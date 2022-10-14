 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Real estate transfers

Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur   

30 W. Westway Drive, $112,500, Ryan Stuart to Blake Cook 

623 Cove Court, $190,000,, Edward D. Yoder to Cindy Grabowski

4151 Washburn St., $31,960, Estate of Debra Lynn Johnson, deceased to Gary L. Maxey

1137 N. University Ave., $63,000, Chad and Michelle Cornett to Isiah Welch

1045 W. Center St., $11,000, Sandra Kay Severe to Denis Jakubovskij

3804 N. Cowgill Ave., $110,000, Donnie D. Tatum to Laci D. Abdullah 

4524 Wicker Drive, $127,000, Mary L. West to Kate E. McCray

1318 W. Marietta St., $79,900, Jeremy Richardson to Curtis J. and Zachary S. Ison

701 N. Van Dyke St., $185,000, Jefferson Hunt Properties, Inc., SHOP 701, LLC

609 W. Forest Ave., $42,000, Blair Waller to Six Investment, LLC 

2530 Lake Reunion Pkwy, $72,000, Lincoln Land Illinois Land Trust, Britt Brown, as trustee under the provisions of a certain Trust Agreement dated Sept. 12, 2014, Trust No. 2530

2001 N. Water St., $103,000, Mid-Illini Property Group, LLC to Mohammed Sami Akram

235 S. 20th St., $45,000, Brick by Brick Company Management LLC to Sean Mosby 

1433 Masters Lane, $125,000, Jess D. Hite Living Trust, dated Dec. 19, 2020 to Cole Babcock

505 S. 17th St., $1,500, Irene Jordan Trustee to Tyrene Green

215 Bell St., $66,000, Brian Kirk to Cullam Springs Holdings, LLC

790 Antler Drive, $225,000, James Camerer to Levi Peterson 

248 Drexel Court, $159,900, Dennis Drew to Lori Fyke 

473 Timber Drive, $137,500, Lynnette Sue Oye to Jacob Hunter and Katrina Quillen

1809 W. Forest Ave., $52,000, David T. and Mary Gendry to J. Jeffrey Broderick

1803 W. Forest Ave., $50,000, David T. and Mary Gendry to J. Jeffrey Broderick

3602 E. Bering St., $40,000, Todd M. Eades to XL Building, LLC

514 Berry Drive, $177,777, Richard Lee, Linda Lea, Barbara Sue Sims and Debra Joann Bowman to Gary Buenting 

135 Southland Drive, $60,000, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Amy L. Tatum and Keyara C. Bullock

1175 E. Conduit St., 1644 E. Hickory St., 1560 E. Locust St., 1711 E. Main St., 1946 E. North St., 2349 E. Prairie St., 1752 E. William St., 1859 E. William St., 2052 E. William St., 2050 E. Wood St., $75,0001, Macon County Sheriff to D'Orazio Equity Properties LLC, Series: Decatur

2501 E. Eldorado St., $52,000, Michael Scott and Kelly Jo Taylor to Macon County Development Group, LLC 

1595 W. Main St., $105,000, Zachary A. Culp to Ronald L. Clark 

1251 Jennell Drive, $173,500, Curtis E. Gates to Parker M. Nichols 

1010 N. Church St., $12,500, Lura Henison to John Moore

Argenta

135 E. Prairie St., $85,000, Lorilyn Howie-Kipphut to Three Juniper Dragons, LLC

155 E. Walnut St., $53,000, Jeremy R. Sims to Robert C. Barton 

Maroa

227 N. Mary Court, $89,500, Timothy A. Brelsfoard to Austin Baker and Destiny Schlesinger

126 S. Elm St., $600,000, Robert Griffin to Maroa Capital, LLC

409 E. Lincoln St., $40,000, Kathy L. Sharp to BCK Rentals, LLC

Mount Zion 

720 Kirk Drive, $100,000, John P. Clifford to Charles Claypool 

12 Alexander Court, $329,900, Andrew Michael Rummer to Cartus Financial Corporation 

Warrensburg

13 Redlick Court, $158,900, Jason Nihiser to Scottie Allen Bons

***

Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Dec.

Tags

