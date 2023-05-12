Decatur
1433 E. Clay St., $10,000, Larry Jackieriez to Chris Wilson
276 N. Jasper St., $9,000 (commercial), James E. Flaugher, Executor of the Estate of Phillip R. Flaugher to Ashlyn Newbon
6816 N. Brush College Road, $680,000 (farm), Jay A. and Vicki S. Edgecombe to Frederick C. and Patricia S. Baietto
1939 Millstone Road, $77,897, White Stable Property, LLC to Julie Sanderlin
2550 W. Main St., Unit B-4, $120,000, F. Jean Preston to Anna L. Armstrong
2331 Yorkshire Drive, $85,000, Jack Griffin to Robert Davis
411 Shoreline Drive, $129,900, William F. Holt to Laura Cogen
1702 W. Marietta St., $80,000, Jon B. Lingenfelter to Kaila Claypool Wood
2550 W. Main St., Unit B-4, $110,000, Anna L. Armstrong to Karen Waddell
4520 E. Bentonville Road, $199,000, Michael A. and Carol A. Dicksen to Logan and Ashley Washburn
3943 N. Warren St., $79,500, Marcus and Bethany McCollom to Kendra Trostle
2026 N. Edward St., $27,000, Ronnie Keyes to Sidy Kandji
RR 1 Box 189, $7,000 (land only), Michael G. and Peggy Myers to Timothy R. and Beth Neisslie
4272 Forest Pkwy., $310,500, Kenneth E. and Martha A. Davis to Scott J. Gilman
840 W. William St., $3,000, Bonnie Howell-Dippel to David Mathes Sr
840 W. Decatur St., $46,500, Brenda Faye Jackson to Christopher and Victoria Street
237 S. Redwood Lane, $120,000, Daniel, Paul and Christine Nibbelin to Gary and Mary Ozier
1315 E. Main St., $40,000, Ernest C. Aragon as Trustee of the Ernest C. Aragon Family Trust dated Oct. 17,1990 to Sidy Kandji
698 E. Grove Road, $300,000, Gregory M. Pike to Michelle Goodrich
2349 E. Olive St., $17,000, Ardrianna Cox to Greener Grass Homes, LLC
122 Isabella Drive, $87,500, Elizabeth J. Herbord to Keith A. Rush
220 Shutter Drive, $129,900, Spencer Hollis to Thomas and Heather Seitz
4079 Sheffield Court, $131,000, Carole J. Songer and Estate of Francis T. Songer to Morgan Casey
1051 Arbor Trail, $165,000, Robert E. Banton to Edmund Banton
300 E. Cerro Gordo St., $55,000 (commercial), Liu Bi Yun to Naim M. Saadeh
3315 S. Mount Zion Road, $137,500, Cindy Ann Cole to Michael Ellis
781 W. Karen Drive, $100,000, Phuong Van Le to Xuan Thuy Thai
6421 Girard Court, $395,000, Lisa M. Smith to Anthony and Jennifer Douglass
1645 N. Union St., $60,000, Lydia M. Cole to Edith Fairchild
54 Whippoorwill Drive, $15,000, Kelly J. Collins to Selby Enterprises, LLC
2176 N. Church St., $55,000, Timothy L. Hargrove to Eric and Jessica Robinson
1555 Highland Place, $173,000, Zachary and Thomas Shubert to Taylor Hardy
1047 W. Main St., $113,750, Gregg A. Meisenhelter to Selvam and Lydia Celina Durairaj
2257 Yorkshire Drive, $88,000, Jill L. Foster to Kathryn Ann Doty
645 W. Packard St., $7,450, New Chicago Investments, LLC to Tips Enterprise, LLC
750 W. Forest Ave., $35,000, Thomas James Properties, Inc. to Christopher Slaw
1443 W. Decatur St., $36,200, Logan D. Vanderboegh to Maxover, LLC
1824 E. Clay St., $36,000, Doris Rowan to Alex Hay
Blue Mound
226 Saint Marie St., $98,500, Jason W. and Michelle J. Brown to Gavin Ladd
202 S. Depray St., $145,000, Douglas W. and Georgia A. Newman to Michael J. and Jennifer B. Allen
113 Seiberling St., $60,000 (office), St. Mary's Hospital, Decatur, of the Hospital Sisters of the Third Order of St. Francis to Noland Farms, Inc.
Forsyth
420 Tyrone Drive, $290,000, Donald L. and Patricia A. Weaver to Russell L. and Melody A. Bodine
562 Lauren Lane, $244,000, Carol M. Glenn Trust dated June 10, 2015 to Spencer D. and Andrea Briggerman
Maroa
405 S. Locust St., $109,000, Woolusk Trojan, LLC to Tamara Walker
Mount Zion
140 Lexington Court, $335,000, Dennis Hannah to Afonso Hernandes Camargo and Paula Gomes De Oliveira
404 Cheryl Drive, $120,000, Declaration of Common Trust of Bruce N. and Barbara S. Barber dated Jan. 16, 2013 to Gizhoski Properties, LLC
1505 Hunters View Drive, $389,500, Randolph Lee and Paige McEldowney, Jr to Megan Irby
35 Queen Anne Court, $273,000, Anthony R. Douglass to Griffin Meeker
Oreana
107 E. South St., $160,500, Joshua W. and Jessica Patrick to Adam E. and Shannon M. Ham
***
Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder’s Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Decatur.