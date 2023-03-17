Decatur

3461 Fontenac Court, $102,000, Mary E. Lewis to White Fence Properties, LLC

845 W. Sawyer St., $20,000, Porter Saint Properties to Vera Melkumyan

1030 Pearl St., $195,000, Wabel Tool Company to Harzel Enterprises, Inc.

4642 White Oak Lane, $160,000, Shane Brandt to Stepanie A. Stoverink

490 Shadow Lane, $96,820, MLIPO2 LLC to Home Again Properties, LLC

1544 E. Lawrence St., $8,391, Donna Edwards to Jeremy A. Richardson

964 N. University St., $13,900, Macon County Sheriff to TMG Properties of Macon County, LLC

204 S. Redwood Lane, $164,900, David Alexander Chaney to Kadarious Bond

147 N. College St., $32,000, Kingdom Road, LLC to Six Investment, LLC

937 W. Packard St., $60,000, Elva W. Plank to Katie W. Plank

11 Seventh Drive, $39,000, Estate of Elmer C. Hawkins by Geri McGrath and Jeffrey J. Hawkins

420 W. Decatur St., $82,450, Kara S. Suter n/k/a Kara S. Winters to Rebecca Johnson

1970 E. Cantrell St., $26,500, Webster Cantrell Youth Advocacy to EAT 1031, LLC

854 S. Cedar Hill Drive, $208,000, Kenneth and Patricia Hall to Joshua S. and Victoria McAlpine

417 S. Westlawn Ave., $215,000, Mindy Smith to G Dynasty Investments, LLC

1032 W. Tuttle St., $300 (land only), City of Decatur to MacArthur Mabon

407 Timber Drive, $144,000, Michelle Moody to Marc Lewis and Meghan Kuhn

4290 South Lake Court, $1,200,000, Dana Byers to Jeffrey Ulis

969 W. William St., $240,000 (apartment building - 19 units), Amer Sibbiqui and Asharss Properties, LLC to JB Decatur Foundation, LLC

53 Southside Country Club, $140.000, Tucker Mathieson to Rudy Mathieson aka Randahl Mathieson

1542 S. 44th St., $175,000, Estate of Jeffrey K. Blair, deceased c/o Patricia L. Blair to Kenneth Hall

143 Columbus Drive, $104,000, Jocelyn Harner aka Jocelyn Davis to Timothy L. Collins

2181 W. Forest Ave., $127,000, Danny W. Hames, Jr. to Connor F. and Keri Roth

1640 N. Union St., $35,000, Tamar D. Jones to Brian Chandler

Forsyth

801 Jacobs Way, $250,000, Kamal I. and Bijal Deepak Kadakia to Ronald U. and Christine Mosley

Mount Zion

445 N. Broadway St., $141,900, Dennis Drew to James Byrum

155 Covington Ave., $355,000, Vicky L. Oakley as trustee to Aaron and Malia Hodges

155 Covington Ave., $355,000, Brent Taylor to Vicky L. Oakley as trustee

1250 Silver Leaf Court, $50,000, Williams M. and Katherine J. Severns, Co-Trustees of the WMS Trust dated Dec. 17, 2015 and Williams M. and Katherine J. Severns, Co-Trustees of the KJS Trust dated Dec. 17, 2015 to Jeff and Judy Getz

435 Desert Rose Court, $275,000, JABC Land Trust to John M. Peterson

Niantic

501 Lee Sturgis Drive, $112,000, Newt A. Sidener to Jacob Dorwoth

Oakley

4848 N, Oakley Road, $190,000, Raymond Wildman to Kyle Brown

Warrensburg

458 S. Durfee St., $55,999, Madelyn Rose Meyer Roberts to Cheryl Scott

Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder’s Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Decatur.