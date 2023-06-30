Decatur
49 Colorado Drive, $123,000, Richard V. Ernst to Yusa Kelestemur
3 Ridge Court, $177,000, Eric William and Ashley Kay Ignatowski to Christine Garma
865 S. 21st St., $11,000, Christopher Berbaum to Richard V. Ernst
88 Twickingham Drive, $230,000, Lela A. Kirgan and Greg E. Pavel to Mark and Cortney Davis
263 E. Olive St., $7,500 (Industrial building) Phillip N. Lynch to JJ & CC Enterprises, LLC
28 Ridgecrest Drive, $86,000, Jason E. Pratt to Andrew S. Napier
2234 E. Powers Blvd., $35,000, Douglas B. Beese to Combs Properties, LLC
People are also reading…
2514 Redlich Court, $178,000, Blair Williams to Olukored Kasumu
62 South Shores Drive, $675,000, Dennis and Betty Schwieger Trust dated June 30, 2008 to William James Remik, Jr.
7295 E. US Route 36, $85,000, Mark Eugene Quinlan to Land of Lincoln Illinois Trust
4915 Boyd St., $180,000, Rebecca Ballard to Eric and Cynthia Collins
420 S. Joynt Road, $155,000, Douglas Brackett to Christofer Faith
1083 W. Decatur St., $5,000, Lee and Alicia Ligon to Darlene Fonville
1017 W. Howard St., $200 (land only), City of Decatur to Tina Mitchell
2514 Redlich Court, $72,500, Mark A. Mentzer to Blair William
2028 E. Lincoln Ave., $23,000, Rene Harper to Andre and Darlene Fonville
2233 S. Windsor Road, $48,100, Macon County Sheriff to Kristopher D. Thompson
41 Reeder Drive, $75,000, Wellspring Properties LLC to Creath's Remodeling, LLC
965 E. Cantrell St., $33,000, Troy L, Fuller to Project Securing Families 1, LLC
40 Ridge Lane Drive, $122,000, Logan and Ashley Washburn to Zachary and Michael Shingleton
2120 Richmond Ave., $68,000, Donald E. Hott as Successor Trustee of the Elinore L. Parrill Trust dated June 17, 2020 to Kristopher D. Thompson
1245 N. Wilder Ave., $45,000, Nathan J. and Rachel Vogel to Joshua K. Kendall
640 W. Karen Court, $168,000, Edward V. and Kimberlee Weber to Teresa Tribe
1555 W. Macon St., $230,000, Ricky J. and Cindy Joseph to Alvaro and Silvia Castillo, Suzanna Requarth
462 W. William St., $95,000 (commercial), 462 Partners, LLC to Angels on Wheels, LLC
446 N. Oakcrest Ave., $120,000, Joan A. Avis to Lincoln Land Illinois Land Trust
1613 E. Prairie St., $19,500, Phillip Gehrken to Abigail R. Sylvia and Jillian Faulcon
952 W. Decatur St., $23,000, Tiffany C. Craw to J. J. & CC Enterprises, LLC
1015 E. Clay St., $33,000, George Johnson to Markia Manneh aka Markia Menneh
820 S. McKinney Lane, $165,000, Estate of Gerald B. Cole to Brian J. and Megan Hurst
2507 Fairway Court, $125,000, Sharon K. Beane to Randy Grigg
3 Diane Road, $127,500, Patsy Ann Schumacher to Marsha L. Boys
4432 Mount Vernon Place, $362,000, Barbara Hostetler to Douglas Dove
1050 N. University Ave., $41,500, David Bailey to Nationwide Community Revitalization, LLC, an Wyoming LLC
2132 N. Edward St., $55,000, Gary Lee Ward to Robb-Ling, Inc.
1242 E. Vanderhoof St., $25,000, Shane Koontz and Anthony Kramer to Freda Dream, Inc.
1531 W. Sunset Ave., $146,500, Meredith Beard to Jason and Karen Lauritzen
1333 N. McClellan St., $1,000 (land only), Jo Ellen Tatro to Shafon Johnson
135 S. Camp St., $45,000, Lyle and Penny Allen to Robert Adam and Brenda Pollard
Argenta
605 N. Main St., $113,500, Chad W. Fink to Jody Oros and Tina Fink
9725 Parr Road, $70,450, Karen Kay Kaufman Independent Administrator of the Estate of Douglas Wayne Kaufman to Bradley Gene Kaufman
Blue Mound
219 E. Dunbar St., $5,000, Roy B. Stoutenborough to John Duncan III
Forsyth
235 Lea Lane, $40,000 (land only), Sullivan Developers, LLC to ISC Enterprises, Inc.
Maroa
403 W. Main St., $65,500, Debra K. and Steven Bland to Shawn L. McWilliams
Mount Zion
945 Crestview Court, $125,000, Christopher S. Pilger, Independent Executor of the Estate of Shanda J. Pilger, deceased to Janette and Collin Budd
1326 Spitzer Park Drive, $162,500, Estate of Beverly J. Moses, deceased, c/o Shirley Lohmar to Murray and Tina Gill
580 Mintler Drive, $140,000, Herbert L., Beverly and Gregory Maurer to Angela Thompson
1604-1606 Powers Court, $6,500 (land only), Dennis Ballinger to Newt Investments, LLC
Niantic
280 E. Lockhart St., $51,100, Macon County Sheriff to Renne M. Sommer as Trustee under Provisions of a Trust Agreement dated Aug. 15, 2014, known as Trust Number 775753029
***
Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder’s Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Decatur.