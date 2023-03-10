Decatur

1350 W. Waggoner St., $50,000, Eyspshs Salutions, LLC to Larry and Santia Butler

1636 E. Cleveland Road, $37,796, US Bank Trust National Association to D.A.N. Joint Venture II, a Limited Partnership

405 S. Linden Ave., $162,000, Christopher Paul Harrison to Derek Smith

1812 S. Richmond Court, $96,000, Dena Creek to David J. and Cynthia Kates

2307 Baker Drive, $92,500, Brock A. Force to Austen R. Winter

1538 W. Grand Ave., $11,500, Ronald E. Bilyeu to Warner Holdings LLC

11 Ridge Ave., $120,000, Ivan H. and Hazel M. Wood to Brock McQueen

2180 E. Lincoln Ave., $25,000, Eric Davis to David Contracting, LLC

1321 E. Logan St., $15,000, Eric Davis to David Contracting, LLC

657 W. Main St., $232,000, Walsh Property Services, LLC to Happy To Be Home, Inc.

1677 W. Olive St., $5,000, Claude L. Bradshaw to No Pay No Stay, manager

1808 N. 34th St., $83,000, Fannie Mae a/k/a Federal National Mortgage Association to Savanah Weaber and Joseph Kretsinge

678 Crestline Drive, $210,000, Brandie Jones to Constance Taylor and Isaac Akil Wilson

441 E. Kenwood Ave., $61,500, Michele L. Camp to Matthew P. Wolter

1745 Illini Drive, $175,000, Allan P. and Donna Land White to Wayne and Willie Hines

2230 W. Ravina Park Land, $104,000, Rollie Brubaker to Jon Thaxton

3825 E. Cerro Gordo St., $15,000, The Estate of Patricia A. Buchanan by William West Independent Administrator to Ryan Barbieri

12 East Drive, $67,500, Stephanie Ann Dodson to Brian K. Chandler

2237 Appletree Lane, $133,000, Shelby N. Hurley and Christopher Hagood to Randall and Kathryn Trussell

205 N. Country Club Road, $121,102, G. Patton Penhallegon to James R. and Nancy Andrews

4662 Havenwood Drive, $240,000, Curtis L. Welch to Richard Brunner

36 N. Greenridge Drive, $175,000, The Clifford R. Bruce, Sr and Mary Sue Bruce Trust Agreement dated Jan. 30, 2015 to Mary E. Iberg

370 N. Timberlake Court, $27,500, Herbert T J and Paulette Jackson Jr. to Douglas R. and Chris E. Yearta

2063 N. Charles St., $30,000, 1600 Willow LLC to Nationwide Community Revitalization, LLC

526 N. Carolina Ave., $78,500, Jessica St. Pierre to QSE Holdings, LLC

2324 E. Clay St., $30,000, Russell E. Shobe to Travis Walton

1552 Home Park Ave., $142,000, James S. Edwards to Charmaine Stamps

366 W. Prairie Ave., $67,000, Timothy H. and Jessica Davis to Chitac Properties, LLC

1402 W. Marietta St., $81,100, Deborah E. Smith to Nicole V. Kotty

2999 Parkway Drive, $352,500, Peter and Mary Paulin to Omarion Properties, LLC

8495 Lehman Road, $174,000, BGRS Relocation Inc., to Ryan Gillis

8995 Lehman Road, $174,000, Peter Brown to BGRS Relocation, Inc.

2026 N. Edward St., $19,000, Phillip J. Gehrken to Ronnie Keys

1651 W. Leafland Ave., $30,000, Phillip J. Gehrken to Lincoln Land Illinois Land

Lot 1 of Greenfield Addition, $75,000, Kevin Greenfield to Long Creek Leasing

853 E. Whitmer St., $25,000, Eileen D. Mixon to Rolanda L. McGee

600-666 E. Wabash Ave., $326,480, Arendovich Investments, Inc to Advantage Automation Midwest, Inc.

3751 N. Woodford St., $800,000, Parks Properties Illinois LLC, Series #1 to Woodmound Center, Inc

4335 W. Main St., $490,000, James Winfield Johnson Trust to Parks Properties Series #5

1285 N. Bender Road, $296,000, West Point Properties, LLC to Cathy A. Goldsmith

131 Point Bluff Drive, $115,000, Ray A. Clark to Jourdan Pearce

2525 E. Brooks Drive, $142,000, Dennis Drew to Tony Cobb

1544 E. North Port Road, $84,000, Willie Lou Young to Michael Walker

Argenta

11781 N. Route 48, $500,000, Lesa D. Westerman to James Winfield Johnson Trustee

Blue Mound

121 Sunnyside Drive, $158,778, Michael J. Weybright to Noland Farms, Inc

309 S. Jackson St., $75,000, Robert and Linda Hancock to Michael Waters

145 Sunnyside Drive, $108,000, Aaron Patrick Wolfer to Noland Farms, Inc

Niantic

473 S. Lincoln Memorial Parkway, $200,000, Parks Properties, LLC Series #5 to Evans Capital LLC

Mount Zion

7249 Jeffrey Drive, $50,000, Illinois Land Restoration and Stewardship, LLC to Charles G. Crist

160 Carrington Ave., $371,000, Zachary D. Wakeland to Gary J. Londo

610 Fawn Court, $142,500, Diane K. Harmon to Tara Ostlund

1130 Del Scott Court, $177,000, Jeanna I. Kramer to Bradly Evenson

935 Kirk Drive, $144,500, Declaration of Common Trust of Bruce and Barbara Barber dated Jan. 16, 2013 to Dennis Cole Garmon

220 N. State Route 121, $113,000, J&L Real Properties LLC Route 121 Series to W A Holdings LLC

1305 E. Ashland Ave., $549,000, Danny D. Coykendall Jr. to Zachary Wakeland

Oreana

308 W. Bower St., $67,900, Rebecca Perrin to David L. Boeh

***

Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder’s Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Decatur.