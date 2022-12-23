Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur

3194 Marble Court, $320,000, Jack Alan and Rockanne Wilkerson to Luke D. Colwell

1001 N. Summit Ave., $71,400,Estate of Susan J. Kolbeck, deceased, c/o Anthony J. Kolbeck to Patrick T. Booth

2452 E. Prairie St., $38,500, Tyler J. Pietsch to Bach Investment Group, LLC

1544 W. Olive St., $27,000, Onward Capital, Inc. to Combs Properties, LLC

1701 W. Hunt St., $49,500, The Mark W. and Margaret L. Van Gasken Revocable Living Trust Agreement dated April 12, 1994

2703 Brookville Place, $129,000, Stephan Lee and Lois Elaine Stewart to Michelle Harrison

3618 Hardy St., $35,000, Michelle R. Guffey to Lincoln Land Illinois Land

1228 E. Decatur St., $50,000, Linda K. Hartman to Heidi Gayle Fahnestock

3158 E. Garfield Ave., $24,000, Renaldo Ellis to Bradley Swing

457 W. William St., $65,000, David Stahl to Deidra Palmour

2444 E. North St., $25,000, Janet M. Hutson to Ethan Wiegand

2011 Roosevelt Ave., $12,500, Estate of Steven C. Hart to Lincoln Land Illinois Land Trust

102 Pennsylvania Drive, $91,000, Paul E. Smith to Julia E. Price

770 E. Eldorado St., $140,000, John W. Willis to DPD Investment, LLC

49 Colorado Drive, $35,101, U.S. Bank National Association, Not its Individual Capacity but soley as Trustee of NRZ Pass-through Trust XVIII

1714 N. Foster Ave., $98,500, Sarah A. Hartman to Aldophis Cooper

4325 Huston Hills Road, $118,000, Francis F. Fedie to Chase Holden Rolofson

1067 W. Decatur St., $2,000, Bilal Fiad to Aissa Fodil

2281 E. Hickory, $750 (land only), City of Decatur to Glory J. McDonald

2180 N. Graceland Ave., $40,000, Floyd Martin Rubin to Lauren Frees

1905 N. Main St., $10,000, Jason W. Fisher to Link Media Midwest, LLC, a Delaware LLC

748 W. Main St., $55,000, Shelley Riggs nka Shelley Edwards to Six Investment, LLC

4744 E. Lost Bridge Road, $168,000, Derek E. Milleville to Albert F. Gilman IV

1467 N. Monroe St., $25,000, Justin J. Phillips to Six Investment, LLC

1564 W. Allison Drive, $127,900, Megan R. Kirkland to Donna L. Gideon

925 W. Cushing St., $18,000, Robin Fellwork to Norvella Graves

2474 N. Main St., $115,000, Haresh A. Patel to Prairie State Bank, as Trustee of Trust #1095

10 West Drive, $60,000, Elysa Jones to Djordjii Bryan

1552 W. Sunset Ave., $164,900, Jeannette Skaluba to Joseph Imbus

5614 E. Timberlake Drive, $154,600, Tiffany C. Jones to Dianna Lugari

33 South Drive, $70,000, Jamey Ackles to Tyra R. Sorrell

201 Sylvan Drive, $79,000, Keith Hoff to Saundra Daugherity

1600 E. Johns St., $20,000, April L. Veteto to Bufard Lewis

540 Sawyer St., $8,000 (contract 2021), BT Properties of Vermilion County, LLC to Isaac Hudson

Route 48 and Boyd Road, $7,000 (land only), $7,000, Christopher M. Dowd, Successor-Administrator of the Estate of Eileen Eldridge to Tortugas FL, LLC

647 N. Illinois St., $129,900, Carol Jean Halford to Dustin Kawaski

115 S. Stevens Ave., $148,000, Jocelyn L. Forrest to Gary Griffith

16 Eastmoreland Place, $152,500, Blake E. Allison to Jocelyn Forrest

979 E. North St., $350 (land only), City of Decatur to Wayne Ingram

828 W. Marietta St., $28,000, Dianna Hill to Lamon Bond

4065 W. Main St., $53,780, U.S. Bank National Association, as Co-Trustees for Mortgage Equity Conversion asset Trust 2011-1 to Jeff Green

4139 E. Grand Ave., $120,000, Tonya Diebert and Terry and Tracy Causey to Tyler Durbin

640 W. Main St., $95,000, David and Rebecca Mattingly to Erica Stipp

955 N. Park Place, $27,000, Sandra K. Scott to Arber Emroski

4741 E. Willbrook Lane, $146,000, Matthew A. Tipton to Andres Miguel Guido Mora

1321 W. Rock Springs Road, $94,900, Stephen E. Bublitz to Douglas Krupicka

94 Grays Lane, $70,450, Tam Quang Do to Julie A. Johnson

1931 N. Church St., $2,000, John R. Schalasky to Santos Rodriguez Solano

145 N. Summit Ave., $123,000, Susan E. Fustin to Sarah and Brian Jones

30 Larry Drive, $166,000, Mary L. Gaddie to Kenneth and D. Jane Toothman

490 Shadow Lane, $75,000, Scott B. and Varda K. Diamond to MILPO2, LLC

122 Southland Drive, $87,000, Roger and Lois Frailey to Jeff and Jean Zerfowski

1682 Melrose Court, $57,000, Macon County Sheriff to Janna Drew

4540 Spruce St., $125,000, Tanya to Lehman Carter Properties LLC

2273 Yorkshire Drive, $65,000, Lincoln Land Illinois Land Trust to Jimmie G. Hines

38 Seventh Drive, $72,000, Commercial Real Estate Group, LLC to Vicky Hardy

1640 W. Leafland Ave., $66,000, Stephen A. Weston to Fortress Properties, LLC

2477 E. Eldorado St., $25,655, US Bank Trust National Association to D.A.N. Joint Venture II, A Limited Partnership

1440 N. Edward St., $500, David Dezelan to Hattie Jackson

2113 E. Decatur St., $20,000, Gregory and Amy Willis to Dennis Willis

2664 S. Forrest Green Drive, $205,000, William H. Smith to Michael Reed

79 Montgomery Place, $215,000, Terry D. Studebaker to Matthew Wilson

1117 Airplane Drive, $176,000, David M. Nash to Elizabeth D. McGarry

1769 S. Westgate Drive, $83,000, Emily Mae Snipes Estate to James Dick

2446 N. Maple Ave., $60,000, Darlene M. Floyd to Gregory M. and Matthew Oberheim

3089 N. MacArthur Road, $124,000, Donna G. Nihiser to Ricardo Rodriguez

2403 N. Oakland Ave., $100,000, Christopher McIntyre to Chad McIntyre

Dalton City

8680 Hunters Crossing, $267,000, Joshua and Chelsea Crossin to David Caron

Forsyth

509 Lucas Lane, $410,000, Sudhakar Konda to Ritika Sharma

710 S. Route 51, $102,500, Sandra A. Jesse by Michelle Little, Her Attorney in fact to Patrick and Gayle Coit

Maroa

222 S. Locust St., $130,000. Hendrian 401k TO Austin and Breanna Skirvin

586 Wise Road, $280,000, Lynn A. Cook to Ryan S. Scott

Mount Zion

444 N. Broadway St., $3,500,000, Mount Zion Self-Storage, Inc. to Storage Masters - Mount Zion, LLC

Warrensburg

246 W. Main St., $69,000, Mark Daniel and Debbra Jean Crain to Layne Brian and Amy Joan Sill

***

Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder’s Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Decatur.