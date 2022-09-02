Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur
7270 W. Main St., $127,500, Olivia Wilkinson to Johnathan L. Foor
7505 Camp Warren Road, $740,000, Espalier Farms LLC to Jennifer Lourash-Mahannah
7835 W. Wood St., $290,000, Kourt S. Mooney to Scott E. Ballee
2284 E. Clay St., $35,000, David A. Cawthon and Diane Y. Cawthon to KBQ Holdings LLC
559 W. Prairie Ave., $37,905 , US Bank National Association to MLIPO2 LLC
2404 N. Main St., $66,000, Joshua L. Pratt to Lillian Gavin
415 Hackberry Drive, $178,500, Craig H. Althoff and Karen R. Althoff to Colin M. Bechtel and Tabitha B. Masterson
157 Point Bluff Drive, $169,000, Jennifer Harris, Jeffrey McMillen and David McMillen, heirs and devisees of Mary M. McMillen
2336 E. North St., $36,900, Michele Nelson and William Nelson to Dewight Smith
2124 N. Charles St., $77,500, Pyerex Vision by Jackie Bond, Walid Matarieh
2198 Gary Court, $142,000, Amber A. James to Lindsey Anne Knecht
2412 Ivy Lane, $180,000, Darin Hill to Zachery Michael Lane
2377 N. Florian Ave., $192,377, Bradley A. Holmes and Elizabeth A. Holmes to Seth Schutte and Colleen Schutte
3240 E. Chestnut Ave., $119,000, Blake Fonner and Jessica Moregeson to Kim Hicks
1505 Highland Place, $175,000, Daniel S. Sebok to James W. Green
478 Shoreline Drive, $362,500, Paul Anthony Fleener to Edward Elias Murphy III
2253 Hoyt Court, $154,900, Kevin Moran to Mark Roberts
2228 Yorkshire Drive, $88,000, Dorothy A. Klockenga to Casey A. Janes
6105 Sangamon Road, $225,000, Daniel E. Cantrell to Jason Frydenger
4422 Waterford Court, $249,900, The Doris L. Earl Trust Agreement to Daniel Sebok
1505 W. Sunset Ave., $135,000, Garth A. Wilson to David C. Murray
575 W. Leafland Ave., $5,000, Curt G. Jackson to Pamela Manns
2637 S. Baltimore Ave., $35,000, Devon Simpson to RHH & LH Trust
3790 L&A Industrial Drive, $370,000, First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust to QSI Properties LLC
3252 E. Garfield Ave., $25,000, Tanya L. Smith to Brenda L. Knight
465 N. 35th St., $110,000, Demetrious Karonis to Jesse R. Embrey
3579 E. Fitzgerald Road, $129,900, William Russell Egbert to Natasha Baxter
1546 N. Main St., $10,000, Jason Koonce to Erica Owens
1729 E. Main St., $12,000, Carla M. Rudow to Trevor Holden
353 N. 19th St., $16,300, Robert D. Rudolph to Maria Corona
1752 E. Whitmer St., $13,000, Joyce A. Lee to Vladimir Sereda
6446 Kitchens Road, $32,000, Kevin D. Kirby to Kevin Max Gosda
3323 E. Fitzgerald Road, $199,000, Jeffrey J. Sykes to Michael D. Tish
155 Isabella Drive, $119,900, Ethan R. Minich to Andrew M. Dilbeck
2371 Warwick Drive, $125,000, Charles R. Foster to James A. Chase
2550 W. Main St. Unit B-2, $135,000, Estate of Judith Ann Stroup C/O Paul Gurley to George S. Batson
999 N. Water St., $20,000, Paul's Confectionary Property LLC to Jerry Witts
34 Colorado Drive, $115,000, BP Assets LLC to Edison Cole
1505 N. Foster Ave., $104,500, Stephanie K. Roberts to Christin Mathias
2748 Illiniwick Road, $274,950, Sandra Fletcher to Terry L. Landry
1527 W. Main St., $5,000, Michael Simpson, executor of the Mary Simpson Estate to Catherine M. Moore
675 W. Packard St., $12,099, North Illinois Investments LLC to Patrick L. Pierre P.A.
36 Josephine Drive, $211,000, Richard L. Eades to Charles D. Mason
4515 Mulberry Drive, $13,938, Peggy Jankowski to Steven C. Jankowski
1415 N. Lake Shore Drive, $170,000, Steven A. Martin to Robert Scott Spears
115 Greenridge Drive, $138,900, Donald Gene Myers Jr. Declaration of Trust to Ann I. Knell
1126 Wedgewood Court, $370,000, David M. Buchholz to Francisco Lopez Bolanos Sr.
