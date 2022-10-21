Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur

1315 E. Decatur St., $975,000, Rock It Properties, LLC to Bushnell Investments, LLC; properties included: 1315 E. Decatur St., 1455 E. Decatur St., 1484 E. Moore St., 1324 E. Johns Ave., 1335 E. Johns Ave., 1221 Sedgewick St., 64 Whippoorwill Drive, 1465 E. Moore St., 1560 E. Cantrell St., 1537 E. West William St., 1444 E. Clay St., 1970 N. Maple Ave., 765 W. Division St., 720 W. Center St., 2036 N. Graceland Ave., 1317 N. Fairview Ave., 1843 N. Maple Ave., 531 S. 19th St., 2328 E. Clay St., 1608 E. Johns Ave., 223 S. 19th St., 315 S. 19Tth St.

1425 N. Wilson Ave., $1,958 (future development), City of Decatur

855 N. Edward St., $4,222 (future development), City of Decatur

1352 E. Locust St., $3,107 (future development), City of Decatur

1845 E. North St., $1,454 (future development), City of Decatur

236 - 250 N. Water St., $1,000,000 (five parcels), Khanh Quang Tean and Hong Le Thi Le to Best 4 Best Land Trust

7275 W. William St., $95,000, Michael E., Rachael, Katelyn, Nicholas Craig and Erica Byrne to Trey N. Largent

19 E. South Court Drive, $150,500, First Illinois Title Group, LLC to Shawn K. Armstrong

3270 Fields Court, $222,400, Gregory and Glenda Flynn to Patty Yaris

22 Eighth Drive, $160,000, Tari L. Peterson to Valeria Fuentes

113 N. Main St., $60,000, Estate of Mary V. Simpson to Macon County Development Group, LLC

2554 S. Nantucket Drive, $142,500, Aaron Lucas Osman to Carolyn S. Renton

2634 S. Forrest Green Drive, $114,900, Nicholas Bernard to Kimberly Jameson

227 S. 23rd St., $29,000, Sharon R. McCarty to Phillip Glosser

2610 Pine Meadow, $210,000, Michael J. Birge, Sheri A. Lightfoot and Terri K. Morford to James F. and Connie E. Delahunty

