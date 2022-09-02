Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur

7270 W. Main St., $127,500, Olivia Wilkinson to Johnathan L. Foor

7505 Camp Warren Road, $740,000, Espalier Farms LLC to Jennifer Lourash-Mahannah

7835 W. Wood St., $290,000, Kourt S. Mooney to Scott E. Ballee

2284 E. Clay St., $35,000, David A. Cawthon and Diane Y. Cawthon to KBQ Holdings LLC

559 W. Prairie Ave., $37,905 , US Bank National Association to MLIPO2 LLC

2404 N. Main St., $66,000, Joshua L. Pratt to Lillian Gavin

415 Hackberry Drive, $178,500, Craig H. Althoff and Karen R. Althoff to Colin M. Bechtel and Tabitha B. Masterson

157 Point Bluff Drive, $169,000, Jennifer Harris, Jeffrey McMillen and David McMillen, heirs and devisees of Mary M. McMillen

2336 E. North St., $36,900, Michele Nelson and William Nelson to Dewight Smith

2124 N. Charles St., $77,500, Pyerex Vision by Jackie Bond, Walid Matarieh

2198 Gary Court, $142,000, Amber A. James to Lindsey Anne Knecht

2412 Ivy Lane, $180,000, Darin Hill to Zachery Michael Lane

2377 N. Florian Ave., $192,377, Bradley A. Holmes and Elizabeth A. Holmes to Seth Schutte and Colleen Schutte

3240 E. Chestnut Ave., $119,000, Blake Fonner and Jessica Moregeson to Kim Hicks

1505 Highland Place, $175,000, Daniel S. Sebok to James W. Green

478 Shoreline Drive, $362,500, Paul Anthony Fleener to Edward Elias Murphy III

2253 Hoyt Court, $154,900, Kevin Moran to Mark Roberts

2228 Yorkshire Drive, $88,000, Dorothy A. Klockenga to Casey A. Janes

6105 Sangamon Road, $225,000, Daniel E. Cantrell to Jason Frydenger

4422 Waterford Court, $249,900, The Doris L. Earl Trust Agreement to Daniel Sebok

1505 W. Sunset Ave., $135,000, Garth A. Wilson to David C. Murray

575 W. Leafland Ave., $5,000, Curt G. Jackson to Pamela Manns

2637 S. Baltimore Ave., $35,000, Devon Simpson to RHH & LH Trust

3790 L&A Industrial Drive, $370,000, First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust to QSI Properties LLC

3252 E. Garfield Ave., $25,000, Tanya L. Smith to Brenda L. Knight

465 N. 35th St., $110,000, Demetrious Karonis to Jesse R. Embrey

3579 E. Fitzgerald Road, $129,900, William Russell Egbert to Natasha Baxter

1546 N. Main St., $10,000, Jason Koonce to Erica Owens

1729 E. Main St., $12,000, Carla M. Rudow to Trevor Holden

353 N. 19th St., $16,300, Robert D. Rudolph to Maria Corona

1752 E. Whitmer St., $13,000, Joyce A. Lee to Vladimir Sereda

6446 Kitchens Road, $32,000, Kevin D. Kirby to Kevin Max Gosda

3323 E. Fitzgerald Road, $199,000, Jeffrey J. Sykes to Michael D. Tish

155 Isabella Drive, $119,900, Ethan R. Minich to Andrew M. Dilbeck

2371 Warwick Drive, $125,000, Charles R. Foster to James A. Chase

2550 W. Main St. Unit B-2, $135,000, Estate of Judith Ann Stroup C/O Paul Gurley to George S. Batson

999 N. Water St., $20,000, Paul's Confectionary Property LLC to Jerry Witts

34 Colorado Drive, $115,000, BP Assets LLC to Edison Cole

1505 N. Foster Ave., $104,500, Stephanie K. Roberts to Christin Mathias

2748 Illiniwick Road, $274,950, Sandra Fletcher to Terry L. Landry

1527 W. Main St., $5,000, Michael Simpson, executor of the Mary Simpson Estate to Catherine M. Moore

675 W. Packard St., $12,099, North Illinois Investments LLC to Patrick L. Pierre P.A.

36 Josephine Drive, $211,000, Richard L. Eades to Charles D. Mason

4515 Mulberry Drive, $13,938, Peggy Jankowski to Steven C. Jankowski

1415 N. Lake Shore Drive, $170,000, Steven A. Martin to Robert Scott Spears

115 Greenridge Drive, $138,900, Donald Gene Myers Jr. Declaration of Trust to Ann I. Knell

1126 Wedgewood Court, $370,000, David M. Buchholz to Francisco Lopez Bolanos Sr.

5 Fenton Drive, $65,000, Estate of Mary M. Glasscock C/O David L. Glasscock to Anthony Girard

421 Woodside Trail, $58,000, CMB Real Estate LLC to Veronica Kay Johnson

330 E. Cleveland Ave., $30,000, David W. Brown to Kelsey L. Shelby

811 W. Leafland, $200, City of Decatur to Dennis Woods

912 W. Eldorado St., $1,000, Johns IV Inc. to The People of the State of Illinois, Department of Transportation

567 W. Eldorado St., $1,200 Speed Lube 10-Minute Change Shops, Inc. to The People of the State of Illinois, Department of Transportation

