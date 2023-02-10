Decatur
51 Ridgeway Drive, $70,000, Paul R. and Tammy J. Vanderlaan Wells to William Taliferro
1580 S. Lynnwood Drive, $207,500, Lyndsey and Stephen G. Adams to Matthew W. Hadden
206 S. Price St., $140,000, Sheila M. Doolin to Daniel Roark and Ashley Lovelace
941 N. Park Place, $37,500, New Double Spring Sea, LLC to Bands Properties, LLC
410 Lakeview Lane, $140,000, Theresa l. Clifton Trust to Joe D. Siedenburg
1137 E. Main St., $45,000, Gerald L. Chambers to Sanders and Maggie Williams
55 Meadowlark Drive, $49,400, Clifton Reed to Juliana Emert
People are also reading…
5350 Pin Oak Lane, $1,000, Macon County Sheriff to Samantha Gilmon
2506 E. Division St., $17,500, Larry Cox to Phillip Durbin
3850 N. MacArthur Road, $112,000, Robert C. and Nancy H. Searcy to Lynn Keller
45 Larry Drive, $120,000, Prairie State Bank and Trust to Linda A. Sackfield and Bradley Erickson
4600 Wicker Drive, $50,000, Ray Zientara to Ryan Henry
231 Redwood Lane, $128,000, Kelsie Jr and Rhonda Keller to Laquania Wallace
1298 E. Eldorado St., $450,000, Patrick Donnelly to Robert M. Grider
2929 E. Wood St., $116,000, Joshua Osborne to Dustin Cobb
1837 S. 44th St., $74,900, Stanley G. and Sherrie Williams to Mount Zion Investments, LLC
1769 E. Walnut St., $35,000, Matthew McElroy to Roslyn Anderson
1745 E. Lawrence St., $22,500, Lincoln Land Illinois Land to Heather Wood
707 N. Moffet Ave., $108,000, Shawn E. Chandler to Kelsy Whitney
2111 E. Wood St., $41,750, Jean Eldredge to Terry Meadows
1402 Plainview St., $60,000, Michael W. Timmons to Keith Harris
579 S. Haworth Ave., $24,000, Eddie Evans to Bessie Matthews
943 and 965 E. Cleveland Ave., $700 (land only), City of Decatur to Troy Fuller
Argenta
9073 Klamath Road, $300,000, Chad R. and Krista Reed to Brandon Willard
Macon
8543 Wamsley Road, $125,000, Roger L. and Cheryl Chaney to Jeremy and Laura Current
Maroa
416 N. Mapel St., $30,000, Randall Meador to Aaron Meador
Mount Zion
18 Sundance Drive, $260,000, Dhya Al-Toufaily and Kawla Hamza to Mindy Smith and Paul Hartwig
***
Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder’s Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Decatur.