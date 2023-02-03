Decatur
2175 N. Church St., $22,500, Timothy McQuality to Tony Kinney
2518 E. Division St., $30,000, Larry G. Cox to Stephanie J. Sanchez and Jesus M. Rios
1271 W. King St., $3,000 (land only), Ruth Ann Sileven to Johnny Baker
1029 N. Church St., $65,000, Margaret Jones to Jason Taylor
2241 Ramsey Drive, $82,000, Tiffany J. and Brian A. Miller to Sheena K. Sanders
5574 E. William Street Road, $80,000, Shannon L. Dial to Tori L. Henry
133 N. Fieldcrest Road, $125,000, Chance Loren Howerton to Ethan Lane
139 Cambridge Court, $103,000, Estate of Jami J. Hawkins to Josie St. Pierre
2749 N. Norwood Ave., $370,000, Shane L. and Heidi A. Beck to Carmen Rivera
453 S. Ewing Ave., $111,900, Carolann Burnetta Di Stasio and Tobia Adam Woodard to Jasmine Smith
2475 N. Dennis Ave., $10,000, Timothy A. Miller to Ronald V. Trimby
38 Oakridge Drive, $385,000, J. Gregory and Amy L. Scott to JABC Land Trust
1915 S. Richmond Road, $50,000, Jeffrey L. Shade to Debra and Heidi Stewart
130 N. Westlawn Ave., $93,250, Matis Holding, LLC to Aaron Ryan Watts
3045 E. Division St., $32,000, Rebecca A. Gollahon to Sally Foster
2090 N. College St., $14,000, Macon County Courthouse to Jessica A. Schiro
204 Southmoreland Place, $185,000, Lisa Gail Johns Wealth Trust, dated July 6, 2017 to Harry Wells and Michael Mayreis
149 S. 44th St., $505,000, Simone Demirjuan fka Simone Demirjuan Beazly, as Successor Co-Trustee of the Mary J. Demirjuan Residuary Exempt Trust to J. Gregory and Amy Scott
2258 W. Woodbine Drive, $158,000, Terrilyn J. Moore and Kristine R. Palmer to Roseanna Watson
1528 N. Summit Ave., $5,000, Tammy Davis to J Russell Group, LLC
4869 Beacon Drive, $50,000, Gale M. and Julia M. Glasco to Warner Holdings, LLC
1035 W. Main St., $75,000, ES Rentals, LLC to Kortni Murphee and Theresa Greggs
952 S. Stone St., $15,000, Green Star Properties of Illinois, LLC to Gregg Winchester
5145 Melwood Court, $178,000, Johnathon McClanahan and Caleb Sims to Robert Lobonc
2105, 2113 E. Main St., $10,000, Tararez Harper to Pablo Leontero and Erendira Peralta
4140 Helen Court, $110,000, Shirley A. Brown to Garrett Marshall
1529 E. Prairie St., $4,500, Andrew R. Hendrian to Jeremy A. Richardson
1759 Hunt Court, $119,000, Joshua P. Crawford to Bryson and Courtney Dunker
1987 E. Cantrell St., $70,000, Doris J. Hammel to Thea Ruth Ann Reese
480 Hillcrest Blvd., $110,000, Estate of Lois M. Finney, deceased to Copache Tyler
4145 S. Greenhill Road, $87,000, Angela Stine to Rebecca West
Argenta
192 N. Melrose St., $68,000, Mickey Lynn McCay to Shelly Tibbs
Forsyth
195 E. Ruehl St., $205,000, Kenneth and Marilyn Johnson to Shane L. and Heidi A. Beck
Maroa
E. Washington St., $72,000 (land only), David and Tamla Hoffman to Maroa Washington Development, LLC
Mount Zion
1420 Ashland Ave., $436,000, Rebecca Lynn Thompson to Klye and Emeline Falk
Part of Lot 400 of Hogan Hills, $5,000 (garage), Paul James and Lillly Lepaul to Zachary and Terese Kistenfeger
615 Antler Drive, $150,000, Naci Akyildiz and Tiffany Bohm
Niantic
407 E. Montgomery St., $30,000, Larry Porter and Connie Embrey to Kristina Studley
***
Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder’s Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Decatur.