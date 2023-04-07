Decatur

3832 N. Warren St., $56,000, Gwendolyn Becker to Kilven Fort

3760 E. Skyline Drive, $61,200, Charlotte C. Reynolds to Wayne L. Tipsword, Jr

975 W. Cerro Gordo St., $8,000, Draper Leverson to Cole Atencio

46 Oakridge Drive, $148,000, Megan Weller to James and Marilyn Dawson

2605 Jennifer Drive, $140,000, Ronald David and Betty May to William and Dianne Wooters

3165 S. Wheatland Road, $117,000, Stephen N. Wren and Brianne N. Sunderland n/k/a Brianne Wren to Alexander R. Watts

1575 W. Allison Drive, $130,000, Trust Agreement dated the 15th day of May, known as Allison Land Trust No. 1 to Lexus Hensen

5150 W. Cantrell St., $345,000, Eric nd Jenifer Neill to Trenton R. and Christine R. Probst

32 Nolen Drive, $125,900, Lisa K. Poston to Darrell Swisher

1415 E. Main St., $41,000, J. Thomas Olmsted to Beard Investments, LLC

2905 Sangamon Road, $170,000, Estate of Frances C. Medley to Erick B. Stoddard

1326 S. Jasper St., $60,000, Estate of Holly D. Brill, deceased to Jonathan Scribner and Maria Garcia Andreos

1345 W. Sesom Drive, $95,000, Lincoln Land Illinois Land Trust to James D. Fickes

955 N. Park Place, $67,000, Arber Emroski to Reita M. Welker

1625 W. Kenwood Court, $75,000, Zachary Richards to Bramble Nation LLC

4517 E. Faries Pkwy, $23,334, Estate of Robert R. Millington, deceased, c/o Jody L. Ryan, Executor to Archer-Daniels-Midland, A Delaware Corporation

4517 E. Faries Pkwy, $46,666, Michael Millington, Stirling Berry, Suzanne Murphy and Marsha Pupera to Archer-Daniels-Midland, A Delaware Corporation

257 Columbus Drive, $106,150, Martha Jean Crookshank to Marilah G. Miller

3036 Lakeland Road, $154,900, Dakota and Katelyn Taylor to Anthony and Jamie Adrian

1237 E. William St., $5,000 (land only), David Mathes Sr to Felix and Christina Uwalaka

120 Briarwood Lane, $172,000, Anthony and Carol Huy to Brett E. and Barbara A. Hill

3215 Dove Drive, $63,500, Nancy Kirchoff to Cindy Kirchoff

12 Medial Drive, $80,000, Dennis, Justin and Spencer Grace to Mary Chesnutt

102 E. Packard St., $60,000, Kyie's Educational Playground, Inc to Charlotte Cook

335 S. 16th St., $25,000, Bonnie Becker and Celinda Simmons to EAT 1031, LLC

805 N. Main St., $70,000, Rickey R. Johnson to Jeremy Leathers

5530 N. Route 48, $60,000 (contract 2019), Donald W. Goss to Michael W. Goss

3058 S. Long Creek Road, $292,500, Jamie L. Zola to Dennis L. Rose Trust

1404 E. Locust St., $35,000, Estate of Roosevelt Harris to Heidi Gayle Fahnestock and Donald Wayne Long, Jr

2000 Mount Zion Road, $600,000 (land only), County Line Plaze, LLC to Joseph Urbana Investments, LLC

1079 E. Elwin Road, $90,000, Rachel A. Miller to Aaron A. Sigfried and Nicholas Trimby

3562 Plover Drive, $41,500, Decatur Earthmover Credit Union to Nick Halford

330 Timber View, $427,000, Ronald S. and Laura J. Bandler to Thomas and Barbara McKay

877 E. Lake Shore Drive, $160.000, Russell O. McCann to Judy Lee Alcorn

4806 E. Cantrell St., $158,000, Tommy L. Mechtoldt to Daqua J. Gatewood

4050 South Lake Court, $850,000, Tansel Turgut and Eva Turgut Satell to Jeremy Leathers

14 E. Carroll Drive, $65,000, George and Carol Fishbein to Schuyler T. Sparks

854 S. Hancock Drive, $106,900, Estate of Kenneth W. Slover, c/o Stevan J. Slover, Independent Administrator to Derek Morrow

1292 W. Pershing Road, $118,000, Christian McQuality to Derek Lee Depriest

2606 S. Forrest Green Drive, $150,000, Ernest K. Ameyaw to Trinity McBride and Khalyn Young

2667 E. William St., $45,000, Richy L. Ray to Robb-Ling, Inc

46 Medial Drive, $74,500, Juanita B. Ewing to Clayton J. Hayes

10 Colorado Drive, $120,000, Kathryn E. Salogga to Sandro and Alicyn Aldana

1736 E. Clay St., $61,000, Jeremy Calandrillo to Bujar Limani

2950 E. Locust St., $125,000, Dan and Shirley O'Loughlin to Cody E. Hupp

Argenta

585 N. Main St., $143,000, Brian R. and Rachael Roland to Jaxson R. Roland

7862 E. Hampshire Road, $425,000, David E. and Cheryl Jostes to Kirk and Holly Dailey

Blue Mound

245 W. Niles St., $5,000, Daniel Phillipi to TMG Properties of Macon County

Dalton City

3877 E. Kraft Road, $233,000, Ray and Marjorie Inman to Brian and Rachael Roland

Forsyth

369 Ventura Drive, $127,757, Macon County Sheriff to Andrew R. Hendrian

848 Jacobs Way, $243,900, Tyler Noethiger to Bin Zin Guo

788 Christopher Drive, $250,000, Akel Watson to Angelique Bautista Gabat and Rya Joseph Salcedo Malang

Macon

296 W. Dunn St., $189,000, David B. Burns to Luis Espiritu Palomares

Maroa

501 E. Madison St., $125,000, Christopher J. Kite to Krista N. Jackson

116 S. Maple St., $49,501, Macon County Sheriff to Hendrian 401K

Mount Zion

325 Carrington Ave., $375,000, E. Grant and Sharon Bullock to Edward R. and Janice Swope

Oakley

4901 N. East County Line Road, $82,500, Karen K. Vanmatre to Clarence Jr and Grace Christopher

Oreana

313 S. Route 48, $250,000 (apartment building, 10 units), New Ventures Enterprises, LLC to Kristopher Thompson

