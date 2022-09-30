Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur

2116 S. Taylorville Road, $55,000, Andrew R. Hendrian, Trustee of Land Trust #001 to Stalets Properties, LLC

2116 S. Taylorville Road, $55,000, Edward E. Beasley, Trustee of Land Trust #2103 to Andrew R. Hendrian, Trustee of Land Trust #001

670 W. Decatur St., $60,000, Tiffany Cleary to Rock it Properties 1, LLC

4 Sandhill Drive, $95,000, Debra J. Bailey to Chelsea N. Sausbery

1720 N. Dennis Ave., $70,000, Molly Stukins to James Redding

3710 Sims Drive, $245,000, John L. and Helene C. Flick to Stuart Alan Burns and Dana Nicole Welch

759 E. Lawrence St., $23,780, James E. West II to Lukia Wheeler

759 E. Lawrence St., $31,500, Lukia WHeeler to Nationwide Community Revitalization

379 S. Webster St., $3,000, Ramona O'Donnell-Butler to Denise Fisher

15 Arizona Drive, $83,000, DG Enterprises, LLC - XPROP, LLC to Jeseph Lowry

5230 E. Harbour Court, $2,000 (land only), Matthew R. and Heather Kaloupek to Daniel D. and Jacqueline Ballard

5230 E. Harbour Court, $349,900, Matthew R. and Heather Kaloupek to Blake and Kendall Wallace

2727 N. Oakland Ave., $1,000,000, Work Play Management, LLC to Decatur Professional Office, LLC

1817 N. 34th St., $26,000, Carrol S. Bray to Patricia L. Quick

4630 Trevino Lane, $198,000, David A. and Tammy S. Collard to Robert J. and Jordan Nicole Ludwig

51 Ridgeway Drive, $67,000, Beverly J. Spitzer to Paul Wells

1264 N. Union St., $2,000, John A, Weller to James Nichols

1021 Arbor Trail, $242,200, Hans Dekok as Indep Executor Case #2282117 State of Alida Dekok to James F. Mason, R. Sharon Mason and Jeffrey Bret Mason as Co Trustees of the Mason Family Trust dated 4/21/21

2500 N. 22nd St., $650,000, Queenanne Realty, LLC to Ameren Illinois Company

1357 N. 18th St., $34,000, David Baker to Robert Burlington

111 Nevada Drive, $117,475, The Michael and Barbara Beck Trust Agreement dated Nov. 18, 2013, and any amendments therto to Brittany Johnson

3010 E. Fulton Ave., $430,000, Kristopher Thompson to John Duffney

2817 E. Locust St., 49,000, Timothy L. Bass to Albulena Islamoski

1704 E. Lawrence St., $14,000, Maia Scharf to Antional Randle

1613 E. Wood St., $350 (land only), City of Decatur to Carl and Richard Robinson

333 E. Pershing Road, $2,275,000, Romano Family Limited Partnership to 333 E. Pershing Road, LLC

430 E. Garfield Ave., $15,000, Christopher Culp to J&J Family Rentals & Property Management, LLC

741 Excelsior School Road, $80,000, Brenda J. Dial to Robin R. Flye

4315 Hartung Road, $510,000, James Winfield Johnson Trust to Likins Valley LLC

2209 Gary Drive, $155,000, Emma Rose Trump to Blake E. Burton

595 N. Lake Shore Drive, $70,000, Raymond E. Kendall to Sukhpal Singh

2318 W. Hunt St., $61,000. Terry Dillow to Jessica Boykin

1271 E. Vanderhoof St., $15,000, Joh Higgason to Amwa Investments, LLC

325 S. Westlawn Ave., $170,000, Gary R. Shaw to Lincoln Land Illinois Land Trust

3102 Marble Point, $483,000, Estate of Robert E. Garrett to Rafael and Shannon Gutierrez

Blue Mound

425 S. Lewis St., $52,985, Marjorie A. Robinson, Trustee of the Marjorie A. Robinson Living Trust to Andrea L. Robinson

Forsyth

655 Cortez Drive, $254,900, Rboert Tirpak, Jr. to Michael E. Bantz

737 Jacobs Way, $215,500, Armilles Quivon Terry to Cartus Financial Corporation

737 Jacobs Way, $215,500, Cartus Financial Corporation to Bailey Walker

305 Loma Drive, $150,000, Richard A. Wayne to Emily Kapper

Maroa

777 W. Jackson St., $211,000, Matthew Crawford to Thomas Mann

Mount Zion

330 Ashland Ave., $410,000, Brian Chandler to Arun Paul

Oakley

9843 Cabin Road, $140,000, Jeanne Van Horn to Michael Wildman

***

Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Dec.