Decatur
1567 N. Water St., $32,000 (contract 2004), Clarence Pickering Jr. to Olga Apker
5445 Jeanair Drive, $92,000, Bradley Centola, Jr. to Kelly Gifford
628 E. McKinley Ave., $15,000, Robert and Gloria McMaigell to William and Sally Foley
2901 N. Woodford St., $175,000, Mark R. Brown to Tom Brinkoetter & Co., Realtors
646 W. Macon St., $55,000, United Property Leasing, LLC to LT Rentals, LLC
1449 N. Oakland Ave., $17,500, Andrew R. Hendrian to T&C Investment Properties, LLC
2471 N. Monroe St., $36,000, Brenda L. Knight to Hipolito L. Sanchez
1525 E. North Port Road, $103,000, Thomas G. Saunches to Devin E. Fields and Tyrese L. Barbee
1845 W. Waggoner St., $25,000, Stacey Wenskunas to Nicholas D. Weaver
6520 Daybrook Road, $30,000, Carol and Todd Havener to Derek Logan
1744 E. Clay St., $48,000, Stephen J. Carnahan to Sandra Yelovich
1679 W. Main St., $249,000, Jennifer Reed and Brook Paslay to Pamela L. Reynolds
6996 Field Stone Lane, $295,000, Dianna R. Cardwell to Katheryn D. Howley
464 Woodside Trail, $45,000, Paul and Nancy Holden to Kimberly Ann Smith
205 N. Waldorf St., $180,500 Dan L. and Pat Ellsworth to David L. and Cheryl Heady
1813 W. Hunt St., $71,500, Ryan E. Holler to Brit Miller
291 Michael Ave., $160,000, Michael Lipscomb to Aaron Glade
2651 Candlewood Place, $142,500, Timothy and Suzanne Logan to Emily West
1615 W. Ravina Park Road, $85,000, Justa Stanley to Mattias Wegman
2554 Redlich Court, $158,000, James M. Taylor to Heather Haughton
212 N. Westlawn Ave., $68,000, Leanne Fuchs nka Leanne Trostel to Mary E. Sederburg
Dalton City
5769 E. Andrews Street Road, $135,000, Hickory Point Bank & Trust as Trustee of the Davidson Generation-Skipping Trust to Colin Franklin
Macon
109 N. Front St., $30,000, Wendell S. Jones to Lewis Cook
***
Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder’s Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Decatur.