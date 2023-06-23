Decatur

2038 E. Cleveland Ave., $51,000, Jesse A. Davis to Sherman and Krista Hudson

872 W. Harper St., $22,500, Buena Vista National Bank to Combs Properties, LLC

1830 W. Waggoner St., $35,000, Chance Guglielmetti to John T. and Dawn C. Mitchell

3936 Cambridge Drive, $100,000, Danny and Charles Weatherford, Cathy Spain and Sandra Barnes to Drew M. and Brittany Renee Depriest

3860 E. Skyline Drive, $259,000, Michael A. and Alexis Lee Loud to John and Cindy Cannon

401 Southmoreland Place, $322,500, James M. and Pamela Bednar to James Alan James Jr.

3116 S. Wheatland Road, $140,000, Lance and Daphne Tener to Graidy Tener

2105 Millstone Road, $126,250, Jaylyn M. Harris to Sean Christopher Marling

1592 W. Riverview Ave., $154,900, Jordan S. and Carrie E. M. Crist to Joshua Scudder

51 Eastmoreland Court, $235,000, Patricia J. Noe to Jennifer Cloney Smith

2813 E. Cardinal Drive, $79,900, Dennis Richard Drew to Verona Campbell and Rotimi Kodaolu

4469 N. Commercial Crossing, $190,000 (shopping center), WAKS Investments, LLC to 121 Holdings, LLC

2960 S. Peru Road, $175,000, Joyce Griswold to Tony and Cynthia Griswold

3312 E. Birch St., $54,500, Lincoln Land Illinois Land to Bonnie J. Halsey

2670 S. Lake Pkwy, $485,000, Jason T. and Phyllis J. Marquitz to Michael Andrew and Alexis Loud

3584 N. Moundford Ave., $130,000, Brandon M. and Lisa M. Carlson to Lara Reed-Vespa

2645 S. Long Creek Road, $309,900, Lucas M. and Laurin L. Reed to Christopher J. and Jennifer L. Workman

2105 W. Marietta St., $67,000, Anthony Foster to William and Cara England

1323 W. California Ave., $85,000, Lisa Marie Frazee to Tracy Robinson and Jesse Cotton

3008 Tempe Drive, $290,000, Velma E. White to Lincoln Land Trust 9005

2743 E. Wallace St., $10,000, Eric S. Roberts to Aaron E. Meador

2130 Roosevelt Ave., $10,000, c/o Cathy E. Workman to Trenton L. Ward

5511 E. William Street Road, $91,000, Stephanie R. Smith to Kalin A. McReynolds Moore

1178 E. Harrison Ave., $28,000, Darlene Joan German to Cindy M. Reeder Declaration of Trust

104 W. Graceland Court, $64,897, Glenna Reed to Derrick Bradshaw, Jr.

3333 E. Leafdale Ave., $60,000, Shane A. Hartman to Carrie L. Aubert

5605 Elliot Court, $265,000, Patricia Mulvany to Nicholas Morganthaler

18 East Drive, $40,000, Randy W. Sharp to Midland Trust Company

402 Timber Drive, $128,000, Valerie G. Vancil to Harry Kelso

416 S. Westlawn Ave., $205,000, Gregory and Kathy Crouch to Debra and Phillip Zeni

46 Meadow Terrace Drive, $59,500, Geri S. McGrath and Jeffery J. Hawkins, Co-Executors of the Estate of Elmer C. Hawkins, decease to Lincoln Land Illinois Land Trust No. 462023

317 N. Country Club Road, $135,000, Roger R. South to Joelle Ziegler

106 Bayshore Drive, $139,900, Debbie Ashby to Arnold Bass and Sandra Brown

644 and 636 E. Grand Ave., $700 (land/lot only), City of Decatur to Diane Williams

1080 W. Eldorado St., $2,700 (right of way), Turoner, LLC to People of the State of Illinois, Department of Transportation

1089 W. Eldorado St., $600 (right of way), Mac's Convenience Stores, LLC to People of the State of Illinois, Department of Transportation

2472 S. Baronette Court, $167,000, Michael and Miranda Combs to Janet Irish

1810 W. Grand Ave., $35,300, Brian Thomas to Lincoln Land Illinois Land

1627 W. Harrison Ave., $50,000, Camron C. Hickman to Brandie Jones

1385 N. Dennis Ave., $52,500, Onward Capital Inc., to KBQ Holdings, LLC

27 Arizona Drive, $117,000, Paul Lynch to Alexis R. Sullivan

31 Seventh Drive, $53,750, Lincoln Land Illinois Land Trust to Diana L. Spears

2683 Glen Briar Place, $212,000, K. Shawn Casey to Tyler P. Beals

1314 E. Lawrence St., $40,000, David Ridgeway to Preferred Choice Properties, LLC

1808 S. 34th Place, 4151,500, Warren O. Leevy to Angela Stine

848 S. 19th St., $99,500, Maranda N. Wells to Melissa L. Rice

41 Berry Drive, $128,500, Violet L. Bean to Donald Wayne Long Jr. and Heidi Gayle Fahnestock

2850 N. Jasper St., $2,000,000 (commercial), Decatur Jasper Road, LLC to Chicago Title Land Under Trust Agreement dated April 18, 2023 and known as Trust #8002391532

