Decatur

49 Colorado Drive, $123,000, Richard V. Ernst to Yusa Kelestemur

3 Ridge Court, $177,000, Eric William and Ashley Kay Ignatowski to Christine Garma

865 S. 21st St., $11,000, Christopher Berbaum to Richard V. Ernst

88 Twickingham Drive, $230,000, Lela A. Kirgan and Greg E. Pavel to Mark and Cortney Davis

263 E. Olive St., $7,500 (Industrial building) Phillip N. Lynch to JJ & CC Enterprises, LLC

28 Ridgecrest Drive, $86,000, Jason E. Pratt to Andrew S. Napier

2234 E. Powers Blvd., $35,000, Douglas B. Beese to Combs Properties, LLC

2514 Redlich Court, $178,000, Blair Williams to Olukored Kasumu

62 South Shores Drive, $675,000, Dennis and Betty Schwieger Trust dated June 30, 2008 to William James Remik, Jr.

7295 E. US Route 36, $85,000, Mark Eugene Quinlan to Land of Lincoln Illinois Trust

4915 Boyd St., $180,000, Rebecca Ballard to Eric and Cynthia Collins

420 S. Joynt Road, $155,000, Douglas Brackett to Christofer Faith

1083 W. Decatur St., $5,000, Lee and Alicia Ligon to Darlene Fonville

1017 W. Howard St., $200 (land only), City of Decatur to Tina Mitchell

2514 Redlich Court, $72,500, Mark A. Mentzer to Blair William

2028 E. Lincoln Ave., $23,000, Rene Harper to Andre and Darlene Fonville

2233 S. Windsor Road, $48,100, Macon County Sheriff to Kristopher D. Thompson

41 Reeder Drive, $75,000, Wellspring Properties LLC to Creath's Remodeling, LLC

965 E. Cantrell St., $33,000, Troy L, Fuller to Project Securing Families 1, LLC

40 Ridge Lane Drive, $122,000, Logan and Ashley Washburn to Zachary and Michael Shingleton

2120 Richmond Ave., $68,000, Donald E. Hott as Successor Trustee of the Elinore L. Parrill Trust dated June 17, 2020 to Kristopher D. Thompson

1245 N. Wilder Ave., $45,000, Nathan J. and Rachel Vogel to Joshua K. Kendall

640 W. Karen Court, $168,000, Edward V. and Kimberlee Weber to Teresa Tribe

1555 W. Macon St., $230,000, Ricky J. and Cindy Joseph to Alvaro and Silvia Castillo, Suzanna Requarth

462 W. William St., $95,000 (commercial), 462 Partners, LLC to Angels on Wheels, LLC

446 N. Oakcrest Ave., $120,000, Joan A. Avis to Lincoln Land Illinois Land Trust

1613 E. Prairie St., $19,500, Phillip Gehrken to Abigail R. Sylvia and Jillian Faulcon

952 W. Decatur St., $23,000, Tiffany C. Craw to J. J. & CC Enterprises, LLC

1015 E. Clay St., $33,000, George Johnson to Markia Manneh aka Markia Menneh

820 S. McKinney Lane, $165,000, Estate of Gerald B. Cole to Brian J. and Megan Hurst

2507 Fairway Court, $125,000, Sharon K. Beane to Randy Grigg

3 Diane Road, $127,500, Patsy Ann Schumacher to Marsha L. Boys

4432 Mount Vernon Place, $362,000, Barbara Hostetler to Douglas Dove

1050 N. University Ave., $41,500, David Bailey to Nationwide Community Revitalization, LLC, an Wyoming LLC

2132 N. Edward St., $55,000, Gary Lee Ward to Robb-Ling, Inc.

1242 E. Vanderhoof St., $25,000, Shane Koontz and Anthony Kramer to Freda Dream, Inc.

1531 W. Sunset Ave., $146,500, Meredith Beard to Jason and Karen Lauritzen

1333 N. McClellan St., $1,000 (land only), Jo Ellen Tatro to Shafon Johnson

135 S. Camp St., $45,000, Lyle and Penny Allen to Robert Adam and Brenda Pollard

Argenta

605 N. Main St., $113,500, Chad W. Fink to Jody Oros and Tina Fink

9725 Parr Road, $70,450, Karen Kay Kaufman Independent Administrator of the Estate of Douglas Wayne Kaufman to Bradley Gene Kaufman

Blue Mound

219 E. Dunbar St., $5,000, Roy B. Stoutenborough to John Duncan III

Forsyth

235 Lea Lane, $40,000 (land only), Sullivan Developers, LLC to ISC Enterprises, Inc.

Maroa

403 W. Main St., $65,500, Debra K. and Steven Bland to Shawn L. McWilliams

Mount Zion

945 Crestview Court, $125,000, Christopher S. Pilger, Independent Executor of the Estate of Shanda J. Pilger, deceased to Janette and Collin Budd

1326 Spitzer Park Drive, $162,500, Estate of Beverly J. Moses, deceased, c/o Shirley Lohmar to Murray and Tina Gill

580 Mintler Drive, $140,000, Herbert L., Beverly and Gregory Maurer to Angela Thompson

1604-1606 Powers Court, $6,500 (land only), Dennis Ballinger to Newt Investments, LLC

Niantic

280 E. Lockhart St., $51,100, Macon County Sheriff to Renne M. Sommer as Trustee under Provisions of a Trust Agreement dated Aug. 15, 2014, known as Trust Number 775753029

Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder’s Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Decatur.