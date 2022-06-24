Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur
3757 N. Ashley Court, $245,000, Lucille Canuel to Joshua Ford
61 Benton Drive, $115,000, Lester W. and Karen A. Taylor to Deborah A. Seifert
517 Buckingham Drive, $125,000, The Grace Family Trust to John A. Lofland
1103 E. Buena Vista Ave., 45,000, Warren A. Leevy to Veronda Jones
1051 Bunker Lane, $195,000, Paul R. and Barbara Reed to Johnny D. Dunlap
1740 Burning Tree Drive, $260,000, Peter and Earma Taylor to Thomas R. and Cynthia L. Wene
4339 E. Cantrell St., $73,000, Sylvan Purcell to Sarah and Ryan Vankirkley
972 E. Clay St., $2,000, Kristopher Thompson to Michael C. Goodwin Jr.
Recommended for you…
4411 Country Manor Court, $175,000, Randolph J. Napier to Jennifer Power
135 E. East St., $50,000, Blenda and Raymond Moore, Co-Executives to Ralph and Corliss Heckwine
3601 E. Fitzgerald Road, $97,000, Michael K. Brummerstedt, attorney-in-fact for Marcella M. Brummerstedt to Benjamin Taylor
2455 W. Florian Court, $95,000, Rose A. Barton to Teagan E. and Justin Shull
930 W. Frank Drive, $175,900, Suzanne P. Pritchett to Charles L. Willlis
27502 S. Franklin Street Road, $122,900, Tyler A. King to Angel Alvarado
60 Glenview Drive, $115,000, Jessica L. Kraemer to Brenna Gentry Shelly
1236 W. Green St., $300 (Land only), Jeffery Aubry to Land of Land, Inc.
1240 W. Green St., $300 (Land only), Jeffery Aubry to Land of Land, Inc.
66 Green Oak Drive, $139,900, Douglas and Timothy Drobisch as sole heirs of David Drobisch, deceased to Tamika R. Coleman and Aarhianna A. Primm
601 N. Lake Shore Drive, $130,000, Frank Jr. and Patricia A. Cerny to Robert C. and Tamara S. Foley
4247 E. Lincoln Ave., $78,500, Susan E. Tyler and Ryan A. Dorang to Cody Davison and Kaylee Tuggle
1410 E. Locust St., $40,000, Jeremiah O. Hart to John G. Murphy
1416 N. Oakland Ave., $38,000, Mary Jane Evans, Michelle Baron and Heidi Alexander to Naci Akyildiz
3263 E. Long Creek Road, $310,000, James L. and Andrea C. Bryner Heimrich to Curtis Mason and Alivia Ann Ohm
1603 E. Main St., $8,000, Bruce W., Michael, Michelle K, Andrea L. Kara and Lana M. Vise, being sole Heirs of Craig A. Cather, deceased to Earl Nawls
7380 W. Main St., $140,000, Jeremiah R. and Lori Owens to Robert Casey Allen
1802 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, $9,000, Donald S. Colbert to Gary S. Miller
1270 W. Masters Lane, $240,000, Caroline Waltens to Thomas and Pamela Bennett
4022 N. Newcastle Drive, $104,900, Doris N. Hill to Thomas A. and Angela Bateson
2456 E. North St., $5,000, Robert Frazier c/o Troy H. Frazier to Orion Christopher Johnson
121 S. Oakcrest Ave., $140,000, Anne M. Condon to William R. and Terri S. Booker
2827 N. Oakland Ave., $770,000, 3 parcels, Brintlinger Co., a Delaware Corporation to Pinnacle Property Holdings, LLC, A Georgia limited liability company. Parcel 1: Lots 1, 2, 3 in block 1 of R.L. Wade's addition of Outlots; Parcel 2: Lots 1 and 2 of Brintlinger's 2nd Addition, Parcel 3: Lot 1 of Brintlinger Addition to the City of Decatur.
