Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur
3194 Marble Court, $320,000, Jack Alan and Rockanne Wilkerson to Luke D. Colwell
1001 N. Summit Ave., $71,400,Estate of Susan J. Kolbeck, deceased, c/o Anthony J. Kolbeck to Patrick T. Booth
2452 E. Prairie St., $38,500, Tyler J. Pietsch to Bach Investment Group, LLC
1544 W. Olive St., $27,000, Onward Capital, Inc. to Combs Properties, LLC
1701 W. Hunt St., $49,500, The Mark W. and Margaret L. Van Gasken Revocable Living Trust Agreement dated April 12, 1994
2703 Brookville Place, $129,000, Stephan Lee and Lois Elaine Stewart to Michelle Harrison
3618 Hardy St., $35,000, Michelle R. Guffey to Lincoln Land Illinois Land
1228 E. Decatur St., $50,000, Linda K. Hartman to Heidi Gayle Fahnestock
3158 E. Garfield Ave., $24,000, Renaldo Ellis to Bradley Swing
457 W. William St., $65,000, David Stahl to Deidra Palmour
2444 E. North St., $25,000, Janet M. Hutson to Ethan Wiegand
2011 Roosevelt Ave., $12,500, Estate of Steven C. Hart to Lincoln Land Illinois Land Trust
102 Pennsylvania Drive, $91,000, Paul E. Smith to Julia E. Price
770 E. Eldorado St., $140,000, John W. Willis to DPD Investment, LLC
49 Colorado Drive, $35,101, U.S. Bank National Association, Not its Individual Capacity but soley as Trustee of NRZ Pass-through Trust XVIII
1714 N. Foster Ave., $98,500, Sarah A. Hartman to Aldophis Cooper
4325 Huston Hills Road, $118,000, Francis F. Fedie to Chase Holden Rolofson
1067 W. Decatur St., $2,000, Bilal Fiad to Aissa Fodil
2281 E. Hickory, $750 (land only), City of Decatur to Glory J. McDonald
2180 N. Graceland Ave., $40,000, Floyd Martin Rubin to Lauren Frees
1905 N. Main St., $10,000, Jason W. Fisher to Link Media Midwest, LLC, a Delaware LLC
748 W. Main St., $55,000, Shelley Riggs nka Shelley Edwards to Six Investment, LLC
4744 E. Lost Bridge Road, $168,000, Derek E. Milleville to Albert F. Gilman IV
1467 N. Monroe St., $25,000, Justin J. Phillips to Six Investment, LLC
1564 W. Allison Drive, $127,900, Megan R. Kirkland to Donna L. Gideon
925 W. Cushing St., $18,000, Robin Fellwork to Norvella Graves
2474 N. Main St., $115,000, Haresh A. Patel to Prairie State Bank, as Trustee of Trust #1095
10 West Drive, $60,000, Elysa Jones to Djordjii Bryan
1552 W. Sunset Ave., $164,900, Jeannette Skaluba to Joseph Imbus
5614 E. Timberlake Drive, $154,600, Tiffany C. Jones to Dianna Lugari
33 South Drive, $70,000, Jamey Ackles to Tyra R. Sorrell
201 Sylvan Drive, $79,000, Keith Hoff to Saundra Daugherity
1600 E. Johns St., $20,000, April L. Veteto to Bufard Lewis
540 Sawyer St., $8,000 (contract 2021), BT Properties of Vermilion County, LLC to Isaac Hudson
Route 48 and Boyd Road, $7,000 (land only), $7,000, Christopher M. Dowd, Successor-Administrator of the Estate of Eileen Eldridge to Tortugas FL, LLC
647 N. Illinois St., $129,900, Carol Jean Halford to Dustin Kawaski
115 S. Stevens Ave., $148,000, Jocelyn L. Forrest to Gary Griffith
16 Eastmoreland Place, $152,500, Blake E. Allison to Jocelyn Forrest
979 E. North St., $350 (land only), City of Decatur to Wayne Ingram
828 W. Marietta St., $28,000, Dianna Hill to Lamon Bond
4065 W. Main St., $53,780, U.S. Bank National Association, as Co-Trustees for Mortgage Equity Conversion asset Trust 2011-1 to Jeff Green
4139 E. Grand Ave., $120,000, Tonya Diebert and Terry and Tracy Causey to Tyler Durbin
640 W. Main St., $95,000, David and Rebecca Mattingly to Erica Stipp
955 N. Park Place, $27,000, Sandra K. Scott to Arber Emroski
4741 E. Willbrook Lane, $146,000, Matthew A. Tipton to Andres Miguel Guido Mora
1321 W. Rock Springs Road, $94,900, Stephen E. Bublitz to Douglas Krupicka
94 Grays Lane, $70,450, Tam Quang Do to Julie A. Johnson
1931 N. Church St., $2,000, John R. Schalasky to Santos Rodriguez Solano
145 N. Summit Ave., $123,000, Susan E. Fustin to Sarah and Brian Jones
30 Larry Drive, $166,000, Mary L. Gaddie to Kenneth and D. Jane Toothman
490 Shadow Lane, $75,000, Scott B. and Varda K. Diamond to MILPO2, LLC
122 Southland Drive, $87,000, Roger and Lois Frailey to Jeff and Jean Zerfowski
1682 Melrose Court, $57,000, Macon County Sheriff to Janna Drew
4540 Spruce St., $125,000, Tanya to Lehman Carter Properties LLC
2273 Yorkshire Drive, $65,000, Lincoln Land Illinois Land Trust to Jimmie G. Hines
38 Seventh Drive, $72,000, Commercial Real Estate Group, LLC to Vicky Hardy
1640 W. Leafland Ave., $66,000, Stephen A. Weston to Fortress Properties, LLC
2477 E. Eldorado St., $25,655, US Bank Trust National Association to D.A.N. Joint Venture II, A Limited Partnership
1440 N. Edward St., $500, David Dezelan to Hattie Jackson
2113 E. Decatur St., $20,000, Gregory and Amy Willis to Dennis Willis
2664 S. Forrest Green Drive, $205,000, William H. Smith to Michael Reed
79 Montgomery Place, $215,000, Terry D. Studebaker to Matthew Wilson
1117 Airplane Drive, $176,000, David M. Nash to Elizabeth D. McGarry
1769 S. Westgate Drive, $83,000, Emily Mae Snipes Estate to James Dick
2446 N. Maple Ave., $60,000, Darlene M. Floyd to Gregory M. and Matthew Oberheim
3089 N. MacArthur Road, $124,000, Donna G. Nihiser to Ricardo Rodriguez
2403 N. Oakland Ave., $100,000, Christopher McIntyre to Chad McIntyre
Dalton City
8680 Hunters Crossing, $267,000, Joshua and Chelsea Crossin to David Caron
Forsyth
509 Lucas Lane, $410,000, Sudhakar Konda to Ritika Sharma
710 S. Route 51, $102,500, Sandra A. Jesse by Michelle Little, Her Attorney in fact to Patrick and Gayle Coit
Maroa
222 S. Locust St., $130,000. Hendrian 401k TO Austin and Breanna Skirvin
586 Wise Road, $280,000, Lynn A. Cook to Ryan S. Scott
Mount Zion
444 N. Broadway St., $3,500,000, Mount Zion Self-Storage, Inc. to Storage Masters - Mount Zion, LLC
Warrensburg
246 W. Main St., $69,000, Mark Daniel and Debbra Jean Crain to Layne Brian and Amy Joan Sill
***
Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder’s Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Decatur.