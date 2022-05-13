Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur
259 S. Austin Ave., $157,500, Thomas R. and Cynthia L. Wene, Jr. to Dwayne A. and Quashe Wilson
4517 Beacon Court, $85,000, Zyberius D. Boey to Hickory Point Bank & Trust #HPB0820
2525 E. Brooks Drive, $25,000, Donn Michael Jackson to Dennis Drew
11 Calumet Road, $120,000, Michele L. McCoy to Sarah B. Johnson
1925 E. Cantrell St., $29,111, Michael E. Lipowsky to FHL Holdings, LLC
1942 W. Center St., $64,900, Amy Taylor to Rebecca Running
3801 W. Center St., $71,150, Luke E. David to Hunter L. Pressley
2 Circle Drive, $156,000, Sharon E. David to Russell and Elizabeth Muilenburg
53 Colorado Drive, $110,000, Abbey Nicole Riley to Viola Holivay
140 W. Court Manor Place, $105,600, Bradley S., Shaylon C. Grant, and Gay V. Siepker to Melissa Berg
2455 De Soto Court, $65,000, Donald Priller to Brandee Carver
1470 W. Decatur St., $105,000, John P. and Frances Tonsor to Adrianna Ranay Cox
1552 W. Decatur St., $112,000, Lindy J. Evans to Lorenzo Ray Wright
1267 E. Dickinson Ave., $9,000, Mike Penny to Cedric and Thelma Gomiller
1331 N. Edward St., $4,500, Thelma and Cedric Gomiller to Whitney Cochran
112 N. East Court Drive, $144,444, Zeke General Construction, Inc. to Antonio J. Young
3580 E. Fitzgerald Road, $60,000, MLIPO2, LLC to John and Joy Wadrop, Jr.
3797 Fontenac Drive, $135,000, Marsha K. Carter to Ashley Nicole Miller
1801 W. Garfield Ave., $2,500, Cuan Hughes to Brandon Tilger
3158 E. Garfield Ave., $20,000, John Larry to Renaldo Ellis
43 N. Greenridge Drive, $87,500, Traci A. Friel, Trustee to Frank A. Vossos, Jr.
118 N. Greenridge Drive, $143,000, Kautz Properties, LLC Series A to Bobby Freeman
4561 Hale Drive, $140,000, The Salvation Army to Jacqueline Davenport
4232 Huston Hills Road, $159,900, Dennis Drew to Terrance L. Hood
225 E. Kenwood Ave., $31,000, Joseph D. Molinare to Casonya Matthews
1820 E. Lawrence St., $25,000, Teresa Mae Webster to KBQ Holdings, LLC
164 S. Linden Ave., $109,900, Randy S. Canady and Laura A. Cornille-Cannady to Simone Shaw
1931 S. Lynwood Drive, $103,500, Harold E. and Kimberly R. Newingham to Taylor Renae Patterson and Erik Grant Trueblood
320 N. Megan Drive, $61,500, Robert Yeager to Sean Simmons
67 Medial Drive, $76,000, Estate of Jack D. Anderson, deceased c/o Doug Spoonamore to Demas Johnson
4963 Melwood Ave., $102,000, Terri L. Goodman to Jeffrey Neal Calvert
555 N. Moffet Ave., $36,775, Guy Bretz to Dustin Kawaski
555 N. Moffet Ave., $70,000, Dustin Kawaski to Monty L. Wilson, Jr.
727 N. Moffet Ave., $75,000, Patricia A. Caldwell to Kyleigh A. Bodine-Martin
630 Montgomery Lane, $144,000, David A. Doty, Sr. to Carlton Hall
564 S. Oakland Ave., $22,500, Ann and Dale McKinney to FHL Holdings, LLC
1603 E. Olive St., $48,000, David and Cheryl Collins to Solid Rock Holdings, LLC
4403 Palmer Court, $224,000, Kenneth W. Bess to Joyce F. Clark
116 Point Bluff Drive, $138,542, Jennifer Ganley to Bradley A. Price
1921 E. Prairie St., $7,800, Gayle A. Harbison to Travis Cornell
2470 Quail Drive, $110,000, Michael Henneman to Kautz Properties, LLC Series A
2226 S. Richmond Road, $71,255, Jennifer L. Puntd to Ashley Lovelace and Daniel Roark
4 1st South Shores Ave., $160,002, John N. and Joan G. Bennyhoff to Commercial Real Estate Group, LLC
1023 N. Taylor Ave., $40,000, JMH Property Solutions, LLC to Diana L. Strode and Skylar A. Pichter
225 S. Twin Lakes Road, $24,000, Glenna Flemings to Hans Anderson
898 N. Van Dyke St., $445,000 (storage units), Wave Properties, Inc. to American Way Storage, LLC
3831 N. Warren St., $97,000, Shane Brandt to Joshua Johnston
2063 E. William St., $16,000, Gayle A. Harbison to David Williams and Leslie Essien
1312 E. Wood St., $3,000, BT Properties of Vermillion County, LLC to Moreno Velasquez, LLC
1570 W. Wood St., $150,000, (apartment building - units 4), Steven Connell to Weswood, LLC
975 S. 18th St., $45,000, MLIP02, LLC to Rose Day
731 S. 21st St., $35,000, Robin Jo White nka Robin J. White-Ray aka Robin Ray to Jack D. and Taletia Y. Larck
601 S. 23rd St., $32,500, Larry S. and Debra Hill to Robert Lynn Smith
1625 N. 31st ST., $40,000, Teresa May Webster to FHL Holdings, LLC, A North Carolina Limited Liability Company
Argenta
4904 N. Oakley Road, $189,900, Billy Harrison to Kyle Brown
178 N. North St., $14,000, Michael W. Stephens to Amanda Lynn Cobstill and Jason D. Jaros
Forsyth
744 Christopher Drive, $260,000, Ashley S. Higar to Richard Kristopher Goforth
1146 Hickory Point Mall, $4,670,000, KAL Capital, LLC to Exchangeright Net-Leased Portfolio 56 DST
5354 MacArthur Road, $210,000, Fyke Holdings, LLC to Ryan Fyke
5573 N. Oakland Ave., $310,000, Luis R. Rojas to Thomas N. Colin
Macon
148 W. Dunn St., $21,000, Patricia M. Rhoades to Brent W. Murray
Mount Zion
1460 Alexander Drive, $310,000, Jesse R. Harris to Michael L. Klasko
134 Rich Lane, $165,500, Richard K. and Baylie C. Goforth to Anthony W. Miller
695 S. Whitetail Circle, $130,000, Jennifer A. and Drew Hartrich to Cortney B. Ragle
Oreana
111 W. Bower St., $10,000, Estate of Robert Bruce Stewart Martin, deceased to Ian C. Frees
Warrensburg
222 Powers St., $165,000, John F. Larry to Lucas Wayne Parker
Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Dec.