3010 E. Orchard Drive, $116,000, Lisa R. McCarty to Lyndi Elliott
2352 E. Powers Blvd., $47,000, Coty Tatro and Timothy D. Banks, also known as Tim Banks to Sarah Lobb
810 S. Sable Road, $125,000, Jeffery S. and Sherri L. Keppler to Shelbi K.M. Keppler and Paul J. Hart III
7 La Salle Drive, $85,000, Mary Lou Meyer to Jessica Krol
730 W. Sawyer St., $32,000, Heath, Brande, Steve and Kathy Jackson to Laschelle T. Rule
1316 W. Sesom Drive, $105,000, Christian Crocker to Virgil Joseph Shepherd
136 Southland Drive, $73,667, Ryan Bequette to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, his/her successors and assigns
313 Southmoreland Place, $208,000, Carlos G. Fior to William A. Alejo
15 Tamager Drive, $55,000, Jerdean and Rudolph Meeks to Salomon Milla Orellana
3030 Timber Bluff Trail, $340,000, Andrew J. Richardson to James Tallman
3235 Tropicana Road, $178,000, Jacqueline L. Hedenberg-Rawlings and Daniel L. Rawlings to John D. and Damielle Ferriell
1031 Veech Lane, $153,000, Garrett and Ashley Knock to Robert M. and Kathryn A. Eytchison
2080 W. Waggoner St., $67,500, Cheryl L. Knotts to Cody Kearney
1371 N. Walnut Grove Ave., $25,000, Jyoal Hawkins to Behy and Betty McDade
8090 W. Wood St., $225,000, Michael J. and Amie N. Unland to Dylan and Karlee Meek
3666 N. Woodridge Drive, $213,000, Xiao Yu Zheng to Joshua Paul Krahenbuhl and Jheri Keppler
427 Woodside Trail, $54,000, Darrell Mollohan to Colton, Michael and Leslie Adams
367 S. 19th St., $44,000, Lincoln Land Illinois Land Trust to Adam Sims
433 N. 22nd St., $27,500, Vista Securities, Inc. to Jasmyne S. Jones
1500 N. 22nd St. (Land only), $98,500, Park Properties Illinois LLC to Joanna Lowe
1845 N. 24th St., $58,897, Lyle W. Brisch to Michael D. and Rachel Dick
Argenta
205 W. East St., $75,000, Robert K. and Joyce A. Finley to White Fence Properties, LLC
Blue Mound
117 N. Bolls St., $10,000, Gregory L. Mathias to Michael Moore
229 N. Bolls St., $54,000, MLIPO2 LLC to Deana Clark
Forsyth
498 Lucas Lane, $399,000, Rob A. Evans to Tyler Anthony and Amanda Danielle Rizzo
1345 Gabby Way, 4384,900, Daniel and Heather M. Khali to Amie and Michael Unland
315 Ventura Drive, $203,500, Mark Allen and Vicki Sue Gaffron to Joshua P. Crawford
Macon
211 W. Hight St., $169,000, Kimberly Belskamper to William C. and Kelsey M. Grant
Maroa
247 N. Ash St., $159,900, Stephen and Linda Coppenbarger to Stephanie M. Kovalick
316 W. Main St., $115,100, James R. and Virginia L. Bragg to Copperman Properties, LLC
319 N. Pine St., $159,900, Bruce P. Washburn to Dara Beth and Kykle Scott Grove
Mount Zion
540 Burgener Drive, $133,000, Curtis Mason and Alivia Ohm to Adam P. and Mary C. Koski
344 Cheryl Drive, $103,000, LeeAnn R. Frick to Preferred Rentals, LLC
1610 Hunters Pointe Court, $22,050 (Land only), Gary A. Grull to Michael C. Gannon
6610 John Drive, $209,000, Leah and Eleuterio Medina to James T. and Emily Brown
1645 N. State Route 121, $305,000, Town and Country Bank to Sams & Sullivan Properties, LLC
620 Wagoner Drive, $130,000, Bethanie J. Platt and Clayton P. Vought
Niantic
145 Buckles Drive, $90,000, Cody D. and Jessica M. Manion to Jeffery S. and Sherri L. Keppler
Oreana
117 E. South St., $123,000, Brett M. and Angela Poe to Colton Cavanaugh
7765 Wilber Drive, $210,000, Danny L. and Lura L. Weatherford to Nicole M. Christison
Warrensburg
3763 N. Glasgow Road, $211,000, William Bryant Carver Jr. to Lawrence Lehane
Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Dec.