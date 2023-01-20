Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur
1937 N. Clinton St., $350 (land only), City of Decatur to House of Faith—Church of God
22 Southside Country Club, $250,000, John Lograsso to Madeline Faith Mackin
43 Ridgecrest Drive, $94,000, Leslie and Steven Gray to Larry Brantley, Jr.
1668 W. Center St., $20,000, Brent and Michael Johnston to Tyler Knox
450 W. Division St., $19,250, Nikolai Arendovich to Six Investment, LLC
1552 N. Monroe St., $7,501, U.S. Bank National Association to Foreclosure Management Services, LLC
28 Third Drive, $82,500, Brittni Stout to Tina Hitchcock
1398 N. Oakland Ave., $225,000, Todd and Christina Clark to Jason and Kristie Blunck
2221 W. Woodbine Drive, $200,000, Jeremy Richardson to Alexander Pearson
1069 S. Webster St., $300 (land only), City of Decatur to Losie Powell
1829 E. Moore St., $25,000, Jacqueline Davis to Mauiborn, LLC
Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder’s Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Decatur.