Decatur

1044 W. Packard St., $7,500, Kerry Welch to Elisabeth Fulkerson

77 Ridgeway Drive, $96,000, Joseph M. Menendez to Lyndsay Nicole Lemanczyk and Julie A. Delabrae

3315 E. Birch St., $79,900, Prairie State Bank & Trust to Stephanie and John W. Brownlee, Jr.

4193 N. Neeley Ave., $239,500, Stephanie and John W. Brownlee, Jr. to Kaitlynn Jones

4288 Kruss Road, $358,500, Joseph C. and Judith Kay Sidwell to Craig and Devon Cherry

2287 E. Hickory St., $35,000, Glory McDonald to Richard Vreeland

77 Valley Drive, $126,900, Donna M. Brewster to Chad Morgan

351 W. Macon St., $50,000 (apartment building - 11 units), Timothy Evans to Milagros C. Mercado and Alfredo Pasuy

3815 E. Cerro Gordo St., $27,000, H. Phillip Lisenby to Pedro and Ramon Ochoa

2122 Clearmont Ave., $8,500, Scott Stutzman to Sharon K. Jones

1677 N. College St., $5,000, Tiffany Christian and Trinity Smith to Cornelia Owen

Brush College and Wise Road, $67,200 (farm), The Gerber State Bank as Trustee of the Trust under the will of George H. Parr, deceased to R. Michael and Sue Ferrill

325 Burtschi Court, $59,500, Cora L. Cunningham to Inez Rowcliffe

1867 Shady Crest St., $45,000, Melissa Wisely nka Melissa Katt to Neidra Burries

7107 W. Cantrell St., $65,000, Deborah A. Phillips to Travis B. Mansur

2645 E. Logan St., $20,000, Larry G. Cox to Chris Vaughan

4839 Beacon Drive, $121,500, John Bruner to Brittany Leeann Williams

2167 N. Church St., $45,000, Arth Brown III to Bryles Rentals, LLC

553 Boyd St., $33,000, Greggory K. Williams to Jeremy Paillet

3117 Kathy Court, $170,000, Benjamin H. and Joyce Bush to Justin J. and Tayler E. Howse

4641 Cresthaven Lane, $185,000, Thomas P. and Annette S. Sheehy to Layth Owda

Forsyth

120 Shadow Ridge Blvd., $70,000 (land only), Matthew and Kasie Wilton to Ashley Galloway and Brynn Kickle

Maroa

420 N. Maple St., $85,000, Andrea L. Cartright nka Hughes to Noah M. Wilson

Mount Zion

1030 Country Manor Drive, $210,000 (contract 2015), Gregg and Linda Foltz to Joshua Irby

1030 Country Manor Drive, $271,000, Joshua Irby to Andrew Bishop

4896 N. Kruse Road, $120,000, Estate of James S. Law, deceased, c/o Larry A. Johnston Independent Administrator to Alec Shaw

950 Dee Lee Lane, $225,000, John W. and Susan E. Mackenzie to Mark J. and Sylvia L. Calandrillo

Niantic

107 E. North St., $14,000, JICTB, Inc. to John Dunbar

Oakley

9528 Cabin Road, $145,000, Jeffrey A. Walker to Thomas W. Clark III

113 W. South St., $25,000, John Niedeffer, Guardian to Vivian A. Weaber

Warrensburg

622 E. Main St., $120,000 (commercial business), Hickory Point Bank and Trust, as Trustee under the provisions of a Trust Agreement dated Nov. 29, 2001, Trust No. 0268 to 121 Holdings, LLC

***

Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder’s Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Decatur.