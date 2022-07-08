Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur

1265 W. Arcadia Ave., $278,000, Robb-Ling, Inc. to Susan Montague

2460 S. Baronette Court, $115,000, Norman and Susan Marie Willer to Destiny M, Green

43 Berry Drive, $125,000, Estate of Patricia Newlin, deceased c/o Gloria Beckett to Taryn S. Young

830 W. Center St., $55,000, Kristopher D. Carson to Niki Yeaman

1215 E. Clay St., $15,000. Bea M. Dawson to Property Smith, LLC

1059 Columbia Drive, $145,000, Doris E. McCarty to James L. and Barbara S. Brown

55 Corman Court, $117,900, Phyllis K. Robertson to Jason M. Revis

53 N. Country Club Road, $395,000, Thomas A. and Patricia A. Brinkoetter to Stephen F. and Stacey L. Hubbard

640 S. Crea St., $110,000, William C. and Sarah Wuertz to Bryan Maggart

36 Dancey Court, $139,900, Robert M. and Karen L. Haines to Miranda Davies

1815 N. Dennis Ave., $45,000, Heather Emmerich to Benjamin Von Behren

2034 N. Dennis Ave., $90,000, Danielle N. Ferriell to Bailey Green

1175 E. Division St., $25,000, Jerlene Fry to Jennifer Jean Smith

1722 N. Edward St., $45,000, Destiny and Ronnie Keyes to Sean Mosby

2310 N. Fairview Ave., $69,000, Cheryl Lynn Young and Shelley Whiteside to Douglas D. Mayberry

2382 E. Finch Drive, $2,500 (land/lot only), Heather Sullivan Nelson to Blake Nelson

5480 E. Firehouse Road, $43,500, Angela D. and Vernon R. Deaton to Eric Carter

1620 E. Grand Ave., $11,000, BT Properties of Vermillion County, LLC to Joseph P. Duffy

3880 E. Grand Ave., $76,000, Jeannie Ann Bretz to Alexander New

1585 E. Grove Road, $8,000, Terry Mason to Jerry Wells

2843 Grove Court, $130,000, The Arlene McKirahan Trust to Adria Alexis

833 W. Hazel St., $72,000, Carol S. Karcher to David D. Hinton

2267 E. Hickory St., $6,000, Tymon Scott to Coty Tatro

111 Hillcrest Blvd., $195,000, Charles M. and Brandi M. Randles to Christin R. Sebek

3226 N. Holly Drive, $80,000, Tamron D. Fernandez to Susan Wu

1526 Home Park Ave., $103,000, Eric McIntyre to Reginald Phillips

1671 Home Park Ave., $78,000, Pamela S. Lottmann to Michael and Tena Karas

1671 Home Park Ave., $80,000, Michael A. and Tena Karas to Susan Wu

4606 Jamestown Court, $212,000, Linda Tapscott to Bret and Sherry Smock

903 W. Karen Drive, $175,000, Clinton L. and Margaret D. Whitrock to Deanna Wilson and Tobias Welch

22 Kaydon Drive, $99,000, Brian Svoboda to Tristen A. Wiley

2550 Lake Reunion Pkwy., $1,295,000, Roy Mosser, Jr. to David J. Rathje

757 Maffit St., $18,000 (contract 2019), BT Properties of Vermillion County, LLC to Carolyn J. Colby

23 Maple Court, $69,900, Jeramie A. Johnson to Steve Applegate

1332 W. Marietta St., $70,000, Tobias T. Welch to Caleb T. Grindley

4128 McClain Drive, $132,000, Logan A. Frye to Donald Jr. and Heather Pratt

2112 Millstone Road, $98,000, Hung Nguyen to Randolf O. Nguyen

4638 Mission Drive, $219,900, Mark E. and Elizabeth R. McClure to Steven R. Taute and Larry E. Larsen, Jr.

7 Montgomery Place, $280,000, Quentin M. and Regan M. Lewis to JMJM, LLC

2614 N. Morgan St., $33,000, Jeffrey A. and Jacquelyn D. Walker to Steven Vo

2000 Mount Zion Road (part), $600,000 (47 acres land), Countyline Plaza, LLC to 7B Mount Zion Road, LLC

437 W. North St., $59,900, Malinda M. Jackson to Heather Chandler

345 N. Oakcrest Ave., $160,000, Edward Bacon to Deborah L. Pulliam

