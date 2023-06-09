Decatur
3460 E. Orchard Drive, $73,500, Karen Doran to Tyler McCormick
7 Montgomery Place, $275,000, JMJM, LLC to Christopher Henkel
1818 Will Court, $147,500, Nancy Hoehne to Julie A. Tilton Magana Trust, dated Oct. 6, 2017
2956 N. Wilson Ave., $80,000, Bruce K. Cassell to Katie Christine Cassell
1445 E. Sedgwick St., $5,000, Barry Walter Bombal to Victor C. Robb
8205 Bentonville Road, $200,000, Julie A. Tilton Magana to Michael Gray
2741 S. Mount Zion Road, $125,000, Tabetha J. Frick to Anthony and Alexis Comer
144 S. Dennis Ave., $143,000, Robert Nichols to Keon Little
2469 E. Eldorado St., $20,000, Michael S. Maulberger to John Brandon Stegner
1034 W. Marietta St., $30,000, Vera Barnhart to Richard and Mary Neff
84 Oriole Drive, $16,500, Brenda A. Van Zandt to Joint and Revocable Trust of Steve E. and Tammy S. Halford dated Dec. 23, 2016
84 Oriole Drive, $16,500, Estate of Ronald L. Van Zandt to Joint and Revocable Trust of Steve E. and Tammy S. Halford dated Dec. 23, 2016
767 S. Maffit St., $30,000, Built to Last Realty, LLC to Erica Owens
2106 Hawthorne Drive, $147,000, Estate of Helen Wangrow, deceased to Marion C. Garner, Jr
2134 E. Dickenson Ave., $69,000, David and Gabrielle Wegmann to Shane Gant
611 S. Taylor Ave., $159,900, Eric J. Dawson to Edward Pacey and Colleen Hillyer
1383 W. Main St., $120,000, Home Again Properties, LLC to 2XKVQ, LLC
1030 Pearl St., $292,000, Harzel Enterprises, Inc., to Bradford Supply Company
47 Sand Creek Court, $117,500, Richard L. Brunner to Alexis D. Clift
59 Northland Drive, $55,000, Daniel L. O'Loughlin to Francis J. Tomaskovic, V
2957 Oakmont Drive, $319,900, Mark A. Montgomery to NAF Cash, LLC
4165 E. Park Lane, $185,000, Taylor Peterson and Valerie Wallace to Kelsey Hamilton and Earl D. Peifer
777 W. Cushing St., $10,000, Alfonso and Margaret Hodges to Jessie R. Bates
6605 Sherry Court, $275,000, Matthew Reid and Brittney Nicole Bruce to Channing M. Richter
3165 Fair Oaks Drive, $205,000, Joan Tinch, a widow by Michael Tinch, her Attorney-in-Fact to Kurtiss J. Ropel
3490 Jeanette Drive, $45,000, Mary E. Bingham to Clay David Pressley
4184 N. Cowgill Ave., $135,000, Debby Wells to Douglas Shane, Joseph Lynn and Marshall Shane Walston
450 N. Scovill Court, $169,900, Natalie Vergonet, Laurel Agan, Lowell Aaron Garrett, Curtis Garrett and Marva L. Davis to Carol A. and Steve R. Evans
3 Sun & Fun Court, $262,000, Michael A. and Sandra J. Lutz to Lincoln Land Illinois Land Trust No. 532023 date April 25, 2023
1060 W. Harrison Ave., $65,000 (office), Judith A. Morville to Chad and Lisa Hardy
2260 N. Wilder Ave., $128,500, David Cooper to Emily Steele
990 N. Sunup Court, $79,900, Susan M. Knapp, Henry J. and Ricky L. Kramer to Glenda, Clarence Hammond and Justin Corey
3990 E. Harrison Ave., $65,000 (business), Continental Carbonic Products, Inc. to Harrison Avenue Investment Properties, LLC
