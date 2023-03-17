Decatur
3461 Fontenac Court, $102,000, Mary E. Lewis to White Fence Properties, LLC
845 W. Sawyer St., $20,000, Porter Saint Properties to Vera Melkumyan
1030 Pearl St., $195,000, Wabel Tool Company to Harzel Enterprises, Inc.
4642 White Oak Lane, $160,000, Shane Brandt to Stepanie A. Stoverink
490 Shadow Lane, $96,820, MLIPO2 LLC to Home Again Properties, LLC
1544 E. Lawrence St., $8,391, Donna Edwards to Jeremy A. Richardson
964 N. University St., $13,900, Macon County Sheriff to TMG Properties of Macon County, LLC
People are also reading…
204 S. Redwood Lane, $164,900, David Alexander Chaney to Kadarious Bond
147 N. College St., $32,000, Kingdom Road, LLC to Six Investment, LLC
937 W. Packard St., $60,000, Elva W. Plank to Katie W. Plank
11 Seventh Drive, $39,000, Estate of Elmer C. Hawkins by Geri McGrath and Jeffrey J. Hawkins
420 W. Decatur St., $82,450, Kara S. Suter n/k/a Kara S. Winters to Rebecca Johnson
1970 E. Cantrell St., $26,500, Webster Cantrell Youth Advocacy to EAT 1031, LLC
854 S. Cedar Hill Drive, $208,000, Kenneth and Patricia Hall to Joshua S. and Victoria McAlpine
417 S. Westlawn Ave., $215,000, Mindy Smith to G Dynasty Investments, LLC
1032 W. Tuttle St., $300 (land only), City of Decatur to MacArthur Mabon
407 Timber Drive, $144,000, Michelle Moody to Marc Lewis and Meghan Kuhn
4290 South Lake Court, $1,200,000, Dana Byers to Jeffrey Ulis
969 W. William St., $240,000 (apartment building - 19 units), Amer Sibbiqui and Asharss Properties, LLC to JB Decatur Foundation, LLC
53 Southside Country Club, $140.000, Tucker Mathieson to Rudy Mathieson aka Randahl Mathieson
1542 S. 44th St., $175,000, Estate of Jeffrey K. Blair, deceased c/o Patricia L. Blair to Kenneth Hall
143 Columbus Drive, $104,000, Jocelyn Harner aka Jocelyn Davis to Timothy L. Collins
2181 W. Forest Ave., $127,000, Danny W. Hames, Jr. to Connor F. and Keri Roth
1640 N. Union St., $35,000, Tamar D. Jones to Brian Chandler
Forsyth
801 Jacobs Way, $250,000, Kamal I. and Bijal Deepak Kadakia to Ronald U. and Christine Mosley
Mount Zion
445 N. Broadway St., $141,900, Dennis Drew to James Byrum
155 Covington Ave., $355,000, Vicky L. Oakley as trustee to Aaron and Malia Hodges
155 Covington Ave., $355,000, Brent Taylor to Vicky L. Oakley as trustee
1250 Silver Leaf Court, $50,000, Williams M. and Katherine J. Severns, Co-Trustees of the WMS Trust dated Dec. 17, 2015 and Williams M. and Katherine J. Severns, Co-Trustees of the KJS Trust dated Dec. 17, 2015 to Jeff and Judy Getz
435 Desert Rose Court, $275,000, JABC Land Trust to John M. Peterson
Niantic
501 Lee Sturgis Drive, $112,000, Newt A. Sidener to Jacob Dorwoth
Oakley
4848 N, Oakley Road, $190,000, Raymond Wildman to Kyle Brown
Warrensburg
458 S. Durfee St., $55,999, Madelyn Rose Meyer Roberts to Cheryl Scott
***
Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder’s Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Decatur.