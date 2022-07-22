Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur
3150 St. Andrews Drive, $148,000, Judith L. Graham to Elizabeth Brooks
3151 S. St. Andrews Drive, $225,000, Ethan and Emily Simmons to Kyle A. and Amanda J. Weise
3972 N. Arthur Court, $130,000, John R. McKinney to John Daniel
1063 W. Aspen Trail, $18,000, Gerald E, Huck, as Trustee of the Gerald E. Huck Trust under declaration of Trust dated April 7, 1993 to James R. and Kathy Kramer
4764 Bentonville Road, $195,000, Melanie K. and Shaun W. Rapp to Mathew Duncan and Daphne Bollhorst
6440 Birchwood Lane, $320,000, WMS Trust dated Dec/ 17, 2015 to Stephen A. Kraus
Recommended for you…
Lot 25 Clearwater Shores, $24,000, Kent Pope Builders, LLC to Zachary R. Luka
1164 W. Cottage Hill Ave., $25,000, Delores M. Hack to Alvin and Melissa Cohen
635 Davis Court, $325,000, Woodridge USA Properties, L.P. to Brenda L. Mooney
836 W. Forest Ave., $59,900, Carol M. Sampson to Terrence Jackson
1665 W. Forest Ave., $65,500, Scott A. and Alicia Smith to CY N. and Cheryl Crawford
2374 W. Forest Ave., $94,900, Robyn A. Ploessl to Badcat Properties, LLC
2215 S. Franklin Street Road, $125,000, Sean D. and Tomi Ready to Roslyn Anderson
71 Glenview Drive, $77,750, Joanie L. Bloomfield, independent Administrator of the Estate of Lawrence E. Bloomfield to Alvin I. and Melissa Cohen
2820 Grove Court, $74,500, Marques Stewart to White Fence Properties, LLC
3422 Las Vegas St., $130,000, Jenny Kosiec to Crystal Sansoucie
1235 E. Logan St., $8,000, Elmer, Jacon, Danny and Wendy Webb to Lucille Mason
1977 W. Main St., $91,900, Heather L. Claypool nka Heather Spengler to Badcat Properties, LLC
1 Montgomery Place, $441,800, Robert Groesch and Shelly Stevens, as Trustees of the Groesch-Stevens Family Trust to Brent T. and Sara T. McHugh
57 Oriole Drive, $69,900, Judy D. Rodmaker to Tommy L. Mechtoldt
1586 E. Sedgwick St., $33,000, Pierce Holdings, LLC to Bruce and Julie Stolz
1352 W. Sunset Ave., $108,000, Brandon M. Tyler to Angela Mendenhall
1495 W. Sunset Ave., $135,000, Samuel Galewsky and Sandra Lindberg to Alicia Knudson
3715 E. Sydney Court, $198,000, Joseph D. and Karen Cycotte to Lea Stukins
1218 N. Taylor Ave., $30,000, Richard and Jillian Ellis to Dunam Properties, Inc.
845 N. Van Dyke St., $25,000, George David and Janice Kay Varner to Tyers L. Owens
1619 W. Waggoner St., $52,500, Dustin Bradshaw to Josh D. and Traci Manning
2502 E. William St., $77,000, Estate of Myrta C. Pound, deceased to Christopher and Christina Entler
2380 S. Windsor Road, $110,000, Julie S. Tuek and Scott Gaitros to Dustin M. Bradshaw
4027 Cambridge Drive, $90,000, Stephen A. Weston to Cortney Belong
2701 Cragston Place, $245,000, Jason and Holly Henderson to Matthew and Laura Moma
3169 Daisy Lane, $385,000, David W. and Megan Diefendorf to Jason and Holly Henderson
1995 N. Dennis Ave., $66,500, Julie Harbarger to Terry and Cindy Jones
2167 N. Dennis Ave., $20,000, Kristopher Thompson to Jeremy A. Richardson
2748 Deerpath Park Drive, $120,000, Jeffrey Crawley to Heather Hinton
3620 Dove Drive, $87,000, Kelly Williams Lane to Brett Paul Edwards and Ashley Morgan
2622 S. Forrest Green Drive, $114,000, Charles L. and Linda Willis to Olivia Brewer
630 Glen Oaks Drive, $300,000, Franklin J. Kenny c/o Janet Murray to Gen 8 Farms
31 Grays Lane, $45,000, Forrest J. Depeugh, Jr. to Taylor Peterson and Valerie Wallace
805 E. Johns Ave., $190,000, Flora Bank & Trust, as Trustee under a Trust Agreement dated Dec. 12, 1985, known as Trust Number 105 to City of Decatur
3420 W. Main St., $9,000, Kristopher Thompson to Jeremy A. Richardson
2852 Marcella Drive, $102,000, Bryant K. and Lisa R. Sanders to Joyce Warren
4650 N. MacArthur Road, $165,000, Estate of Nelso Cole, deceased to Tyra D. Pickens
