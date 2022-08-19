Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur

985 W. Main St., $10,000, Molly D. Calvert to Monroe and Ebony Porter

131 N. Dennis Ave., $86,500, Anthony A.E. Hodge to Aric Greenberg

4243 E. Glenwood Ave., $69,000, Triston Richardson to Joshua P. Crawford

1582 W. Forest Ave., $75,000, Naci Akyildiz to Tara A. Ragan

5775 Ocean Trail, $120,000, Estate of Geaneen L. Sowa, deceased c/o Zachary L. Sowa to James Thomas and Teresa Michelle Bradshaw

1253 Sedgwick St., $4,700, Macon County Sheriff to Jeremy A. Richardson

1318 W. Marietta St., $35,000, Macon County Sheriff to Jeremy A. Richardson

5619 Arrowhead Court, $100,000, Estate of Stephen D. Smith to Shirley Leevy

259 S. Lake Shore Drive, $108,000, Sean R. Kilker to Aaron R. and Donna Smith

2269 Yorkshire Drive, $97,000, Robert Scott and Tina Marie Spears to Tyler Jones

1335 Oak Park Drive, $75,000, Matthew Boleyn to Janet Binkley and David Strocher

3320 E. Wallace St., $77,500, Cecil D. and Karen S. Williams to Tiffany D. and John P. Schenkel

450 W. Macon St., $185,000, Apartments, Units 7, Off Duty Properties, LLC to Uproad Industries, LLC

404 Hackberry Drive, $135,000, Toby J. Streight to Ashly and Jamian Sr. Holder

1928 S. Lynnwood Drive, $90,000, The Estate of Helen D. Kingston to Robert C. Rimmel

710 W. Forest Ave., $98,000, Sheryl D. Hagan to Shibreh Smith

1505 S. 35th St., $130,500, Thomas and Barbara McKay to Russell and Jamie Snoke

2312 W. Center St., $30,500, Todd A. Roberts to Trevor Holden

1658 E. Moore St., $44,000, Terra J. Monkman to Faruk Akguc

3481 Fontenac Court, $104,900, Dale P. Ostrander to Jennifer S. Bingaman

1765 Moundford Court, $97,500, Estate of Grace V. Crisup, deceased to Jeffrey and Floral Dehm

1765 Moundford Court, $32,500, Janet M. Crisup to Jeffrey and Floral Dehm

1425 N. Dennis Ave., $12,000, Tiffany C. Cleary to Rock It Properties I, LLC

1343 N. Gullick Ave., $260,000, Rock It Properties I, LLC to Premium Investment Properties, Inc.

21 and 22 Sherry Court, $62,000, Matthew R. Kuzel and Theresa A. Kuzel

2269 E. Prairie Ave., $15,000, Marie Christine Gregory to Jonathan and Joseph Frazier

1424 N. Fairview Ave., $13,000, Jeffrey Chaney and James Hoiath, Jr. to Michael Lucas

625 E. Arlington Ave., $3,000, land only, Larry D. and Angee Baker, co-Trustees to Mark A. Tuttle

1615 Highland Court, $63,000, Leon Fornwalt to Farren Smith

1212 E. Lake Shore Drive, $84,750, Jeffrey A. Wilson, Executor to Anthony Jennings and Morgan Beal

5 Ewing Place, $92,500, David Gene Gordy and Margaret Martin to Lisa Savage

542 Maywood Court, $31,500, Ervin Lee and Angela Lee Barricklow Dawson to Luke Alan and Sarah McKenzie

2325 N. Longwood Drive, $165,900, David L. and Jacqueline A. Moffett to John W. Holliard

21 Ohio Drive, $90,500, Martha Cushman to Kylie K. Kingdon

888 W. Eldorado St., $1,900, New Vision Ministries, an Illinois not-for-profit corporation to The People of the State of Illinois, Department of Transportation

2921 Wasson Way, $97,000, Kathlyne Clanton to Peter R. Blackwell

7 Sandhill Drive, $200,000, Gregory L. and Victoria Bradley to Brian C. and Jodi Lockwood

4908 Stewart Drive, $123,000, Richard A. Robinson to Anna Webster

3750 Tulane Drive, $215,000, Joseph and Keely Jo Fiore to Andrew to Tiffani Lynch

Cerro Gordo

411 SE County Line Road, $55,000, Ron Houser to Edward Dean Yoder dba Yoder Farms Operators, LLC

Forsyth

207 Jack Lane, $315,000, Emilie Demun to Sarah J. Niederee

235 Ponderosa Drive, $155,000, Michele L. and Sarah Ann Thornton to Kelly M. Chaney

1209 Talon Lane, $447,500, Eric Alan and Abbey Jo Myers to Joao Augusto Paiano and Priscila Camargo Franco

Maroa

322 N. Oak St., $72,000, Reed William Sullivan to Tyler and Courtney Procarione

Mount Zion

755 Pearl Court, $270,000, Russell R. Snoke to David Martin

1130 Spitler Park Drive, $145,000, Dallin Knight to Anthony Hodge

Niantic

13929 W. Illipolis Road, $222,900, Scott B. Davis to Jed Stacey

Oakley

6227 E. Sarver Lane, $278,000, Sherry Smock to Andrew John Richardson

Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Decatur.