Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur

4098 Nottingham Drive, $79,900, Gary and Betty Habeck to Dorlin Carney

198 N. 35th St., $460,000, Decatur Townsend Enterprises, Inc. to KPAP Properties, LLC

336 E. Melrose Court, $69,500, William D. West to Dorian Phillips

2902 N. 26th St., $155,000, Linda C. Richardson to James Daniel Hutton

2097 W. Eldorado St., $164,900, Lavern C. Torrens to John G. McKeel

1870 E. Cantrell St., $25,000, Carla Rudow to FHL Holdings, LLC

1472 E. Sedgwick St., $20,000, Carla Rudow to FHL Holdings, LLC

2602 Lake Reunion Pkwy., $480,000, Todd J. Cole to Cathryn Agge

1611 E. Wood St., $15,000, Joshua D. Ryan to Richard L. and Carl J. Robison

2963 S. Bentley Court, $300,000, Cathryn M. Agge to Zachary Culp

4681 N. Taylor Ave., $650,000, William R. Booker to Charles Kirk Brown

2831 Grove Court, $80,000, ZEYA, LLC to Hope Tucker

108 S. Stevens Ave., $175,000, Sue P. Phillips to Shannon M. Stuart

128 Point Bluff Drive, $137,000, Vincent E. Gogerty to Brandon D. Jelks

3030 Sherwood Drive, $110,000, Linda D. Wilhelm to Amy King and Steven Marshall

1970 King Arthur Drive, $82,000, Amy R. Wilson to Lynsey Foster

2035 W. Leafland Ave., $68,250, Christopher Vaughan to Yessenia Sullivan

4705 N. Bearsdale Road, $340,000, Cherie E. and Thomas Rambo to Jennifer and Daniel Lange

645 W. Leafland Ave., $35,000, Mark and Marian Morstatter to Sean Mosby

2650 Forest Crest Road, $550,000, Ronald L. Ruecker, as Successor Trustee under the Ronald L. and Bonnie E. Ruecker Inter Vivos Family Trust, dated Oct. 5, 2012 to Steven Phillips

4745 N. Tanglewood Trail, $180,000, Judith A. Peitzmann c/o Christopher H. Peitzmann to Cheryl K. Boss

445 S. Wyckles Road, $400,000, Michael Vernon Mathis to Shaun P. Schlosser

2537 S. 34th St., $139,500, The Carver Group, LLC to Brianne Jill Ekhoff

24 E. imboden Drive, $80,000, Lincoln Land Illinois Land Trust to Jacob Abegg

3137 Colorado Drive, $127,500, Eric Bolin to Megan Peveler-Singletary

575 S. Sheridan Drive, $137,500, Monica J. Jinks to Sara Davis

585 Powers Lane, $175,000, Grover P. Penhallegon to Edward Arrieta

45 Ohio Drive, $94,500, Matthew S. and Stephanie Greene to Alyssa Nicole Chavez

1624 E. Whitmer St., $42,397, Scott Myers to Joshua Copeland

2280 W. Riverview Ave., $75,000, PHH Mortgage Corporation to Bach Investment Group, LLC

2624 Glen Briar Place, $175,000, David J. and Dian Alderman to D. Michelle Morthland

1915 Indiana Court, $82,000, Amanda Shepard and Kristin Hemmelgarn to Kobe Page

576 N. Moffet Ave., $29,000, Shelly K. Edwards to Qani Emrulli

930 S. Pine Hill Drive, $210,000, Jesse Heady to Leteah Pender

1548 Home Park Ave., $103,000, Lincoln Land Illinois Land Trust to Michael and Vervet Stone

1745 E. Lawrence St., $20,000, Teresa M. Webster to Lincoln Land Illinois Land Trust

1905 N. 35th St., $32,000, Kevin T. Riddle to Tykia Taylor

715 E. Center St., and 723 E. Center St., $800, City of Decatur to Myra Taylor

1125 S. Jasper St., $2,000 (contract 2021), A. Ray Jones to Richard Ernst

8 Park Court, $212,000, Christopher and Sheila Sunga to Amber James

228 N. Walnut St., $53,000, Randall and Shawnda L. Tague, and Alyssa L. Cartee to KRC Properties, LLC

778 Waterford Lane, $265,000, James White to Everett L. Fletcher

2230 South Shores Drive, $270,000, Zachary T. Drew to Igby International Ministries

1311 W. Macon St., $72,500, Lauren Leonforte Co. to Andrew Myers

2847 Marcella Drive, $65,000, Laura L. Newingham, Independent Executor of the Estate of Donald R. Newingham, deceased to Brandon R. Newingham

