Decatur

51 Ridgeway Drive, $70,000, Paul R. and Tammy J. Vanderlaan Wells to William Taliferro

1580 S. Lynnwood Drive, $207,500, Lyndsey and Stephen G. Adams to Matthew W. Hadden

206 S. Price St., $140,000, Sheila M. Doolin to Daniel Roark and Ashley Lovelace

941 N. Park Place, $37,500, New Double Spring Sea, LLC to Bands Properties, LLC

410 Lakeview Lane, $140,000, Theresa l. Clifton Trust to Joe D. Siedenburg

1137 E. Main St., $45,000, Gerald L. Chambers to Sanders and Maggie Williams

55 Meadowlark Drive, $49,400, Clifton Reed to Juliana Emert

5350 Pin Oak Lane, $1,000, Macon County Sheriff to Samantha Gilmon

2506 E. Division St., $17,500, Larry Cox to Phillip Durbin

3850 N. MacArthur Road, $112,000, Robert C. and Nancy H. Searcy to Lynn Keller

45 Larry Drive, $120,000, Prairie State Bank and Trust to Linda A. Sackfield and Bradley Erickson

4600 Wicker Drive, $50,000, Ray Zientara to Ryan Henry

231 Redwood Lane, $128,000, Kelsie Jr and Rhonda Keller to Laquania Wallace

1298 E. Eldorado St., $450,000, Patrick Donnelly to Robert M. Grider

2929 E. Wood St., $116,000, Joshua Osborne to Dustin Cobb

1837 S. 44th St., $74,900, Stanley G. and Sherrie Williams to Mount Zion Investments, LLC

1769 E. Walnut St., $35,000, Matthew McElroy to Roslyn Anderson

1745 E. Lawrence St., $22,500, Lincoln Land Illinois Land to Heather Wood

707 N. Moffet Ave., $108,000, Shawn E. Chandler to Kelsy Whitney

2111 E. Wood St., $41,750, Jean Eldredge to Terry Meadows

1402 Plainview St., $60,000, Michael W. Timmons to Keith Harris

579 S. Haworth Ave., $24,000, Eddie Evans to Bessie Matthews

943 and 965 E. Cleveland Ave., $700 (land only), City of Decatur to Troy Fuller

Argenta

9073 Klamath Road, $300,000, Chad R. and Krista Reed to Brandon Willard

Macon

8543 Wamsley Road, $125,000, Roger L. and Cheryl Chaney to Jeremy and Laura Current

Maroa

416 N. Mapel St., $30,000, Randall Meador to Aaron Meador

Mount Zion

18 Sundance Drive, $260,000, Dhya Al-Toufaily and Kawla Hamza to Mindy Smith and Paul Hartwig

***

Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder’s Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Decatur.