Decatur

3460 E. Orchard Drive, $73,500, Karen Doran to Tyler McCormick

7 Montgomery Place, $275,000, JMJM, LLC to Christopher Henkel

1818 Will Court, $147,500, Nancy Hoehne to Julie A. Tilton Magana Trust, dated Oct. 6, 2017

2956 N. Wilson Ave., $80,000, Bruce K. Cassell to Katie Christine Cassell

1445 E. Sedgwick St., $5,000, Barry Walter Bombal to Victor C. Robb

8205 Bentonville Road, $200,000, Julie A. Tilton Magana to Michael Gray

2741 S. Mount Zion Road, $125,000, Tabetha J. Frick to Anthony and Alexis Comer

144 S. Dennis Ave., $143,000, Robert Nichols to Keon Little

2469 E. Eldorado St., $20,000, Michael S. Maulberger to John Brandon Stegner

1034 W. Marietta St., $30,000, Vera Barnhart to Richard and Mary Neff

84 Oriole Drive, $16,500, Brenda A. Van Zandt to Joint and Revocable Trust of Steve E. and Tammy S. Halford dated Dec. 23, 2016

84 Oriole Drive, $16,500, Estate of Ronald L. Van Zandt to Joint and Revocable Trust of Steve E. and Tammy S. Halford dated Dec. 23, 2016

767 S. Maffit St., $30,000, Built to Last Realty, LLC to Erica Owens

2106 Hawthorne Drive, $147,000, Estate of Helen Wangrow, deceased to Marion C. Garner, Jr

2134 E. Dickenson Ave., $69,000, David and Gabrielle Wegmann to Shane Gant

611 S. Taylor Ave., $159,900, Eric J. Dawson to Edward Pacey and Colleen Hillyer

1383 W. Main St., $120,000, Home Again Properties, LLC to 2XKVQ, LLC

1030 Pearl St., $292,000, Harzel Enterprises, Inc., to Bradford Supply Company

47 Sand Creek Court, $117,500, Richard L. Brunner to Alexis D. Clift

59 Northland Drive, $55,000, Daniel L. O'Loughlin to Francis J. Tomaskovic, V

2957 Oakmont Drive, $319,900, Mark A. Montgomery to NAF Cash, LLC

4165 E. Park Lane, $185,000, Taylor Peterson and Valerie Wallace to Kelsey Hamilton and Earl D. Peifer

777 W. Cushing St., $10,000, Alfonso and Margaret Hodges to Jessie R. Bates

6605 Sherry Court, $275,000, Matthew Reid and Brittney Nicole Bruce to Channing M. Richter

3165 Fair Oaks Drive, $205,000, Joan Tinch, a widow by Michael Tinch, her Attorney-in-Fact to Kurtiss J. Ropel

3490 Jeanette Drive, $45,000, Mary E. Bingham to Clay David Pressley

4184 N. Cowgill Ave., $135,000, Debby Wells to Douglas Shane, Joseph Lynn and Marshall Shane Walston

450 N. Scovill Court, $169,900, Natalie Vergonet, Laurel Agan, Lowell Aaron Garrett, Curtis Garrett and Marva L. Davis to Carol A. and Steve R. Evans

3 Sun & Fun Court, $262,000, Michael A. and Sandra J. Lutz to Lincoln Land Illinois Land Trust No. 532023 date April 25, 2023

1060 W. Harrison Ave., $65,000 (office), Judith A. Morville to Chad and Lisa Hardy

2260 N. Wilder Ave., $128,500, David Cooper to Emily Steele

990 N. Sunup Court, $79,900, Susan M. Knapp, Henry J. and Ricky L. Kramer to Glenda, Clarence Hammond and Justin Corey

3990 E. Harrison Ave., $65,000 (business), Continental Carbonic Products, Inc. to Harrison Avenue Investment Properties, LLC

