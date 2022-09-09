Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur

2915 E. Main St., $75,000, David L. Gordon to Michael D. and Brenda L. Bunch

119 Nevada Drive, $95,000, Kezia J. Brandy to Cody Leaf

1034 N. Oakland Ave., $82,100, Sheila M. Munjoy to Ronda Bell

4752 E. Hayden Drive, $160,000, Gregory A. Dennison to Steven J. Kleist

3851 Lourdes Drive, $138,000, Barbara Schaab to Jose Luis Ramirez

160 Southbrooke Court, $660,000, The Riggs Family Revocable Trust dated April 9, 2014 to David and Ann Durkee

1945 Queen Mary Court, $75,000, Kelly M. Chaney to Colton D. and Laura Owens

1445 E. Decatur St., $31,000, Rodney S. and Mariles Lourdes Miller to Nationwide Community Revitalization LLC

1291 Jennell Drive, $125,000, Margaret R. Hickman to Chase W. Britton and Annaliese P. Couri

4909 Baker Woods Lane, $145,000, Michelle M. Davis to Lance M. and Carrie L. Hardin

260 Shutter Drive, $175,000, Cheryl K. Boss to Dale and Rhonda Roberts

430 W. Decatur St., $96,500, Daniel and Megan Mastin to Clay S. Koenig

3448 Hummingbird Drive, $93,000, Evan Shingleton to Jermany Eubanks

918 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, $300 (Land only), City of Decatur to Herman Woodley

1920 N. Warren St., $17,500, N & C Properties and Development, LLC to Alvin and Melissa Cohen

4265 Briar Lane, $405,000, Michael D. and Bonnie L. Tish to Ian E. and Melinda D. Parrish

4742 Dogwood Court, $240,000, Andrew R. Hendrian to Austin Dale and Kezia Jade Bundy

377 Burtschi Court, $17,500, N & C Properties, LLC to Alvin and Melissa Cohen

3020 Longcreek Road, $225,000, Cody and Jennifer Mahannah to Nicole R. and Zachary Loehr

1114 Linden Court, $127,000, Rickey R. Warren to Cortez Reed

2575 Deerfield Court, $212,000, Melinda D. Parrish to Eric Elkins

2368 E. Prairie St., $28,500, James P. Smith to Lauren A. Rhodes

4626 Wicker Drive, $145,000, Timothy Kurtis and Lindsay M. Orlowski to Robert and Ashley Petrie

3573 Hyman Drive, $85,000, Karen L. McNelis to Joshua Howell

452 W. Prairie Ave., $67,000, Julia A. Turner to Rosa and Javier Arias

433 S. Route 51, $350,000, The Joseph L. Doyle Trust dated the 16th day of Nov. 2007 to Village of Forsyth

Lot 32 Daybrook Estates 4th, $26,500, Jennifer Lourash Mahannah and Rosemary Jones to Roseanna and Rodney Wiegand

1318 W. Marietta St., $79,900,Jeremy Richardson to Curtis J. and Zachary S. Ison

6440 Camp Warren Road, $287,450, Jeffrey C. and Jennifer Leyden to Jeffrey J. and Brenda Sykes

43 Seventh Drive, $71,295, Commercial Real Estate Group, LLC to Jacob William Ahola

214 Cobb Ave., $175,000, Daniel and Marianne Taylor to James and Janelle Solon

1492 W. Decatur St., $99,900, Timothy Hayes to Carla Rotering

39 Montez Drive, $75,000, Helen E. Boyd to Donna M. Dowers

2343 E. Main St., $23,500, Monte and Marilyn Prasum to Anthony Walker and Tamarra Fuller

3847 N. Arthur Court, $92,700, Mark J. Kreke to Jennifer E. Tolle

3140 E. Division St., $42,000, Christopher A. Vaghan to Christina Blankenship Properties, LLC

2414 Ivy Lane, $149,900, Estate of Delbert B. Kingston, deceased c/o Lisa K. Nesler to Willie Ford

1527 W. Riverview Ave., $107,000, Susan Montague to Douglas Lercher

2633 E. Garfield Ave., $325,000, Decatur Phx Investors, LLC to Massoud Aliabadi, (these properties are included), 2633 E. Garfield Ave., 243 E. Garfield Ave., 1614 E. Locust St., 315 S. Calhoun St., 1610 N. 28th St., 1316 Oak Drive, 1609 E. William St., 720 W. Grand Ave., 927 W. North St., 1113 E. Main St., 3042 E. Garfield Ave., 1659 N. 29th St., 2695 E. Geddes Ave., 1390 N. 27th St., 1304 S. 20th St., 1421 N. 27th St., 1635 n. 32nd St., 1647 N. 32nd St., 2537 E. North St., 1657 N. 33rd St., 2904 E. Hickory St., 2503 E. Division St., 2719 E. Hickory St., 1963 N. 31st St., 1221 N. Church St., 1005 E. Elmhurst Ave.

