Decatur
2013 N. Graceland Ave., $14,100, Macon County Sheriff to Sarah Schiro
5477 W. Suburban Road, $62,150, Ginger R. Young to Kody D. Lewis
3109 N. 22nd St., $120,000, John and Margaret Paceley to Juan Negrete Ponce and Edgar Negrete
3460 N. Betzer Ave., $257,789, The Estate of Pamela D. Cooper, deceased, by Angi D. Cooper, Executor to Stephen and Lisa Gaskins
1727 Burning Tree Drive, $230,000, David and Nita Phillips to David R. Carlson 2015 Revocable Trust
1960 W. Wood St., $147,900, Mary Sederburg and Ian E. Greenlaw to Lakendra Fisher
People are also reading…
1539 E. Whitmer St., $30,000 (contract 2016), David R. and Billye J. Dyer to All About Property, Inc
4884 Arbor Court, $150,000, John and Jeanette Golden to James Scott Moore
1323 Dell Oak Drive, $175,000, Chuck C. and Julia L. Duncan to James Barbee, Jr
1002 W. Lincoln Park Drive, $14,900, End of The Road, LLC to Augustin Orquiz and Jennifer Daniel
2197 Gary Court, $152,900, James D. Barbee, Jr, Clarestean Barbee, Melissa Thompson, Danielle Kinney and Lynn Owens to Joshua N. and Erica N. Davies
1836 South Shores Drive, $206,000, Pine Grove Addition, LLC to Donald M. Cisco III
2328 E. North St., $18,000 (contract 2018), MLIP02, LLC to James E. Beams
4015 Nottingham Drive, $28,401, Macon County Sheriff to Jeremy Richardson
2196 N. Main St., $11,073, Macon County Sheriff to Jeremy Richardson
601 W. Karen Drive, $162,500, The Linda Park Trust dated the 23rd day of Jan. 2019 to Jeremiah Coleman
38 Ridgedale Drive, $118,000, Travis R. and Katharine M. Blancett to TS Davis Properties, LLC
1668 W. Center St., $39,000, Tyler Knox to YVNG Consulting, LLC
961 N. Union St., $3,250, Jeff Paulsen to Alexis Halliburton
2227 N. Kenwood Court, $139,000, Cartus Financial Corporation to Judy Steele Trust
2227 N. Kenwood Court, $139,000, Luke A. and Bridget Pope to Cartus Financial Corporation
4904 Baker Woods Lane, $155,000, James E. and Victoria R. Higgins to Patricia Ernst
355 E. Mueller Court, $18,540, Grant M. Wells to Michael R. Knepler
745 W. Eldorado St., $8,500, Steven Trichel to Decatur Main, LLC
715 W. Imboden Drive, $185,000, Garrett Discovery, Inc. to S & M Investment Properties, LLC
3230 Susan Drive, $123,900, Heidi Alexander to William C. and Cynthia Hill
4 Medial Court, $80,000, Kenneth Chisenall to Austin Fitzpatrick
4030 South Lake Court, $700,000, Barbara J. Grimestad to Rebecca A. Olbright
3704 Catherine St., $108,420, Cheryl L. Whicker to Alexander Shingleton and Lillian Schinzler
2074 Ramsey Drive, $115,000, Susan L. Vought to Kaleb R. and Madilyn K. Hughes
2180 Imboden Place, $159,500, The Estate of Jo Ann D. Lutrell, deceased c/o Tracey Ann Jerger to Gary M. and Jennie L. Houk
550 E. Pershing Road, $635,000, ALDI, Inc. to 550 E. Pershing Road, LLC
418 S. Linden Ave., $130,000, Estate of Lauretta M. Allen to Caroline Landry
Blue Mound
230 N. Bolls St., $195,000, C & S Properties, LLC, Series Six, to Daniel Jr and Susan Allard
Forsyth
530 Park Place Court, Unit B, $175,000, Dean and Devona Dummermuth Family Trust dated Feb. 8, 1996, as amended pursuant to a First Amendment dated Jan. 25, 2013 to Linda D. Park, Trustee of the Linda D. Park Trust, dated Jan. 23, 2019
Maroa
229 N. Ash St., $130,000, Todd A. and Karrie A. Brelsfoard to Nathan D. Handegan
Niantic
688 Harristown Road, $275,000, Shawn P. Conaway to Kathy M. Warnick
***
Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder’s Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Decatur.