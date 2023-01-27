Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur
1294 S. Highway 121, $150,000, Richard Ballinger to Greg's Towing and Recovery Inc.
991 W. Karen Drive, $155,000, Reynold W. and Jeannie K. Durham to Louven and Ma Melanie Delos Reyes
1813 S. Lynnwood Court, $112.500, The Alice J. Lambrick Irrevocable Trust dated Aug. 20, 2014 to Ariel Warren and Christina Murray
436 Timber Drive, $68,450, Trust Agreement dated the 4th day of Aug. 1992, known as Trust Number 6033, and amended July 5, 2001 to Colby J. May
436 Timber Drive, $68,450, Barbara J. Carney to Colby May and Cynthia L. Rennels
1026 W. Marietta St., $40,000, Sandra L. Gale, Trustee of the Sandra L. Gale Trust to Mary Bradford
1403 W. Main St., $50,000, DG Enterprises, LLC - XPROP, LLC to Hope REI, LLC
1932 E. Prairie St., $33,000, Ronald H. Hermann to Jillian Howerton
1658 E. Moore St., $48,000, Faruk Akguc to Jeffery D. and Ashley R. Senger
3414 E. Prairie St., $75,000, Sherilynn M., Joshua A., and Lyndsey M. Shelton to Robert Tyler Yutzy
1474 Meadowview Drive, $120,000, Amy N. Coakley to James Newcome
545 S. Dennis Ave., $85,000, Nathan J. Green to Gabriel Lee Thompson
1902 N. Monroe St., $38,500, David & Alice M. Kondritz to Bin Plaza, LLC
340 N. Fairway Ave., $39,900, Connie Loveless to Ashley Glidewell
4885 E. Reas Bridge Road, $113,500, Martin L. Hitchcock to Joseph Smith
2626 E. Prairie St., $22,000, Darin and Megan Coffman to Thomas Griffin
2832 W. Center St., $59,000, Gloria J. Kirby Trust Under Trust Agreement dated May 8, 2014 to No Pay To Stay, LLC
1552 W. Riverview Ave., $150,000, Stacey Wenskunas to Tammy Bear
3419 N. MacArthur Road, $35,400, Sheriff of Macon County to MLIPO2, LLC
3419 N. MacArthur Road, $59,900, MLIPO2, LLC to Terry Bridges
531 S. Maffit St., $20,000, Annetta Woolf to Natalie Ann Pasquinelli and Robert Arthyr Humiston III
111 S. 24th St., $42,000, Mark W. and Margaret L. Van Gasken Revocable Living Trust Agreement to Happy To Be Home, LLC
1610 N. 32nd St., $42,000, Margaret L. Van Gasken Revocable Living Trust Agreement to Happy To Be Home, LLC
568 S. Jackson St., $350 (land only), City of Decatur to Baptist Bible Church
SW Corner of Eldorado Street and Union, $700 (right of way), Walker's Enterprise Limited to The People of the State of Illinois, Department of Transportation
235 W. Garfield Ave., $13,000, Brenda S. Cox to Samuel A. and Rhonda M. Thomas
2227 Yorkshire Drive, $74,000, Sxcllir Crawford to Tyler Fitch
1552 N. Summit Ave., $25,000, Eric and Shannon Wright to James Wright
Blue Mound
2898 Jockisch Road, $10,000, Michael and Tamara Jeffers to Blake and Cathy Mansur
Forsyth
802 Stevens Creek Lane, $45,000, Janet K. Manners to BCK Rentals, LLC
Mount Zion
810 Wildwood Drive, $148,000, June Wells to Dylan Cline
***
Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder’s Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Decatur.