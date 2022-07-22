Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur

3150 St. Andrews Drive, $148,000, Judith L. Graham to Elizabeth Brooks

3151 S. St. Andrews Drive, $225,000, Ethan and Emily Simmons to Kyle A. and Amanda J. Weise

3972 N. Arthur Court, $130,000, John R. McKinney to John Daniel

1063 W. Aspen Trail, $18,000, Gerald E, Huck, as Trustee of the Gerald E. Huck Trust under declaration of Trust dated April 7, 1993 to James R. and Kathy Kramer

4764 Bentonville Road, $195,000, Melanie K. and Shaun W. Rapp to Mathew Duncan and Daphne Bollhorst

6440 Birchwood Lane, $320,000, WMS Trust dated Dec/ 17, 2015 to Stephen A. Kraus

Lot 25 Clearwater Shores, $24,000, Kent Pope Builders, LLC to Zachary R. Luka

1164 W. Cottage Hill Ave., $25,000, Delores M. Hack to Alvin and Melissa Cohen

635 Davis Court, $325,000, Woodridge USA Properties, L.P. to Brenda L. Mooney

836 W. Forest Ave., $59,900, Carol M. Sampson to Terrence Jackson

1665 W. Forest Ave., $65,500, Scott A. and Alicia Smith to CY N. and Cheryl Crawford

2374 W. Forest Ave., $94,900, Robyn A. Ploessl to Badcat Properties, LLC

2215 S. Franklin Street Road, $125,000, Sean D. and Tomi Ready to Roslyn Anderson

71 Glenview Drive, $77,750, Joanie L. Bloomfield, independent Administrator of the Estate of Lawrence E. Bloomfield to Alvin I. and Melissa Cohen

2820 Grove Court, $74,500, Marques Stewart to White Fence Properties, LLC

3422 Las Vegas St., $130,000, Jenny Kosiec to Crystal Sansoucie

1235 E. Logan St., $8,000, Elmer, Jacon, Danny and Wendy Webb to Lucille Mason

1977 W. Main St., $91,900, Heather L. Claypool nka Heather Spengler to Badcat Properties, LLC

1 Montgomery Place, $441,800, Robert Groesch and Shelly Stevens, as Trustees of the Groesch-Stevens Family Trust to Brent T. and Sara T. McHugh

57 Oriole Drive, $69,900, Judy D. Rodmaker to Tommy L. Mechtoldt

1586 E. Sedgwick St., $33,000, Pierce Holdings, LLC to Bruce and Julie Stolz

1352 W. Sunset Ave., $108,000, Brandon M. Tyler to Angela Mendenhall

1495 W. Sunset Ave., $135,000, Samuel Galewsky and Sandra Lindberg to Alicia Knudson

3715 E. Sydney Court, $198,000, Joseph D. and Karen Cycotte to Lea Stukins

1218 N. Taylor Ave., $30,000, Richard and Jillian Ellis to Dunam Properties, Inc.

845 N. Van Dyke St., $25,000, George David and Janice Kay Varner to Tyers L. Owens

1619 W. Waggoner St., $52,500, Dustin Bradshaw to Josh D. and Traci Manning

2502 E. William St., $77,000, Estate of Myrta C. Pound, deceased to Christopher and Christina Entler

2380 S. Windsor Road, $110,000, Julie S. Tuek and Scott Gaitros to Dustin M. Bradshaw

4027 Cambridge Drive, $90,000, Stephen A. Weston to Cortney Belong

2701 Cragston Place, $245,000, Jason and Holly Henderson to Matthew and Laura Moma

3169 Daisy Lane, $385,000, David W. and Megan Diefendorf to Jason and Holly Henderson

1995 N. Dennis Ave., $66,500, Julie Harbarger to Terry and Cindy Jones

2167 N. Dennis Ave., $20,000, Kristopher Thompson to Jeremy A. Richardson

2748 Deerpath Park Drive, $120,000, Jeffrey Crawley to Heather Hinton

3620 Dove Drive, $87,000, Kelly Williams Lane to Brett Paul Edwards and Ashley Morgan

2622 S. Forrest Green Drive, $114,000, Charles L. and Linda Willis to Olivia Brewer

630 Glen Oaks Drive, $300,000, Franklin J. Kenny c/o Janet Murray to Gen 8 Farms

31 Grays Lane, $45,000, Forrest J. Depeugh, Jr. to Taylor Peterson and Valerie Wallace

805 E. Johns Ave., $190,000, Flora Bank & Trust, as Trustee under a Trust Agreement dated Dec. 12, 1985, known as Trust Number 105 to City of Decatur

