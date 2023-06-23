Decatur
2038 E. Cleveland Ave., $51,000, Jesse A. Davis to Sherman and Krista Hudson
872 W. Harper St., $22,500, Buena Vista National Bank to Combs Properties, LLC
1830 W. Waggoner St., $35,000, Chance Guglielmetti to John T. and Dawn C. Mitchell
3936 Cambridge Drive, $100,000, Danny and Charles Weatherford, Cathy Spain and Sandra Barnes to Drew M. and Brittany Renee Depriest
3860 E. Skyline Drive, $259,000, Michael A. and Alexis Lee Loud to John and Cindy Cannon
401 Southmoreland Place, $322,500, James M. and Pamela Bednar to James Alan James Jr.
3116 S. Wheatland Road, $140,000, Lance and Daphne Tener to Graidy Tener
2105 Millstone Road, $126,250, Jaylyn M. Harris to Sean Christopher Marling
1592 W. Riverview Ave., $154,900, Jordan S. and Carrie E. M. Crist to Joshua Scudder
51 Eastmoreland Court, $235,000, Patricia J. Noe to Jennifer Cloney Smith
2813 E. Cardinal Drive, $79,900, Dennis Richard Drew to Verona Campbell and Rotimi Kodaolu
4469 N. Commercial Crossing, $190,000 (shopping center), WAKS Investments, LLC to 121 Holdings, LLC
2960 S. Peru Road, $175,000, Joyce Griswold to Tony and Cynthia Griswold
3312 E. Birch St., $54,500, Lincoln Land Illinois Land to Bonnie J. Halsey
2670 S. Lake Pkwy, $485,000, Jason T. and Phyllis J. Marquitz to Michael Andrew and Alexis Loud
3584 N. Moundford Ave., $130,000, Brandon M. and Lisa M. Carlson to Lara Reed-Vespa
2645 S. Long Creek Road, $309,900, Lucas M. and Laurin L. Reed to Christopher J. and Jennifer L. Workman
2105 W. Marietta St., $67,000, Anthony Foster to William and Cara England
1323 W. California Ave., $85,000, Lisa Marie Frazee to Tracy Robinson and Jesse Cotton
3008 Tempe Drive, $290,000, Velma E. White to Lincoln Land Trust 9005
2743 E. Wallace St., $10,000, Eric S. Roberts to Aaron E. Meador
2130 Roosevelt Ave., $10,000, c/o Cathy E. Workman to Trenton L. Ward
5511 E. William Street Road, $91,000, Stephanie R. Smith to Kalin A. McReynolds Moore
1178 E. Harrison Ave., $28,000, Darlene Joan German to Cindy M. Reeder Declaration of Trust
104 W. Graceland Court, $64,897, Glenna Reed to Derrick Bradshaw, Jr.
3333 E. Leafdale Ave., $60,000, Shane A. Hartman to Carrie L. Aubert
5605 Elliot Court, $265,000, Patricia Mulvany to Nicholas Morganthaler
18 East Drive, $40,000, Randy W. Sharp to Midland Trust Company
402 Timber Drive, $128,000, Valerie G. Vancil to Harry Kelso
416 S. Westlawn Ave., $205,000, Gregory and Kathy Crouch to Debra and Phillip Zeni
46 Meadow Terrace Drive, $59,500, Geri S. McGrath and Jeffery J. Hawkins, Co-Executors of the Estate of Elmer C. Hawkins, decease to Lincoln Land Illinois Land Trust No. 462023
317 N. Country Club Road, $135,000, Roger R. South to Joelle Ziegler
106 Bayshore Drive, $139,900, Debbie Ashby to Arnold Bass and Sandra Brown
644 and 636 E. Grand Ave., $700 (land/lot only), City of Decatur to Diane Williams
1080 W. Eldorado St., $2,700 (right of way), Turoner, LLC to People of the State of Illinois, Department of Transportation
1089 W. Eldorado St., $600 (right of way), Mac's Convenience Stores, LLC to People of the State of Illinois, Department of Transportation
2472 S. Baronette Court, $167,000, Michael and Miranda Combs to Janet Irish
1810 W. Grand Ave., $35,300, Brian Thomas to Lincoln Land Illinois Land
1627 W. Harrison Ave., $50,000, Camron C. Hickman to Brandie Jones
1385 N. Dennis Ave., $52,500, Onward Capital Inc., to KBQ Holdings, LLC
27 Arizona Drive, $117,000, Paul Lynch to Alexis R. Sullivan
31 Seventh Drive, $53,750, Lincoln Land Illinois Land Trust to Diana L. Spears
2683 Glen Briar Place, $212,000, K. Shawn Casey to Tyler P. Beals
1314 E. Lawrence St., $40,000, David Ridgeway to Preferred Choice Properties, LLC
1808 S. 34th Place, 4151,500, Warren O. Leevy to Angela Stine
848 S. 19th St., $99,500, Maranda N. Wells to Melissa L. Rice
41 Berry Drive, $128,500, Violet L. Bean to Donald Wayne Long Jr. and Heidi Gayle Fahnestock
