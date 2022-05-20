Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur
30 Allen Bend Drive, $273,000, Alice R. Chastin Trust c/o Jane Lynn Mercer to Bradley H. and Monica Hartong
4755 Arbor Court, $135,000, Estate of Jeanette Coffman, deceased to Donna Meinhold
19 Arizona Drive, $127,000, Christopher E. Strong to Juan Luis Zepeda Lopez
1110 W. Ash Ave., $249,900, Joseph J. and Gail Brennan to Sharon K. Howard
290 S. Birks St., $209,625, Jon and Jennifer Durflinger to Deborah S. Jones
3410 E. Chestnut Ave., $118,000, Brittany D. Lamb to Tanner Allen Woodruff
1128 Cornell Drive, $179,900, Kathy L. and Edward N. Moore to Daniel Joseph and Teresa Marie Sigsworth
259 N. Country Club Road, $118,000, Barbara J. Slade to Casey Butler
1305 E. Decatur St., $3,000, Sheila K. Phillips to Julian Mills
25 Dellwood Court, $108,500, Estate of Patricia Ann Eldridge, deceased to Eric R. Cotton
1547 E. Dickinson Ave., $62,000, Shirley J. Fairbanks to Brandon and Nicole Pinkston
2324 E. Division St., $10,000, Ellen K. Pick POA Dillion Pick to Noah and Mary Kay Ellis
233 N. Edward St., $55,000, Kaitlyn Kaye Elliot to Nathan Barnes
3181 Fair Oaks Drive, $180,000, Mary E. Benson Trust under the Trust Agreement dated May 30, 2007 to Robert M. and Karen L. Haines
1829 Ferris Drive, $146,000, Misty R. Hilton to Patricia Nichole McDuffie
2345 S. Franklin Street Road, $120,000, Karen S. Mowry to William Allen
31 N. Greenridge Drive, $107,600, Justin Kenley Weaver and Alexis Stocks to Ryan and Tiffany Cochran
3844 E. Harrison Ave., $18,000, Elizabeth J. Larsen to Alberta Quezada Albino
1850 Highlawn Road, $100,000, Estate of Bobbie L. Rhodes, deceased to Brandon K. and Stephanie Brown
6765 W. Hill Road, $7,000 (land only), Perry Crowe to BASI Organization LLC
1260 E. Johns Ave., $25,000, Dorothy Warren to Michael Jouanneau
621 N. Moffett Lane, $39,000, Jeffrey A. and Jacquelyn D. Walker to Jennalyn Huddleston
913 S. Maffit St., $26,000, Bessie Williams to Victor Hoffman, Jr
2405 E. North St., $15,000, BT Properties of Vermilion County, LLC
1510 Plainview St., $129,900, Charles Herman and Thomas Patrick Crum to Anthony Kile
606 W. Prairie Ave., $85,000, Adam W. Morris to Deborah Wasson
2847 Primrose Lane, $154,950, Estate of Carmelita J. Campbell-Cook to Kimberly and Amy Taylor
2238 Ramsey Drive, $88,000, Stacy Skornia to Jason and Amber Jones
Lot 5 Sims Knolls 3rd Addition, $1,500 (Land only), Romano Family Limited Partnership by Romano II LLC to Michael and Connie Carlson
Lot 5 Sims Knolls 3rd Addition, $1,500 (Land only), Romano Family Limited Partnership by Romano II LLC to Jamie and Cheryl Lee
1833 W. Sunset Ave., $36,200, Sheriff of Macon County to MLIP02
7962 Timber Trail Road, $243,000, Lynn M. Burket to Donald L. and Phyllis J. Shandera
6 West Drive, $35,000, William T. and Miranda Malone to Paige E. Foster
7710 W. William St., $68,500, Estate of Michael Wayne Haney, deceased c/o Sheila Maxwell to Billie Parrott
1455 W. Wood St., $85,000, Samuel W. Osborne to Garrett E. Dutrow
434 Woodside Trail, Unit C-3, $30,000, Hazel Donaldson to Tim Daniels
2595 S. 70th St., $240,000, Michael J. and Morgan Holst to Nathaniel J. Moss
Argenta
8438 Sheets Road, $234,900, Brent D. and Beverly D. Owen to Jesse A. and Amanda L. Ditty
Forsyth
761 Christopher Drive, $350,000, Terrence R. and Cynthia L. Taylor to Ashley S. and Ashley M. Higar
400 Park Place Court, $276,000, Estate of Charles Wayne Brown, deceased to Steven K. Horve Trust dated Aug. 11,2009, as amended
438 Tyrone Drive, $277,000, Aaron T. Speagle to Michael Coulter
Maroa
429 E. Main St., $180,000, Savannah Winkel to Nicole M. Conway
Warrensburg
655 E. North St., $36,667, Estate of John R. Johnston, David W. Johnston, executor to David Johnston
Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Dec.