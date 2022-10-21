Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur
1315 E. Decatur St., $975,000, Rock It Properties, LLC to Bushnell Investments, LLC; properties included: 1315 E. Decatur St., 1455 E. Decatur St., 1484 E. Moore St., 1324 E. Johns Ave., 1335 E. Johns Ave., 1221 Sedgewick St., 64 Whippoorwill Drive, 1465 E. Moore St., 1560 E. Cantrell St., 1537 E. West William St., 1444 E. Clay St., 1970 N. Maple Ave., 765 W. Division St., 720 W. Center St., 2036 N. Graceland Ave., 1317 N. Fairview Ave., 1843 N. Maple Ave., 531 S. 19th St., 2328 E. Clay St., 1608 E. Johns Ave., 223 S. 19th St., 315 S. 19Tth St.
1425 N. Wilson Ave., $1,958 (future development), City of Decatur
855 N. Edward St., $4,222 (future development), City of Decatur
1352 E. Locust St., $3,107 (future development), City of Decatur
1845 E. North St., $1,454 (future development), City of Decatur
236 - 250 N. Water St., $1,000,000 (five parcels), Khanh Quang Tean and Hong Le Thi Le to Best 4 Best Land Trust
7275 W. William St., $95,000, Michael E., Rachael, Katelyn, Nicholas Craig and Erica Byrne to Trey N. Largent
19 E. South Court Drive, $150,500, First Illinois Title Group, LLC to Shawn K. Armstrong
3270 Fields Court, $222,400, Gregory and Glenda Flynn to Patty Yaris
22 Eighth Drive, $160,000, Tari L. Peterson to Valeria Fuentes
113 N. Main St., $60,000, Estate of Mary V. Simpson to Macon County Development Group, LLC
2554 S. Nantucket Drive, $142,500, Aaron Lucas Osman to Carolyn S. Renton
2634 S. Forrest Green Drive, $114,900, Nicholas Bernard to Kimberly Jameson
227 S. 23rd St., $29,000, Sharon R. McCarty to Phillip Glosser
2610 Pine Meadow, $210,000, Michael J. Birge, Sheri A. Lightfoot and Terri K. Morford to James F. and Connie E. Delahunty
3650 E. Fitzgerald Road, $335,000, Robert J. Yuhas to Ethan Johnson
113 Marlene Ave., $135,000, Deema Lee Jones to Kenneth W. and Patricia Vanderbeck
1542 W. Forest Ave., $77,250, Suzanne L. Johnson to Brandon Ihlenfeldt
3560 E. Fulton Ave., $139,000, Terry M. Mundy to William Blain Ramsey
690 Glen Oaks Drive, $344,900, Barton D. and Stephanie R. Idle to Curtis and Jaclyn Welch
1541 E. Buena Vista Ave., $34,000, Brandon and Nicole Pinkston to VR OZ Fund, LLC
1281 Buena Vista St., $35,000, Brandon and Nicole Pinkston to VR OZ Fund, LLC
1190 Wedgewood Court, $335,000, Jerry E. and Catrina Marie Purlee, Jr. to Patrick M. Smith and Anna E. Oldham
8 E. South Court Drive, $150,000, Stacey Wenskunas to Jason and Cheryl Ruble
10 N. Greenridge Drive, $155,000, Sheerie Gould n/k/a Sheerie Garrett to Greg E. West
2138 S. 45th St., $130,000, Barbara A. Webster Trust to Angela Dawn and Vernon Richard Deaton
2045 W. Center St., $94,800, David Griffiths to Sierra James
727 W. Forest Ave., $10,000, Debra Rathje to Kristopher D. Thompson
4123 N. Buckingham Drive, $154,900, Timothy M. Kovalcik to Brianna Woodland
1473 E. Wood St., $50,000, Richard Kinney, Vicky England and Paula Durbin to Kenneth A. Morris III
2598 N. Church St., $35,000, Benjamin Mason to Marilyn Williams and Ruby Honorable
