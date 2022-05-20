Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur

30 Allen Bend Drive, $273,000, Alice R. Chastin Trust c/o Jane Lynn Mercer to Bradley H. and Monica Hartong

4755 Arbor Court, $135,000, Estate of Jeanette Coffman, deceased to Donna Meinhold

19 Arizona Drive, $127,000, Christopher E. Strong to Juan Luis Zepeda Lopez

1110 W. Ash Ave., $249,900, Joseph J. and Gail Brennan to Sharon K. Howard

290 S. Birks St., $209,625, Jon and Jennifer Durflinger to Deborah S. Jones

3410 E. Chestnut Ave., $118,000, Brittany D. Lamb to Tanner Allen Woodruff

1128 Cornell Drive, $179,900, Kathy L. and Edward N. Moore to Daniel Joseph and Teresa Marie Sigsworth

259 N. Country Club Road, $118,000, Barbara J. Slade to Casey Butler

1305 E. Decatur St., $3,000, Sheila K. Phillips to Julian Mills

25 Dellwood Court, $108,500, Estate of Patricia Ann Eldridge, deceased to Eric R. Cotton

1547 E. Dickinson Ave., $62,000, Shirley J. Fairbanks to Brandon and Nicole Pinkston

2324 E. Division St., $10,000, Ellen K. Pick POA Dillion Pick to Noah and Mary Kay Ellis

233 N. Edward St., $55,000, Kaitlyn Kaye Elliot to Nathan Barnes

3181 Fair Oaks Drive, $180,000, Mary E. Benson Trust under the Trust Agreement dated May 30, 2007 to Robert M. and Karen L. Haines

1829 Ferris Drive, $146,000, Misty R. Hilton to Patricia Nichole McDuffie

2345 S. Franklin Street Road, $120,000, Karen S. Mowry to William Allen

31 N. Greenridge Drive, $107,600, Justin Kenley Weaver and Alexis Stocks to Ryan and Tiffany Cochran

3844 E. Harrison Ave., $18,000, Elizabeth J. Larsen to Alberta Quezada Albino

1850 Highlawn Road, $100,000, Estate of Bobbie L. Rhodes, deceased to Brandon K. and Stephanie Brown

6765 W. Hill Road, $7,000 (land only), Perry Crowe to BASI Organization LLC

1260 E. Johns Ave., $25,000, Dorothy Warren to Michael Jouanneau

621 N. Moffett Lane, $39,000, Jeffrey A. and Jacquelyn D. Walker to Jennalyn Huddleston

913 S. Maffit St., $26,000, Bessie Williams to Victor Hoffman, Jr

2405 E. North St., $15,000, BT Properties of Vermilion County, LLC

1510 Plainview St., $129,900, Charles Herman and Thomas Patrick Crum to Anthony Kile

606 W. Prairie Ave., $85,000, Adam W. Morris to Deborah Wasson

2847 Primrose Lane, $154,950, Estate of Carmelita J. Campbell-Cook to Kimberly and Amy Taylor

2238 Ramsey Drive, $88,000, Stacy Skornia to Jason and Amber Jones

Lot 5 Sims Knolls 3rd Addition, $1,500 (Land only), Romano Family Limited Partnership by Romano II LLC to Michael and Connie Carlson

Lot 5 Sims Knolls 3rd Addition, $1,500 (Land only), Romano Family Limited Partnership by Romano II LLC to Jamie and Cheryl Lee

1833 W. Sunset Ave., $36,200, Sheriff of Macon County to MLIP02

7962 Timber Trail Road, $243,000, Lynn M. Burket to Donald L. and Phyllis J. Shandera

6 West Drive, $35,000, William T. and Miranda Malone to Paige E. Foster

7710 W. William St., $68,500, Estate of Michael Wayne Haney, deceased c/o Sheila Maxwell to Billie Parrott

1455 W. Wood St., $85,000, Samuel W. Osborne to Garrett E. Dutrow

434 Woodside Trail, Unit C-3, $30,000, Hazel Donaldson to Tim Daniels

2595 S. 70th St., $240,000, Michael J. and Morgan Holst to Nathaniel J. Moss

Argenta

8438 Sheets Road, $234,900, Brent D. and Beverly D. Owen to Jesse A. and Amanda L. Ditty

Forsyth

761 Christopher Drive, $350,000, Terrence R. and Cynthia L. Taylor to Ashley S. and Ashley M. Higar

400 Park Place Court, $276,000, Estate of Charles Wayne Brown, deceased to Steven K. Horve Trust dated Aug. 11,2009, as amended

438 Tyrone Drive, $277,000, Aaron T. Speagle to Michael Coulter

Maroa

429 E. Main St., $180,000, Savannah Winkel to Nicole M. Conway

Warrensburg

655 E. North St., $36,667, Estate of John R. Johnston, David W. Johnston, executor to David Johnston

Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Dec.

