Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur
985 W. Main St., $10,000, Molly D. Calvert to Monroe and Ebony Porter
131 N. Dennis Ave., $86,500, Anthony A.E. Hodge to Aric Greenberg
4243 E. Glenwood Ave., $69,000, Triston Richardson to Joshua P. Crawford
1582 W. Forest Ave., $75,000, Naci Akyildiz to Tara A. Ragan
5775 Ocean Trail, $120,000, Estate of Geaneen L. Sowa, deceased c/o Zachary L. Sowa to James Thomas and Teresa Michelle Bradshaw
1253 Sedgwick St., $4,700, Macon County Sheriff to Jeremy A. Richardson
1318 W. Marietta St., $35,000, Macon County Sheriff to Jeremy A. Richardson
5619 Arrowhead Court, $100,000, Estate of Stephen D. Smith to Shirley Leevy
259 S. Lake Shore Drive, $108,000, Sean R. Kilker to Aaron R. and Donna Smith
2269 Yorkshire Drive, $97,000, Robert Scott and Tina Marie Spears to Tyler Jones
1335 Oak Park Drive, $75,000, Matthew Boleyn to Janet Binkley and David Strocher
3320 E. Wallace St., $77,500, Cecil D. and Karen S. Williams to Tiffany D. and John P. Schenkel
450 W. Macon St., $185,000, Apartments, Units 7, Off Duty Properties, LLC to Uproad Industries, LLC
404 Hackberry Drive, $135,000, Toby J. Streight to Ashly and Jamian Sr. Holder
1928 S. Lynnwood Drive, $90,000, The Estate of Helen D. Kingston to Robert C. Rimmel
710 W. Forest Ave., $98,000, Sheryl D. Hagan to Shibreh Smith
1505 S. 35th St., $130,500, Thomas and Barbara McKay to Russell and Jamie Snoke
2312 W. Center St., $30,500, Todd A. Roberts to Trevor Holden
1658 E. Moore St., $44,000, Terra J. Monkman to Faruk Akguc
3481 Fontenac Court, $104,900, Dale P. Ostrander to Jennifer S. Bingaman
1765 Moundford Court, $97,500, Estate of Grace V. Crisup, deceased to Jeffrey and Floral Dehm
1765 Moundford Court, $32,500, Janet M. Crisup to Jeffrey and Floral Dehm
1425 N. Dennis Ave., $12,000, Tiffany C. Cleary to Rock It Properties I, LLC
1343 N. Gullick Ave., $260,000, Rock It Properties I, LLC to Premium Investment Properties, Inc.
21 and 22 Sherry Court, $62,000, Matthew R. Kuzel and Theresa A. Kuzel
2269 E. Prairie Ave., $15,000, Marie Christine Gregory to Jonathan and Joseph Frazier
1424 N. Fairview Ave., $13,000, Jeffrey Chaney and James Hoiath, Jr. to Michael Lucas
625 E. Arlington Ave., $3,000, land only, Larry D. and Angee Baker, co-Trustees to Mark A. Tuttle
1615 Highland Court, $63,000, Leon Fornwalt to Farren Smith
1212 E. Lake Shore Drive, $84,750, Jeffrey A. Wilson, Executor to Anthony Jennings and Morgan Beal
5 Ewing Place, $92,500, David Gene Gordy and Margaret Martin to Lisa Savage
542 Maywood Court, $31,500, Ervin Lee and Angela Lee Barricklow Dawson to Luke Alan and Sarah McKenzie
2325 N. Longwood Drive, $165,900, David L. and Jacqueline A. Moffett to John W. Holliard
21 Ohio Drive, $90,500, Martha Cushman to Kylie K. Kingdon
888 W. Eldorado St., $1,900, New Vision Ministries, an Illinois not-for-profit corporation to The People of the State of Illinois, Department of Transportation
2921 Wasson Way, $97,000, Kathlyne Clanton to Peter R. Blackwell
7 Sandhill Drive, $200,000, Gregory L. and Victoria Bradley to Brian C. and Jodi Lockwood
4908 Stewart Drive, $123,000, Richard A. Robinson to Anna Webster
3750 Tulane Drive, $215,000, Joseph and Keely Jo Fiore to Andrew to Tiffani Lynch
Cerro Gordo
411 SE County Line Road, $55,000, Ron Houser to Edward Dean Yoder dba Yoder Farms Operators, LLC
Forsyth
207 Jack Lane, $315,000, Emilie Demun to Sarah J. Niederee
235 Ponderosa Drive, $155,000, Michele L. and Sarah Ann Thornton to Kelly M. Chaney
1209 Talon Lane, $447,500, Eric Alan and Abbey Jo Myers to Joao Augusto Paiano and Priscila Camargo Franco
Maroa
322 N. Oak St., $72,000, Reed William Sullivan to Tyler and Courtney Procarione
Mount Zion
755 Pearl Court, $270,000, Russell R. Snoke to David Martin
1130 Spitler Park Drive, $145,000, Dallin Knight to Anthony Hodge
Niantic
13929 W. Illipolis Road, $222,900, Scott B. Davis to Jed Stacey
Oakley
6227 E. Sarver Lane, $278,000, Sherry Smock to Andrew John Richardson
Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Decatur.