2850 N. Jasper St., $2,000,000 (commercial), Decatur Jasper Road, LLC to Chicago Title Land Under Trust Agreement dated April 18, 2023 and known as Trust #8002391532
452 W. Decatur St., $19,000, U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee for Structured Asset Investment Loan Trust, Mortgage pass-trough Certificates, Series 2006-4 to Laurencio Lira
105 N. Main St., $48,900 (commercial), TSU Fan Chou to Macon County Development Group, LLC
990 Arbor Trail, $180,000, David Dean and Peggy Anne Shulke to Duane E. and Kaye C. Beals
4756 Wisteria Court, 4149,000, Aletha V. Bodine to Deborah J. Hughes
201 S. Westdale St., $119,000, Deborah J. Hughes to Cyndi Nation
1717 S. Albany Place, $99,900, Charlotte A. Koslofski to Marsha Kirk
593 Shadow Lane, $105,750, Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation to John Murphy
3262 E. Orchard Drive, $92,045, Alexa G. Brown to Cynthia Duncan
1744 N. Monroe St., $41,000, Jimmy W. Sargent to Ashley Strode
1290 N. 18th St., $30,000, JB Real Estate & Consulting, LLC to Linda Kay Waltz
1290 N. 18th St., $20,750, Porter Saint Properties, LLC to BJ Real Estate & Consulting, LLC
724 W. Prairie Ave., $29,897, Mary E. Quintenz to Mauiborn, LLC
2450 & 2452 Wakefield Drive, $127,000 (duplex), David M. Williams to J&S APTS, LLC
2195 E. Dickenson Ave., $65,000, Estate of Steven Hart to Teresa Allenbaugh
425 N. 18th St., $15,000, Mary Jane Ewald to Ironwood Suffolk, LLC
1104 N. Hill Ave., $17,500, Virginia E. Harris to Luke McKenzie
4616 Lawson Drive, $198,899, Kyle E. Bradford to Jamia Dawson
3823 N. Northbrook Drive, $165,000, Hunter Ryan Schad to Angela Renee Bean
1528 E. Wood St., $6,000, P&N Properties, Inc. to Stephen Blythe
45 Oakridge Drive, $452,088, Michael L. and Mary Wortman to Brian and Jodi Silotto
115 N. Dennis Ave., $90,000, Barbara Hemrich to Zachary Harman
1341 S. Maffit St., $73,000, Christopher Cartee to Takevia Crowder
1564 W. Hunt St., $55,000, Estate of Susan K. Houck to Kanyen, LLC
1255 W. Arcadia Ave., $305,000, George A. and Pearl E. Jones to Cheryl Sappington
1952 King Arthur Drive, 475,000, Angela Hilberling-Johnson to Samuel E. Maple
319 E. Kellar Lane, $46,000, Rebecca A. Gollahon to Silver Lining Units, LLC
77 Colorado Drive, $87,000, Timothy L. and Stephanie E. Pyles
135 Nordic Hills Drive, $205,000, Matthew and Bianca Jean Schmutz to Robert Brock
4197 E. Lake Shore Drive, $280,000, Michael Scarcelli to Daniel J. Coleman
5664-65 E. Timberlake Drake, $215,000, Traci Perry to Leann Beckman
14 Kaydon Drive, $62,000, Patrick A. Hart to Renewed Rentals, LLC
3047 Crestwood Drive, $102,500, Virginia Karl to James L. Forehand
780 W. Cushing St., $10,000, Ryan Stolz to Mikayla Melton
9 Sixth Drive, $60,000, Curtis Jackson to Cynthia Taylor
2546 Finch Drive, $20,000, Steven Morrell to Valerie Wells Wilson
Argenta
8623 Caleb Road, $295,000, Thomas W. and Alice Girdler Jr to Donna Merrill
Boody
5904 Public Road, $119,500, Rodney D. and Shiela Rambo to Larry L. Landrus
Dalton City
4975 E. Andrews Street Road, $35,000, Kevin R. Ploessl to Matthew A. Kraft
Forsyth
957 W. Forsyth Road, $275,000, Tony and Cynthia Griswold to Jay Daniel and Amanda Lee Secreast
226 Highland Drive, $114,000, Justin Glenn Dambacker to Richard K. Reynolds
Macon
9005 Boody Drive, $330,000, Lincoln Land IL Land Trust to David O. Benner
10906 Hubbard Road, $270,000, Eugene and Nema Burns to Andrew Houser
Maroa
427 W. Washington St., $47,500, Revolve Capital Group, LLC to Dennis Drew
Mount Zion
5707 Kruse Road, $173,500, David Cook to Hunter Camden
1622 Hunters View Drive, $365,000, Lesley Loehr to Susan Speagle
345 Bell St., $117,500, Penelope D. Hicks to Kautz Properties LLC Series C
Oakley
6228 E. Thumper Drive, $10,000, Joshua W. Patrick to Norman C. Sarver
6250 Buck Hollow Road, $15,000 (land/lot only), Norma C. Sarver to Franklin R. Conoway
Oreana
603 Rayjon Drive, $166,000, Melissa Trevino to Brandon Carlson
115 South St., $170,000, Austin G. Welker to Thomas W. Girdler
Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder’s Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Decatur.