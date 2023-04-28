Decatur

2013 N. Graceland Ave., $14,100, Macon County Sheriff to Sarah Schiro

5477 W. Suburban Road, $62,150, Ginger R. Young to Kody D. Lewis

3109 N. 22nd St., $120,000, John and Margaret Paceley to Juan Negrete Ponce and Edgar Negrete

3460 N. Betzer Ave., $257,789, The Estate of Pamela D. Cooper, deceased, by Angi D. Cooper, Executor to Stephen and Lisa Gaskins

1727 Burning Tree Drive, $230,000, David and Nita Phillips to David R. Carlson 2015 Revocable Trust

1960 W. Wood St., $147,900, Mary Sederburg and Ian E. Greenlaw to Lakendra Fisher

1539 E. Whitmer St., $30,000 (contract 2016), David R. and Billye J. Dyer to All About Property, Inc

4884 Arbor Court, $150,000, John and Jeanette Golden to James Scott Moore

1323 Dell Oak Drive, $175,000, Chuck C. and Julia L. Duncan to James Barbee, Jr

1002 W. Lincoln Park Drive, $14,900, End of The Road, LLC to Augustin Orquiz and Jennifer Daniel

2197 Gary Court, $152,900, James D. Barbee, Jr, Clarestean Barbee, Melissa Thompson, Danielle Kinney and Lynn Owens to Joshua N. and Erica N. Davies

1836 South Shores Drive, $206,000, Pine Grove Addition, LLC to Donald M. Cisco III

2328 E. North St., $18,000 (contract 2018), MLIP02, LLC to James E. Beams

4015 Nottingham Drive, $28,401, Macon County Sheriff to Jeremy Richardson

2196 N. Main St., $11,073, Macon County Sheriff to Jeremy Richardson

601 W. Karen Drive, $162,500, The Linda Park Trust dated the 23rd day of Jan. 2019 to Jeremiah Coleman

38 Ridgedale Drive, $118,000, Travis R. and Katharine M. Blancett to TS Davis Properties, LLC

1668 W. Center St., $39,000, Tyler Knox to YVNG Consulting, LLC

961 N. Union St., $3,250, Jeff Paulsen to Alexis Halliburton

2227 N. Kenwood Court, $139,000, Cartus Financial Corporation to Judy Steele Trust

2227 N. Kenwood Court, $139,000, Luke A. and Bridget Pope to Cartus Financial Corporation

4904 Baker Woods Lane, $155,000, James E. and Victoria R. Higgins to Patricia Ernst

355 E. Mueller Court, $18,540, Grant M. Wells to Michael R. Knepler

745 W. Eldorado St., $8,500, Steven Trichel to Decatur Main, LLC

715 W. Imboden Drive, $185,000, Garrett Discovery, Inc. to S & M Investment Properties, LLC

3230 Susan Drive, $123,900, Heidi Alexander to William C. and Cynthia Hill

4 Medial Court, $80,000, Kenneth Chisenall to Austin Fitzpatrick

4030 South Lake Court, $700,000, Barbara J. Grimestad to Rebecca A. Olbright

3704 Catherine St., $108,420, Cheryl L. Whicker to Alexander Shingleton and Lillian Schinzler

2074 Ramsey Drive, $115,000, Susan L. Vought to Kaleb R. and Madilyn K. Hughes

2180 Imboden Place, $159,500, The Estate of Jo Ann D. Lutrell, deceased c/o Tracey Ann Jerger to Gary M. and Jennie L. Houk

550 E. Pershing Road, $635,000, ALDI, Inc. to 550 E. Pershing Road, LLC

418 S. Linden Ave., $130,000, Estate of Lauretta M. Allen to Caroline Landry

Blue Mound

230 N. Bolls St., $195,000, C & S Properties, LLC, Series Six, to Daniel Jr and Susan Allard

Forsyth

530 Park Place Court, Unit B, $175,000, Dean and Devona Dummermuth Family Trust dated Feb. 8, 1996, as amended pursuant to a First Amendment dated Jan. 25, 2013 to Linda D. Park, Trustee of the Linda D. Park Trust, dated Jan. 23, 2019

Maroa

229 N. Ash St., $130,000, Todd A. and Karrie A. Brelsfoard to Nathan D. Handegan

Niantic

688 Harristown Road, $275,000, Shawn P. Conaway to Kathy M. Warnick

***

Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder’s Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Decatur.