3650 E. Fitzgerald Road, $335,000, Robert J. Yuhas to Ethan Johnson

113 Marlene Ave., $135,000, Deema Lee Jones to Kenneth W. and Patricia Vanderbeck

1542 W. Forest Ave., $77,250, Suzanne L. Johnson to Brandon Ihlenfeldt

3560 E. Fulton Ave., $139,000, Terry M. Mundy to William Blain Ramsey

690 Glen Oaks Drive, $344,900, Barton D. and Stephanie R. Idle to Curtis and Jaclyn Welch

1541 E. Buena Vista Ave., $34,000, Brandon and Nicole Pinkston to VR OZ Fund, LLC

1281 Buena Vista St., $35,000, Brandon and Nicole Pinkston to VR OZ Fund, LLC

1190 Wedgewood Court, $335,000, Jerry E. and Catrina Marie Purlee, Jr. to Patrick M. Smith and Anna E. Oldham

8 E. South Court Drive, $150,000, Stacey Wenskunas to Jason and Cheryl Ruble

10 N. Greenridge Drive, $155,000, Sheerie Gould n/k/a Sheerie Garrett to Greg E. West

2138 S. 45th St., $130,000, Barbara A. Webster Trust to Angela Dawn and Vernon Richard Deaton

2045 W. Center St., $94,800, David Griffiths to Sierra James

727 W. Forest Ave., $10,000, Debra Rathje to Kristopher D. Thompson

4123 N. Buckingham Drive, $154,900, Timothy M. Kovalcik to Brianna Woodland

1473 E. Wood St., $50,000, Richard Kinney, Vicky England and Paula Durbin to Kenneth A. Morris III

2598 N. Church St., $35,000, Benjamin Mason to Marilyn Williams and Ruby Honorable

1440 S. Lynnwood Drive, $65,000, Teddra L. and Shavonna M. Sangster to Steve K. Horve

2501 E. Eldorado St., $5,200 (land only), Micael Scott and Kelly Jo Taylor to Macon County Development Group, LLC

1412 N. Monroe St., $350 (land only), City of Decatur to Millard Goodman

2 Lincoln Place, $50,000, Herschel A. and Patricia A. Graham to Janice Underwood

1666 E. Decatur St., $28,000, Laura L. Sain to Tameako L. Palton

237 Shepard Drive, $33,500, David Sheffer to Troy E. Fischer

104 Isabella Drive, $90,000, Blake D. and Ashley N. Best to Connor Lingard and Daniel Noce

6675 E. U.S. Route 36, $50,000, Timothy E. and Annette Carr to Randall and Starla Garrett

3743 Morning Star Court, $289,900, Jerry G. and Kameron L. Sumpter to Rodger D. and Cheryl L. Owens

1857 Shady Crest St., $35,000, TDD Properties, LLC to XL Building, LLC

2655 N. Monroe St., $40,000, Troy Fischer to Robin L. Dupre

2157 N. Dennis Ave., $62,500, Nancy S. Hemrich, Kimberly S. Ralph and Brian J. Hemrich to Zachary Whitfield

318 Southmoreland Place, $218,000, Matthew J. Nickols to Larry and Joyce Hendricks

1576 W. Sunset Ave., $82,500, Richard Hayes and Michelle Lynn Snow, Jr, as Trustee of the Snow Family Trust to Nicholas Brian Shaul

2884 E. Locust St., $9,000 (contract 2021), Rebecca A. Gollahon to Stefaun Hill

1 Sand Creek Place, $149,900, Christopher Schuman to Robert Krieger

155 Nordic Hills Drive, $155,000, Aaron M. and Hailey Russell to Blake and Ashley Best

2359 E. Clay St., $73,500, Dennis W. and Dana A. Gray to Martin Foster Sr

1473 E. Clay St., $19,000, Estate of Jerry W. Bostek to Glory McDonald

1323 E. Riverside Ave., $12,000, Nikolas C. Good to Sarah Copple

4455 E. Cantrell St., $37,500 (land only), Jacqueline M. Brinkoetter Trust, wholly amended and restated on Nov. 12, 2009 to Thomas A. and Patricia A. Brinkoetter

1825 W. Grand Ave., $49,000, Scott A. Franklin to Ronald Clark

Blue Mound

317 N. Goltra St., $150,000, Tiffany Bell to Jordan and Layssa Sleeth

309 Territim Drive, $194,900, Bobby E. Beiler to Robert Holland, Jr

Macon

5742 Lakelaine Drive, $490,000, The Jack E. and Renae L. Trimble Living Trust, dated April 14,2009 to Lincoln Land Illinois Land Trust No. 5742

Maroa

2262 E. Hampshire Road, $110,000, Candace A. Onofre to Zachariah Bryer

Forsyth

516 Will Lane, $430,000, Daniel Holcomb to Wahibeh H. Asad

Mount Zion

5529 Gateway Drive, $165,000, Dirk A. Davis to Timothy Scott Griffey

1330 N. State Route 121, $280,000, Christopher M. Schroth to CDH Properties, LLC

97 Meadow Rose Court, $272,000, Jennifer Lynne and Linda K. Wiles to Aaron Osman

9 Blakeridge Place, $355,000, Tyler and Janarra Beals to Donna L. Taylor

1020 Spitler Park Drive, $110,000, Michael C. Hott II to Randall and Starla Garrett

1065 Country Manor Drive, $275,000, Dale L. and Majorie J. Maycroft to Bic Q. Le

Niantic

237 W. Lewis St., $165,000. Christian McQuality to Becky Bushnell

Oreana

Residential Vacant Land in Whitemore Township, $60,000, Maynard and Judith Smith to Kyle and Megan Waters

304 W. Belle St., $53,000, Harold L. and Julia F. Ballard to Joy D. Ballard

Warrensburg

107 S. State Route 121, $98,000, Ruben Guzman Avalos to Gloria Hernandez

Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Dec.