4375 N. Neeley St., $20,000, Charles Tull to John Lawson

550 S. Haworth Ave., $700, Coty of Decatur to Algie Palmer

5295 Boyd Road, $109,000, William Thornton, Jr. and Joseph M. Wenskunas

1596 E. Vanderhoof St., $285,000, Decatur One, LLC to Griffeth Properties, LLC

2378 E. Powers Blvd., $52,000, Thomas Gene Tipsword to James R. Vanmeter, Sr.

1704 E. North St., $13,000, Estate o Morrie Ford, deceased to Mujhid Alkabsh

16 Hilltop Drive, $149,900, Richard E. Young to Griffin Cole Gahwiler

1005 W. Pershing Road, $1,728,525, Millco Decatur, LLC to Realty Income Illinois Properties 1, LLC

946 N. Park Place, 420,000, DG Enterprises, LLC - XPROP, LLC to Qani Emrullai

1901 N. Church St., $6,000 (apartments-2 units), A Ray Jones to Paul Plank

2344 E. William St., $7,000, Sarah Gonzalez to David Williams

1733 N. Foster Ave., $65,000, Raymond E. Lambert to Bach Investment Group, LLC

4023 E. Greenhill Road, $94,000, Greg Mihaylov to Twanna K. Amos

1772 Hunt Court, $111,000, Trevor N. Holden to Kelsey Armstrong

1948 Sir Richard Court, $70,500, Joyce E. Griggs to Bach Investment Group. LLC

44 E. Carroll Drive, $85,000, Kirk A. Myers to Jessica L. Crackel

645 W. Sawyer St., $8,000, K4K, LLC to JJ and CC Enterprises, LLC

555 W. Harrison Ave., $13,000, Timothy and Louverna Hess to Kenyadda Horne

1347 W. Decatur St., $44,000, Mark A. and Pamela Kennedy to Christina Blankenship Properties, LLC

1311 E. Whitmer St., $13,000, Esther Oparah to Christina Blankenship Properties, LLC

2404 S. Mount Zion Road, $600,000, Airport Plaza Joint Venture, LLC to Sonny Skies, LLC

105 Pennsylvania Drive, $95,500, Robert A. Voudrie to Benjamin Kuxmann

170 Cobb Ave., $182,900, Charles McGorray to Christian Marcelo and Mary Bruninga Castro

2036 E. Wood St., $21,000, Bradley J. Hoffman to Jaed Homes, LLC

1228 E. Leafland Ave., $359 (land only), ABW Properties, LLC to Malik Pride

2245 E. Prairie St., $25,500, Prairie Avenue Christian Church to Hui Wang

203 E. Cox Ave., $126,000, Doris Crowell and James David Catlin

176 E. Cox St., $90,000, Rita M. Roosevelt to Dough Property Group, LLC

Macon

1900 N. 24th St., $5,000 (land only), Learnie Fulk to David and Donna Crawley

Mount Zion

597 Mintler Drive, $203,000, Aaron S. Burdick to Krista M. Squires

1683 Westside Drive, $157,000, Lance M. Hardin to Darren Swinford

1105 Nolan Court, $145,000, Kelsey N. Pygott to Michael C. Hott II

415 Bell St., $145,000, Jason Garrett to Ethan T. Lange

5088 Kruse Road, $155,000, The Douglas V Clifton Declaration of Trust to James Hodge

35 Sundance Drive, $255,000, Chad Johnson to Joseph G. Northington

850 Kirk Drive, $140,000, Alan Kershner to Matt Schauf

735 Mill St., $193,850, Joseph G. Northington to Stephanie Shook

Oreana

5150 Mayberry Court, $275,000, Karl E. Kemnitz to Amber R. Kemnitz

Warrensburg

352 Southland Drive, $120,000, Daniel and Jennifer Lange to Clifford and Mary Sue Bruce

Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Dec.