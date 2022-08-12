Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur
4098 Nottingham Drive, $79,900, Gary and Betty Habeck to Dorlin Carney
198 N. 35th St., $460,000, Decatur Townsend Enterprises, Inc. to KPAP Properties, LLC
336 E. Melrose Court, $69,500, William D. West to Dorian Phillips
2902 N. 26th St., $155,000, Linda C. Richardson to James Daniel Hutton
2097 W. Eldorado St., $164,900, Lavern C. Torrens to John G. McKeel
1870 E. Cantrell St., $25,000, Carla Rudow to FHL Holdings, LLC
1472 E. Sedgwick St., $20,000, Carla Rudow to FHL Holdings, LLC
2602 Lake Reunion Pkwy., $480,000, Todd J. Cole to Cathryn Agge
1611 E. Wood St., $15,000, Joshua D. Ryan to Richard L. and Carl J. Robison
2963 S. Bentley Court, $300,000, Cathryn M. Agge to Zachary Culp
4681 N. Taylor Ave., $650,000, William R. Booker to Charles Kirk Brown
2831 Grove Court, $80,000, ZEYA, LLC to Hope Tucker
108 S. Stevens Ave., $175,000, Sue P. Phillips to Shannon M. Stuart
128 Point Bluff Drive, $137,000, Vincent E. Gogerty to Brandon D. Jelks
3030 Sherwood Drive, $110,000, Linda D. Wilhelm to Amy King and Steven Marshall
1970 King Arthur Drive, $82,000, Amy R. Wilson to Lynsey Foster
2035 W. Leafland Ave., $68,250, Christopher Vaughan to Yessenia Sullivan
4705 N. Bearsdale Road, $340,000, Cherie E. and Thomas Rambo to Jennifer and Daniel Lange
645 W. Leafland Ave., $35,000, Mark and Marian Morstatter to Sean Mosby
2650 Forest Crest Road, $550,000, Ronald L. Ruecker, as Successor Trustee under the Ronald L. and Bonnie E. Ruecker Inter Vivos Family Trust, dated Oct. 5, 2012 to Steven Phillips
4745 N. Tanglewood Trail, $180,000, Judith A. Peitzmann c/o Christopher H. Peitzmann to Cheryl K. Boss
445 S. Wyckles Road, $400,000, Michael Vernon Mathis to Shaun P. Schlosser
2537 S. 34th St., $139,500, The Carver Group, LLC to Brianne Jill Ekhoff
24 E. imboden Drive, $80,000, Lincoln Land Illinois Land Trust to Jacob Abegg
3137 Colorado Drive, $127,500, Eric Bolin to Megan Peveler-Singletary
575 S. Sheridan Drive, $137,500, Monica J. Jinks to Sara Davis
585 Powers Lane, $175,000, Grover P. Penhallegon to Edward Arrieta
45 Ohio Drive, $94,500, Matthew S. and Stephanie Greene to Alyssa Nicole Chavez
1624 E. Whitmer St., $42,397, Scott Myers to Joshua Copeland
2280 W. Riverview Ave., $75,000, PHH Mortgage Corporation to Bach Investment Group, LLC
2624 Glen Briar Place, $175,000, David J. and Dian Alderman to D. Michelle Morthland
1915 Indiana Court, $82,000, Amanda Shepard and Kristin Hemmelgarn to Kobe Page
576 N. Moffet Ave., $29,000, Shelly K. Edwards to Qani Emrulli
930 S. Pine Hill Drive, $210,000, Jesse Heady to Leteah Pender
1548 Home Park Ave., $103,000, Lincoln Land Illinois Land Trust to Michael and Vervet Stone
1745 E. Lawrence St., $20,000, Teresa M. Webster to Lincoln Land Illinois Land Trust
1905 N. 35th St., $32,000, Kevin T. Riddle to Tykia Taylor
715 E. Center St., and 723 E. Center St., $800, City of Decatur to Myra Taylor
1125 S. Jasper St., $2,000 (contract 2021), A. Ray Jones to Richard Ernst
8 Park Court, $212,000, Christopher and Sheila Sunga to Amber James
228 N. Walnut St., $53,000, Randall and Shawnda L. Tague, and Alyssa L. Cartee to KRC Properties, LLC
778 Waterford Lane, $265,000, James White to Everett L. Fletcher
2230 South Shores Drive, $270,000, Zachary T. Drew to Igby International Ministries
1311 W. Macon St., $72,500, Lauren Leonforte Co. to Andrew Myers
2847 Marcella Drive, $65,000, Laura L. Newingham, Independent Executor of the Estate of Donald R. Newingham, deceased to Brandon R. Newingham
