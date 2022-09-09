Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur
2915 E. Main St., $75,000, David L. Gordon to Michael D. and Brenda L. Bunch
119 Nevada Drive, $95,000, Kezia J. Brandy to Cody Leaf
1034 N. Oakland Ave., $82,100, Sheila M. Munjoy to Ronda Bell
4752 E. Hayden Drive, $160,000, Gregory A. Dennison to Steven J. Kleist
3851 Lourdes Drive, $138,000, Barbara Schaab to Jose Luis Ramirez
160 Southbrooke Court, $660,000, The Riggs Family Revocable Trust dated April 9, 2014 to David and Ann Durkee
1945 Queen Mary Court, $75,000, Kelly M. Chaney to Colton D. and Laura Owens
1445 E. Decatur St., $31,000, Rodney S. and Mariles Lourdes Miller to Nationwide Community Revitalization LLC
1291 Jennell Drive, $125,000, Margaret R. Hickman to Chase W. Britton and Annaliese P. Couri
4909 Baker Woods Lane, $145,000, Michelle M. Davis to Lance M. and Carrie L. Hardin
260 Shutter Drive, $175,000, Cheryl K. Boss to Dale and Rhonda Roberts
430 W. Decatur St., $96,500, Daniel and Megan Mastin to Clay S. Koenig
3448 Hummingbird Drive, $93,000, Evan Shingleton to Jermany Eubanks
918 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, $300 (Land only), City of Decatur to Herman Woodley
1920 N. Warren St., $17,500, N & C Properties and Development, LLC to Alvin and Melissa Cohen
4265 Briar Lane, $405,000, Michael D. and Bonnie L. Tish to Ian E. and Melinda D. Parrish
4742 Dogwood Court, $240,000, Andrew R. Hendrian to Austin Dale and Kezia Jade Bundy
377 Burtschi Court, $17,500, N & C Properties, LLC to Alvin and Melissa Cohen
3020 Longcreek Road, $225,000, Cody and Jennifer Mahannah to Nicole R. and Zachary Loehr
1114 Linden Court, $127,000, Rickey R. Warren to Cortez Reed
2575 Deerfield Court, $212,000, Melinda D. Parrish to Eric Elkins
2368 E. Prairie St., $28,500, James P. Smith to Lauren A. Rhodes
4626 Wicker Drive, $145,000, Timothy Kurtis and Lindsay M. Orlowski to Robert and Ashley Petrie
3573 Hyman Drive, $85,000, Karen L. McNelis to Joshua Howell
452 W. Prairie Ave., $67,000, Julia A. Turner to Rosa and Javier Arias
433 S. Route 51, $350,000, The Joseph L. Doyle Trust dated the 16th day of Nov. 2007 to Village of Forsyth
Lot 32 Daybrook Estates 4th, $26,500, Jennifer Lourash Mahannah and Rosemary Jones to Roseanna and Rodney Wiegand
1318 W. Marietta St., $79,900,Jeremy Richardson to Curtis J. and Zachary S. Ison
6440 Camp Warren Road, $287,450, Jeffrey C. and Jennifer Leyden to Jeffrey J. and Brenda Sykes
43 Seventh Drive, $71,295, Commercial Real Estate Group, LLC to Jacob William Ahola
214 Cobb Ave., $175,000, Daniel and Marianne Taylor to James and Janelle Solon
1492 W. Decatur St., $99,900, Timothy Hayes to Carla Rotering
39 Montez Drive, $75,000, Helen E. Boyd to Donna M. Dowers
2343 E. Main St., $23,500, Monte and Marilyn Prasum to Anthony Walker and Tamarra Fuller
3847 N. Arthur Court, $92,700, Mark J. Kreke to Jennifer E. Tolle
3140 E. Division St., $42,000, Christopher A. Vaghan to Christina Blankenship Properties, LLC
2414 Ivy Lane, $149,900, Estate of Delbert B. Kingston, deceased c/o Lisa K. Nesler to Willie Ford
1527 W. Riverview Ave., $107,000, Susan Montague to Douglas Lercher
2633 E. Garfield Ave., $325,000, Decatur Phx Investors, LLC to Massoud Aliabadi, (these properties are included), 2633 E. Garfield Ave., 243 E. Garfield Ave., 1614 E. Locust St., 315 S. Calhoun St., 1610 N. 28th St., 1316 Oak Drive, 1609 E. William St., 720 W. Grand Ave., 927 W. North St., 1113 E. Main St., 3042 E. Garfield Ave., 1659 N. 29th St., 2695 E. Geddes Ave., 1390 N. 27th St., 1304 S. 20th St., 1421 N. 27th St., 1635 n. 32nd St., 1647 N. 32nd St., 2537 E. North St., 1657 N. 33rd St., 2904 E. Hickory St., 2503 E. Division St., 2719 E. Hickory St., 1963 N. 31st St., 1221 N. Church St., 1005 E. Elmhurst Ave.
