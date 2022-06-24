Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur

3757 N. Ashley Court, $245,000, Lucille Canuel to Joshua Ford

61 Benton Drive, $115,000, Lester W. and Karen A. Taylor to Deborah A. Seifert

517 Buckingham Drive, $125,000, The Grace Family Trust to John A. Lofland

1103 E. Buena Vista Ave., 45,000, Warren A. Leevy to Veronda Jones

1051 Bunker Lane, $195,000, Paul R. and Barbara Reed to Johnny D. Dunlap

1740 Burning Tree Drive, $260,000, Peter and Earma Taylor to Thomas R. and Cynthia L. Wene

4339 E. Cantrell St., $73,000, Sylvan Purcell to Sarah and Ryan Vankirkley

972 E. Clay St., $2,000, Kristopher Thompson to Michael C. Goodwin Jr.

4411 Country Manor Court, $175,000, Randolph J. Napier to Jennifer Power

135 E. East St., $50,000, Blenda and Raymond Moore, Co-Executives to Ralph and Corliss Heckwine

3601 E. Fitzgerald Road, $97,000, Michael K. Brummerstedt, attorney-in-fact for Marcella M. Brummerstedt to Benjamin Taylor

2455 W. Florian Court, $95,000, Rose A. Barton to Teagan E. and Justin Shull

930 W. Frank Drive, $175,900, Suzanne P. Pritchett to Charles L. Willlis

27502 S. Franklin Street Road, $122,900, Tyler A. King to Angel Alvarado

60 Glenview Drive, $115,000, Jessica L. Kraemer to Brenna Gentry Shelly

1236 W. Green St., $300 (Land only), Jeffery Aubry to Land of Land, Inc.

1240 W. Green St., $300 (Land only), Jeffery Aubry to Land of Land, Inc.

66 Green Oak Drive, $139,900, Douglas and Timothy Drobisch as sole heirs of David Drobisch, deceased to Tamika R. Coleman and Aarhianna A. Primm

601 N. Lake Shore Drive, $130,000, Frank Jr. and Patricia A. Cerny to Robert C. and Tamara S. Foley

4247 E. Lincoln Ave., $78,500, Susan E. Tyler and Ryan A. Dorang to Cody Davison and Kaylee Tuggle

1410 E. Locust St., $40,000, Jeremiah O. Hart to John G. Murphy

1416 N. Oakland Ave., $38,000, Mary Jane Evans, Michelle Baron and Heidi Alexander to Naci Akyildiz

3263 E. Long Creek Road, $310,000, James L. and Andrea C. Bryner Heimrich to Curtis Mason and Alivia Ann Ohm

1603 E. Main St., $8,000, Bruce W., Michael, Michelle K, Andrea L. Kara and Lana M. Vise, being sole Heirs of Craig A. Cather, deceased to Earl Nawls

7380 W. Main St., $140,000, Jeremiah R. and Lori Owens to Robert Casey Allen

1802 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, $9,000, Donald S. Colbert to Gary S. Miller

1270 W. Masters Lane, $240,000, Caroline Waltens to Thomas and Pamela Bennett

4022 N. Newcastle Drive, $104,900, Doris N. Hill to Thomas A. and Angela Bateson

2456 E. North St., $5,000, Robert Frazier c/o Troy H. Frazier to Orion Christopher Johnson

121 S. Oakcrest Ave., $140,000, Anne M. Condon to William R. and Terri S. Booker

2827 N. Oakland Ave., $770,000, 3 parcels, Brintlinger Co., a Delaware Corporation to Pinnacle Property Holdings, LLC, A Georgia limited liability company. Parcel 1: Lots 1, 2, 3 in block 1 of R.L. Wade's addition of Outlots; Parcel 2: Lots 1 and 2 of Brintlinger's 2nd Addition, Parcel 3: Lot 1 of Brintlinger Addition to the City of Decatur.

