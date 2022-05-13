 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Real estate transfers

Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

  • 0

Decatur  

259 S. Austin Ave., $157,500, Thomas R. and Cynthia L. Wene, Jr. to Dwayne A.  and Quashe Wilson

4517 Beacon Court, $85,000, Zyberius D. Boey to Hickory Point Bank & Trust #HPB0820

2525 E. Brooks Drive, $25,000, Donn Michael Jackson to Dennis Drew

11 Calumet Road, $120,000, Michele L. McCoy to Sarah B. Johnson 

1925 E. Cantrell St., $29,111, Michael E. Lipowsky to FHL Holdings, LLC

1942 W. Center St., $64,900, Amy Taylor to Rebecca Running

3801 W. Center St., $71,150, Luke E. David to Hunter L. Pressley

2 Circle Drive, $156,000, Sharon E. David to Russell and Elizabeth Muilenburg

People are also reading…

53 Colorado Drive, $110,000, Abbey Nicole Riley to Viola Holivay

140 W. Court Manor Place, $105,600, Bradley S., Shaylon C. Grant, and Gay V. Siepker to Melissa Berg

2455 De Soto Court, $65,000, Donald Priller to Brandee Carver

1470 W. Decatur St., $105,000, John P. and Frances Tonsor to Adrianna Ranay Cox

1552 W. Decatur St., $112,000, Lindy J. Evans to Lorenzo Ray Wright

1267 E. Dickinson Ave., $9,000, Mike Penny to Cedric and Thelma Gomiller

1331 N. Edward St., $4,500, Thelma and Cedric Gomiller to Whitney Cochran

112 N. East Court Drive, $144,444, Zeke General Construction, Inc. to Antonio J. Young

3580 E. Fitzgerald Road, $60,000, MLIPO2, LLC to John and Joy Wadrop, Jr.

3797 Fontenac Drive, $135,000, Marsha K. Carter to Ashley Nicole Miller

1801 W. Garfield Ave., $2,500, Cuan Hughes to Brandon Tilger

3158 E. Garfield Ave., $20,000, John Larry to Renaldo Ellis

43 N. Greenridge Drive, $87,500, Traci A. Friel, Trustee to Frank A. Vossos, Jr.

118 N. Greenridge Drive, $143,000, Kautz Properties, LLC Series A to Bobby Freeman

4561 Hale Drive, $140,000, The Salvation Army to Jacqueline Davenport 

4232 Huston Hills Road, $159,900, Dennis Drew to Terrance L. Hood

225 E. Kenwood Ave., $31,000, Joseph D. Molinare to Casonya Matthews

1820 E. Lawrence St., $25,000, Teresa Mae Webster to KBQ Holdings, LLC

164 S. Linden Ave., $109,900, Randy S. Canady and Laura A. Cornille-Cannady to Simone Shaw

1931 S. Lynwood Drive, $103,500, Harold E. and Kimberly R. Newingham to Taylor Renae Patterson and Erik Grant Trueblood

320 N. Megan Drive, $61,500, Robert Yeager to Sean Simmons

67 Medial Drive, $76,000, Estate of Jack D. Anderson, deceased c/o Doug Spoonamore to Demas Johnson

4963 Melwood Ave., $102,000, Terri L. Goodman to Jeffrey Neal Calvert

555 N. Moffet Ave., $36,775, Guy Bretz to Dustin Kawaski 

555 N. Moffet Ave., $70,000, Dustin Kawaski to Monty L. Wilson, Jr.

727 N. Moffet Ave., $75,000, Patricia A. Caldwell to Kyleigh A. Bodine-Martin

630 Montgomery Lane, $144,000, David A. Doty, Sr. to Carlton Hall

564 S. Oakland Ave., $22,500, Ann and Dale McKinney to FHL Holdings, LLC

1603 E. Olive St., $48,000, David and Cheryl Collins to Solid Rock Holdings, LLC

4403 Palmer Court, $224,000, Kenneth W. Bess to Joyce F. Clark

116 Point Bluff Drive, $138,542, Jennifer Ganley to Bradley A. Price

1921 E. Prairie St., $7,800, Gayle A. Harbison to Travis Cornell

2470 Quail Drive, $110,000, Michael Henneman to Kautz Properties, LLC Series A

2226 S. Richmond Road, $71,255, Jennifer L. Puntd to Ashley Lovelace and Daniel Roark

4 1st South Shores Ave., $160,002, John N. and Joan G. Bennyhoff to Commercial Real Estate Group, LLC

1023 N. Taylor Ave., $40,000, JMH Property Solutions, LLC to Diana L. Strode and Skylar A. Pichter

225 S. Twin Lakes Road, $24,000, Glenna Flemings to Hans Anderson

898 N. Van Dyke St., $445,000 (storage units), Wave Properties, Inc. to American Way Storage, LLC

3831 N. Warren St., $97,000, Shane Brandt to Joshua Johnston

2063 E. William St., $16,000, Gayle A. Harbison to David Williams and Leslie Essien

1312 E. Wood St., $3,000, BT Properties of Vermillion County, LLC to Moreno Velasquez, LLC

1570 W. Wood St., $150,000, (apartment building - units 4), Steven Connell to Weswood, LLC

975 S. 18th St., $45,000, MLIP02, LLC to Rose Day

731 S. 21st St., $35,000, Robin Jo White nka Robin J. White-Ray aka Robin Ray to Jack D. and Taletia Y. Larck

601 S. 23rd St., $32,500, Larry S. and Debra Hill to Robert Lynn Smith

1625 N. 31st ST., $40,000, Teresa May Webster to FHL Holdings, LLC, A North Carolina Limited Liability Company

Argenta

4904 N. Oakley Road, $189,900, Billy Harrison to Kyle Brown

178 N. North St., $14,000, Michael W. Stephens to Amanda Lynn Cobstill and Jason D. Jaros

Forsyth

744 Christopher Drive, $260,000, Ashley S. Higar to Richard Kristopher Goforth

1146 Hickory Point Mall, $4,670,000, KAL Capital, LLC to Exchangeright Net-Leased Portfolio 56 DST

5354 MacArthur Road, $210,000, Fyke Holdings, LLC to Ryan Fyke

5573 N. Oakland Ave., $310,000, Luis R. Rojas to Thomas N. Colin

Macon

148 W. Dunn St., $21,000, Patricia M. Rhoades to Brent W. Murray

Mount Zion

1460 Alexander Drive, $310,000, Jesse R. Harris to Michael L. Klasko 

134 Rich Lane, $165,500, Richard K. and Baylie C. Goforth to Anthony W. Miller

695 S. Whitetail Circle, $130,000, Jennifer A. and Drew Hartrich to Cortney B. Ragle 

Oreana

111 W. Bower St., $10,000, Estate of Robert Bruce Stewart Martin, deceased to Ian C. Frees

Warrensburg

222 Powers St., $165,000, John F. Larry to Lucas Wayne Parker

Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Dec.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

How to make your phone battery last longer

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News