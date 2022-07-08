Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur
1265 W. Arcadia Ave., $278,000, Robb-Ling, Inc. to Susan Montague
2460 S. Baronette Court, $115,000, Norman and Susan Marie Willer to Destiny M, Green
43 Berry Drive, $125,000, Estate of Patricia Newlin, deceased c/o Gloria Beckett to Taryn S. Young
830 W. Center St., $55,000, Kristopher D. Carson to Niki Yeaman
1215 E. Clay St., $15,000. Bea M. Dawson to Property Smith, LLC
1059 Columbia Drive, $145,000, Doris E. McCarty to James L. and Barbara S. Brown
55 Corman Court, $117,900, Phyllis K. Robertson to Jason M. Revis
53 N. Country Club Road, $395,000, Thomas A. and Patricia A. Brinkoetter to Stephen F. and Stacey L. Hubbard
640 S. Crea St., $110,000, William C. and Sarah Wuertz to Bryan Maggart
36 Dancey Court, $139,900, Robert M. and Karen L. Haines to Miranda Davies
1815 N. Dennis Ave., $45,000, Heather Emmerich to Benjamin Von Behren
2034 N. Dennis Ave., $90,000, Danielle N. Ferriell to Bailey Green
1175 E. Division St., $25,000, Jerlene Fry to Jennifer Jean Smith
1722 N. Edward St., $45,000, Destiny and Ronnie Keyes to Sean Mosby
2310 N. Fairview Ave., $69,000, Cheryl Lynn Young and Shelley Whiteside to Douglas D. Mayberry
2382 E. Finch Drive, $2,500 (land/lot only), Heather Sullivan Nelson to Blake Nelson
5480 E. Firehouse Road, $43,500, Angela D. and Vernon R. Deaton to Eric Carter
1620 E. Grand Ave., $11,000, BT Properties of Vermillion County, LLC to Joseph P. Duffy
3880 E. Grand Ave., $76,000, Jeannie Ann Bretz to Alexander New
1585 E. Grove Road, $8,000, Terry Mason to Jerry Wells
2843 Grove Court, $130,000, The Arlene McKirahan Trust to Adria Alexis
833 W. Hazel St., $72,000, Carol S. Karcher to David D. Hinton
2267 E. Hickory St., $6,000, Tymon Scott to Coty Tatro
111 Hillcrest Blvd., $195,000, Charles M. and Brandi M. Randles to Christin R. Sebek
3226 N. Holly Drive, $80,000, Tamron D. Fernandez to Susan Wu
1526 Home Park Ave., $103,000, Eric McIntyre to Reginald Phillips
1671 Home Park Ave., $78,000, Pamela S. Lottmann to Michael and Tena Karas
1671 Home Park Ave., $80,000, Michael A. and Tena Karas to Susan Wu
4606 Jamestown Court, $212,000, Linda Tapscott to Bret and Sherry Smock
903 W. Karen Drive, $175,000, Clinton L. and Margaret D. Whitrock to Deanna Wilson and Tobias Welch
22 Kaydon Drive, $99,000, Brian Svoboda to Tristen A. Wiley
2550 Lake Reunion Pkwy., $1,295,000, Roy Mosser, Jr. to David J. Rathje
757 Maffit St., $18,000 (contract 2019), BT Properties of Vermillion County, LLC to Carolyn J. Colby
23 Maple Court, $69,900, Jeramie A. Johnson to Steve Applegate
1332 W. Marietta St., $70,000, Tobias T. Welch to Caleb T. Grindley
4128 McClain Drive, $132,000, Logan A. Frye to Donald Jr. and Heather Pratt
2112 Millstone Road, $98,000, Hung Nguyen to Randolf O. Nguyen
4638 Mission Drive, $219,900, Mark E. and Elizabeth R. McClure to Steven R. Taute and Larry E. Larsen, Jr.
7 Montgomery Place, $280,000, Quentin M. and Regan M. Lewis to JMJM, LLC
2614 N. Morgan St., $33,000, Jeffrey A. and Jacquelyn D. Walker to Steven Vo
2000 Mount Zion Road (part), $600,000 (47 acres land), Countyline Plaza, LLC to 7B Mount Zion Road, LLC
437 W. North St., $59,900, Malinda M. Jackson to Heather Chandler
345 N. Oakcrest Ave., $160,000, Edward Bacon to Deborah L. Pulliam