1035 E. Pershing Road, $205,000, JBK and KSK Trust to Shopping Delight, Inc.

7495 W. Wood St., $215,000, Roger Johnson to Jon Steven and Gail Walpole

5075 Garver Church Road, $299,900, David S. and Renee A. Randall to Amy R. Wilson and Nicholas A. Garcia

1305 N. Woodlawn Ave., $42,900, Mark Kennedy to Fayelynne Ellis

132 Bretton Court, $107,500, Marta M. Gibbs to Shawna O'Connor

3041 S. Sherwood Drive, $120,000, Ramona Diana Riley to Ramona D. Riley

1334 E. Johns Ave., $8,000, Jose Cela to Angela Tate

595 S. Lake Ridge Ave., $142,500, Burnard W. and Annette Lane to Dillard R. and Rita J. Mansell

1303 W. Ash Ave., $194,000, Kirk and Shelly Messmore to Schuy Weishaar

2068 E. Wood St., $39,900, William E. and Barbara Jean Echols to Samuel Ball

1 Lincoln Park Drive, $123,000, Jeffrey and Kenzie Wilkes to Amber Jones

126 White Pines Circle, $141,000, Michael J. Metzger to Chad and Jill Keller

231 S. Redwood Lane, $124,000, Chad and Jill Keller to Kelsie Jr. and Rhonda Keller

1615 Martin Drive, $157,000, Donna C. Graham to Jason E. and Ellie Yount

1343 N. Gullick Ave., $160,000, Gulick LLC to Rock It Properties I, LLC

1315 E. Decatur St., $805,000, 2 M Properties, Inc., to Rock It Properties I, LLC - also properties: 1315 E. Decatur St., 1455 E. Decatur St., 1484 E. Moore St., 1324 E. Johns Ave., 1355 E. Johns Ave., 1221 Sedgewick St., 64 Whippoorwill Drive, 1465 E. Moore St., 1560 E. Cantrell St., 1537 W. William St., 1444 E. Clay St., 1970 N. Maple Ave., 765 W. Division St., 720 W. Center St., 1317 N. Fairview Ave., 1843 N. Maple Ave., 531 S. 19th St., 1819 E. Moore St., 2828 E. City St., 1608 E. Johns Ave., 223 S. 19th St., 315 S. 19th St.

1001 N. 33rd St., $20,000, Cynthia Lunsford to Paul Bowdre

Dalton City

8023 85th St., $309,000, Frances Colleen Medley to Cody Ellis Smith

Forsyth

396 Phillip Circle, $350,000, Jason and Alison Smith to Barry Lookis and Christina Nguyen-Lookis

164 Shadow Ridge Blvd., $65,000, Horve Developers, LLC to Dillon T. and Alexandra A. Dorsett

18 Timber Lane, $215,000, Jeffrey A. Schultz to Nickolas and Elizabeth Waddell

Lovington

9653 E. Bentonville Road, $60,000, Tanya L. Huffman Davis to Amanda Huffman and Christopher Lewis

Macon

6281 Dummermuth St., $205,000, Zachary and Cassie Briggs to Blake Fonner and Jessica Morgeson

137 E. Frick St., $69,900, Eugene D. and Phyllis Burns to Christina Walker, Duane and Theresa Cripe

Maroa

512 N. Maple St., $29,000, Charles V. Ohlemeyer to John W. Jr. and Eizabeth Leach

325 S. Walnut St., $170,000, James C. and Stacy Clark to Kaley Maurer and Cameron Gentry

509 W. Washington Street Road, $100,000, James R., Drew and Kyle Stoutenborough to Tyler and Brittney Stoutenborough

Mount Zion

655 Pearl Court, $315,000, Christopher and Megan Collazo to Joseph Fiore, Jr.

Niantic

253 N. Broadway Ave., $38,000, Rodney R. King to Maria Arreguin

Oreana

610 Rayjon Drive, $130,000, Tamara Riddle to Jessica Leigh Garrett

Warrensburg

630 E. Main St., $245,400, Christopher L. and Katrina L. Reed to Kevin W. and Aryn N. Callarman, and Leanne M. Clements

375 Northland Drive, $105,000, Aryn N. and Kevin Callarman to Bramble Nation, LLC

205 E. Warren St., $125,000, The Helen R. Krall Trust to Thomas Rambo

Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Decatur.