Decatur

1028 E. Main St., $7,000 (contract from 2022), BT Properties of Vermillion County, LLC to Pestus Ekuase and Esther Taryougar

60 Allen Bend Drive, $160,000, Hickory Point Bank & Trust to Kaylee Sangster

2045 W. Main St., $150,000, Luz Nereida Rosado to Ryan, Cynthia and Mark Swanson

627 S. Wise St., $37,900, Racquel C. Hill aka Racquel King to Aaron Spence

3202 E. Prairie St., $178,500, Byron Ebbert to Megan M. Park and Steven McNamara

404 E. Cantrell St., $110,000, Jacob Kenneth Robinson and Marica L. Portee to Brian A. Miller

4209 E. Glenwood Ave., $49,500, Tanya A. Smith to Crystal L. Alexander

Lot 33 Craycroft at Southlake Estates, $120,000, Busey Bank Trust Department as Successor in Interest Trust Agreement dated March 7th, 2002 and known Trust Number 4764 to Joseph C. and Trisha Erickson

1349 Provost Ave., $29,500, Robert Lucas to Ian Frees

4446 N. Brush College Road, $150,000 (Industrial), Charles William Christian to Thornton Welding Service, Inc.

7560 Walker Road, $82,000, Mount Zion Self Storage, Inc. and Tina Brooks to Harzel Enterprises, Inc.

2440 S. 34th St., $105,500, Katherine Fucinari to Jacy Castlebury

750 Sangamon St., $160,000, Joseph Sapp to Tillamook, LLC an Oregon LLC

1326 W. Eldorado St., $162,000, Temple B'Nai Abraham to Byron and Jody Suey

1118 Cornell Drive, $179,900, Gregory L. and Bonnie K. Swango to Caleb True

495 N. Moffett Lane, $22,000, Earl H. Mast to Maurice Davis and Brandie Jones

3880 Sand Creek Road, $80,000, Estate of BillyG. Thomas to Trevor D. Rigg

345 S. Stone St., $17,150, Estate of Gloria J. Brown, deceased to Lois Archer

105, 111 and 117 Elder Lane, $675,000 (Apartment building), Elder Properties, LLC to McBride Investors, LLC, a Minnesota, LLC

2124 N. Edward St., $9,500, Macon County Sheriff to MLIP02, LLC

2314 Yorkshire Drive, $69,000, Timothy S. Griffey to Temple B'Nai Abraham

4353 Bentonville Road, $323,000, David L. Gates to Joshua Byers

3130 Turpin Road, $215,000, Turpin Road Properties, LLC to Blake Noland

1682 Melrose Court, $199,900, Janna Drew to Marquita Halliday

10 W. Westway Drive, $112,000, Nicholas Morehead to Dawson Roberts

1245 W. Main St., $90,000, Heirs of Karen L. McNelis to Wendy M. Diericks

290 S. Birks St., $17,500, Deborah S. Jones to Jonathan Lyons

4760 Barberry Court, $269,900, William J. Stuckey to Kyle Bradford

464 Woodside Trail, $43,000, Donna J. Schum nka Donna J. Hardy to Debbie J. Crawford

4019 Turner Drive, $105,000, Cheryl Sheumaker to Jordan C. Carson

3404 E. Fulton Ave., $105,000, Geoffery Montgomery to Dannel Beasley

1335 Florida Ave., $70,000, Charles L. Matthews to Corey Cook

1724 N. Summit Ave., $42,000, Ashley Grayned to Nationwide Community Revitalization, LLC

Macon

6936 Riley Road, $135,000, Estate of John W. Snow, deceased to Logan Snow

Maroa

420 N. Maple St., $85,000, Andrea L. Cartright nka Hughes to Noah M. Wilson

Mount Zion

1030 Country Manor Drive, $210,000 (contract 2015), Gregg and Linda Foltz to Joshua Irby

1030 Country Manor Drive, $271,000, Joshua Irby to Andrew Bishop

Oakley

9528 Cabin Road, $145,000, Jeffrey A. Walker to Thomas W. Clark III

Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder’s Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Decatur.