21 Peggy Ann Drive, $104,900, Elizabeth D. Lukach to Jason R. Russell
926 E. Prairie St., $35,000, Jennifer K. Currie Adams to Sean Mosby
2077 Ramsey Drive, $129,000, Rebecca J. Kern to Thomas Jermaine and Chelsea Bray
3772 Sims Drive, $245,000, John and Cessna Hayden to Jecobie Jones
404 N. Summit Ave., $150,000, Benjamin Zachary and Leslie Dawn Hedenberg to Joanne West
1050 W. Sunset Ave., $32,000, Kenneth Armstrong to Kayla Stutzman and Juan Bridon Leyva
1117 Sunset Ave., $11,000, BLC Properties, LLC, series 1 to Ricky and Rosalynn Bates
3240 Susan Drive, $100,000 (contract 2020), Construction and Property Investors, Inc. to Kari N. Patton
3240 Susan Drive, $130,000, Kari N. Patton to Russell J., Sr. and Carolee Haynie Bringhurst
4139 Turner Drive, $110,000, Andrea A., Perry J., Bradley W., Cari R. Pellegrini, Susan A. Fortner, and Lisa M. Gebhardt to Andrew W. Melton
980 W. View St., $180,000, CJC Decatur, LLC to Family Lease, LLC
1700 W. Waggoner St., $42,400, Tara A. Baker nka Tara A. Ragan to Matthew A. Dietz
4343 White St., $159,900, Matthew and Brittney Bruce to Jason L. and Kelly D. Dunakey
1804 and 1812 E. William St., $17,500, Stephen R. Johnson to David Williams and Leslie Essien
4766 Wisteria Court, $237,999, Justin L. and Megan M. L. Butts to Bujar Limani
813 W. Wood St., $4,000 (duplex), S&J Impact Investments II, LLC to Jerionjelia Martin
421 Woodside Trail, Unit E-4, $60,000, Estate of Roger K. Giberson, deceased to Andrew Eiffert
325 S. 22nd St., $150,000, Pierce Holdings, LLC to Warner Holdings, LLC
2001 N. 31st St., $95,000, C & J Legacy, LLC to Zephaniah Hart
1162 S. 44th St., $7,000, Debra Rathje to Brandee Carver and Nick Mendenall
Argenta
320 E. Broadway St., $130,500, Shawn N. and Rebecca McRoberts to Zachary Stephens and Allison Miner
Blue Mound
221 N. Goltra St., $7,000, Kenneth Norman to Jeffery F. Foulks
5917 N. Pleasant View Road, $170,000, Meredith L. Miller to Heath Miller
217 Powers St., $43,100, Ronna E. Stolte to Cody Parks
250 Powers St., $91,000, Grace A. Curry to Elizabeth Havener
Forsyth
751 Apache Drive, $210,000, Christian JK and Victoria K. Lum to Rebecca Nichols
818 Gunnar Lane, $244,000, Mark A. and Melinda Dereak to Marilyn J. Johnson, Mary H. and Stephen Scott
704 Jacobs Way, $189,000, Lawrence A. and Martha Miller to William and Sarah Wuertz
837 Phillip Circle, $405,000, Stephen F. Hubbard to Justin L. Butts
807 Stevens Creek Blvd., $382,000, Christopher J. Stevens to Charles M. and Brandi Randles
Macon
373 W. Dunn St., $1,800 (land/lot only), Cliff D. Wilson to Brian F. and Vicki Shartzer
Maroa
310 N. Pine St., $5,900, North Illinois Investments, LLC to Omar Jose Sosa
128 N. Walnut St., $35,000, Richard Lynn and Dawn Lee Thomas to Kari M. Fenton
Mount Zion
1335 Brierwood Drive, $230,000, Hoa Tran to Michael Karas
6 Sundance Drive, $300,000, Edgar D. and Christie E. Perry to Mohamad Minhem
430 W. Wildwood Drive, $160,000, Larry J. and Marcia L. Feller to Brock and Amy Davis
Niantic
423 E. Montgomery St., $10,000, Jeremy J. Szczelaszcyzyk to Shannon Crain
Oakley
4485 N. Oakley Road, $135,000, Brett R. and Amanda Thompson to Aaron Peyton
Warrensburg
114 S. Illinois St., $162,000, Scott Anthony and Shelley Parks to Stephanie and Randall Roberts
5 Morraine Drive, $110,000, Audrey McDaniles to Evan M. and Ashlie N. Hall
Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Dec.