1035 E. Pershing Road, $205,000, JBK and KSK Trust to Shopping Delight, Inc.
7495 W. Wood St., $215,000, Roger Johnson to Jon Steven and Gail Walpole
5075 Garver Church Road, $299,900, David S. and Renee A. Randall to Amy R. Wilson and Nicholas A. Garcia
1305 N. Woodlawn Ave., $42,900, Mark Kennedy to Fayelynne Ellis
132 Bretton Court, $107,500, Marta M. Gibbs to Shawna O'Connor
3041 S. Sherwood Drive, $120,000, Ramona Diana Riley to Ramona D. Riley
1334 E. Johns Ave., $8,000, Jose Cela to Angela Tate
595 S. Lake Ridge Ave., $142,500, Burnard W. and Annette Lane to Dillard R. and Rita J. Mansell
1303 W. Ash Ave., $194,000, Kirk and Shelly Messmore to Schuy Weishaar
2068 E. Wood St., $39,900, William E. and Barbara Jean Echols to Samuel Ball
1 Lincoln Park Drive, $123,000, Jeffrey and Kenzie Wilkes to Amber Jones
126 White Pines Circle, $141,000, Michael J. Metzger to Chad and Jill Keller
231 S. Redwood Lane, $124,000, Chad and Jill Keller to Kelsie Jr. and Rhonda Keller
1615 Martin Drive, $157,000, Donna C. Graham to Jason E. and Ellie Yount
1343 N. Gullick Ave., $160,000, Gulick LLC to Rock It Properties I, LLC
1315 E. Decatur St., $805,000, 2 M Properties, Inc., to Rock It Properties I, LLC - also properties: 1315 E. Decatur St., 1455 E. Decatur St., 1484 E. Moore St., 1324 E. Johns Ave., 1355 E. Johns Ave., 1221 Sedgewick St., 64 Whippoorwill Drive, 1465 E. Moore St., 1560 E. Cantrell St., 1537 W. William St., 1444 E. Clay St., 1970 N. Maple Ave., 765 W. Division St., 720 W. Center St., 1317 N. Fairview Ave., 1843 N. Maple Ave., 531 S. 19th St., 1819 E. Moore St., 2828 E. City St., 1608 E. Johns Ave., 223 S. 19th St., 315 S. 19th St.
1001 N. 33rd St., $20,000, Cynthia Lunsford to Paul Bowdre
Dalton City
8023 85th St., $309,000, Frances Colleen Medley to Cody Ellis Smith
Forsyth
396 Phillip Circle, $350,000, Jason and Alison Smith to Barry Lookis and Christina Nguyen-Lookis
164 Shadow Ridge Blvd., $65,000, Horve Developers, LLC to Dillon T. and Alexandra A. Dorsett
18 Timber Lane, $215,000, Jeffrey A. Schultz to Nickolas and Elizabeth Waddell
Lovington
9653 E. Bentonville Road, $60,000, Tanya L. Huffman Davis to Amanda Huffman and Christopher Lewis
Macon
6281 Dummermuth St., $205,000, Zachary and Cassie Briggs to Blake Fonner and Jessica Morgeson
137 E. Frick St., $69,900, Eugene D. and Phyllis Burns to Christina Walker, Duane and Theresa Cripe
Maroa
512 N. Maple St., $29,000, Charles V. Ohlemeyer to John W. Jr. and Eizabeth Leach
325 S. Walnut St., $170,000, James C. and Stacy Clark to Kaley Maurer and Cameron Gentry
509 W. Washington Street Road, $100,000, James R., Drew and Kyle Stoutenborough to Tyler and Brittney Stoutenborough
Mount Zion
655 Pearl Court, $315,000, Christopher and Megan Collazo to Joseph Fiore, Jr.
Niantic
253 N. Broadway Ave., $38,000, Rodney R. King to Maria Arreguin
Oreana
610 Rayjon Drive, $130,000, Tamara Riddle to Jessica Leigh Garrett
Warrensburg
630 E. Main St., $245,400, Christopher L. and Katrina L. Reed to Kevin W. and Aryn N. Callarman, and Leanne M. Clements
375 Northland Drive, $105,000, Aryn N. and Kevin Callarman to Bramble Nation, LLC
205 E. Warren St., $125,000, The Helen R. Krall Trust to Thomas Rambo