4375 N. Neeley St., $20,000, Charles Tull to John Lawson
550 S. Haworth Ave., $700, Coty of Decatur to Algie Palmer
5295 Boyd Road, $109,000, William Thornton, Jr. and Joseph M. Wenskunas
1596 E. Vanderhoof St., $285,000, Decatur One, LLC to Griffeth Properties, LLC
2378 E. Powers Blvd., $52,000, Thomas Gene Tipsword to James R. Vanmeter, Sr.
1704 E. North St., $13,000, Estate o Morrie Ford, deceased to Mujhid Alkabsh
16 Hilltop Drive, $149,900, Richard E. Young to Griffin Cole Gahwiler
1005 W. Pershing Road, $1,728,525, Millco Decatur, LLC to Realty Income Illinois Properties 1, LLC
946 N. Park Place, 420,000, DG Enterprises, LLC - XPROP, LLC to Qani Emrullai
1901 N. Church St., $6,000 (apartments-2 units), A Ray Jones to Paul Plank
2344 E. William St., $7,000, Sarah Gonzalez to David Williams
1733 N. Foster Ave., $65,000, Raymond E. Lambert to Bach Investment Group, LLC
4023 E. Greenhill Road, $94,000, Greg Mihaylov to Twanna K. Amos
1772 Hunt Court, $111,000, Trevor N. Holden to Kelsey Armstrong
1948 Sir Richard Court, $70,500, Joyce E. Griggs to Bach Investment Group. LLC
44 E. Carroll Drive, $85,000, Kirk A. Myers to Jessica L. Crackel
645 W. Sawyer St., $8,000, K4K, LLC to JJ and CC Enterprises, LLC
555 W. Harrison Ave., $13,000, Timothy and Louverna Hess to Kenyadda Horne
1347 W. Decatur St., $44,000, Mark A. and Pamela Kennedy to Christina Blankenship Properties, LLC
1311 E. Whitmer St., $13,000, Esther Oparah to Christina Blankenship Properties, LLC
2404 S. Mount Zion Road, $600,000, Airport Plaza Joint Venture, LLC to Sonny Skies, LLC
105 Pennsylvania Drive, $95,500, Robert A. Voudrie to Benjamin Kuxmann
170 Cobb Ave., $182,900, Charles McGorray to Christian Marcelo and Mary Bruninga Castro
2036 E. Wood St., $21,000, Bradley J. Hoffman to Jaed Homes, LLC
1228 E. Leafland Ave., $359 (land only), ABW Properties, LLC to Malik Pride
2245 E. Prairie St., $25,500, Prairie Avenue Christian Church to Hui Wang
203 E. Cox Ave., $126,000, Doris Crowell and James David Catlin
176 E. Cox St., $90,000, Rita M. Roosevelt to Dough Property Group, LLC
Macon
1900 N. 24th St., $5,000 (land only), Learnie Fulk to David and Donna Crawley
Mount Zion
597 Mintler Drive, $203,000, Aaron S. Burdick to Krista M. Squires
1683 Westside Drive, $157,000, Lance M. Hardin to Darren Swinford
1105 Nolan Court, $145,000, Kelsey N. Pygott to Michael C. Hott II
415 Bell St., $145,000, Jason Garrett to Ethan T. Lange
5088 Kruse Road, $155,000, The Douglas V Clifton Declaration of Trust to James Hodge
35 Sundance Drive, $255,000, Chad Johnson to Joseph G. Northington
850 Kirk Drive, $140,000, Alan Kershner to Matt Schauf
735 Mill St., $193,850, Joseph G. Northington to Stephanie Shook
Oreana
5150 Mayberry Court, $275,000, Karl E. Kemnitz to Amber R. Kemnitz
Warrensburg
352 Southland Drive, $120,000, Daniel and Jennifer Lange to Clifford and Mary Sue Bruce
Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Dec.