2891 Grove Court, $87,000, Sherrie L. Syfert to Tom and Kathy Billingsley
1421 W. Main St., $123,500, Danimal Holdings, LLC to Kyle Ryan
2670 S. Long Creek Road, $165,000, James G. and Patricia A. Bosler to Austin Beaulieu and Eryn Lane
917 E. Clay St., $30,000, Shane Allen Gant to Hui Wang
5 Crestview Drive, $55,000, Mackenzie Lotzgesell to Dara Geiser
2020 N. Charles St., $40,000, Millennium Properties Enterprises, LLC to Ivan Ruesta
6642 E. Firehouse Road, $139,900, Larry D. Jr. and Debra Ann Clayton to Rodney Herzner
233 S. Fairview Ave., $38,000, Lauren Leonforte Co., to Richard Vreeland
1323 E. Riverside Ave., $24,400, Sarah Copple to Griffin Riddle
406 S. Westdale Ave., $156,000, Robert L. and Peggy Jean Garrett to Gary F. Geisler
7330 E. High Meadows Lane, $21,500, Angela Thompson to Brent Perry
1400 W. Mound Road, $3,800,000 (apartments-units 80), Oakwood Apartments, LLC to Oakwood Harmony Housing LLC c/o Harmony Housing Advisors, Inc.
1654 E. Walnut St., $2,474, Coinwise 01, LLC to Milagros V. Mercado
1520 W. Olive St., $72,000, William D. Scott to Kyla Patton
363 E. Pierson Ave., $62,000, Ashley L. Johnson to Wilbert and Gina Taylor
5325 E. Firehouse Road, $172,000, Jonathan Perona to Elizabeth Ryder
38 N. Country Club Road, $130,000, Michael P. Heffernan to Scott S. Nichols
Argenta
450 N. Kenwood St., $115,000, Estate of Robert R. Millington to Bailey P. Benton
Blue Mound
201 Dunbar St., $85,000, Shannon Olinger to Darrin Peyton
Forsyth
791 Apache Drive, $209,900, Corey Thompson to Brandon M. Williams
1104 Clement Ave., $65,500, John F. Descaro to Bruce P. Washburn
429 S. Washington St., $204,000, Kevin Ross to Lim Tan Living Trust dated May 20, 2022
14 Lantern Lane, $175,000, David L. Fortner to Brad Scherer
500 Loma Drive, $80,000, Jean M. Weiscope tp Bradley Jesse
818 Phillip Circle, $310,000, Todd C. Davis to Aaron D. Friend
Macon
7754 Pleasant View Road, $180,000, Osbernville Grain Company to Jason W. and Michelle J. Brown
Maroa
1535 E. Hampshire Road, $130,000, Woodrow T. and Cheryl M. Agee to Ronda L. Smith
Mount Zion
955 N. Lima St., $23,000, Edward C. Hull to Benedict Properties, LLC
1425 N. Wildwood Drive, $159,900, Randy L. Robinson to Joseph B. Doolin
1510 August Hill Court, $287,000, Lori Starbody to Joseph Sidwell
1600 N. Wildwood Drive, $150,000, Jeremy Auten to Meredith M. Beard
925 N. Lima St., $7,500 (apartment-2 units), Edward and Yvonne Hull to Eric Hull
14 Buttonridge Court, $420,000, Terrence M. Graham and Amy L. Grant to Michael Lee and Mary Lou Wortman
332 Rolling Green Drive, $163,000, Steven and Cheryl Jacoby to Lucky Legrande
665 Antler Drive, $210,000, Aron Buttram to Jonathan and Ashley Perona
Niantic
454 E. North St., $110,000, The Estate of Kenneth Lee Lake, deceased to Jonathan B. Mooney
120 Buckles Drive, $150,000, Daniel Seago to Shandon Cummings
Oreana
406 N. East St., $199,500, Justin N. Brunner to Michael Harrison
***
Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder’s Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Decatur.