3420 W. Main St., $9,000, Kristopher Thompson to Jeremy A. Richardson

2852 Marcella Drive, $102,000, Bryant K. and Lisa R. Sanders to Joyce Warren

4650 N. MacArthur Road, $165,000, Estate of Nelso Cole, deceased to Tyra D. Pickens

2796 S. Mount Zion Road, $390,000, Rodney A. and Roseanna Wiegand to Matthew and Robin Riley

3324 Nancy Road, $125,000, Nicholas McLaughlin to Robert Jr. and Jacqueline Keathley

26 Ohio Drive, $105,000, Cynthia Doran to Brittney Lovings

E. Olive St., $1,500 (land/lot only), City of Decatur to Solid Rock Holdings, LLC

3955 E. Park Lane, $395,000, Dana Foran to Paul and Audrey Fleener

437 Powers Lane, $17,500, Christopher Bell to Keyes Investment, LLC

101 E. Prairie St., Unit 1, $575,000, 101 Prairie Street, LLC to 1289 Balboa, LLC

2320 E. Prairie St., $37,500, Marilyn Hicks, Trustee for SMJ Trust, dated Oct. 16, 1998 to Marissa and Sawyer Jackson-Donnell

2320 E. Prairie St., $53,000, Marissa and Sawyer Jackson-Donnell to Hannah Rea

2356 S. Richmond Road, $109,900, John Power to Jennifer June Danbury

26 Ridge Drive, $95,000, Prestige Property Investors, LLC to Nicholas Owens

1413 W. Riverview Ave., $135,000, Michael and Jenna Aesir to Leslie Betsko

2149 W. Riverview Ave., $80,000, Chad Stollenwerk to Shirley and David Sr. Hardin

4717 W. Rock Springs Road, $390,000, Blake A. and Kristin Noland to Zachary D. and Cassie Briggs

1341 W. Semor Drive, $80,000, Roger Pope, Sr. to Michael Brandon Hutton

6605 Sherry Court, $205,000, Michael R. and Shari Bruce to Matthew Reid and Brittney Nicole Bruce

37 1st South Shores Ave., $64,000, Amy J. Evans to Robert and Kimberly Rimmel

203 S. Sunnyside Road, $9,000, Kristopher Thomson to Jeremy Richardson

145 N. Taylor Ave., $97,400, Brock R. Thoms to Carissa D. Smith

2206 S. Taylor Road, $84,900, Joshua Ray to Hannah Elliott

3335 S. Taylor Road, $200,000, Gloria Ann Kater to Amy D. Trussell

1125 Veech Lane, $152,000, Kelly Dunakey to Claudia C. Herbst

475 N. Virginia Ave., $7,000, Kristopher Thompson to Jeremy A. Richardson

718 Weaver Road, $223,000, James R. and Kathy Kramer to Danny Conaway

1191 N. Westlawn Ave., $60,000, Vickie L. and Linda Lou Morrisett to Emily J. Fraser

3115 Wheatland Road, $135,000, Jeffrey Allen Deemer to Michael S. Maulberger

1810 S. Windsor Court, $104,900, Vanessa C. Wood to Johnny Hostetler

2120 E. Wood St., $20,000, Andrew R. Hendrian to Peggy J. Trimuel

330 N. 23rd St., $26,000, Norma J. Hickenbottom, as Trustee of the Norma J. Hickenbottom Trust Agreement dated Feb. 24, 2010 to Brenda Bowers

169 S. 44th St., $240,000, Jean S. Harner to KATCAL, LLC

Argenta

171 N. Kenwood St., $165,000, Cory D. and Hannah White to Christopher and Renee Stamper

400 N. North St., $225,000, Kenneth K. and Sarah Smith to Cory and Hannah White

Blue Mound

309 Seiberling St., $20,000, Lynnette Shasteen to Hendrian 401K

Forsyth

526 Will Lane, $445,000, Mark J. Wenda to Kamal Indravadan Kadakia

160 W. Hickory Point Road, $48,000, Oliver Johnson to Joshua Johnson

270/320 Lea Lane, $375,000, William D. and Kari L. Smith to Charles C. and Traci L. Sturts

440 Loma Drive, $186,500, Sarah Welch to Nicholas McLaughlin

723 Stevens Creek Blvd., $363,000, Randy S. Taylor to Jacob Welch

Lovington

Coffee Pot Road, $30,000 (Land/lot only), Janine Hansbrough to Pleasant Family Farms LLC

Macon

6525 Nevada Road, $175,000, Micah Sheppard to Cynthia A. Doran

Maroa

222 S. Locust St., $55,100, Macon County Sheriff to Hendrian 401K

404 Sycamore St., $327,500, Danny C. Conaway to Misty Vance

Mount Zion

105 Casa Park Drive, $100,000, Lewis Rental Properties, LLC to Mount Zion Auto Service LLC

510 Park Drive, 46,000, Edward Adam and Sadie Erin Morris to Matt Wolter

Niantic

264 W. Lewis St., $25,000, Chester and Marilyn Provines to Denise Puckett

239 S. Main St., $175,000, Kenneth D. Greenwell to Cori Elder

Oreana

111 & 113 W. Bower St., $12,500, Ian C. Frees to Logan Properties Management, LLC

Kirby Road, $10,000 (Land/lot only), Dennis D. Ballinger to Anthony S. Bennett

Warrensburg

7036 N. Lincoln Memorial Pkwy., $130,000, Francis W. Figura to John W. R. Donaldson

Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Decatur.