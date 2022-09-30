Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur
2116 S. Taylorville Road, $55,000, Andrew R. Hendrian, Trustee of Land Trust #001 to Stalets Properties, LLC
2116 S. Taylorville Road, $55,000, Edward E. Beasley, Trustee of Land Trust #2103 to Andrew R. Hendrian, Trustee of Land Trust #001
670 W. Decatur St., $60,000, Tiffany Cleary to Rock it Properties 1, LLC
4 Sandhill Drive, $95,000, Debra J. Bailey to Chelsea N. Sausbery
1720 N. Dennis Ave., $70,000, Molly Stukins to James Redding
3710 Sims Drive, $245,000, John L. and Helene C. Flick to Stuart Alan Burns and Dana Nicole Welch
759 E. Lawrence St., $23,780, James E. West II to Lukia Wheeler
759 E. Lawrence St., $31,500, Lukia WHeeler to Nationwide Community Revitalization
379 S. Webster St., $3,000, Ramona O'Donnell-Butler to Denise Fisher
15 Arizona Drive, $83,000, DG Enterprises, LLC - XPROP, LLC to Jeseph Lowry
5230 E. Harbour Court, $2,000 (land only), Matthew R. and Heather Kaloupek to Daniel D. and Jacqueline Ballard
5230 E. Harbour Court, $349,900, Matthew R. and Heather Kaloupek to Blake and Kendall Wallace
2727 N. Oakland Ave., $1,000,000, Work Play Management, LLC to Decatur Professional Office, LLC
1817 N. 34th St., $26,000, Carrol S. Bray to Patricia L. Quick
4630 Trevino Lane, $198,000, David A. and Tammy S. Collard to Robert J. and Jordan Nicole Ludwig
51 Ridgeway Drive, $67,000, Beverly J. Spitzer to Paul Wells
1264 N. Union St., $2,000, John A, Weller to James Nichols
1021 Arbor Trail, $242,200, Hans Dekok as Indep Executor Case #2282117 State of Alida Dekok to James F. Mason, R. Sharon Mason and Jeffrey Bret Mason as Co Trustees of the Mason Family Trust dated 4/21/21
2500 N. 22nd St., $650,000, Queenanne Realty, LLC to Ameren Illinois Company
1357 N. 18th St., $34,000, David Baker to Robert Burlington
111 Nevada Drive, $117,475, The Michael and Barbara Beck Trust Agreement dated Nov. 18, 2013, and any amendments therto to Brittany Johnson
3010 E. Fulton Ave., $430,000, Kristopher Thompson to John Duffney
2817 E. Locust St., 49,000, Timothy L. Bass to Albulena Islamoski
1704 E. Lawrence St., $14,000, Maia Scharf to Antional Randle
1613 E. Wood St., $350 (land only), City of Decatur to Carl and Richard Robinson
333 E. Pershing Road, $2,275,000, Romano Family Limited Partnership to 333 E. Pershing Road, LLC
430 E. Garfield Ave., $15,000, Christopher Culp to J&J Family Rentals & Property Management, LLC
741 Excelsior School Road, $80,000, Brenda J. Dial to Robin R. Flye
4315 Hartung Road, $510,000, James Winfield Johnson Trust to Likins Valley LLC
2209 Gary Drive, $155,000, Emma Rose Trump to Blake E. Burton
595 N. Lake Shore Drive, $70,000, Raymond E. Kendall to Sukhpal Singh
2318 W. Hunt St., $61,000. Terry Dillow to Jessica Boykin
1271 E. Vanderhoof St., $15,000, Joh Higgason to Amwa Investments, LLC
325 S. Westlawn Ave., $170,000, Gary R. Shaw to Lincoln Land Illinois Land Trust
3102 Marble Point, $483,000, Estate of Robert E. Garrett to Rafael and Shannon Gutierrez
Blue Mound
425 S. Lewis St., $52,985, Marjorie A. Robinson, Trustee of the Marjorie A. Robinson Living Trust to Andrea L. Robinson
Forsyth
655 Cortez Drive, $254,900, Rboert Tirpak, Jr. to Michael E. Bantz
737 Jacobs Way, $215,500, Armilles Quivon Terry to Cartus Financial Corporation
737 Jacobs Way, $215,500, Cartus Financial Corporation to Bailey Walker
305 Loma Drive, $150,000, Richard A. Wayne to Emily Kapper
Maroa
777 W. Jackson St., $211,000, Matthew Crawford to Thomas Mann
Mount Zion
330 Ashland Ave., $410,000, Brian Chandler to Arun Paul
Oakley
9843 Cabin Road, $140,000, Jeanne Van Horn to Michael Wildman
Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Dec.