1440 S. Lynnwood Drive, $65,000, Teddra L. and Shavonna M. Sangster to Steve K. Horve
2501 E. Eldorado St., $5,200 (land only), Micael Scott and Kelly Jo Taylor to Macon County Development Group, LLC
1412 N. Monroe St., $350 (land only), City of Decatur to Millard Goodman
2 Lincoln Place, $50,000, Herschel A. and Patricia A. Graham to Janice Underwood
1666 E. Decatur St., $28,000, Laura L. Sain to Tameako L. Palton
237 Shepard Drive, $33,500, David Sheffer to Troy E. Fischer
104 Isabella Drive, $90,000, Blake D. and Ashley N. Best to Connor Lingard and Daniel Noce
6675 E. U.S. Route 36, $50,000, Timothy E. and Annette Carr to Randall and Starla Garrett
3743 Morning Star Court, $289,900, Jerry G. and Kameron L. Sumpter to Rodger D. and Cheryl L. Owens
1857 Shady Crest St., $35,000, TDD Properties, LLC to XL Building, LLC
2655 N. Monroe St., $40,000, Troy Fischer to Robin L. Dupre
2157 N. Dennis Ave., $62,500, Nancy S. Hemrich, Kimberly S. Ralph and Brian J. Hemrich to Zachary Whitfield
318 Southmoreland Place, $218,000, Matthew J. Nickols to Larry and Joyce Hendricks
1576 W. Sunset Ave., $82,500, Richard Hayes and Michelle Lynn Snow, Jr, as Trustee of the Snow Family Trust to Nicholas Brian Shaul
2884 E. Locust St., $9,000 (contract 2021), Rebecca A. Gollahon to Stefaun Hill
1 Sand Creek Place, $149,900, Christopher Schuman to Robert Krieger
155 Nordic Hills Drive, $155,000, Aaron M. and Hailey Russell to Blake and Ashley Best
2359 E. Clay St., $73,500, Dennis W. and Dana A. Gray to Martin Foster Sr
1473 E. Clay St., $19,000, Estate of Jerry W. Bostek to Glory McDonald
1323 E. Riverside Ave., $12,000, Nikolas C. Good to Sarah Copple
4455 E. Cantrell St., $37,500 (land only), Jacqueline M. Brinkoetter Trust, wholly amended and restated on Nov. 12, 2009 to Thomas A. and Patricia A. Brinkoetter
1825 W. Grand Ave., $49,000, Scott A. Franklin to Ronald Clark
Blue Mound
317 N. Goltra St., $150,000, Tiffany Bell to Jordan and Layssa Sleeth
309 Territim Drive, $194,900, Bobby E. Beiler to Robert Holland, Jr
Macon
5742 Lakelaine Drive, $490,000, The Jack E. and Renae L. Trimble Living Trust, dated April 14,2009 to Lincoln Land Illinois Land Trust No. 5742
Maroa
2262 E. Hampshire Road, $110,000, Candace A. Onofre to Zachariah Bryer
Forsyth
516 Will Lane, $430,000, Daniel Holcomb to Wahibeh H. Asad
Mount Zion
5529 Gateway Drive, $165,000, Dirk A. Davis to Timothy Scott Griffey
1330 N. State Route 121, $280,000, Christopher M. Schroth to CDH Properties, LLC
97 Meadow Rose Court, $272,000, Jennifer Lynne and Linda K. Wiles to Aaron Osman
9 Blakeridge Place, $355,000, Tyler and Janarra Beals to Donna L. Taylor
1020 Spitler Park Drive, $110,000, Michael C. Hott II to Randall and Starla Garrett
1065 Country Manor Drive, $275,000, Dale L. and Majorie J. Maycroft to Bic Q. Le
Niantic
237 W. Lewis St., $165,000. Christian McQuality to Becky Bushnell
Oreana
Residential Vacant Land in Whitemore Township, $60,000, Maynard and Judith Smith to Kyle and Megan Waters
304 W. Belle St., $53,000, Harold L. and Julia F. Ballard to Joy D. Ballard
Warrensburg
107 S. State Route 121, $98,000, Ruben Guzman Avalos to Gloria Hernandez
***
Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Dec.