21 Peggy Ann Drive, $104,900, Elizabeth D. Lukach to Jason R. Russell

926 E. Prairie St., $35,000, Jennifer K. Currie Adams to Sean Mosby

2077 Ramsey Drive, $129,000, Rebecca J. Kern to Thomas Jermaine and Chelsea Bray

3772 Sims Drive, $245,000, John and Cessna Hayden to Jecobie Jones

404 N. Summit Ave., $150,000, Benjamin Zachary and Leslie Dawn Hedenberg to Joanne West

1050 W. Sunset Ave., $32,000, Kenneth Armstrong to Kayla Stutzman and Juan Bridon Leyva

1117 Sunset Ave., $11,000, BLC Properties, LLC, series 1 to Ricky and Rosalynn Bates

3240 Susan Drive, $100,000 (contract 2020), Construction and Property Investors, Inc. to Kari N. Patton

3240 Susan Drive, $130,000, Kari N. Patton to Russell J., Sr. and Carolee Haynie Bringhurst

4139 Turner Drive, $110,000, Andrea A., Perry J., Bradley W., Cari R. Pellegrini, Susan A. Fortner, and Lisa M. Gebhardt to Andrew W. Melton

980 W. View St., $180,000, CJC Decatur, LLC to Family Lease, LLC

1700 W. Waggoner St., $42,400, Tara A. Baker nka Tara A. Ragan to Matthew A. Dietz

4343 White St., $159,900, Matthew and Brittney Bruce to Jason L. and Kelly D. Dunakey

1804 and 1812 E. William St., $17,500, Stephen R. Johnson to David Williams and Leslie Essien

4766 Wisteria Court, $237,999, Justin L. and Megan M. L. Butts to Bujar Limani

813 W. Wood St., $4,000 (duplex), S&J Impact Investments II, LLC to Jerionjelia Martin

421 Woodside Trail, Unit E-4, $60,000, Estate of Roger K. Giberson, deceased to Andrew Eiffert

325 S. 22nd St., $150,000, Pierce Holdings, LLC to Warner Holdings, LLC

2001 N. 31st St., $95,000, C & J Legacy, LLC to Zephaniah Hart

1162 S. 44th St., $7,000, Debra Rathje to Brandee Carver and Nick Mendenall

Argenta

320 E. Broadway St., $130,500, Shawn N. and Rebecca McRoberts to Zachary Stephens and Allison Miner

Blue Mound

221 N. Goltra St., $7,000, Kenneth Norman to Jeffery F. Foulks

5917 N. Pleasant View Road, $170,000, Meredith L. Miller to Heath Miller

217 Powers St., $43,100, Ronna E. Stolte to Cody Parks

250 Powers St., $91,000, Grace A. Curry to Elizabeth Havener

Forsyth

751 Apache Drive, $210,000, Christian JK and Victoria K. Lum to Rebecca Nichols

818 Gunnar Lane, $244,000, Mark A. and Melinda Dereak to Marilyn J. Johnson, Mary H. and Stephen Scott

704 Jacobs Way, $189,000, Lawrence A. and Martha Miller to William and Sarah Wuertz

837 Phillip Circle, $405,000, Stephen F. Hubbard to Justin L. Butts

807 Stevens Creek Blvd., $382,000, Christopher J. Stevens to Charles M. and Brandi Randles

Macon

373 W. Dunn St., $1,800 (land/lot only), Cliff D. Wilson to Brian F. and Vicki Shartzer

Maroa

310 N. Pine St., $5,900, North Illinois Investments, LLC to Omar Jose Sosa

128 N. Walnut St., $35,000, Richard Lynn and Dawn Lee Thomas to Kari M. Fenton

Mount Zion

1335 Brierwood Drive, $230,000, Hoa Tran to Michael Karas

6 Sundance Drive, $300,000, Edgar D. and Christie E. Perry to Mohamad Minhem

430 W. Wildwood Drive, $160,000, Larry J. and Marcia L. Feller to Brock and Amy Davis

Niantic

423 E. Montgomery St., $10,000, Jeremy J. Szczelaszcyzyk to Shannon Crain

Oakley

4485 N. Oakley Road, $135,000, Brett R. and Amanda Thompson to Aaron Peyton

Warrensburg

114 S. Illinois St., $162,000, Scott Anthony and Shelley Parks to Stephanie and Randall Roberts

5 Morraine Drive, $110,000, Audrey McDaniles to Evan M. and Ashlie N. Hall

Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Dec.