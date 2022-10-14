Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur
30 W. Westway Drive, $112,500, Ryan Stuart to Blake Cook
623 Cove Court, $190,000,, Edward D. Yoder to Cindy Grabowski
4151 Washburn St., $31,960, Estate of Debra Lynn Johnson, deceased to Gary L. Maxey
1137 N. University Ave., $63,000, Chad and Michelle Cornett to Isiah Welch
1045 W. Center St., $11,000, Sandra Kay Severe to Denis Jakubovskij
3804 N. Cowgill Ave., $110,000, Donnie D. Tatum to Laci D. Abdullah
4524 Wicker Drive, $127,000, Mary L. West to Kate E. McCray
1318 W. Marietta St., $79,900, Jeremy Richardson to Curtis J. and Zachary S. Ison
701 N. Van Dyke St., $185,000, Jefferson Hunt Properties, Inc., SHOP 701, LLC
609 W. Forest Ave., $42,000, Blair Waller to Six Investment, LLC
2530 Lake Reunion Pkwy, $72,000, Lincoln Land Illinois Land Trust, Britt Brown, as trustee under the provisions of a certain Trust Agreement dated Sept. 12, 2014, Trust No. 2530
2001 N. Water St., $103,000, Mid-Illini Property Group, LLC to Mohammed Sami Akram
235 S. 20th St., $45,000, Brick by Brick Company Management LLC to Sean Mosby
1433 Masters Lane, $125,000, Jess D. Hite Living Trust, dated Dec. 19, 2020 to Cole Babcock
505 S. 17th St., $1,500, Irene Jordan Trustee to Tyrene Green
215 Bell St., $66,000, Brian Kirk to Cullam Springs Holdings, LLC
790 Antler Drive, $225,000, James Camerer to Levi Peterson
248 Drexel Court, $159,900, Dennis Drew to Lori Fyke
473 Timber Drive, $137,500, Lynnette Sue Oye to Jacob Hunter and Katrina Quillen
1809 W. Forest Ave., $52,000, David T. and Mary Gendry to J. Jeffrey Broderick
1803 W. Forest Ave., $50,000, David T. and Mary Gendry to J. Jeffrey Broderick
3602 E. Bering St., $40,000, Todd M. Eades to XL Building, LLC
514 Berry Drive, $177,777, Richard Lee, Linda Lea, Barbara Sue Sims and Debra Joann Bowman to Gary Buenting
135 Southland Drive, $60,000, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Amy L. Tatum and Keyara C. Bullock
1175 E. Conduit St., 1644 E. Hickory St., 1560 E. Locust St., 1711 E. Main St., 1946 E. North St., 2349 E. Prairie St., 1752 E. William St., 1859 E. William St., 2052 E. William St., 2050 E. Wood St., $75,0001, Macon County Sheriff to D'Orazio Equity Properties LLC, Series: Decatur
2501 E. Eldorado St., $52,000, Michael Scott and Kelly Jo Taylor to Macon County Development Group, LLC
1595 W. Main St., $105,000, Zachary A. Culp to Ronald L. Clark
1251 Jennell Drive, $173,500, Curtis E. Gates to Parker M. Nichols
1010 N. Church St., $12,500, Lura Henison to John Moore
Argenta
135 E. Prairie St., $85,000, Lorilyn Howie-Kipphut to Three Juniper Dragons, LLC
155 E. Walnut St., $53,000, Jeremy R. Sims to Robert C. Barton
Maroa
227 N. Mary Court, $89,500, Timothy A. Brelsfoard to Austin Baker and Destiny Schlesinger
126 S. Elm St., $600,000, Robert Griffin to Maroa Capital, LLC
409 E. Lincoln St., $40,000, Kathy L. Sharp to BCK Rentals, LLC
Mount Zion
720 Kirk Drive, $100,000, John P. Clifford to Charles Claypool
12 Alexander Court, $329,900, Andrew Michael Rummer to Cartus Financial Corporation
Warrensburg
13 Redlick Court, $158,900, Jason Nihiser to Scottie Allen Bons
***
Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Dec.