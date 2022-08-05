Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur

140 N. Greenridge Drive, $110,000, Laverne Malone to Henry and Linda Porter

1537 N. Gulick Ave., $26,000, Jackey Bond to Timothy Dribisch

2249 Yorkshire Drive, $95,000, Gwenevera Phillipa aka Gwenevra Phillips to Breanna Holloway

1235 N. Wilder Ave., $30,000, Stacey Wenskunas to Nicholas Weaver

1152 W. Riverview Ave., $75,000, Deborah Kovaleski to Stacey Wenskunas

1005 S. 21st St., $89,900, Chelsi R. Ross to Lindsay Lyles

24 La Salle Drive, $68,000, Virginia Ann Manuel to The Carver Group, LLC

96 Allen Bend Drive, $345,000, David W. and Tamla E. Hoffman to Jeffrey R. and Janellen Canham

1655 W. Macon St., $152,000, Wesley P. Shade and Lauren York to Eric Patrick Donovan

3231 E. Vining Drive, $140,000, Joyce A. Burford to Andrew Frost

1420 Fair St., $108,000, Evan M. Hall to Tyler S. Clemons

221 S. Pierson Ave., $1,000, Carol L. Padovani to Bruce E. Cornell

1904 W. Leafland Ave., $5,000, Glenn M. and Shelley I. Brown to Steven D. Bunch

1305 E. Locust St., 1198 N. Woodford St., and 822 E. Cantrell St., $80,000, Bobby F. Young to Rock It Properties I, LLC

1920 E. Main St., $19,800, Ryan and Julie Chatwin to Rock it Properties I, LLC

830 E. Main St., $25,000, John R. and Sherrie C. Funk to Rock it Properties I, LLC

2084 E. William St., $15,100, GLKs EarnTerprise, LLC to Ulices Chavez and Eybi Contreras

354 N. Fairway Ave., $130,000, TiffanyD. Bohh to Rebekah Jaco

4440 Briar Lane, $375,000., David D. Dewey to Charles P. III and Diane L. Turano

4620 Yorktown Court, $220,000, First Mid Wealth Management Company, successor by merger to Soy Capital Bank and Trust Company, as successor Trustee under the provisions of a Trust agreement dated July 15, 2008 and known as teh Claudette M. Gates declaration of Trust dated Dec. 14, 1988, and amended thereafter to Thomas Alsworth

3625 E. Maynard St., $90,000, Oliver Residential Properties, LLC to David James Bond

2090 W. Riverview Ave., $97,000, BP Assets, LLC to John Martin Jamaica

2400 W. Packard St., $335,000, Ashley Marie Caughell to Jamie Striglos Kolovadis

2344 E. North St., $35,000, Daniel J. Evans to James R. Vanmeter, Sr.

2192 N. Church St., $18,801, North Illinois Investments, LLC to Gnamian Kristin Anton Manlan

115 W. Leafland Ave., 1560 N. Monroe, and 1818 Lawrence St., $105,000, Chaundra Smith and Janet Peacock to Rock it Properties I, LLC

2850 N. Jasper St., $1,335,000, Ralph D. and Peggy A. Schwengel to Decatur Jasper Road, LLC

100 S. 24th St., $12,000, James Van Meter to Gregory and Yolanda Kirby

2904 N. Oakland Ave., $190,000, Bb Properties, LLC to Tuttle Properties, LLC

782 Stella Drive, $235,000, Thomas K. and Carla Jo Stewart to Burnard W. and Annette Lane

10 Eastmoreland Place, $151,000, Phyllis F. Smith to Philip N. Lynch

2611 S. Taylor Road, $24,000, James L. and Josephine Taylor to Robert L. and Angela A. Wetzel

3715 E. Sydney Court, $246,500, Lea R. Stukins to Terry Watkins

1375 W. Sunset Ave., $102,000, Joyce F. Clark to Kaylin L. Clark

2865 W. Catherine St., $192,000, James F. Sarver to Tyler Hendricks

4873 Arbor Court, $132,000, Vivian D. Daniels to Rose Milligan

46 Sand Creek Drive, $117,500, Gary G. Gray declaration of Trust dated Oct. 2, 2015 c/o Julie LaChance

64 E. Imboden Drive, $87,000, JustinL. McKibben to Amanda and Daniel Stukins

6055 E. U.S. Route 36, $1470,000, Robby Morse Properties, LLC to Bryant J. Bloch

403 E. Division St., $23,500, Callie M. Reed to 403DIV526 Trust dated June 24, 2022 with Equity & Help, Inc. as Trustee of Said Trust

4876 Arbor Court, $135,000, The Betty J. Elliot Trust dated Feb. 14, 1994 to Richard Dobbertin

Argenta

175 E. Broadway St., $85,000, Phillip E. Manning and Laisa A. Sarm to Scott A. Franklin

Blue Mound

401 Territim Drive, $46,500, Teresa D. Hadden to Bradley Wagahoff

Tract W. of 421 W. Lincoln St., $28,500, Vista Securitas, Inc., to Rodney E. Stanfill

Dalton City

8498 Russell Circle, $18,500, Sandra Adele Brust to Bharath Thirumishi Juda

Maroa

509 W. Washington Street Road, $40,000, Drew J. Stoutenborough to James R. Stoutenborough

Mount Zion

First Mid Wealth Management, as Trustee under the provisions of Trust 44-0710-10 c/o Andreas office to Todd Cole

Oreana

410 W. Plains Drive, $150,000, Charles E. Conway to Carly R. Conway

7785 Kirby Road, $15,000, Brandon Nein to Debra Sanders

Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Decatur.