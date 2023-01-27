Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur

1294 S. Highway 121, $150,000, Richard Ballinger to Greg's Towing and Recovery Inc.

991 W. Karen Drive, $155,000, Reynold W. and Jeannie K. Durham to Louven and Ma Melanie Delos Reyes

1813 S. Lynnwood Court, $112.500, The Alice J. Lambrick Irrevocable Trust dated Aug. 20, 2014 to Ariel Warren and Christina Murray

436 Timber Drive, $68,450, Trust Agreement dated the 4th day of Aug. 1992, known as Trust Number 6033, and amended July 5, 2001 to Colby J. May

436 Timber Drive, $68,450, Barbara J. Carney to Colby May and Cynthia L. Rennels

1026 W. Marietta St., $40,000, Sandra L. Gale, Trustee of the Sandra L. Gale Trust to Mary Bradford

1403 W. Main St., $50,000, DG Enterprises, LLC - XPROP, LLC to Hope REI, LLC

1932 E. Prairie St., $33,000, Ronald H. Hermann to Jillian Howerton

1658 E. Moore St., $48,000, Faruk Akguc to Jeffery D. and Ashley R. Senger

3414 E. Prairie St., $75,000, Sherilynn M., Joshua A., and Lyndsey M. Shelton to Robert Tyler Yutzy

1474 Meadowview Drive, $120,000, Amy N. Coakley to James Newcome

545 S. Dennis Ave., $85,000, Nathan J. Green to Gabriel Lee Thompson

1902 N. Monroe St., $38,500, David & Alice M. Kondritz to Bin Plaza, LLC

340 N. Fairway Ave., $39,900, Connie Loveless to Ashley Glidewell

4885 E. Reas Bridge Road, $113,500, Martin L. Hitchcock to Joseph Smith

2626 E. Prairie St., $22,000, Darin and Megan Coffman to Thomas Griffin

2832 W. Center St., $59,000, Gloria J. Kirby Trust Under Trust Agreement dated May 8, 2014 to No Pay To Stay, LLC

1552 W. Riverview Ave., $150,000, Stacey Wenskunas to Tammy Bear

3419 N. MacArthur Road, $35,400, Sheriff of Macon County to MLIPO2, LLC

3419 N. MacArthur Road, $59,900, MLIPO2, LLC to Terry Bridges

531 S. Maffit St., $20,000, Annetta Woolf to Natalie Ann Pasquinelli and Robert Arthyr Humiston III

111 S. 24th St., $42,000, Mark W. and Margaret L. Van Gasken Revocable Living Trust Agreement to Happy To Be Home, LLC

1610 N. 32nd St., $42,000, Margaret L. Van Gasken Revocable Living Trust Agreement to Happy To Be Home, LLC

568 S. Jackson St., $350 (land only), City of Decatur to Baptist Bible Church

SW Corner of Eldorado Street and Union, $700 (right of way), Walker's Enterprise Limited to The People of the State of Illinois, Department of Transportation

235 W. Garfield Ave., $13,000, Brenda S. Cox to Samuel A. and Rhonda M. Thomas

2227 Yorkshire Drive, $74,000, Sxcllir Crawford to Tyler Fitch

1552 N. Summit Ave., $25,000, Eric and Shannon Wright to James Wright

Blue Mound

2898 Jockisch Road, $10,000, Michael and Tamara Jeffers to Blake and Cathy Mansur

Forsyth

802 Stevens Creek Lane, $45,000, Janet K. Manners to BCK Rentals, LLC

Mount Zion

810 Wildwood Drive, $148,000, June Wells to Dylan Cline

***

Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder’s Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Decatur.