1602 W. Melrose Court, $133,000, Trinda L. Russell to Derek Thomas Pfeifer

2410 W. Boiling Springs Road, $119,886, Steven L. Shepherd to Joseph Gray

631 S. Jackson St., $4,000, Deborah L. Clark Outlaw to Tyrell L. Cook

4486 Lawson Drive, $154,900, Joseph Rotz to Justin E. Conn

5 Allen Bend Place, $175,000, Tony Acciavatti to Lily Ann Skaug

4420 Fort Daniels Road, $220,000, Caleb Rich to Aaron T. Brown

2284 E. Wood St., $17,000, Monte W. and Marilyn A. Prasun to 3JN Legacy Enterprise Inc.

1515 W. Main St., $114,000, The Carver Group LLC to Kevin Koslofski

120 Graceland Court, $83,900, Justin E. Conn to Trina Drake

1337 W. Macon St., $50,000, Sean McLean to Hope C. Enterprises LLC

3857 N. East Court Drive, $45,000, Joel C. Conley to Chastidy R. Wikoff

1883 S. Phyllis Drive, $100,000, Anna E. Oldham to Karson Drake

5360 Garver Church Road, $335,000, Jesse J. Kilty to Jennifer Wiles

7335 W. Hill Road, $110,000, Leaping Lizzard Land Company LLC to Roger K. Johnson

3948 N. Burchard Drive, $174,900, Dennis Drew to Wallace Aytch Roberts

4092 N. Camelot Drive, $80,000, Stephanie Diane Morrison to Leslie Caufield

1150 E. Harrison, $12,300, David B. Pickett to Annitta L. Voorhees

61 Medial Drive, $72,500, Joshua A. Wunderlich to Mary Breanne Miller

501 W. Macon St., $75,000, Max Richard Weaver to Deidra Palmour

530 W. Packard St., $46,000, Shawn L. McWilliams to Heidi Gayle Fahnestock

1831 Albany Court, $182,000, The Estate of Daniel Sommerfeldt to Phllip Wise

1537 W. Forest Ave., $12,500, Donovan Carlson to Quentin Fox

44 Glenview Drive, $126,900, Jason E. Brueggemann to Judy Smith

1408 E. Willard Ave., $56,000, Brandon Pinkston to Michael W. Frantz

24 Josephine Drive, $43,000, Jack B. Smith to Gary D. Rogers

Argenta

8455 Hickory Hills Drive, $325,000, Pete Berry to Toby J. Streight

790 S. Oakley Road, $254,500, Barbara J. Gilbert to Raymond F. Wildman

Blue Mound

114 N. Snell, $150,000, Bettie L. Trimble to Jeffrey D. Ashburn

Dalton City

8700 Hunters Crossing, $320,000, Jeremy Kelly to Darin S. Hill

Forsyth

450 Phillip Circle, $279,000, Donald J. Shore and Carolyn Shore to Kristen Waterhouse and Damon Waterhouse

Maroa

109 E. Main St., $38,000, Bradly Andrew Johnson to Laskowski Therapy PLLC

231 N. Wood St., $179,500, Rusty A. Modesty to Aaron J. Gamsby

336 N. Walnut, $107,000, Jerry L. Huffman, Marsha K. Huffman, Phillip Reason and Karen Reason to Maggie Huffman

215 W. Washington St., $48,334, Robert Stephen Crouch to James Rolla Crouch

Mount Zion

625 E. Walnut St., $79,000, James B. Ragan to Donald D. Williams

53 Sundance Drive, $253,000, Connie Mulligan to Jesse Kelly

535 W. Wildwood Drive, $145,000, Todd E. Hawkins to Barbara Gilbert

304 Kings Mantle Court, $275,000, Judith White Smith to Michelle M. Gower

1605 Fleetwood Court, $86,000, The Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Donald Reynolds

744 Antler Drive, $215,500, Kyle Wiese to Jaime Mahnke

305 May Court, $202,000, Michael Shane Floyd to Joseph John Tomlovich III

645 Pearl Court, $266,000, Cynthia A. Grabowski to Jessica Stukins-Wayman

4 Wildwood Drive, $110,000, Vicki L. Jackson to Erik Hagberg

Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Dec.