5 Fenton Drive, $65,000, Estate of Mary M. Glasscock C/O David L. Glasscock to Anthony Girard
421 Woodside Trail, $58,000, CMB Real Estate LLC to Veronica Kay Johnson
330 E. Cleveland Ave., $30,000, David W. Brown to Kelsey L. Shelby
811 W. Leafland, $200, City of Decatur to Dennis Woods
912 W. Eldorado St., $1,000, Johns IV Inc. to The People of the State of Illinois, Department of Transportation
567 W. Eldorado St., $1,200 Speed Lube 10-Minute Change Shops, Inc. to The People of the State of Illinois, Department of Transportation
1602 W. Melrose Court, $133,000, Trinda L. Russell to Derek Thomas Pfeifer
2410 W. Boiling Springs Road, $119,886, Steven L. Shepherd to Joseph Gray
631 S. Jackson St., $4,000, Deborah L. Clark Outlaw to Tyrell L. Cook
4486 Lawson Drive, $154,900, Joseph Rotz to Justin E. Conn
5 Allen Bend Place, $175,000, Tony Acciavatti to Lily Ann Skaug
4420 Fort Daniels Road, $220,000, Caleb Rich to Aaron T. Brown
2284 E. Wood St., $17,000, Monte W. and Marilyn A. Prasun to 3JN Legacy Enterprise Inc.
1515 W. Main St., $114,000, The Carver Group LLC to Kevin Koslofski
120 Graceland Court, $83,900, Justin E. Conn to Trina Drake
1337 W. Macon St., $50,000, Sean McLean to Hope C. Enterprises LLC
3857 N. East Court Drive, $45,000, Joel C. Conley to Chastidy R. Wikoff
1883 S. Phyllis Drive, $100,000, Anna E. Oldham to Karson Drake
5360 Garver Church Road, $335,000, Jesse J. Kilty to Jennifer Wiles
7335 W. Hill Road, $110,000, Leaping Lizzard Land Company LLC to Roger K. Johnson
3948 N. Burchard Drive, $174,900, Dennis Drew to Wallace Aytch Roberts
4092 N. Camelot Drive, $80,000, Stephanie Diane Morrison to Leslie Caufield
1150 E. Harrison, $12,300, David B. Pickett to Annitta L. Voorhees
61 Medial Drive, $72,500, Joshua A. Wunderlich to Mary Breanne Miller
501 W. Macon St., $75,000, Max Richard Weaver to Deidra Palmour
530 W. Packard St., $46,000, Shawn L. McWilliams to Heidi Gayle Fahnestock
1831 Albany Court, $182,000, The Estate of Daniel Sommerfeldt to Phllip Wise
1537 W. Forest Ave., $12,500, Donovan Carlson to Quentin Fox
44 Glenview Drive, $126,900, Jason E. Brueggemann to Judy Smith
1408 E. Willard Ave., $56,000, Brandon Pinkston to Michael W. Frantz
24 Josephine Drive, $43,000, Jack B. Smith to Gary D. Rogers
Argenta
8455 Hickory Hills Drive, $325,000, Pete Berry to Toby J. Streight
790 S. Oakley Road, $254,500, Barbara J. Gilbert to Raymond F. Wildman
Blue Mound
114 N. Snell, $150,000, Bettie L. Trimble to Jeffrey D. Ashburn
Dalton City
8700 Hunters Crossing, $320,000, Jeremy Kelly to Darin S. Hill
Forsyth
450 Phillip Circle, $279,000, Donald J. Shore and Carolyn Shore to Kristen Waterhouse and Damon Waterhouse
Maroa
109 E. Main St., $38,000, Bradly Andrew Johnson to Laskowski Therapy PLLC
231 N. Wood St., $179,500, Rusty A. Modesty to Aaron J. Gamsby
336 N. Walnut, $107,000, Jerry L. Huffman, Marsha K. Huffman, Phillip Reason and Karen Reason to Maggie Huffman
215 W. Washington St., $48,334, Robert Stephen Crouch to James Rolla Crouch
Mount Zion
625 E. Walnut St., $79,000, James B. Ragan to Donald D. Williams
53 Sundance Drive, $253,000, Connie Mulligan to Jesse Kelly
535 W. Wildwood Drive, $145,000, Todd E. Hawkins to Barbara Gilbert
304 Kings Mantle Court, $275,000, Judith White Smith to Michelle M. Gower
1605 Fleetwood Court, $86,000, The Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Donald Reynolds
744 Antler Drive, $215,500, Kyle Wiese to Jaime Mahnke
305 May Court, $202,000, Michael Shane Floyd to Joseph John Tomlovich III
645 Pearl Court, $266,000, Cynthia A. Grabowski to Jessica Stukins-Wayman
4 Wildwood Drive, $110,000, Vicki L. Jackson to Erik Hagberg
Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Dec.