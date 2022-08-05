Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur
140 N. Greenridge Drive, $110,000, Laverne Malone to Henry and Linda Porter
1537 N. Gulick Ave., $26,000, Jackey Bond to Timothy Dribisch
2249 Yorkshire Drive, $95,000, Gwenevera Phillipa aka Gwenevra Phillips to Breanna Holloway
1235 N. Wilder Ave., $30,000, Stacey Wenskunas to Nicholas Weaver
1152 W. Riverview Ave., $75,000, Deborah Kovaleski to Stacey Wenskunas
1005 S. 21st St., $89,900, Chelsi R. Ross to Lindsay Lyles
24 La Salle Drive, $68,000, Virginia Ann Manuel to The Carver Group, LLC
Recommended for you…
96 Allen Bend Drive, $345,000, David W. and Tamla E. Hoffman to Jeffrey R. and Janellen Canham
1655 W. Macon St., $152,000, Wesley P. Shade and Lauren York to Eric Patrick Donovan
3231 E. Vining Drive, $140,000, Joyce A. Burford to Andrew Frost
1420 Fair St., $108,000, Evan M. Hall to Tyler S. Clemons
221 S. Pierson Ave., $1,000, Carol L. Padovani to Bruce E. Cornell
1904 W. Leafland Ave., $5,000, Glenn M. and Shelley I. Brown to Steven D. Bunch
1305 E. Locust St., 1198 N. Woodford St., and 822 E. Cantrell St., $80,000, Bobby F. Young to Rock It Properties I, LLC
1920 E. Main St., $19,800, Ryan and Julie Chatwin to Rock it Properties I, LLC
830 E. Main St., $25,000, John R. and Sherrie C. Funk to Rock it Properties I, LLC
2084 E. William St., $15,100, GLKs EarnTerprise, LLC to Ulices Chavez and Eybi Contreras
354 N. Fairway Ave., $130,000, TiffanyD. Bohh to Rebekah Jaco
4440 Briar Lane, $375,000., David D. Dewey to Charles P. III and Diane L. Turano
4620 Yorktown Court, $220,000, First Mid Wealth Management Company, successor by merger to Soy Capital Bank and Trust Company, as successor Trustee under the provisions of a Trust agreement dated July 15, 2008 and known as teh Claudette M. Gates declaration of Trust dated Dec. 14, 1988, and amended thereafter to Thomas Alsworth
3625 E. Maynard St., $90,000, Oliver Residential Properties, LLC to David James Bond
2090 W. Riverview Ave., $97,000, BP Assets, LLC to John Martin Jamaica
2400 W. Packard St., $335,000, Ashley Marie Caughell to Jamie Striglos Kolovadis
2344 E. North St., $35,000, Daniel J. Evans to James R. Vanmeter, Sr.
2192 N. Church St., $18,801, North Illinois Investments, LLC to Gnamian Kristin Anton Manlan
115 W. Leafland Ave., 1560 N. Monroe, and 1818 Lawrence St., $105,000, Chaundra Smith and Janet Peacock to Rock it Properties I, LLC
2850 N. Jasper St., $1,335,000, Ralph D. and Peggy A. Schwengel to Decatur Jasper Road, LLC
100 S. 24th St., $12,000, James Van Meter to Gregory and Yolanda Kirby
2904 N. Oakland Ave., $190,000, Bb Properties, LLC to Tuttle Properties, LLC
782 Stella Drive, $235,000, Thomas K. and Carla Jo Stewart to Burnard W. and Annette Lane
10 Eastmoreland Place, $151,000, Phyllis F. Smith to Philip N. Lynch
2611 S. Taylor Road, $24,000, James L. and Josephine Taylor to Robert L. and Angela A. Wetzel
3715 E. Sydney Court, $246,500, Lea R. Stukins to Terry Watkins
1375 W. Sunset Ave., $102,000, Joyce F. Clark to Kaylin L. Clark
2865 W. Catherine St., $192,000, James F. Sarver to Tyler Hendricks
4873 Arbor Court, $132,000, Vivian D. Daniels to Rose Milligan
46 Sand Creek Drive, $117,500, Gary G. Gray declaration of Trust dated Oct. 2, 2015 c/o Julie LaChance
64 E. Imboden Drive, $87,000, JustinL. McKibben to Amanda and Daniel Stukins
6055 E. U.S. Route 36, $1470,000, Robby Morse Properties, LLC to Bryant J. Bloch
403 E. Division St., $23,500, Callie M. Reed to 403DIV526 Trust dated June 24, 2022 with Equity & Help, Inc. as Trustee of Said Trust
4876 Arbor Court, $135,000, The Betty J. Elliot Trust dated Feb. 14, 1994 to Richard Dobbertin
Argenta
175 E. Broadway St., $85,000, Phillip E. Manning and Laisa A. Sarm to Scott A. Franklin
Blue Mound
401 Territim Drive, $46,500, Teresa D. Hadden to Bradley Wagahoff
Tract W. of 421 W. Lincoln St., $28,500, Vista Securitas, Inc., to Rodney E. Stanfill
Dalton City
8498 Russell Circle, $18,500, Sandra Adele Brust to Bharath Thirumishi Juda
Maroa
509 W. Washington Street Road, $40,000, Drew J. Stoutenborough to James R. Stoutenborough
Mount Zion
First Mid Wealth Management, as Trustee under the provisions of Trust 44-0710-10 c/o Andreas office to Todd Cole
Oreana
410 W. Plains Drive, $150,000, Charles E. Conway to Carly R. Conway
7785 Kirby Road, $15,000, Brandon Nein to Debra Sanders
***
Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Decatur.