452 W. Decatur St., $19,000, U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee for Structured Asset Investment Loan Trust, Mortgage pass-trough Certificates, Series 2006-4 to Laurencio Lira

105 N. Main St., $48,900 (commercial), TSU Fan Chou to Macon County Development Group, LLC

990 Arbor Trail, $180,000, David Dean and Peggy Anne Shulke to Duane E. and Kaye C. Beals

4756 Wisteria Court, 4149,000, Aletha V. Bodine to Deborah J. Hughes

201 S. Westdale St., $119,000, Deborah J. Hughes to Cyndi Nation

1717 S. Albany Place, $99,900, Charlotte A. Koslofski to Marsha Kirk

593 Shadow Lane, $105,750, Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation to John Murphy

3262 E. Orchard Drive, $92,045, Alexa G. Brown to Cynthia Duncan

1744 N. Monroe St., $41,000, Jimmy W. Sargent to Ashley Strode

1290 N. 18th St., $30,000, JB Real Estate & Consulting, LLC to Linda Kay Waltz

1290 N. 18th St., $20,750, Porter Saint Properties, LLC to BJ Real Estate & Consulting, LLC

724 W. Prairie Ave., $29,897, Mary E. Quintenz to Mauiborn, LLC

2450 & 2452 Wakefield Drive, $127,000 (duplex), David M. Williams to J&S APTS, LLC

2195 E. Dickenson Ave., $65,000, Estate of Steven Hart to Teresa Allenbaugh

425 N. 18th St., $15,000, Mary Jane Ewald to Ironwood Suffolk, LLC

1104 N. Hill Ave., $17,500, Virginia E. Harris to Luke McKenzie

4616 Lawson Drive, $198,899, Kyle E. Bradford to Jamia Dawson

3823 N. Northbrook Drive, $165,000, Hunter Ryan Schad to Angela Renee Bean

1528 E. Wood St., $6,000, P&N Properties, Inc. to Stephen Blythe

45 Oakridge Drive, $452,088, Michael L. and Mary Wortman to Brian and Jodi Silotto

115 N. Dennis Ave., $90,000, Barbara Hemrich to Zachary Harman

1341 S. Maffit St., $73,000, Christopher Cartee to Takevia Crowder

1564 W. Hunt St., $55,000, Estate of Susan K. Houck to Kanyen, LLC

1255 W. Arcadia Ave., $305,000, George A. and Pearl E. Jones to Cheryl Sappington

1952 King Arthur Drive, 475,000, Angela Hilberling-Johnson to Samuel E. Maple

319 E. Kellar Lane, $46,000, Rebecca A. Gollahon to Silver Lining Units, LLC

77 Colorado Drive, $87,000, Timothy L. and Stephanie E. Pyles

135 Nordic Hills Drive, $205,000, Matthew and Bianca Jean Schmutz to Robert Brock

4197 E. Lake Shore Drive, $280,000, Michael Scarcelli to Daniel J. Coleman

5664-65 E. Timberlake Drake, $215,000, Traci Perry to Leann Beckman

14 Kaydon Drive, $62,000, Patrick A. Hart to Renewed Rentals, LLC

3047 Crestwood Drive, $102,500, Virginia Karl to James L. Forehand

780 W. Cushing St., $10,000, Ryan Stolz to Mikayla Melton

9 Sixth Drive, $60,000, Curtis Jackson to Cynthia Taylor

2546 Finch Drive, $20,000, Steven Morrell to Valerie Wells Wilson

Argenta

8623 Caleb Road, $295,000, Thomas W. and Alice Girdler Jr to Donna Merrill

Boody

5904 Public Road, $119,500, Rodney D. and Shiela Rambo to Larry L. Landrus

Dalton City

4975 E. Andrews Street Road, $35,000, Kevin R. Ploessl to Matthew A. Kraft

Forsyth

957 W. Forsyth Road, $275,000, Tony and Cynthia Griswold to Jay Daniel and Amanda Lee Secreast

226 Highland Drive, $114,000, Justin Glenn Dambacker to Richard K. Reynolds

Macon

9005 Boody Drive, $330,000, Lincoln Land IL Land Trust to David O. Benner

10906 Hubbard Road, $270,000, Eugene and Nema Burns to Andrew Houser

Maroa

427 W. Washington St., $47,500, Revolve Capital Group, LLC to Dennis Drew

Mount Zion

5707 Kruse Road, $173,500, David Cook to Hunter Camden

1622 Hunters View Drive, $365,000, Lesley Loehr to Susan Speagle

345 Bell St., $117,500, Penelope D. Hicks to Kautz Properties LLC Series C

Oakley

6228 E. Thumper Drive, $10,000, Joshua W. Patrick to Norman C. Sarver

6250 Buck Hollow Road, $15,000 (land/lot only), Norma C. Sarver to Franklin R. Conoway

Oreana

603 Rayjon Drive, $166,000, Melissa Trevino to Brandon Carlson

115 South St., $170,000, Austin G. Welker to Thomas W. Girdler

***

Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder’s Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Decatur.