143,000, Margaret M. Wienke to Fire Fly 20, LLC
815 S. Antler Drive, $172,000, Ethan J. and Audrey N. Johnson to Collin Kupish and Emily Anderson
Niantic
372 E. North St., $50,000, Linda Maxine Porter to Larry Porter and Connie Embrey
Oakley
10093 Cabin Road, $189,900, Roy and Beth Flach to Sara and Timothy Alan Weaver
***
Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder’s Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Decatur.