Decatur
1350 W. Waggoner St., $50,000, Eyspshs Salutions, LLC to Larry and Santia Butler
1636 E. Cleveland Road, $37,796, US Bank Trust National Association to D.A.N. Joint Venture II, a Limited Partnership
405 S. Linden Ave., $162,000, Christopher Paul Harrison to Derek Smith
1812 S. Richmond Court, $96,000, Dena Creek to David J. and Cynthia Kates
2307 Baker Drive, $92,500, Brock A. Force to Austen R. Winter
1538 W. Grand Ave., $11,500, Ronald E. Bilyeu to Warner Holdings LLC
11 Ridge Ave., $120,000, Ivan H. and Hazel M. Wood to Brock McQueen
2180 E. Lincoln Ave., $25,000, Eric Davis to David Contracting, LLC
1321 E. Logan St., $15,000, Eric Davis to David Contracting, LLC
657 W. Main St., $232,000, Walsh Property Services, LLC to Happy To Be Home, Inc.
1677 W. Olive St., $5,000, Claude L. Bradshaw to No Pay No Stay, manager
1808 N. 34th St., $83,000, Fannie Mae a/k/a Federal National Mortgage Association to Savanah Weaber and Joseph Kretsinge
678 Crestline Drive, $210,000, Brandie Jones to Constance Taylor and Isaac Akil Wilson
441 E. Kenwood Ave., $61,500, Michele L. Camp to Matthew P. Wolter
1745 Illini Drive, $175,000, Allan P. and Donna Land White to Wayne and Willie Hines
2230 W. Ravina Park Land, $104,000, Rollie Brubaker to Jon Thaxton
3825 E. Cerro Gordo St., $15,000, The Estate of Patricia A. Buchanan by William West Independent Administrator to Ryan Barbieri
12 East Drive, $67,500, Stephanie Ann Dodson to Brian K. Chandler
2237 Appletree Lane, $133,000, Shelby N. Hurley and Christopher Hagood to Randall and Kathryn Trussell
205 N. Country Club Road, $121,102, G. Patton Penhallegon to James R. and Nancy Andrews
4662 Havenwood Drive, $240,000, Curtis L. Welch to Richard Brunner
36 N. Greenridge Drive, $175,000, The Clifford R. Bruce, Sr and Mary Sue Bruce Trust Agreement dated Jan. 30, 2015 to Mary E. Iberg
370 N. Timberlake Court, $27,500, Herbert T J and Paulette Jackson Jr. to Douglas R. and Chris E. Yearta
2063 N. Charles St., $30,000, 1600 Willow LLC to Nationwide Community Revitalization, LLC
526 N. Carolina Ave., $78,500, Jessica St. Pierre to QSE Holdings, LLC
2324 E. Clay St., $30,000, Russell E. Shobe to Travis Walton
1552 Home Park Ave., $142,000, James S. Edwards to Charmaine Stamps
366 W. Prairie Ave., $67,000, Timothy H. and Jessica Davis to Chitac Properties, LLC
1402 W. Marietta St., $81,100, Deborah E. Smith to Nicole V. Kotty
2999 Parkway Drive, $352,500, Peter and Mary Paulin to Omarion Properties, LLC
8495 Lehman Road, $174,000, BGRS Relocation Inc., to Ryan Gillis
8995 Lehman Road, $174,000, Peter Brown to BGRS Relocation, Inc.
2026 N. Edward St., $19,000, Phillip J. Gehrken to Ronnie Keys
1651 W. Leafland Ave., $30,000, Phillip J. Gehrken to Lincoln Land Illinois Land
Lot 1 of Greenfield Addition, $75,000, Kevin Greenfield to Long Creek Leasing
853 E. Whitmer St., $25,000, Eileen D. Mixon to Rolanda L. McGee
600-666 E. Wabash Ave., $326,480, Arendovich Investments, Inc to Advantage Automation Midwest, Inc.
3751 N. Woodford St., $800,000, Parks Properties Illinois LLC, Series #1 to Woodmound Center, Inc
4335 W. Main St., $490,000, James Winfield Johnson Trust to Parks Properties Series #5
1285 N. Bender Road, $296,000, West Point Properties, LLC to Cathy A. Goldsmith
131 Point Bluff Drive, $115,000, Ray A. Clark to Jourdan Pearce
2525 E. Brooks Drive, $142,000, Dennis Drew to Tony Cobb
1544 E. North Port Road, $84,000, Willie Lou Young to Michael Walker
Argenta
11781 N. Route 48, $500,000, Lesa D. Westerman to James Winfield Johnson Trustee
Blue Mound
121 Sunnyside Drive, $158,778, Michael J. Weybright to Noland Farms, Inc
309 S. Jackson St., $75,000, Robert and Linda Hancock to Michael Waters
145 Sunnyside Drive, $108,000, Aaron Patrick Wolfer to Noland Farms, Inc
Niantic
473 S. Lincoln Memorial Parkway, $200,000, Parks Properties, LLC Series #5 to Evans Capital LLC
Mount Zion
7249 Jeffrey Drive, $50,000, Illinois Land Restoration and Stewardship, LLC to Charles G. Crist
160 Carrington Ave., $371,000, Zachary D. Wakeland to Gary J. Londo
610 Fawn Court, $142,500, Diane K. Harmon to Tara Ostlund
1130 Del Scott Court, $177,000, Jeanna I. Kramer to Bradly Evenson
935 Kirk Drive, $144,500, Declaration of Common Trust of Bruce and Barbara Barber dated Jan. 16, 2013 to Dennis Cole Garmon
220 N. State Route 121, $113,000, J&L Real Properties LLC Route 121 Series to W A Holdings LLC
1305 E. Ashland Ave., $549,000, Danny D. Coykendall Jr. to Zachary Wakeland
Oreana
308 W. Bower St., $67,900, Rebecca Perrin to David L. Boeh
Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder’s Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Decatur.