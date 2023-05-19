Decatur
1028 E. Main St., $7,000 (contract from 2022), BT Properties of Vermillion County, LLC to Pestus Ekuase and Esther Taryougar
60 Allen Bend Drive, $160,000, Hickory Point Bank & Trust to Kaylee Sangster
2045 W. Main St., $150,000, Luz Nereida Rosado to Ryan, Cynthia and Mark Swanson
627 S. Wise St., $37,900, Racquel C. Hill aka Racquel King to Aaron Spence
3202 E. Prairie St., $178,500, Byron Ebbert to Megan M. Park and Steven McNamara
404 E. Cantrell St., $110,000, Jacob Kenneth Robinson and Marica L. Portee to Brian A. Miller
People are also reading…
4209 E. Glenwood Ave., $49,500, Tanya A. Smith to Crystal L. Alexander
Lot 33 Craycroft at Southlake Estates, $120,000, Busey Bank Trust Department as Successor in Interest Trust Agreement dated March 7th, 2002 and known Trust Number 4764 to Joseph C. and Trisha Erickson
1349 Provost Ave., $29,500, Robert Lucas to Ian Frees
4446 N. Brush College Road, $150,000 (Industrial), Charles William Christian to Thornton Welding Service, Inc.
7560 Walker Road, $82,000, Mount Zion Self Storage, Inc. and Tina Brooks to Harzel Enterprises, Inc.
2440 S. 34th St., $105,500, Katherine Fucinari to Jacy Castlebury
750 Sangamon St., $160,000, Joseph Sapp to Tillamook, LLC an Oregon LLC
1326 W. Eldorado St., $162,000, Temple B'Nai Abraham to Byron and Jody Suey
1118 Cornell Drive, $179,900, Gregory L. and Bonnie K. Swango to Caleb True
495 N. Moffett Lane, $22,000, Earl H. Mast to Maurice Davis and Brandie Jones
3880 Sand Creek Road, $80,000, Estate of BillyG. Thomas to Trevor D. Rigg
345 S. Stone St., $17,150, Estate of Gloria J. Brown, deceased to Lois Archer
105, 111 and 117 Elder Lane, $675,000 (Apartment building), Elder Properties, LLC to McBride Investors, LLC, a Minnesota, LLC
2124 N. Edward St., $9,500, Macon County Sheriff to MLIP02, LLC
2314 Yorkshire Drive, $69,000, Timothy S. Griffey to Temple B'Nai Abraham
4353 Bentonville Road, $323,000, David L. Gates to Joshua Byers
3130 Turpin Road, $215,000, Turpin Road Properties, LLC to Blake Noland
1682 Melrose Court, $199,900, Janna Drew to Marquita Halliday
10 W. Westway Drive, $112,000, Nicholas Morehead to Dawson Roberts
1245 W. Main St., $90,000, Heirs of Karen L. McNelis to Wendy M. Diericks
290 S. Birks St., $17,500, Deborah S. Jones to Jonathan Lyons
4760 Barberry Court, $269,900, William J. Stuckey to Kyle Bradford
464 Woodside Trail, $43,000, Donna J. Schum nka Donna J. Hardy to Debbie J. Crawford
4019 Turner Drive, $105,000, Cheryl Sheumaker to Jordan C. Carson
3404 E. Fulton Ave., $105,000, Geoffery Montgomery to Dannel Beasley
1335 Florida Ave., $70,000, Charles L. Matthews to Corey Cook
1724 N. Summit Ave., $42,000, Ashley Grayned to Nationwide Community Revitalization, LLC
Macon
6936 Riley Road, $135,000, Estate of John W. Snow, deceased to Logan Snow
Maroa
420 N. Maple St., $85,000, Andrea L. Cartright nka Hughes to Noah M. Wilson
Mount Zion
1030 Country Manor Drive, $210,000 (contract 2015), Gregg and Linda Foltz to Joshua Irby
1030 Country Manor Drive, $271,000, Joshua Irby to Andrew Bishop
Oakley
9528 Cabin Road, $145,000, Jeffrey A. Walker to Thomas W. Clark III
***
Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder’s Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Decatur.