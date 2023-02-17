Decatur
2003 S. 32nd St., $45,000, Darla Stanford, Tonya Cummins, Mike and David Henry to Cole M. Quick
680 W. Grand Ave., $8,625, CJC Decatur, LLC to Glory McDonald
1665 N. 21st St., $175,000, Sadurbin Trucking, LLC to Campbell Trucking and Excavation, LLC
2116 Hoyt Court, $145,000, Rocky Albert Strohl to Hipolito Thayer Lopez
957 Montgomery Court, $107,000, Shanisha K. Matthews to Christopher Jones and Amy Poyhonen
1044 W. Main St., $77,000, Kerry R. Nielsen to Brian Emmett Zediker
682 N. Carolina Ave., $79,500, Michele Dixson to Erica L. Voelker
6 Seventh Drive, $69,500, Robert M. and Katie Eytchison to Kristi Breanna Adams
Macon
108 N. Wiles St., $50,000, Christopher Senger to Robert K. and Tina Macklin
Maroa
412 N. Wood St., $92,000, Tim Yoder to Dana Marie Barnhill
Mount Zion
605 Lawrence St., $30,000, Ingrid A. Cox to Robb-Ling, Inc.
564 Antler Drive, $136,000, Jenna R. Devore to Alexander Wright and Kristin McPike
Oakley
6226 Reas Bridge Road, $515,000, Macon County Development Group, LLC to Jordan Crist
***
Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder’s Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Decatur.