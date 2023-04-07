Decatur
3832 N. Warren St., $56,000, Gwendolyn Becker to Kilven Fort
3760 E. Skyline Drive, $61,200, Charlotte C. Reynolds to Wayne L. Tipsword, Jr
975 W. Cerro Gordo St., $8,000, Draper Leverson to Cole Atencio
46 Oakridge Drive, $148,000, Megan Weller to James and Marilyn Dawson
2605 Jennifer Drive, $140,000, Ronald David and Betty May to William and Dianne Wooters
3165 S. Wheatland Road, $117,000, Stephen N. Wren and Brianne N. Sunderland n/k/a Brianne Wren to Alexander R. Watts
1575 W. Allison Drive, $130,000, Trust Agreement dated the 15th day of May, known as Allison Land Trust No. 1 to Lexus Hensen
5150 W. Cantrell St., $345,000, Eric nd Jenifer Neill to Trenton R. and Christine R. Probst
32 Nolen Drive, $125,900, Lisa K. Poston to Darrell Swisher
1415 E. Main St., $41,000, J. Thomas Olmsted to Beard Investments, LLC
2905 Sangamon Road, $170,000, Estate of Frances C. Medley to Erick B. Stoddard
1326 S. Jasper St., $60,000, Estate of Holly D. Brill, deceased to Jonathan Scribner and Maria Garcia Andreos
1345 W. Sesom Drive, $95,000, Lincoln Land Illinois Land Trust to James D. Fickes
955 N. Park Place, $67,000, Arber Emroski to Reita M. Welker
1625 W. Kenwood Court, $75,000, Zachary Richards to Bramble Nation LLC
4517 E. Faries Pkwy, $23,334, Estate of Robert R. Millington, deceased, c/o Jody L. Ryan, Executor to Archer-Daniels-Midland, A Delaware Corporation
4517 E. Faries Pkwy, $46,666, Michael Millington, Stirling Berry, Suzanne Murphy and Marsha Pupera to Archer-Daniels-Midland, A Delaware Corporation
257 Columbus Drive, $106,150, Martha Jean Crookshank to Marilah G. Miller
3036 Lakeland Road, $154,900, Dakota and Katelyn Taylor to Anthony and Jamie Adrian
1237 E. William St., $5,000 (land only), David Mathes Sr to Felix and Christina Uwalaka
120 Briarwood Lane, $172,000, Anthony and Carol Huy to Brett E. and Barbara A. Hill
3215 Dove Drive, $63,500, Nancy Kirchoff to Cindy Kirchoff
12 Medial Drive, $80,000, Dennis, Justin and Spencer Grace to Mary Chesnutt
102 E. Packard St., $60,000, Kyie's Educational Playground, Inc to Charlotte Cook
335 S. 16th St., $25,000, Bonnie Becker and Celinda Simmons to EAT 1031, LLC
805 N. Main St., $70,000, Rickey R. Johnson to Jeremy Leathers
5530 N. Route 48, $60,000 (contract 2019), Donald W. Goss to Michael W. Goss
3058 S. Long Creek Road, $292,500, Jamie L. Zola to Dennis L. Rose Trust
1404 E. Locust St., $35,000, Estate of Roosevelt Harris to Heidi Gayle Fahnestock and Donald Wayne Long, Jr
2000 Mount Zion Road, $600,000 (land only), County Line Plaze, LLC to Joseph Urbana Investments, LLC
1079 E. Elwin Road, $90,000, Rachel A. Miller to Aaron A. Sigfried and Nicholas Trimby
3562 Plover Drive, $41,500, Decatur Earthmover Credit Union to Nick Halford
330 Timber View, $427,000, Ronald S. and Laura J. Bandler to Thomas and Barbara McKay
877 E. Lake Shore Drive, $160.000, Russell O. McCann to Judy Lee Alcorn
4806 E. Cantrell St., $158,000, Tommy L. Mechtoldt to Daqua J. Gatewood
4050 South Lake Court, $850,000, Tansel Turgut and Eva Turgut Satell to Jeremy Leathers
14 E. Carroll Drive, $65,000, George and Carol Fishbein to Schuyler T. Sparks
854 S. Hancock Drive, $106,900, Estate of Kenneth W. Slover, c/o Stevan J. Slover, Independent Administrator to Derek Morrow
1292 W. Pershing Road, $118,000, Christian McQuality to Derek Lee Depriest
2606 S. Forrest Green Drive, $150,000, Ernest K. Ameyaw to Trinity McBride and Khalyn Young
2667 E. William St., $45,000, Richy L. Ray to Robb-Ling, Inc
46 Medial Drive, $74,500, Juanita B. Ewing to Clayton J. Hayes
10 Colorado Drive, $120,000, Kathryn E. Salogga to Sandro and Alicyn Aldana
1736 E. Clay St., $61,000, Jeremy Calandrillo to Bujar Limani
2950 E. Locust St., $125,000, Dan and Shirley O'Loughlin to Cody E. Hupp
Argenta
585 N. Main St., $143,000, Brian R. and Rachael Roland to Jaxson R. Roland
7862 E. Hampshire Road, $425,000, David E. and Cheryl Jostes to Kirk and Holly Dailey
Blue Mound
245 W. Niles St., $5,000, Daniel Phillipi to TMG Properties of Macon County
Dalton City
3877 E. Kraft Road, $233,000, Ray and Marjorie Inman to Brian and Rachael Roland
Forsyth
369 Ventura Drive, $127,757, Macon County Sheriff to Andrew R. Hendrian
848 Jacobs Way, $243,900, Tyler Noethiger to Bin Zin Guo
788 Christopher Drive, $250,000, Akel Watson to Angelique Bautista Gabat and Rya Joseph Salcedo Malang
Macon
296 W. Dunn St., $189,000, David B. Burns to Luis Espiritu Palomares
Maroa
501 E. Madison St., $125,000, Christopher J. Kite to Krista N. Jackson
116 S. Maple St., $49,501, Macon County Sheriff to Hendrian 401K
Mount Zion
325 Carrington Ave., $375,000, E. Grant and Sharon Bullock to Edward R. and Janice Swope
Oakley
4901 N. East County Line Road, $82,500, Karen K. Vanmatre to Clarence Jr and Grace Christopher
Oreana
313 S. Route 48, $250,000 (apartment building, 10 units), New Ventures Enterprises, LLC to Kristopher Thompson
Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder’s Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Decatur.