3010 E. Orchard Drive, $116,000, Lisa R. McCarty to Lyndi Elliott

2352 E. Powers Blvd., $47,000, Coty Tatro and Timothy D. Banks, also known as Tim Banks to Sarah Lobb

810 S. Sable Road, $125,000, Jeffery S. and Sherri L. Keppler to Shelbi K.M. Keppler and Paul J. Hart III

7 La Salle Drive, $85,000, Mary Lou Meyer to Jessica Krol

730 W. Sawyer St., $32,000, Heath, Brande, Steve and Kathy Jackson to Laschelle T. Rule

1316 W. Sesom Drive, $105,000, Christian Crocker to Virgil Joseph Shepherd

136 Southland Drive, $73,667, Ryan Bequette to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, his/her successors and assigns

313 Southmoreland Place, $208,000, Carlos G. Fior to William A. Alejo

15 Tamager Drive, $55,000, Jerdean and Rudolph Meeks to Salomon Milla Orellana

3030 Timber Bluff Trail, $340,000, Andrew J. Richardson to James Tallman

3235 Tropicana Road, $178,000, Jacqueline L. Hedenberg-Rawlings and Daniel L. Rawlings to John D. and Damielle Ferriell

1031 Veech Lane, $153,000, Garrett and Ashley Knock to Robert M. and Kathryn A. Eytchison

2080 W. Waggoner St., $67,500, Cheryl L. Knotts to Cody Kearney

1371 N. Walnut Grove Ave., $25,000, Jyoal Hawkins to Behy and Betty McDade

8090 W. Wood St., $225,000, Michael J. and Amie N. Unland to Dylan and Karlee Meek

3666 N. Woodridge Drive, $213,000, Xiao Yu Zheng to Joshua Paul Krahenbuhl and Jheri Keppler

427 Woodside Trail, $54,000, Darrell Mollohan to Colton, Michael and Leslie Adams

367 S. 19th St., $44,000, Lincoln Land Illinois Land Trust to Adam Sims

433 N. 22nd St., $27,500, Vista Securities, Inc. to Jasmyne S. Jones

1500 N. 22nd St. (Land only), $98,500, Park Properties Illinois LLC to Joanna Lowe

1845 N. 24th St., $58,897, Lyle W. Brisch to Michael D. and Rachel Dick

Argenta

205 W. East St., $75,000, Robert K. and Joyce A. Finley to White Fence Properties, LLC

Blue Mound

117 N. Bolls St., $10,000, Gregory L. Mathias to Michael Moore

229 N. Bolls St., $54,000, MLIPO2 LLC to Deana Clark

Forsyth

498 Lucas Lane, $399,000, Rob A. Evans to Tyler Anthony and Amanda Danielle Rizzo

1345 Gabby Way, 4384,900, Daniel and Heather M. Khali to Amie and Michael Unland

315 Ventura Drive, $203,500, Mark Allen and Vicki Sue Gaffron to Joshua P. Crawford

Macon

211 W. Hight St., $169,000, Kimberly Belskamper to William C. and Kelsey M. Grant

Maroa

247 N. Ash St., $159,900, Stephen and Linda Coppenbarger to Stephanie M. Kovalick

316 W. Main St., $115,100, James R. and Virginia L. Bragg to Copperman Properties, LLC

319 N. Pine St., $159,900, Bruce P. Washburn to Dara Beth and Kykle Scott Grove

Mount Zion

540 Burgener Drive, $133,000, Curtis Mason and Alivia Ohm to Adam P. and Mary C. Koski

344 Cheryl Drive, $103,000, LeeAnn R. Frick to Preferred Rentals, LLC

1610 Hunters Pointe Court, $22,050 (Land only), Gary A. Grull to Michael C. Gannon

6610 John Drive, $209,000, Leah and Eleuterio Medina to James T. and Emily Brown

1645 N. State Route 121, $305,000, Town and Country Bank to Sams & Sullivan Properties, LLC

620 Wagoner Drive, $130,000, Bethanie J. Platt and Clayton P. Vought

Niantic

145 Buckles Drive, $90,000, Cody D. and Jessica M. Manion to Jeffery S. and Sherri L. Keppler

Oreana

117 E. South St., $123,000, Brett M. and Angela Poe to Colton Cavanaugh

7765 Wilber Drive, $210,000, Danny L. and Lura L. Weatherford to Nicole M. Christison

Warrensburg

3763 N. Glasgow Road, $211,000, William Bryant Carver Jr. to Lawrence Lehane

Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Dec.

