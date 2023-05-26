Decatur
1044 W. Packard St., $7,500, Kerry Welch to Elisabeth Fulkerson
77 Ridgeway Drive, $96,000, Joseph M. Menendez to Lyndsay Nicole Lemanczyk and Julie A. Delabrae
3315 E. Birch St., $79,900, Prairie State Bank & Trust to Stephanie and John W. Brownlee, Jr.
4193 N. Neeley Ave., $239,500, Stephanie and John W. Brownlee, Jr. to Kaitlynn Jones
4288 Kruss Road, $358,500, Joseph C. and Judith Kay Sidwell to Craig and Devon Cherry
2287 E. Hickory St., $35,000, Glory McDonald to Richard Vreeland
People are also reading…
77 Valley Drive, $126,900, Donna M. Brewster to Chad Morgan
351 W. Macon St., $50,000 (apartment building - 11 units), Timothy Evans to Milagros C. Mercado and Alfredo Pasuy
3815 E. Cerro Gordo St., $27,000, H. Phillip Lisenby to Pedro and Ramon Ochoa
2122 Clearmont Ave., $8,500, Scott Stutzman to Sharon K. Jones
1677 N. College St., $5,000, Tiffany Christian and Trinity Smith to Cornelia Owen
Brush College and Wise Road, $67,200 (farm), The Gerber State Bank as Trustee of the Trust under the will of George H. Parr, deceased to R. Michael and Sue Ferrill
325 Burtschi Court, $59,500, Cora L. Cunningham to Inez Rowcliffe
1867 Shady Crest St., $45,000, Melissa Wisely nka Melissa Katt to Neidra Burries
7107 W. Cantrell St., $65,000, Deborah A. Phillips to Travis B. Mansur
2645 E. Logan St., $20,000, Larry G. Cox to Chris Vaughan
4839 Beacon Drive, $121,500, John Bruner to Brittany Leeann Williams
2167 N. Church St., $45,000, Arth Brown III to Bryles Rentals, LLC
553 Boyd St., $33,000, Greggory K. Williams to Jeremy Paillet
3117 Kathy Court, $170,000, Benjamin H. and Joyce Bush to Justin J. and Tayler E. Howse
4641 Cresthaven Lane, $185,000, Thomas P. and Annette S. Sheehy to Layth Owda
Forsyth
120 Shadow Ridge Blvd., $70,000 (land only), Matthew and Kasie Wilton to Ashley Galloway and Brynn Kickle
Maroa
420 N. Maple St., $85,000, Andrea L. Cartright nka Hughes to Noah M. Wilson
Mount Zion
1030 Country Manor Drive, $210,000 (contract 2015), Gregg and Linda Foltz to Joshua Irby
1030 Country Manor Drive, $271,000, Joshua Irby to Andrew Bishop
4896 N. Kruse Road, $120,000, Estate of James S. Law, deceased, c/o Larry A. Johnston Independent Administrator to Alec Shaw
950 Dee Lee Lane, $225,000, John W. and Susan E. Mackenzie to Mark J. and Sylvia L. Calandrillo
Niantic
107 E. North St., $14,000, JICTB, Inc. to John Dunbar
Oakley
9528 Cabin Road, $145,000, Jeffrey A. Walker to Thomas W. Clark III
113 W. South St., $25,000, John Niedeffer, Guardian to Vivian A. Weaber
Warrensburg
622 E. Main St., $120,000 (commercial business), Hickory Point Bank and Trust, as Trustee under the provisions of a Trust Agreement dated Nov. 29, 2001, Trust No. 0268 to 121 Holdings, LLC
***
Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder’s Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Decatur.