2796 S. Mount Zion Road, $390,000, Rodney A. and Roseanna Wiegand to Matthew and Robin Riley
3324 Nancy Road, $125,000, Nicholas McLaughlin to Robert Jr. and Jacqueline Keathley
26 Ohio Drive, $105,000, Cynthia Doran to Brittney Lovings
E. Olive St., $1,500 (land/lot only), City of Decatur to Solid Rock Holdings, LLC
3955 E. Park Lane, $395,000, Dana Foran to Paul and Audrey Fleener
437 Powers Lane, $17,500, Christopher Bell to Keyes Investment, LLC
101 E. Prairie St., Unit 1, $575,000, 101 Prairie Street, LLC to 1289 Balboa, LLC
2320 E. Prairie St., $37,500, Marilyn Hicks, Trustee for SMJ Trust, dated Oct. 16, 1998 to Marissa and Sawyer Jackson-Donnell
2320 E. Prairie St., $53,000, Marissa and Sawyer Jackson-Donnell to Hannah Rea
2356 S. Richmond Road, $109,900, John Power to Jennifer June Danbury
26 Ridge Drive, $95,000, Prestige Property Investors, LLC to Nicholas Owens
1413 W. Riverview Ave., $135,000, Michael and Jenna Aesir to Leslie Betsko
2149 W. Riverview Ave., $80,000, Chad Stollenwerk to Shirley and David Sr. Hardin
4717 W. Rock Springs Road, $390,000, Blake A. and Kristin Noland to Zachary D. and Cassie Briggs
1341 W. Semor Drive, $80,000, Roger Pope, Sr. to Michael Brandon Hutton
6605 Sherry Court, $205,000, Michael R. and Shari Bruce to Matthew Reid and Brittney Nicole Bruce
37 1st South Shores Ave., $64,000, Amy J. Evans to Robert and Kimberly Rimmel
203 S. Sunnyside Road, $9,000, Kristopher Thomson to Jeremy Richardson
145 N. Taylor Ave., $97,400, Brock R. Thoms to Carissa D. Smith
2206 S. Taylor Road, $84,900, Joshua Ray to Hannah Elliott
3335 S. Taylor Road, $200,000, Gloria Ann Kater to Amy D. Trussell
1125 Veech Lane, $152,000, Kelly Dunakey to Claudia C. Herbst
475 N. Virginia Ave., $7,000, Kristopher Thompson to Jeremy A. Richardson
718 Weaver Road, $223,000, James R. and Kathy Kramer to Danny Conaway
1191 N. Westlawn Ave., $60,000, Vickie L. and Linda Lou Morrisett to Emily J. Fraser
3115 Wheatland Road, $135,000, Jeffrey Allen Deemer to Michael S. Maulberger
1810 S. Windsor Court, $104,900, Vanessa C. Wood to Johnny Hostetler
2120 E. Wood St., $20,000, Andrew R. Hendrian to Peggy J. Trimuel
330 N. 23rd St., $26,000, Norma J. Hickenbottom, as Trustee of the Norma J. Hickenbottom Trust Agreement dated Feb. 24, 2010 to Brenda Bowers
169 S. 44th St., $240,000, Jean S. Harner to KATCAL, LLC
Argenta
171 N. Kenwood St., $165,000, Cory D. and Hannah White to Christopher and Renee Stamper
400 N. North St., $225,000, Kenneth K. and Sarah Smith to Cory and Hannah White
Blue Mound
309 Seiberling St., $20,000, Lynnette Shasteen to Hendrian 401K
Forsyth
526 Will Lane, $445,000, Mark J. Wenda to Kamal Indravadan Kadakia
160 W. Hickory Point Road, $48,000, Oliver Johnson to Joshua Johnson
270/320 Lea Lane, $375,000, William D. and Kari L. Smith to Charles C. and Traci L. Sturts
440 Loma Drive, $186,500, Sarah Welch to Nicholas McLaughlin
723 Stevens Creek Blvd., $363,000, Randy S. Taylor to Jacob Welch
Lovington
Coffee Pot Road, $30,000 (Land/lot only), Janine Hansbrough to Pleasant Family Farms LLC
Macon
6525 Nevada Road, $175,000, Micah Sheppard to Cynthia A. Doran
Maroa
222 S. Locust St., $55,100, Macon County Sheriff to Hendrian 401K
404 Sycamore St., $327,500, Danny C. Conaway to Misty Vance
Mount Zion
105 Casa Park Drive, $100,000, Lewis Rental Properties, LLC to Mount Zion Auto Service LLC
510 Park Drive, 46,000, Edward Adam and Sadie Erin Morris to Matt Wolter
Niantic
264 W. Lewis St., $25,000, Chester and Marilyn Provines to Denise Puckett
239 S. Main St., $175,000, Kenneth D. Greenwell to Cori Elder
Oreana
111 & 113 W. Bower St., $12,500, Ian C. Frees to Logan Properties Management, LLC
Kirby Road, $10,000 (Land/lot only), Dennis D. Ballinger to Anthony S. Bennett
Warrensburg
7036 N. Lincoln Memorial Pkwy., $130,000, Francis W. Figura to John W. R. Donaldson
***
Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Decatur.