2891 Grove Court, $87,000, Sherrie L. Syfert to Tom and Kathy Billingsley

1421 W. Main St., $123,500, Danimal Holdings, LLC to Kyle Ryan

2670 S. Long Creek Road, $165,000, James G. and Patricia A. Bosler to Austin Beaulieu and Eryn Lane

917 E. Clay St., $30,000, Shane Allen Gant to Hui Wang

5 Crestview Drive, $55,000, Mackenzie Lotzgesell to Dara Geiser

2020 N. Charles St., $40,000, Millennium Properties Enterprises, LLC to Ivan Ruesta

6642 E. Firehouse Road, $139,900, Larry D. Jr. and Debra Ann Clayton to Rodney Herzner

233 S. Fairview Ave., $38,000, Lauren Leonforte Co., to Richard Vreeland

1323 E. Riverside Ave., $24,400, Sarah Copple to Griffin Riddle

406 S. Westdale Ave., $156,000, Robert L. and Peggy Jean Garrett to Gary F. Geisler

7330 E. High Meadows Lane, $21,500, Angela Thompson to Brent Perry

1400 W. Mound Road, $3,800,000 (apartments-units 80), Oakwood Apartments, LLC to Oakwood Harmony Housing LLC c/o Harmony Housing Advisors, Inc.

1654 E. Walnut St., $2,474, Coinwise 01, LLC to Milagros V. Mercado

1520 W. Olive St., $72,000, William D. Scott to Kyla Patton

363 E. Pierson Ave., $62,000, Ashley L. Johnson to Wilbert and Gina Taylor

5325 E. Firehouse Road, $172,000, Jonathan Perona to Elizabeth Ryder

38 N. Country Club Road, $130,000, Michael P. Heffernan to Scott S. Nichols

Argenta

450 N. Kenwood St., $115,000, Estate of Robert R. Millington to Bailey P. Benton

Blue Mound

201 Dunbar St., $85,000, Shannon Olinger to Darrin Peyton

Forsyth

791 Apache Drive, $209,900, Corey Thompson to Brandon M. Williams

1104 Clement Ave., $65,500, John F. Descaro to Bruce P. Washburn

429 S. Washington St., $204,000, Kevin Ross to Lim Tan Living Trust dated May 20, 2022

14 Lantern Lane, $175,000, David L. Fortner to Brad Scherer

500 Loma Drive, $80,000, Jean M. Weiscope tp Bradley Jesse

818 Phillip Circle, $310,000, Todd C. Davis to Aaron D. Friend

Macon

7754 Pleasant View Road, $180,000, Osbernville Grain Company to Jason W. and Michelle J. Brown

Maroa

1535 E. Hampshire Road, $130,000, Woodrow T. and Cheryl M. Agee to Ronda L. Smith

Mount Zion

955 N. Lima St., $23,000, Edward C. Hull to Benedict Properties, LLC

1425 N. Wildwood Drive, $159,900, Randy L. Robinson to Joseph B. Doolin

1510 August Hill Court, $287,000, Lori Starbody to Joseph Sidwell

1600 N. Wildwood Drive, $150,000, Jeremy Auten to Meredith M. Beard

925 N. Lima St., $7,500 (apartment-2 units), Edward and Yvonne Hull to Eric Hull

14 Buttonridge Court, $420,000, Terrence M. Graham and Amy L. Grant to Michael Lee and Mary Lou Wortman

332 Rolling Green Drive, $163,000, Steven and Cheryl Jacoby to Lucky Legrande

665 Antler Drive, $210,000, Aron Buttram to Jonathan and Ashley Perona

Niantic

454 E. North St., $110,000, The Estate of Kenneth Lee Lake, deceased to Jonathan B. Mooney

120 Buckles Drive, $150,000, Daniel Seago to Shandon Cummings

Oreana

406 N. East St., $199,500, Justin N. Brunner to Michael Harrison

Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder’s Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Decatur.