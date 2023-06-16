Decatur
515 S. Webster St., $19,500, Dennis Ballinger to Sharolyn Bates and Lonnell Joyner, Housing and Development Foundation
1545 W. Wood St., $91,500, Dale Fender to Crintas Eggers
2710 Mill River Place, $215,000, Michael Sams, Exec Estate of Helen R. Ryan to Phillip R. Wiant
158 Hightide Drive, $209,500, Joel J. and Lisa R. Witt to Carol Clayton
645 S. Seigel St., $267,725, Mark R. and Celia Godsil to Zachary A. Godsil
1585 W. Dunwood Lane, $97,500, Karen S. Carr c/o Jeana Shroyer to Prestige Homes, LLC
4290 E. Park Lane, $115,000, Stephen Ford to Suzette Schwent
16 W. Enlow Drive, $30,000, Jeffrey A. and Tina M. Tate to Brad Morr and Kenneth Weedman
1265 W. Grand Ave., $21,000, Eric and Catherine Hurelbrink to Bin Plaza, Inc.
3655 E. Fitzgerald Road, $165,000, Curtis Walls to Tyler and Jaycee Andrews
430 Woodside Trail, Unit C-19, $43,000, Eleanor Jane Tullis to Virginia D. Harrison
3127 Lake Bluff Drive, $315,000, Kian and Jill Rafia to Peter O'Neill
1236 E. Main St., $25,000 (contract 2013), Macon Redevelopment, LLC to William E. Gray
Macon
250 E. Sherman St., $48,500, Macon County Sheriff to Dennis Drew
Mount Zion
830 Baltimore Ave., $1,528,800 (commercial), DGOGMTZIONIL03092022, LLC to Realty Income Illinois Properties 1, LLC
107 Meadow Rose Court, $275,000, Thomas E. and Kristy K. Parker, also Tracy and Bonnie Virden to Stacie Getz
1060 S. Wildwood Drive, $176,500, Landon and Stacie Getz to Raechal Sloan
1230 Finley Ave., $275,000, Richard W. and Lori A. Henderson to Curtis E. and Jeremy C. Walls
6304 Cavalcade Drive, $145,000, Jaycee M. Andrews to Stefanie Oats
***
Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder’s Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Decatur.