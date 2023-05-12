Decatur

1433 E. Clay St., $10,000, Larry Jackieriez to Chris Wilson

276 N. Jasper St., $9,000 (commercial), James E. Flaugher, Executor of the Estate of Phillip R. Flaugher to Ashlyn Newbon

6816 N. Brush College Road, $680,000 (farm), Jay A. and Vicki S. Edgecombe to Frederick C. and Patricia S. Baietto

1939 Millstone Road, $77,897, White Stable Property, LLC to Julie Sanderlin

2550 W. Main St., Unit B-4, $120,000, F. Jean Preston to Anna L. Armstrong

2331 Yorkshire Drive, $85,000, Jack Griffin to Robert Davis

411 Shoreline Drive, $129,900, William F. Holt to Laura Cogen

1702 W. Marietta St., $80,000, Jon B. Lingenfelter to Kaila Claypool Wood

2550 W. Main St., Unit B-4, $110,000, Anna L. Armstrong to Karen Waddell

4520 E. Bentonville Road, $199,000, Michael A. and Carol A. Dicksen to Logan and Ashley Washburn

3943 N. Warren St., $79,500, Marcus and Bethany McCollom to Kendra Trostle

2026 N. Edward St., $27,000, Ronnie Keyes to Sidy Kandji

RR 1 Box 189, $7,000 (land only), Michael G. and Peggy Myers to Timothy R. and Beth Neisslie

4272 Forest Pkwy., $310,500, Kenneth E. and Martha A. Davis to Scott J. Gilman

840 W. William St., $3,000, Bonnie Howell-Dippel to David Mathes Sr

840 W. Decatur St., $46,500, Brenda Faye Jackson to Christopher and Victoria Street

237 S. Redwood Lane, $120,000, Daniel, Paul and Christine Nibbelin to Gary and Mary Ozier

1315 E. Main St., $40,000, Ernest C. Aragon as Trustee of the Ernest C. Aragon Family Trust dated Oct. 17,1990 to Sidy Kandji

698 E. Grove Road, $300,000, Gregory M. Pike to Michelle Goodrich

2349 E. Olive St., $17,000, Ardrianna Cox to Greener Grass Homes, LLC

122 Isabella Drive, $87,500, Elizabeth J. Herbord to Keith A. Rush

220 Shutter Drive, $129,900, Spencer Hollis to Thomas and Heather Seitz

4079 Sheffield Court, $131,000, Carole J. Songer and Estate of Francis T. Songer to Morgan Casey

1051 Arbor Trail, $165,000, Robert E. Banton to Edmund Banton

300 E. Cerro Gordo St., $55,000 (commercial), Liu Bi Yun to Naim M. Saadeh

3315 S. Mount Zion Road, $137,500, Cindy Ann Cole to Michael Ellis

781 W. Karen Drive, $100,000, Phuong Van Le to Xuan Thuy Thai

6421 Girard Court, $395,000, Lisa M. Smith to Anthony and Jennifer Douglass

1645 N. Union St., $60,000, Lydia M. Cole to Edith Fairchild

54 Whippoorwill Drive, $15,000, Kelly J. Collins to Selby Enterprises, LLC

2176 N. Church St., $55,000, Timothy L. Hargrove to Eric and Jessica Robinson

1555 Highland Place, $173,000, Zachary and Thomas Shubert to Taylor Hardy

1047 W. Main St., $113,750, Gregg A. Meisenhelter to Selvam and Lydia Celina Durairaj

2257 Yorkshire Drive, $88,000, Jill L. Foster to Kathryn Ann Doty

645 W. Packard St., $7,450, New Chicago Investments, LLC to Tips Enterprise, LLC

750 W. Forest Ave., $35,000, Thomas James Properties, Inc. to Christopher Slaw

1443 W. Decatur St., $36,200, Logan D. Vanderboegh to Maxover, LLC

1824 E. Clay St., $36,000, Doris Rowan to Alex Hay

Blue Mound

226 Saint Marie St., $98,500, Jason W. and Michelle J. Brown to Gavin Ladd

202 S. Depray St., $145,000, Douglas W. and Georgia A. Newman to Michael J. and Jennifer B. Allen

113 Seiberling St., $60,000 (office), St. Mary's Hospital, Decatur, of the Hospital Sisters of the Third Order of St. Francis to Noland Farms, Inc.

Forsyth

420 Tyrone Drive, $290,000, Donald L. and Patricia A. Weaver to Russell L. and Melody A. Bodine

562 Lauren Lane, $244,000, Carol M. Glenn Trust dated June 10, 2015 to Spencer D. and Andrea Briggerman

Maroa

405 S. Locust St., $109,000, Woolusk Trojan, LLC to Tamara Walker

Mount Zion

140 Lexington Court, $335,000, Dennis Hannah to Afonso Hernandes Camargo and Paula Gomes De Oliveira

404 Cheryl Drive, $120,000, Declaration of Common Trust of Bruce N. and Barbara S. Barber dated Jan. 16, 2013 to Gizhoski Properties, LLC

1505 Hunters View Drive, $389,500, Randolph Lee and Paige McEldowney, Jr to Megan Irby

35 Queen Anne Court, $273,000, Anthony R. Douglass to Griffin Meeker

Oreana

107 E. South St., $160,500, Joshua W. and Jessica Patrick to Adam E. and Shannon M. Ham

***

Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder’s Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Decatur.