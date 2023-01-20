 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Real estate transfers

Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur

1937 N. Clinton St., $350 (land only), City of Decatur to House of Faith—Church of God

22 Southside Country Club, $250,000, John Lograsso to Madeline Faith Mackin

43 Ridgecrest Drive, $94,000, Leslie and Steven Gray to Larry Brantley, Jr.

1668 W. Center St., $20,000, Brent and Michael Johnston to Tyler Knox

450 W. Division St., $19,250, Nikolai Arendovich to Six Investment, LLC

1552 N. Monroe St., $7,501, U.S. Bank National Association to Foreclosure Management Services, LLC

28 Third Drive, $82,500, Brittni Stout to Tina Hitchcock

1398 N. Oakland Ave., $225,000, Todd and Christina Clark to Jason and Kristie Blunck

2221 W. Woodbine Drive, $200,000, Jeremy Richardson to Alexander Pearson

1069 S. Webster St., $300 (land only), City of Decatur to Losie Powell

1829 E. Moore St., $25,000, Jacqueline Davis to Mauiborn, LLC

Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder’s Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Decatur.

